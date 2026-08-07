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WSL
WSL Overview
WSL, fixtures & results
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Thursday 3 September
Friday 4 September
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Arsenal Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Aston Villa Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Birmingham City Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Charlton Athletic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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Frequently asked questions
- The most reliable and cost-effective method of buying Women’s Super League match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information and ticket release dates.
Season tickets and individual match tickets are readily available for the majority, if not all, of the Women’s Super League teams, although of course it’s worth purchasing tickets as soon as you can for some of the standout matches during the season involving the big sides and some of the derby encounters.
- Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.
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