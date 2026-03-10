Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and all major competitions across the United States.

Upcoming Tottenham Hotspur UK TV schedule

Liverpool vs Tottenham
Sky Sports Main Event

Watch live on

Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
NowTV
Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham
TNT Sports 1

Watch live on

TNT Sports 1
TNT Sports 3
discovery+

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League

For domestic viewers, the primary home of the Champions League remains TNT Sports, which broadcasts the vast majority of matches throughout the competition. 

Watch Spurs in UCL action today!Get TNT Sports

If you prefer to stream the match on your mobile, tablet, or smart TV, you can access the full TNT Sports broadcast via the discovery+ app. While Amazon Prime Video now exclusively holds the rights to the "top-pick" Tuesday match each week, they have selected Newcastle vs. Barcelona for this round. Consequently, Spurs' trip to Madrid remains a TNT Sports exclusive. If you don't have a long-term contract, you can still catch the game by purchasing a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which provides flexible access to all TNT Sports channels without a yearly commitment.

Cristian Romero Tottenham 2025-26Getty Images

For fans who can't watch the action live, the BBC continues its new tradition of broadcasting a dedicated Champions League highlights show every Wednesday night on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. This means you can catch all the goals and key incidents from tonight's match for free starting tomorrow evening. Additionally, condensed highlights and post-match reaction are typically made available shortly after the final whistle on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Spurs in UCL action today!Get TNT Sports

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Following Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League during the 2025-26 season requires navigating the three primary broadcasters that share the live rights in the UK. Sky Sports remains the lead partner, broadcasting the majority of live games, including the high-profile Super Sunday and Monday Night Football slots. If you're a cord-cutter, you can access all Sky Sports channels via a NOW Sports Membership, which offers both daily and monthly flexible plans. For a deeper look at the best ways to access these games, you can check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch and live stream Premier League football.

Stream Spurs in the Premier League on SkySign up now!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting