Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Tottenham Hotspur UK TV schedule

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League

For domestic viewers, the primary home of the Champions League remains TNT Sports, which broadcasts the vast majority of matches throughout the competition.

If you prefer to stream the match on your mobile, tablet, or smart TV, you can access the full TNT Sports broadcast via the discovery+ app. While Amazon Prime Video now exclusively holds the rights to the "top-pick" Tuesday match each week, they have selected Newcastle vs. Barcelona for this round. Consequently, Spurs' trip to Madrid remains a TNT Sports exclusive. If you don't have a long-term contract, you can still catch the game by purchasing a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which provides flexible access to all TNT Sports channels without a yearly commitment.

For fans who can't watch the action live, the BBC continues its new tradition of broadcasting a dedicated Champions League highlights show every Wednesday night on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. This means you can catch all the goals and key incidents from tonight's match for free starting tomorrow evening. Additionally, condensed highlights and post-match reaction are typically made available shortly after the final whistle on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Following Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League during the 2025-26 season requires navigating the three primary broadcasters that share the live rights in the UK. Sky Sports remains the lead partner, broadcasting the majority of live games, including the high-profile Super Sunday and Monday Night Football slots. If you're a cord-cutter, you can access all Sky Sports channels via a NOW Sports Membership, which offers both daily and monthly flexible plans. For a deeper look at the best ways to access these games, you can check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch and live stream Premier League football.