Tote Sign Up Offer and Promo Code: May 2024

Learn exactly how to claim the Tote sign up offer and promo code, to get £40 in bonus funds.

Tote Sign Up Offer - May 2024

How to claim the Tote Sign Up Offer

Tote have recently dropped this fantastic sign up offer, whereby players can claim £40 worth of bonus funds, from just a £10 deposit and play on any of their racing pools, when using the promo code ‘B10G40’.

The process of doing this is simple and straightforward with it taking no more than a few minutes. Simply:

Go to Tote via the link above Hit the ‘Join Here’ button Enter an email address and create a password Inpour your first and last name, home address, date of birth and phone number Make sure to use the promo code ‘B10G40’ Go to the next screen and hit ‘Join Now’ to create your Tote account Deposit £10 Place the £10 on a racing pool If placing a E/W bet min £10 Win + £10 Place to qualify Within 48 hours of this being placed player will receive their £40 worth of bonus funds This will be £30 Tote credit and 50 free spins for ‘Big Bass Bonanza’ Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

The £30 in free bets can then be used on any of Tote’s sports betting markets, with the 50 free spins making up the other £10 worth of the bonus allotment.

One of the easiest sign up processes to go through; players can be ready to go with Tote within minutes and have their bonus funds within two days.

How does the Tote sign up offer compare with competitors

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. Tote Bet £10 Get £40 400% B10G10 2. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL 3. Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 150% No Code 4. 10bet Bet £100 Get £50 50% No Code

Tote’s sign up offer comfortably ranks among one of the best in the UK, not only because of the sheer value it provides players with, but the profitable and new betting avenues it can create.

Firstly, a £40 bonus amount places it among one of the most valuable sign up offers around right now, surpassing the likes of bet365, Paddy Power, Coral and even Sky Bet.

Value for money is there, as well as opening up tonnes of different betting opportunities for players.

It even allows punters to explore their casino offers, with 50 free spins. This is a handy feature as bettors are able to try their hand at the different offerings Tote have.

These free spins also come with absolutely no wagering requirement, meaning any winnings earned from these can be immediately withdrawn as cash.

There are plenty of great aspects of this welcome offer but simply cannot look past the sheer value it holds.

Key Terms and Conditions of the Tote Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Stake Tote £40 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. £10 min stake on racing pools (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place) placed within 7 days of registration. Receive £30 Tote Credit and 50 Free Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Gambleaware.org . Full T&Cs apply.

The promo code ‘B10G40’ must be used when signing up.

The bonus amount will come within 48 hours of the qualifying wager being placed, and this £10 must be placed on their racing pools markets.

The £40 will come as £30 worth of bonus funds, and 50 free spins, valued at £0.20 each.

The free spins can only be used on the game Big Bass Bonanza, and come with no wagering requirements.

All bonus funds will expire after seven days of accreditation.

Tote Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Good return on qualifying stake Free bets expire after seven days Bonus amount varied between markets

The Tote sign up offer is a great option for any new customers looking to try their hand at any of their extensive betting markets.

The £40 worth of bonus funds is returned off of just a £10 qualifying bet giving players an excellent return off of their first bet, with great value being given on this especially when compared to other sportsbooks who often return far less.

Alongside this, it is that the bonus funds allow players to vary their punting, with betting options, in both their sports and casino markets, getting free bet bonuses for both.

Finally, the casino bonuses come with no wagering requirements, extremely handy for players, as it allows for any winnings to be immediately withdrawn, instead of having to continue to risk their funds.

Personal Experience with Tote

I have used Tote for some time now and have become very familiar with their betting systems, and am pleased to say they have transitioned into the regular sports betting sphere wonderfully.

Originally known for their horse racing, they dropped their football and other sports betting markets, much to our applause as they cover these excellently.

This fact makes their sign up offer particularly handy, as bettors can utilise their free bets on any of the sports offerings, a factor that I was particularly pleased with, as it meant I wasn't consigned to just one area.

Tote cut their teeth in the horse racing game, but has since turned their hand perfectly to other areas, and I found their sign up offer to be one of the best ways to get started

Tote Sign Up Offer FAQs

What is the Tote promo code?

The Tote promo code is ‘B10G40’.

This must be used when creating an account in order for players to be eligible for the sign up offer.

Does Tote have football?

Yes, tote does have a football betting market available.

This alongside their extensive horse racing offering Tote broke into the football betting scene.

Do Tote offer cash out?

Yes, Tote do have cash out for their bettors.

However, this is only available on some of their betting markets so make sure to check beforehand, if one wants to cash out their bet.

How long does Tote withdrawal take?

Withdrawing funds from Tote can take up to 24 hours.

Any winning bets will be immediately paid into players' betting wallets.