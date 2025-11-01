What is Each Way Betting?

Each way betting enables punters to place a two-part bet: one on their selection to win outright, and another on it to finish within a specified place range, such as the top two, three, or four.

Numerous bettors, along with industry experts, believe each-way betting is strategic.

Anyone vaguely familiar with the Premier League knows clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City consistently finish near the top. But small margins, luck, and form can decide who takes 1st, 2nd, or 3rd.

As a risk-averse alternative to traditional wagers, each-way betting has become one of the most popular betting types in the United Kingdom.

Our guide provides a deeper explanation of each-way betting, offering insights on how to find value in the popular market.

Understand Each Way Betting with Real Examples

While each-way bets are placed on almost every horse racing event, they’re less common in football markets. In football, each-way bets are typically placed on outright markets.

The each-way bet consists of two equal stakes: one on the selection to win outright and one on it to place within a specified range.

For example, when backing Liverpool each-way to win the Premier League during 2025/2026 with Paddy Power, bettors will effectively place one stake on the Kopites to win the league, priced at 2/1 (3.00), and an equal stake on Slot’s team to finish inside the top 3, which is valued at ⅓ (1.33).

This means that on a total £2 each-way stake – consisting of £1 on Liverpool to win the league and £1 on Liverpool to finish inside the top 3 – bettors will win £4.67 if the champions retain the title, or £1.33 if the Anfield club finish inside the top 3 but do not win the league.

Despite the low returns, many bettors consider it a sensible move. Liverpool finished inside the top 3 in 6 of their last 8 seasons, but have only won the title in 2 of those campaigns.

Different Types of Each Way Bets Explained

Football-based each-way bets are usually associated with markets such as league or competition winner, relegation, and group winner in international tournaments. In all exemplary markets, bettors receive a payout if their backed team finishes within a pre-agreed place range.

Yet, each-way bets are not specific to team-prop markets. Bettors can enjoy numerous player prop each-way markets, including top goalscorer, Ballon d’Or winner, and Golden Boot in international tournaments.

For example, lethal Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is valued at 1/1 (2.00) to win the Premier League’s top goalscorer prize during 2025/2026. With numerous major bookmakers, bettors can match their initial stake and add an each-way option to secure returns of £3.25 if the Norwegian tops the scoring charts, or £1.25 if he finishes inside the top 4 from a £2 total wager.

The each-way option is alluring; while Haaland is undoubtedly the Premier League’s most feared attacker, an injury that sidelines him for weeks or an unforeseen barren streak in front of goal could see Mohammed Salah or Alexander Isak strike a superior tally.

Each-way player prop markets are only eligible on selections where there’s a definitive ranking that the individual can finish. While the Ballon d’Or confirms 2nd and 3rd-place finishes – making itself eligible for each-way betting – many individual awards, such as the PFA Player of the Season, PFA Team of the Season, and FWA Footballer of the Year do not.

Each Way Betting Strategies

Each-way betting options are frequently used by strategic, experienced bettors – after all, their flexibility and risk management can be used to secure impressive returns.

Targeting outsiders is a savvy strategy. For example, Newcastle United ended last season’s Premier League campaign strongly and have since added Anthony Elanga to their ranks. The Tyneside club finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool, a gap that could feasibly be made up if they continue their impressive end-of-season form.

Nonetheless, Newcastle are unlikely to win the Premier League; it’s a sentiment reflected by betting odds, with most bookmakers valuing Eddie Howe’s team at 28/1 to clinch the title. Yet, more unlikely Premier League titles have been won.

So, backing Newcastle to win the Premier League each-way means a top-3 finish – an accomplishment many St James’ Park regulars are confident of – returns a payout, even if they don’t lift the trophy. It’s a system that minimises the risk of betting on an outsider, while maintaining the possibility of winning big.

What is Each Way Betting FAQs

What sports are each-way bets used in?

Each-way betting is most commonly associated with horse racing, although many punters use the option on outright markets in sports such as football, basketball, and rugby.

When should I place an each-way bet?

Each-way betting can be used to back a range of contenders, from favourites to outsiders, to complete underdogs. If a bettor thinks Manchester City might win the Premier League, but is convinced that they’ll finish inside the top 3, an each-way wager is logical.

What each-way betting markets are available in football?

Each-way betting is usually used on outright markets in football, including title winner, competition winner, or top goalscorer. There may be occasional occurrences where bookmakers offer each-way on match-by-match player prop markets, such as most fouls in a single game.

Does each-way betting cost more than a regular bet?

Yes, an each-way bet consists of two equal stakes (win and place), so the total cost is typically double.