Betfred Promo Code: Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets - August 2026

The Betfred sign up offer can be used to claim up a £40 welcome bonus from just a £10 stake with promo code 'WELCOME40'.

BetFred Promo Code WELCOME40 - April 2023

Claim your BetFred sign up offer

How to use your Betfred promo code

Betfred’s sign up process is very simple, with it taking just minutes to create your account, deposit funds and claim their welcome offer.

Promo code 'WELCOME40' is the code needed at sign up with Betfred in order to claim their sign up offer.

To use your Betfred sign up offer, simply follow these steps:

Head to Betfred’s sportsbook via the offer listed above Hit the register button near the top of the screen Create a Username and Password and enter your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question and home address Enter promo code 'WELCOME40' Finish setting up your new account Make a £10 deposit Place a £10 bet on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You'll then be eligible to receive your £40 welcome bonus Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

Betfred’s performance at the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards

Category UK Bookmaker Award Ranking 2022 Football Odds 6th Market Selection 23rd Customer Service 4th Banking 16th Betting Experience 11th Welcome Bonus 12th Existing Customer Offers 1st Overall 7th

The UK Bookmaker Awards are an industry-led event that helps highlight and celebrate bookmakers’ achievements in certain categories through the year.

Betfred are a bookmaker that perform particularly well in the recent awards, finishing 7th overall out of a total of 22 separate bookmakers.

This is down to their strong performance in the ‘football odds’, ‘customer service’ and ‘existing customer offers’ categories.

This means that you may well continue to see the benefits of utilising Betfred beyond the sign up bonus, especially if you choose to take advantage of their excellent existing customer offers.

They didn’t perform as well in categories such as ‘banking’ and ‘market selection’, however this doesn’t take away from Betfred’s strong overall performance.

How does the Betfred Sign Up Offer compare with competitors

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code Betfred Bet £10 Get £40 400% WELCOME40 Key Terms and Conditions: New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Unibet Up to £40 Back as Free Bet if your First Bet Loses 100% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL Key Terms and Conditions: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betfred’s sign up off is one of the strongest amongst bookmakers due to the amount you receive as a bonus opposed to your qualifying stake.

You need to wager just £10 to claim their welcome offer, with only a few competitors allowing you to claim their welcome bonus by wagering less than £10.

While the qualifying stake may be similar to others, the £40 bonus amount is very strong, with this split into a £30 sports bonus and a £10 casino bonus.

Promo code 'WELCOME40' is needed at sign-up, with this allowing you to be eligible for the offer after signing up.

The minimum odds needed for your qualifying stake are also good at 1/1 (2.0), only a handful of competitors such as bet365, Sky Bet, Unibet and Ladbrokes offer lower minimum odds for your qualifying stake.

You will have seven days to use your bonus funds before these expire, a standard amount of time across many bookmakers, however some provide more time, with this ranging from 14 to 28 days.

The £10 casino bonus you get with this welcome offer is an excellent addition, with this allowing you to try out a number of slots offered by Betfred’s casino site.

This £10 bonus comes in the form of 50 x 20p spins, with there being no wagering requirements attached to these spins, allowing you to cash out your winnings without having to wager anything beforehand.

Betfred finished 12th in the ‘Welcome Bonus’ category and this can be considered fair, with a strong bonus amount and the ease at which you can claim the offer contributing significantly to this.

Key Terms and Conditions of the Betfred Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Stake Betfred £40 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

The Betfred sign up offer requires you to go through a simple step-by-step process to claim, with you needing to enter promo code 'WELCOME40' at sign up.

After your account has been created, you then just need to deposit £10 into your account and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher.

Your bonus will then be credited into your account once this bet has been placed, with you having seven days to use this before they expire.

You will receive your £30 sports bonus as one lump sum, with you also receiving a £10 casino bonus that can be used exclusively on slots, with this coming in the form of 50 x 20p spins.

This bonus comes with no wagering requirement either, allowing you to withdraw any winnings won from this bonus without having to wager anything beforehand.

Betfred's Offers for Existing Players

Betfred offers an excellent selection of offers for both current and new players to take advantage of, with these ranging from accumulator insurance to odds boosts for certain pre-match and in-play markets.

Acca Insurance

Betfred allows players to get their football accumulators insured when betting on select leagues and markets.

All you have to do is place a 5-leg acca with a minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5) per leg on selected leagues and markets, and if one leg lets you down they'll refund your stake as cash up to £10.

It doesn't matter if it's a 5-leg Premier League acca or one that combines games from across Europe. If one leg lets you down you can receive your stake back as cash up to £10.

Double Delight and Hat-Trick Heaven

Betfred gives you the chance to double or triple your original odds for first or next goalscorer be this either pre-match or in-play, on specified games.

To claim the pre-match version of this offer, all you have to do is place a pre-match bet on the ‘First goalscorer’ market in any of the select ‘Double Delight’ or ‘Hat-trick Heaven’ games.

If the player you’ve bet on scores first, you’ll then get paid out at double the odds if he scores again, with the odds then being tripled should he score for a third time.

There is also an in-play version of this offer, with the only difference being that you need to place your first bet in-play as opposed to pre-match.

This bonus only applies to the specified matches that can be found in the details section of the promotion.

Any goals scored in extra time or own goals do not count, whilst bets placed with existing bonus funds also won’t count.

Bet and Get

Betfred allows players to claim free bets by betting on certain matches in-play throughout the week, with the games this offer is eligible for changing each week.

Simply place a £10 bet on any in-play market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher, and get a £5 free bet credited to you the day after the game.

This can be on anything from the Champions League, to the Premier League and much more, but always make sure to check on the Betfred Promotions site before playing so you know what to do.

Betfred’s Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Excellent bonus amount Bonus funds expire after seven days Generous casino addition to offer High qualifying odds required Strong Qualifying stake





The Betfred sign up bonus is pretty strong compared to many of the sign-up offers available via their competitors.

The £30 sports bonus funds returned on the £10 qualifying stake is good value when compared to other offers out there such as Virgin Bet and LiveScore Bet, with it matching offers from the likes of competitor such as bet365.

The £10 qualifying stake is also very standard and not too high. In comparison to other sites such as bet365 or William Hill, £10 for a qualifying stake is a reasonable sum for most sign up offers.

The fact that your bonus funds expire after seven days is decent, however it is worth noting this others bookies allow you to keep ahold for your bonus funds for longer than the seven days offered by Betfred.

Their minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) are decent, however many others such as bet365, Sky Bet, Unibet and Ladbrokes offer lower minimum odds on their qualifying bets.

The Betfred sign up offer should only take minutes to claim, with you being able to get your hands on your bonus funds very quickly upon creating your account.

The £10 casino bonus addition is also very strong, with this allowing you to test out their casino section without losing any of your own funds.

This £10 bonus is credited in the form of 50 x 20p free spins that can be used on a number of pre-selected slots, with there being no wagering requirement attached to this offer.

Their seventh placed finish in the most recent UK Bookmaker Awards is a fair reflection of the strength of their sign up offer, with the offer itself being very strong in a number of key areas.

Personal Experience with Betfred

I have used Betfred for many years, placing a large number of bets on all of their markets, including both football and horse racing, alongside taking advantage of their varied and numerous existing customer offers.

Betfred are a great option if you are looking for continued excellent customer service and offers, alongside a tempting sign up bonus.

The £30 sports bonus funds you're able to claim at the start can set you up well, with the likes of this offer being matched by others like bet365.

In addition, the fact you're able to claim a £10 casino bonus is a very strong addition to the offer, especially given this bonus doesn't come with any wagering requirements.

Their selection of markets isn't always the strongest but they often have wide and varied selection for things like football, rugby and horse racing.

They rank first in existing customer offers, something that is well deserved, as they give you the ability to win cash and free bets.

Their ranking of seventh in the overall bookmaker rankings is well deserved placing them above many competitors and is a testament to their excellent and continued looking after of existing customers.

Betfred’s Sign up offer FAQ’s

How do you claim your Betfred sign up offer?

The Betfred sign up bonus is relatively easy to claim, with you just needing to enter promo code 'WELCOME40' at sign-up to be eligible.

Once registered, simply deposit £10 and place this as a single bet on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.0).

Once this £10 bet is settled, you’ll receive £30 sports bonus funds to use on selected sports markets however you want, as well as a £10 casino bonus.

What is the Betfred Promo code?

The Betfred promo code is WELCOME40, with you needing to enter this during the account creation process to claim their welcome offer.

Once your account has been created, just make a deposit and place your first £10 bet on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) and get ready to receive your £40 welcome bonus.

How easy is it to sign up to Betfred?

Betfred’s sign up process is relatively simple. Merely head over to Betfred’s site, and click ‘register’. You just need to enter a few customary personal details and bank details, and get ready to play.

Does Betfred have a daily bonus?

Betfred does not offer any scheduled or customary daily bonuses. However, if you have an account, you may well be eligible to receive any of their free bet offers or promotions.

Ranking first in existing customer offers for the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards, Betfred are a great option for existing customer offers, such as their ‘Acca Insurance’ or ‘Double Delight and Hat-trick Heaven’.

How long does Betfred take to pay out?

Betfred takes between 24 to 48 hours to confirm withdrawals, with the amount of time it takes depending on how the withdrawal option you’re using.

These withdrawals will be subject to security checks, with you able to receive your funds once you have passed these checks.