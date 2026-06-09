Chris Dickens

Affiliate Content Writer

I started at Footballco in May 2026, having spent seven years working as a sub-editor for MoneySavingExpert.com, where I made sure the mountain of content produced by the UK's biggest consumer website's talented team of journalists was accurate, concise and grammatically correct.

Prior to that, I freelanced for The Non-League Paper for seven years, putting together newspaper pages that contained multiple match reports from England's vast non-league pyramid in the hours immediately after these games had taken place.

I got my start in sports media by covering football matches for regional titles including the Tamworth Herald and the Walsall Advertiser, and I supplemented my time as a postgraduate student of newspaper journalism at Cardiff University with work as a rugby union writer for Westgate Sports Agency.

My football story

I've followed in my family's footsteps by supporting Walsall FC. As a child of the 1990s and a teenager in the 2000s, I was spoilt rotten during my formative years as a fan, seeing the Saddlers going on countless cup runs, winning multiple promotions and enjoying a multi-year stint in English football's second tier.

Times weren't always going to be that good - I now hope to see the Saddlers end their near 20-year promotion and trophy drought!

I enjoy watching games at as many different grounds as I can get to. I'm roughly three-quarters of the way towards becoming a member of English football's fabled "92 club".

Favourite football memory

It's got to be Walsall's finest hour (at least in my lifetime), the 2001 Division Two Play-Off Final, where the Saddlers saw off Reading 3-2 after extra time to win a place in what's now the EFL Championship.

It was incredible to be at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff with my father, brother and 50,000 other fans to watch one of the most exciting and underrated finals in the EFL Play-Offs' 40-year history.