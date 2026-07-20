Premier League on demand: How to watch football highlights and full match replays

The 2026/27 Premier League season is set to get underway on Friday 21st August, with reigning champions Arsenal hosting newly-promoted EFL Championship winners Coventry City, who return to English football's top flight for the first time in 25 years.

While many of the matches can be watched live on television, most supporters will want to watch highlights or full replays of games they are unable to catch live that involve the clubs they support and rival teams, including fixtures that are not televised on British TV that take place on Saturdays at 3pm.

But where can you find official highlights and full match replays? GOAL gives you a full breakdown of the various channels and streaming services that allow fans to catch up on the Premier League this season.

How often is Match of the Day broadcast?

When fans of English football think about football highlights, the first thing that comes to mind for many is long-running BBC One programme Match of the Day.

The well-established BBC TV show, a mainstay of the public service broadcaster's sporting output since the 1964/65 football season, holds a special place in the hearts of generations of English supporters.

Match of the Day has been showing weekly Premier League highlights since the league's inception in 1992/93, with a brief intermission between 2001/02 and 2003/04 when ITV held highlights rights to English football's top flight for one contractual cycle.

During the vast majority of Premier League matchrounds, two editions of Match of the Day are broadcast - one getting its first airing on Saturday night, the other on Sunday night.

These programmes are nearly always broadcast on BBC One, and typically start at or close to 10.30pm, usually following the BBC Weekend News.

Saturday's programmes include highlights of every Premier League match that has taken place that day, plus any top-flight fixture played on Friday night. Sunday's show focuses on the Premier League games played that day, plus includes round-ups of the goals and key incidents from earlier in the weekend.

The programme's running time typically lasts between 70 and 110 minutes on Saturday nights and between 50 and 80 minutes on Sunday nights, with the timeslot dictated by the number of Premier League matches taking place that day. The more games there are, the longer the show is.

READ MORE: Watch Premier League football

Is Match of the Day repeated?

In a move originally aimed at younger viewers, Match of the Day is repeated by BBC TV the morning after most programmes' initial broadcast. The Saturday programmes are repeated on BBC One on Sunday mornings, while the Sunday shows are screened for a second time on BBC Two on Monday mornings. The start times of these repeats vary, but they generally begin at some point between 7am and 8am.

Can I watch Match of the Day online?

You can watch Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer. The programme can be streamed live and also restarted from the beginning of its running time while it is being broadcast on TV, and it can be accessed on-demand from 12.01am in the early hours of the morning after the night of its transmission (effectively, minutes after the initial screening of the show has finished).

Each edition of Match of the Day is available to be streamed or downloaded on the BBC iPlayer for seven days after its first broadcast.

Is Match of the Day broadcast during the week?

Occasionally, Match of the Day is broadcast on weeknight evenings. These programmes are typically broadcast on Wednesday nights on BBC One after the BBC News at Ten.

The BBC's current contract requires there to be at least six Premier League fixtures taking place during a given midweek matchround in order for the network to broadcast a weeknight edition of Match of the Day, unless it agrees special dispensation with the Premier League.

You would expect to see editions of Match of the Day during the weeks when there are full Premier League midweek matchrounds - which this season are scheduled to be the weeks of Wednesday 2nd December, Wednesday 30th December, Wednesday 6th January, Wednesday 10th February and Wednesday 3rd March.

Wednesday programmes routinely include highlights of any Tuesday night Premier League fixtures as well as the games that take place that night, although the BBC rarely broadcasts editions of Match of the Day featuring highlights of Monday and Thursday night fixtures from England's top division.

But the BBC can agree and has agreed special dispensation to televise additional editions of Match of the Day during weeks when there are five or fewer Premier League fixtures. Such programmes may be agreed on matchnights towards the end of the season when a team can clinch the Premier League title or be relegated to the EFL Championship.

An example of this occurred last season on Tuesday 19th May, when BBC Two broadcast a special edition of Match of the Day featuring just two games, AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City and Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, with the result in the former fixture meaning that Arsenal secured a first Premier League title in 22 years.

How long do the Match of the Day highlights edits last?

The BBC is understood to be contractually limited to showing a maximum of 12 minutes of match footage per Premier League game. This timeframe does not include the pre-match team news graphics or any post-match interviews shown after the highlights edits.

While there is a maximum limit to the length of match footage that can be shown from each game, Match of the Day's production team generally aims to provide at least five minutes of footage from each Premier League fixture that is featured on the programme.

Can I watch Premier League highlights online before Match of the Day is broadcast?

For those who don't want to wait until after 10pm on a weekend evening to catch official highlights of the goals and key incidents from Premier League games, there are multiple ways of watching short edits of the action relatively soon after the final whistle.

Sky Sports has official rights to broadcast short online highlights of all 380 Premier League games played each season.

Brief highlights of each game, which typically run to around three minutes, are uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, the SkySports.com website and the Sky Sports app around 15 to 30 minutes after a match has finished.

Highlights of Premier League fixtures that kick off at 3pm on a Saturday will be uploaded after 5.15pm, given the United Kingdom's 'blackout' window, which precludes live football from being broadcast between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

Those who have a free Sky ID (including non-subscribers) can watch in-game highlights from matches that are being televised live by Sky Sports by logging into their account on the Sky Sports app and the broadcaster's other digital platforms and going to the relevant live match blog.

Short Premier League clips and highlights may also be uploaded to various Sky Sports social media platforms.

READ MORE: 3pm TV blackout explained

Does Sky Sports broadcast Premier League highlights through its linear TV channels?

Goals and key incidents from Premier League matches are televised by Sky Sports News.

Sky's 24-hour rolling sports news channel can broadcast brief highlights from matches that are being televised live on Sky Sports while those games are ongoing and in the aftermath of them.

However, when it comes to Premier League fixtures that the network does not hold the live rights to broadcast, the channel has to wait until 12.01am on the day after these games have taken place before it can show footage from them (so, for instance, the goals from Saturday 3pm kick-offs will be first shown by the channel in the early hours of Sunday morning).

The linear Sky Sports channels also broadcast extended highlights of one Saturday 3pm kick-off from the Premier League each weekend, under its Game of the Day banner, on Saturday evenings before Match of the Day is televised by BBC One.

The Sky Sports channels also screen extended highlights of Premier League matches that have previously been shown live on the network in the days after these games have taken place.

Do any other UK broadcasters hold official online Premier League highlights rights?

At the start of last season, the BBC gained the ability to stream short highlights edits - similar in length to those that are made available through Sky Sports' online platforms - on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app and website.

The BBC's online highlights of most Premier League games that take place on Saturdays and Sundays are ordinarily made available after 8pm.

However, when a Premier League game kicks off at or after 7pm on a weekend evening, highlights from all of the day's matches will be made available 30 minutes after the last fixture finishes that day (so, for example, from around 10.30pm should there be an 8pm kick-off).

The BBC's online highlights of weeknight matches are uploaded at 10.30pm.

TNT Sports - which holds live UK TV broadcast rights to 52 Premier League matches each season, most of which kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoons - uploads short highlights of each fixture it televises live to its TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

These highlights edits are uploaded in the aftermath of the full-time whistle in these games, and run for between two and three minutes.

TNT Sports uploads these short edits, plus lengthier highlights and full match replays of the Premier League games it broadcasts live, to its HBO Max catch-up service.

Extended highlights and full match replays of some of the Premier League fixtures that are televised live on TNT Sports may also be shown on the network's linear channels in the days after these games have taken place.

Does my club's online platforms offer extended highlights and full match replays?

Each Premier League club offers both short and extended highlights edits of its 38 Premier League fixtures each season, with most teams also offering full match replays of them.

Some of these highlights packages and full match replays are freely available through the club's website and app, although some require supporters to register for a free account first in order to access streaming video.

For those club streaming services that require a paid subscription, all offer subscribers additional benefits on top of the ability to access extended highlights and full match replays, such as live video of selected pre-season friendlies, live audio commentaries on the club's matches as they take place, and other club video content.

Short highlights edits on most club streaming platforms run between two to three minutes, extended highlights edits typically last around ten minutes, while most clubs offer fans the ability to watch the full 90 minutes of their league games from a certain time on the day after the match in question has taken place.

Here's a breakdown of the video streaming services each of the 20 Premier League teams provide:

Club Name of the service Is it free? Anything else? Arsenal Arsenal Player Yes You need a free registered account to access videos Aston Villa VillaTV No (£30 a year) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account (called an Essential Membership), though a paid Video Membership subscription is required to watch full match replays AFC Bournemouth AFCBTV Yes AFCBTV doesn't offer full match replays Brentford BeePlay Yes

Brighton & Hove Albion MyAlbion TV Yes MyAlbion TV doesn't offer full match replays Chelsea CFC+ No (£14.99 a year) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account, though a paid CFC+ subscription is required to watch full match replays Coventry City Sky Blues TV Yes You need a free registered account to access videos Crystal Palace Palace TV+ No (£37.99 a year) Palace TV+ is included in the club's Gold, Junior Gold, International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages Everton evertontv+ No (£34.99 a year or £3.49 a month) Everton season ticket holders and Forever Blue+ members receive automatic access Fulham FFCtv No (£45 a year or £5 a month)

Hull City Tigers Plus No (£64.99 a year or £5.99 a month)

Ipswich Town TownTV No (£5.99 a month) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account (called an ITFC Digital Account), though a paid TownTV subscription is required to watch full match replays Leeds United LUTV No (£41.99 a year or £3.49 a month)

Liverpool ALL RED Video No (£42.99 a year or £4.99 a month)

Manchester City CITY+ No (£39.99 a year or £9.99 a month) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account (called a Cityzens account), though a paid CITY+ subscription is required to watch full match replays Manchester United MUTV / Manchester United App No (£29.99 a year)

Newcastle United Newcastle United App (and website) Yes

Nottingham Forest Forest TV+ No (£44.99 a year or £5.99 a month) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account (called a Forest TV account), though a paid Forest TV+ subscription is required to watch full match replays Sunderland SAFC Live Yes You need a free registered account to access videos Tottenham Hotspur SPURSPLAY Premium No (£45 a year) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account, though a paid SPURSPLAY Premium subscription is required to watch full match replays

Can I watch Premier League highlights on my club's official YouTube channel?

One of the most simple ways to watch free official highlights of matches involving every Premier League team is to visit the club in question's official YouTube channel.

Short and, in most cases, extended highlights edits of each team's top-flight fixtures will usually be uploaded to its YouTube channel. Highlights typically first appear on this platform around 24 to 48 hours after the game in question has taken place.

Some fans may find it frustrating that certain clubs infrequently upload extended highlights of Premier League games - often forgoing longer edits of matches the team has lost.

It's possible that the nature of the highlights edits Coventry City, Hull City and Ipswich Town upload to YouTube during the 2026/27 season will differ from the highlights content each club produced during their promotion-winning 2025/26 campaigns in the EFL Championship, given that they are now Premier League teams.

GOAL details the nature of the highlights each club offers on its official YouTube channel, based on the edits each team's channel uploaded during the 2025/26 season:

Useful links

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton and Hove Albion | Chelsea | Coventry City | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Hull City | Ipswich Town | Leeds United | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Nottingham Forest | Sunderland | Tottenham Hotspur