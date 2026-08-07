We’ve gone through and chosen the 10 best bookmakers to use when betting on football online in the UK, with a shortened list found below, whilst more comprehensive analysis can be found underneath:

🔝 Betfred - Excellent existing customer offers

- Excellent existing customer offers 🎖️ bet365 - state-of-the-art in-play markets and odds

- state-of-the-art in-play markets and odds 🏆 BOYLE Sports - Generous Premier League odds boosts

- Generous Premier League odds boosts 💪 Unibet - Strong horse racing offers

Strong horse racing offers 🎯 Sky Bet - Unique customer offers

Unique customer offers 💎 BetVictor - Easy-to-use interface

Easy-to-use interface ✅ 10bet - Huge range of multi-sport offers

Huge range of multi-sport offers ⚽️ William Hill - Fantastic football boosts and offers

Fantastic football boosts and offers 💥 Paddy Power - Free-to-play games

Free-to-play games 👑 Parimatch - Wide selection of sign-up offers

1. Betfred

Betfre offer competitive odds on a long list of popular competitions, including the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, and more. If there’s public opinion on the result, you can be sure Betfred will offer odds and accept bets.

With over 200 pre-match football betting markets, you will not be left short. But Betfred customers can also wager in-play. When a game begins, the pre-match markets become in-play, making a bet just as exciting in the final seconds as it was before kick-off. You can give it a try today.

Bet on the next live match from your favourite league or create an accumulator using your mobile device or laptop. Betfred is a major attraction with football bettors across the UK, something made even greater by the £50 in free bets on offer via the Betfred welcome offer.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Competitive odds Live streaming isn’t available for every match Unique bonuses

2. bet365

bet365 serves millions of active customers across the United Kingdom each week and boasts a healthy following of international users. Players come for the welcome bonus free bet but stay for the excellent odds, wide range of markets, football coverage, live betting, interesting coupons, and more.

The bet365 marketing team serves up a stunning offer for new players, but there’s also a list of recurring deals aimed at driving repeat business.

Visit the offers page before placing your bets, and you’ll find free bets, £30 of which can be claimed via the bet365 sign-up offer, enhanced odds, cashback, profit boost, extra places each way, and other attractions.

You can join bet365 as a new player today and register using your desktop computer or mobile. Customers can even access a free HD-quality live stream.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Ongoing bonuses and free bets Limited payment options Great live streaming services

3. BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports loves football, and it shows in the bookmaker’s online coverage. Customers can gamble on all the top leagues, teams, and markets, including first scorer in virtually all competitions, as well as get £40 in free bet with the BOYLE Sports new customer offer.

Finding your bets is quick and easy, thanks to a user-friendly interface, including a responsive app. Navigate to football and then your chosen league and fixture. Click the odds attached to your pick to add it to the bet slip, add a stake, and confirm.

BOYLE Sports covers all the most popular markets, including both teams to score, match-winner, totals, handicaps, scorer, and others. But they also create many special markets that are unique to BOYLE Sports, opening brand new opportunities for punters.

All deposits are instant, allowing you to add funds and gamble without delay. That’s ideal for those betting on the go or in a rush to secure the best odds.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ User-friendly website and app Overage odds in smaller leagues Cash out at the touch of a button

4. Unibet

Unibet customers can wager on over 100 pre-match and live betting markets on any game from any competitive and respected league. Wager on a single match from the Scottish Premiership or build an multi-league accumulator and shoot for a big win off small stakes.

Visit any betting odds comparison app and you’ll see Unibet are often market value or joint best price on the teams and wagers you love most. That includes competitive odds in games from the Premier League and Champions League.

Join Unibet today, make your first deposit, and wager to release their £40 welcome bonus. You can then gamble at home using the website or on the move with the modern Unibet mobile app that’s available to download to Android and iOS devices.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Generous promos for existing customers Delays with verification Excellent odds on the top leagues

5. Sky Bet

If you love football, you’ll love playing with Sky Bet. Whether you’re using the effortless app or the easy-to-follow website, you can gamble on your favourite teams and markets in seconds.

Punters can claim the generous Sky Bet sign up offer welcome bonus that’s designed to drive new players in such a competitive market. But there are also several stunning recurring bonuses open to everyone with an account. These include acca freeze, profit boosts and even free-to-play games.

The Sky Bet live stream doesn’t cover every game played across football, but it does boast impressive coverage from across Europe. Watch the match from home or on the go with your mobile. You can bet, collect bonuses, cash out, check scores, and withdraw winnings using the app.

The Sky Bet trading team like to help their business stand out by creating price boosts on player and team specials, featuring anything from an Erling Haaland to get a shot on target or Liverpool to win. Visit the Sky Bet app now to get involved.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Price boosts for existing players Limited payment methods Acca Freeze football promotion

6. BetVictor

BetVictor is an established bookmaker offering a wealth of markets on games from the English Premier League. Visit the website and app now to gamble on for Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham, and more.

BetVictor customers enjoy access to more interesting betting markets than is available at much of the competition. The bookmaker is on a mission to make Premier League gambling as fun and unique as possible.

In addition to its Premier League coverage, Bet Victor also offers betting on Europe’s top competitions and the standouts from the international football scene.

BetVictor is the perfect place for any football betting looking to gamble on the best teams and players, with new users able to claim £30 in free bets with the BetVictor sign up offer.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great selection of coupons Few markets on lower league football Personalised bet boosts

7. 10bet

If you enjoy watching football and gambling on popular markets at excellent odds, you’ll love the 10bet app. Log in, and you can browse in-play games or select a league and browse upcoming matches after claiming the 10bet welcome offer.

In addition to match-winner betting and over 100 markets attached to each game, 10bet also allows customers to predict the outright winner of a division or the top goalscorer. Give yourself a season-long interest by betting on the Premier League winner or the World Cup champion. Bet when, where, and on what leagues you like.

It’s easy to build midweek and weekend accumulators at 10bet. Just click the odds of every team you wish to bet on to add to your slip, enter the stake into the bet slip, check the total cost of the bet, and confirm.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Competitive odds on major competitions Limited live streaming User-friendly mobile app

8. William Hill

William Hill refuses to be drawn into the war that rages across the online gambling industry as the leading names offer ever more generous free bets.

Instead of giving free bets and promos such as the William Hill sign up offer, they offer generous odds on every bet you place and believe their customers know the value of winning a little more, rather than aiming high with huge deals and restrictive terms and conditions.

Another major attraction of the William Hill site is the available football coupons. William Hill created many of the coupons we know and love today, including the option for both teams to score. Stick to your favourite coupon, like the match-winner, or try something new.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Impressive base odds Fewer promos than the competition Wide range of coupons

9. Paddy Power

If you don’t already have an account registered with Paddy Power, now is the perfect time. You can join in less than two minutes using your laptop or smartphone. Complete the registration form, deposit funds and gamble to claim the Paddy Power sign up offer.

The Paddy Power platform has many valuable features to ensure you enjoy every game. You can bet in-play with a single tap. Most of the pre-match markets remain available to gamble on. Follow the play, search for the trends, and bet live to get the best odds.

If your pick performs well, you can also cash out your bet in seconds. When a pick is cashed out at Paddy Power, funds due are added to your player account in seconds.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Generous welcome bonus Minimally lower prices Ongoing promotions

10. Parimatch

Parimatch uses competitive odds, honest promotions, and a user-friendly site to ensure fast and enjoyable football betting.

The app and site deserve credit for their speed and accuracy. Football betting is all about getting your stake down at the right time to get the best odds. Parmatch’s love for the latest technology allows customers to achieve that.

Active members can claim the Parimatch welcome offer when they sign up, but the recurring deals are most impressive. Browse the site, and you’ll often find free bets, enhanced odds, and cashback.

From fast deposits, competitive odds, instant cash outs, pre and live-betting, and unique markets, you’ll love betting on football at Parimatch.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Strong in-play betting options Limited live streaming Competitive odds on major markets

Best New Online Bookmakers Analysed

Betano

Betano customers benefit from a wide range of football betting options. You can gamble on all the top leagues across the continent, including the EFL, Bundesliga and Serie A. Members can also play on everything from Non-League to the Scottish League Cup.

The bookmaker offers an excellent in-play betting experience. If you missed kick-off or spotted a trend and wish to wager on a game that’s already started, Betano’s live football betting list allows you to get involved at the touch of a button.

Betano gives customers a reliable live stream, covering the best competitions and the most exciting games.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Huge range of sports covered Limited in-play markets Unique Lucky Dip Offer

TalkSPORT BET

TalkSPORT is one of the biggest names in sports, and TalkSPORT BET allows you to gamble on over 100 markets in every major fixture.

Although not as big or well-established a name as some of the others featured on this page, TalkSPORT BET aims to grab your attention and attract new customers by offering generous odds on games and markets.

When betting at TalkSPORT, you’ll notice regular football promotions, including price boosts and cash back.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Strong range of markets Limited offer selection Easy-to-use site

BetMGM

BetMGM arrived in the UK market eager to make a splash. They have managed this by offering great odds, excellent promotions, and a user-friendly platform. We’re delighted to see that BetMGM excel on each point.

You can join BetMGM by creating an account, depositing funds, and placing a bet on football. When your first wager results, the welcome bonus funds will appear in your balance.

Creating a football accumulator is easy at BetMGM, and you’ll automatically qualify for acca promos, both insurance and the boost. Click the odds of each team you wish to include in your acca, input the desired stake, and check and confirm.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Generous welcome offer Clunky interface Great existing customer offers Limited live streaming options

CopyBet

What’s unique about CopyBet? There’s lots to like, especially the copy betting system that allows you to follow the picks of successful bettors, sports fans and even their own experts.

You’re free to find your favourite bettor and follow their lead or study the stats, browse the markets, and find the value yourself. It’s all available at the touch of a button.

CopyBet offers strong odds on popular teams, and there are also occasional price boosts on players to score first and other specials.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Unique 'Copy' feature Unhelpful site layout Excellent Tipsters section

BzeeBet

BzeeBet goes big on its football coverage, offering all active members fantastic odds on games from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and other attractions.

Pick the winner of a live game before kick-off or bet in-play, reacting to any trends or obvious mistakes in the odds. It’s all available on your laptop and mobile device.

The user-friendly site allows you to quickly and accurately create football accumulators, combining match winner, player shots and fouls, correct scores, and many other markets.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Massive range of sports markets Offers could be stronger Strong range of odds boosts

Dragon Bet

Join Dragon Bet, and you’ll qualify for the welcome bonus free bet. Your share is just a few clicks away using your laptop, from the landmark Welsh bookmaker.

Bettors come to Dragon Bet for the bonus but stay for the generous odds and impressive football betting coverage available every day. Members can bet on everything from a Premier League first scorer to a Champions League both teams to score.

Deposits to your Dragon Bet account are instant, allowing you to add funds and wager before the odds change. Winnings are also paid swiftly and securely.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Excellent player prop markets Limited number of sports covered Odds boosts for all major games

Bwin

Bwin is one of the biggest-name bookmakers featured on this page, and they are accepting new customers in your region today.

Bwin prides itself on giving customers more appealing odds on their football bets from the top leagues than is available at the competition. As a result, Bwin attracts a mix of value hunters and seasoned gamblers.

Ready to claim the Bwin welcome bonus offered to new players before collecting those excellent odds at Bwin?

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Good live streaming options Confusing site layout Enhanced odds galore

Mogobet

Mogobet is an online sportsbook gambling platform that’s fast enough to keep pace with modern football.

Get eye-catching odds on every game from the Premier League, with dozens of markets available in fixtures broadcast live on television.

Mogobet likes to place the emphasis on speed when offering football betting. You can deposit funds, pick teams, and place bets in seconds with all of this translating perfectly to their live betting offerings.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Unique quick bet feature Site layout not very user friendly Great range of existing customer offers

Midnite

Midnight allows members to gamble on the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup, and other popular events using a desktop computer or mobile device.

Not the biggest name in the sports betting industry, Midnite focuses on offering customers a reliable online gambling experience at competitive odds, both pre-match and in-play.

Gamble on dozens of markets or bide your time and make predictions after a match has begun, taking advantage of the live betting markets.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great range of offers Slightly limited football markets Helpful sportsbook design

Jeffbet

Jeffbet has everything you need to enjoy the next exciting round of football fixtures from across the United Kingdom and overseas.

Gamble on every match from the top leagues or hunt for value in the lesser-followed divisions. The team at Jeffbet ensures there’s always a game to bet on somewhere in Planet Football.

Creating an account at Jeffbet takes just a few minutes if you have all the required information available. You can then secure the welcome bonus and gamble on football.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Huge market range No live streaming offered Generous football market selection

NRG.Bet

NRG.Bet provides customers with solid odds on matches from the Premier League and European football’s other top competitions.

You can wager on the winner of a match or choose from an extensive list of specials. Try your luck on both teams to score, or shoot for a winner in the total goals. There’s also handicap betting, scorer, corners, and others.

Winnings are paid directly to your NRG.Bet player account balance. You can then withdraw your funds or place more bets.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Strong range of boosts Limited sports covered Excellent range of match stats

Blue Fox Casino

Blue Fox is primarily known for offering modern and secure online casino gambling to lovers of slots and table games. But they also have a strong football betting presence.

When registering as a new customer with Blue Fox, you’ll gain access to both the sports and casino sections, allowing you to wager from a shared wallet.

Wager on the winner of the next Premier League clash broadcast live on TNT Sports or create a midweek accumulator from the Europa Conference League. It’s all available on the website and mobile site.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Wide variety of offers Clunky sportsbook design Strong football market selection

Rest of the UK’s Best Betting Sites

Coral

Pros Cons Daily promotions on football and sports Not every league features on the live stream Offers expert picks and predictions

Coral is a famous face and a real success story of UK gambling. The bookmaker boasts millions of active users, with many signing up for the welcome bonus and staying for the Premier League betting markets.

Customers enjoy daily promotions on football, including price boosts on popular players in the first scorer market or money back deals on the underdog. Visit the promotions tab on the Coral website or app for a list of what’s available today.

In addition to the promos, Coral also delivers competitive odds on the teams you love most. Check any betting odds comparison site today, and you’ll see Coral hold their own with the other big names in the industry.

Virgin Bet

Pros Cons Offers betting on top-tier leagues No loyalty programme Cash out your football accumulators

Virgin Bet isn’t as old as some of the other sportsbooks mentioned on this page, but it has a strong football presence, offering betting on the top leagues and games.

You can gamble on everything from the English Premier League and the Champions League to the Scottish Championship and Non League. Bet on your favourite team or build an accumulator across several divisions.

The range of markets available at Virgin Bet impressed us. They offer all the favourites, including match winner and scorelines, but there are also corners, player bets, times, handicaps, and more. Virgin Bet make every game interesting.

Ladbrokes

Pros Cons Bet on thousands of games every day New players must verify their details Enjoy price boosts on your favourite teams

In the world of football betting, they don’t come much bigger than Ladbrokes. This name has been around since before internet gambling hit the United Kingdom, and it’s here to stay.

You can bet on just about any game from any competition from the footballing world. The user-friendly app makes it easy to find your bet, and you can wager on a single in seconds or build an accumulator without fuss.

Ladbrokes has a long history of catering to customers and ensuring they come back for more. Join today and secure a generous welcome bonus free bet.

Betfair

Pros Cons Bet on the sportsbook or exchange Complicated homepage Enjoy great odds on the Premier League

If you’re looking for better odds than you’ll find at the competition or more unique markets, the Betfair app will help.

You can gamble against the “house” by playing on the sportsbook tab or wager against other sports fans in the exchange betting option. There’s every football bet you can think of, and more, all ready to play.

The homepage can feel a little complicated or overbearing at first, but it won’t take long to get up to speed. Betfair is the modern way to gamble on football.

Betway

Pros Cons Great bet builder provisions Limited live streaming Enjoy recurring deals and bonuses

Betway caters to both avid and casual football bettors. You can gamble on the favourite in tonight’s live match or study the stats, find the value, and bet on a special.

Most football bets placed on the Betway website and mobile site are pre-match. But Betway does offer a comprehensive list of in-play betting markets, including the next scorer, the next team to score, total goals, handicaps, and other markets.

Betway customers can bet pre-match or in-play and follow the action live on an HD-quality live stream. Not every fixture from every major competition is broadcast, but there’s enough to keep you busy and betting.

LiveScore Bet

Pros Cons Integrated live scores and betting Minimal special and unique markets Football promotions and odds boosts

If you’re tired of placing bets on one app and switching to another to check scores, LiveScore Bet has you covered.

Create an account at LiveScore bet, and you’ll qualify for the welcome bonus free bet. You can then bet on a long list of markets from all the top leagues and competitions. Bet at home using your laptop or on the move with your mobile.

The LiveScore Bet site doesn’t have quite as many unique markets as some other famous sportsbooks, but there’s more than enough to give you an interest in every game. Wager on the match-winner, both teams to score, first scorer, and more.

SpreadEx

Pros Cons Spread betting or fixed odds wagering Spread betting can be initially complicated Excellent market range

If you’ve ever wanted to try spread betting on football, SpreadEx is an ideal place to learn the ropes. The website and mobile site are user-friendly, fast, and simple.

You can gamble on the countless spread betting markets or switch to fixed-odds betting. An integrated online wallet means you can bet on both platforms using the same funds. It’s fast, simple, and secure.

SpreadEx can be a little complicated for the inexperienced bettor, and there’s no live streaming of football, but understanding spread betting proves easy to learn and a useful tool in the ongoing battle against the bookmakers.

BetUK

Pros Cons In-depth football markets No loyalty programme Competitive odds on big games

BetUK is an online sportsbook that has built its success off football. The bookmaker offers generous odds on the top teams from England and across Europe.

Compare the odds available at BetUK with the offers at other major firms, and you’ll see that this firm loves giving its members more. Those small margins soon add up and could prove the difference between profit and loss at the end of the season.

When betting with BetUK, you’ll land a bonus when you register, deposit funds, and gamble on football. With a BetUK account, an exciting football bet is always possible.

kwiff

Pros Cons Premier League betting specials Limited payment options Welcome bonus and recurring deals

kwiff invested heavily in its football betting and its Premier League coverage. You’ll notice their branding around many teams, publications, and football promotions.

The kwiff sportsbook attaches a list of Premier League specials to games broadcast live on television and the best live-streaming apps. These include player and goals specials. Gamble using your laptop or mobile.

kwiff doesn’t have quite as many payment options as some of its competition, but it has enough to ensure you can bet on football without delay. Deposit funds and withdraw winners using your debit card or favourite e-wallet account.

Tote

Pros Cons Trusted bookmaker Horse racing focused Valuable prices and odds

UK Bookmakers Compared

Bookmaker Betting App Accumulators Bet Builder Live Streaming Promotions Boosted Odds Betfred Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes bet365 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SpreadEx Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes BoyleSports Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Sky Bet Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes BetVictor Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Unibet Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Betano Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TalkSPORT BET Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Paddy Power Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes BetMGM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 10bet Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Coral Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Ladbrokes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes BetUK Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Betfair Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Virgin Bet Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes LiveScore Bet Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes William Hill Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Betway Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No CopyBet Yes Yes Yes No Yes No SBK Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Zetbet No Yes Yes No No No kwiff No Yes Yes No No No DragonBet No Yes Yes No No No

Best Betting Sites Summary

Category Bookmaker Best Welcome Offer Sky Bet Best Existing Customer Offers Betfred Best Football Odds William Hill Best Live Streaming bet365

As you can see from this page, a lot goes into making the best bookmaker, much more than handing out generous odds and an eye-catching welcome bonus. Those are important, but to be the best, a bookmaker must have all the best features, including cash-out and bet in-play. There should be a user-friendly app and a modern website.

We’re a big fan of the welcome bonus available at Sky Bet. It requires a small deposit and a qualifying bet to release, making it one of the most affordable deals of its type. Join today, wager on sports, and land a free bet.

Betfred is known as the Bonus King, and it’s therefore no surprise to see that they impressed our team with bonuses for existing customers. Gamble at Betfred and get price boosts, cashback, free bets, and more.

William Hill is a bookmaker that avoids the urge to offer big bonuses and free bets. Instead, they offer generous odds on every bet available on the website and mobile app. William Hill knows that offering consistently good value keeps players coming back for more.

If you want to watch the game you’ve bet on but will be out of the house during the match, you can follow on an HD-quality live stream at bet365. It’s as good as you’d find at any major broadcaster, with in-play betting, promotions, and live stats.

Millions of pounds worth of football bets are placed and paid out at bet365 every week. The company is renowned as one of the most important online bookmakers in the world, and much of that success is built off a brilliant football betting base.

You can gamble pre-match or in-play on fixtures from the biggest attractions in club and international football. Bet on the best teams, like Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter Milan, and more. Wager on the most famous players, including Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

I’m a big fan of the coverage enjoyed when betting on football at bet365. You can wager on over 200 pre-match markets, with most of the original options available throughout the 90 minutes. Bet on the match-winner, player props, half-time/full-time, and many, many more.

Placing a bet on football is easy at bet365. Log in to your betting account, deposit funds, and click on football>league>fixture. Click the odds attached to your pick to add to your bet slip, input a stake, check the potential winnings, and confirm. Your bet is now live.

You’ll see a cash-out amount added to your bet. In the first instance, it will be equal in value to your stake but will rise and fall depending on how well your selection performs. If you choose to cash out your bet, funds are instantly added to your account balance.

All new players qualify for a welcome bonus when they join bet365. There’s also a list of recurring deals, including price boosts, enhanced odds, cashback, extra places each way, and risk-free bets.

The bet365 app is a powerful tool for sports bettors. You can watch games, check odds, collect promos, withdraw winnings, and bet in-play on your Android or iOS device, with theirs easily being one of the best betting apps around.

How We Review the UK’s Best Online Betting Sites

We take crafting this definitive list of the best football betting sites seriously, ensuring we can provide you with the most accurate, up-to-date, and honest review.

Utilising tonnes of data, alongside our very own user-evaluation, involving thousands of hours of testing, delving into every nook and cranny of these online betting sites.

We compare every fact and feature we find, all of which will be detailed below, so you too can see how we came to our expert conclusions about which are the best betting sites in the UK for football.

Football Markets and Odds

More ways to bet means more ways to win. When looking for the best UK betting sites, we focused on apps with hundreds of markets available on the top fixtures.

Most bookmakers stick to the basic betting markets, like match-winner and goals, but the best bookmakers offer over 200 pre-match and in-play markets. Study the stats and get a jump on the market and prices.

It’s also essential to gamble with a sportsbook that offers competitive odds. The bookies already hold all the aces, and it would be foolish to hand them another advantage by taking lower odds than you’ll find at another betting site.

Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see which sportsbooks have the biggest offer on your preferred bets.

Welcome Offers and Promotions

The welcome offer has become an important marketing tool in online gambling. It’s a deal that helps a bookmaker stand out from the crowd and attract new players.

It’s a difficult time to be a successful sportsbook, but it is a golden era for online bettors who have choices at their fingertips.

When searching for a new bookmaker to join, you’ll witness a list of welcome bonuses, ranging from free bets and risk-free bets to cash-out and cashback.

In addition to the new customer promos, the top sportsbooks offer recurring deals for existing customers. These include extra places each way, odds boosts, free to play games and many more.

These offer you a new way to play and hopefully win. Be this by capitalising on an odds boost, earning free bets from their loyalty club, or taking them to the cleaners from a special offer, the best betting sites give you tonnes to take advantage of.

Live Streaming

The live streaming feature is the latest tool used by bookmakers to show their size and strength. Only the best bookies offer live streaming to their customers. The best live streaming apps give HD-quality coverage of football matches from across the United Kingdom and overseas.

Covering a wide array of leagues and football, whilst maintaining a speedy, high quality, set of streams with little to no lagging or buffering is what sets the best apart from the rest.

Live streaming usually comes with in-play betting. Bookmakers believe that if you have gambled on the result of a game, you should be able to watch it live. This in turn offers you a feel for the game, perhaps giving you the chance to get a better idea about potential wagers.

Turn everyday situations, like the commute to work, into an opportunity to live stream football.

Payment Methods

An area often overlooked when selecting a bookmaker is the payment methods. How do you pay for your bets and collect your winnings?

Your bookmaker should offer instant deposits and quick withdrawals. Every transaction should be protected by the latest security measures with short transfer times.

The best bookmakers offer deposits from as little as £5, and they’re added to your account balance in seconds, allowing you to bet without delay.

Your bookmaker should use Secure Socket Layer technology to encrypt your sensitive information and keep it safe from scammers.

A century in business tends to teach a bookmaker what punters actually want, and Coral's site reflects that accumulated experience.

There is nothing showy here — just a well-built, comprehensively stocked sportsbook that does the fundamentals properly.

Pricing is a strength. Average margins sit around the 5.8% mark, which represents solid value in a competitive market, and odds can be flipped between fractional and decimal to suit your preference. Racing punters get Best Odds Guaranteed across both horses and greyhounds, and that sits alongside a genuinely deep set of racing extras: Extra Places on selected races, Faller Insurance refunding your stake if your horse comes down, and regular enhanced prices on the big meetings.

Market depth is impressive throughout. Major football fixtures carry well over a hundred pre-match options, the vast majority of which continue once the game kicks off, and coverage runs from the Premier League and Champions League down through lower-tier competitions and the women's game. Bet Builder allows up to ten selections from a single match, which is at the generous end of the scale. There's even a facility to suggest markets that aren't currently priced, with traders responding — a nice touch that few rivals bother with.

The in-play area is quick and well organised, accessible via its own dedicated tab and offering hundreds of fresh live events every hour across nine sport categories. Odds refresh sharply, live statistics and a match tracker sit alongside the markets, and cash out is widely available with partial cash out for those who want to bank something while letting the rest run. Streaming is arguably the highlight. Every UK and Irish race is available to watch with a funded account, alongside international racing, football from leagues around the world, major tennis and even esports feeds, all viewable on the same screen as your bet slip.

Navigation holds up well on both platforms. Desktop places an A-Z sports list down the left with product tabs across the top, while the app keeps things simple with four bottom tabs covering home, live, football and racing.

It's functional rather than beautiful, but nothing takes more than a couple of taps to find. User ratings back that up, averaging 4.6 across roughly 60,000 reviews. Add Apple Pay and Google Pay support, penny minimum stakes and round-the-clock live chat, and this is a thoroughly dependable option.

UK's Best Betting Sites Compared - Betfair vs Betfred

These two operate on fundamentally different philosophies, and that shapes everything else about them.

Betfair's defining asset is the Exchange, where you bet against other punters rather than the house. Because no bookmaker margin is baked in, prices are routinely better than anything a traditional sportsbook can offer, and the liquidity on major football markets is enormous, supporting payouts running into seven figures. You can lay as well as back, trade positions in running, and access tools like market depth and auto cash out.

A conventional Betfair sportsbook sits alongside it, sharing the same wallet and login, so both styles are available from one account. Betfred is a straightforward fixed-odds bookmaker, and while its pricing is genuinely competitive across football, racing and combat sports, it cannot match Exchange value on the bigger markets.

Where Betfred wins is on promotional generosity. Its £50 welcome offer sits among the most valuable available, and the wider programme keeps delivering afterwards — a weekly Free Bet Club, accumulator insurance paying up to 100% bonuses, and goalscorer enhancements credited in cash rather than free bets. Betfair's promotions are decent but thinner, and its lack of Best Odds Guaranteed on UK and Irish racing is a genuine drawback that most high-street brands, Betfred included, have long since covered.

Market breadth is comparable, both covering 25-plus sports with plenty of depth, though Betfair edges it on niche options thanks to Gaelic games, winter sports and a broad specials offering.

Live streaming favours Betfair by some margin. Well over 100,000 events are shown annually, spanning football, tennis, cricket, snooker and racing from the UK, Ireland, Australia, the US and South Africa. A £1 stake unlocks British and Irish races, while American and South African meetings need only a funded account. Timeform-integrated racecards add real substance for form students.

On layout, Betfred is arguably the friendlier of the two. Its site is clean and conventional, easy to pick up immediately. Betfair carries more complexity by necessity, and switching between Exchange and Sportsbook takes a little getting used to, though the apps are quick, support biometric login and score well in both stores.

In-play, Betfair's speed is exceptional and essential for traders. Betfred's is perfectly solid without being remarkable.

Preston's Carabao Cup tie with Huddersfield will be played at Goodison Park, which is as good an indication as any of how unusual an August weekend this is. The first round of the competition runs from Friday through to Sunday, weighted heavily towards Saturday, and it accounts for most of the recognisable names in competitive action.

Home draws went to all three clubs relegated from the Premier League, so West Ham face Portsmouth at the London Stadium, Wolves take on Port Vale and Burnley meet Notts County. Middlesbrough entertain Wrexham, Swansea host Birmingham, QPR welcome Millwall and Plymouth play Exeter in a Devon derby, with Leicester v Northampton, Derby v Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton adding to the list, while Watford and Bradford face preliminary round winners.

That is only part of the cup story. The Emirates FA Cup begins its extra preliminary round across the same three days, producing an extraordinary 219 ties involving clubs from the lower steps of the non-league pyramid. Each faces the prospect of as many as nine wins to reach Wembley next May. The National League piles in too, opening its season on Saturday across all three divisions, and with the Premier League a fortnight off and the EFL not returning until next Friday, this is the entirety of English league and cup football for now.

Scotland runs league fixtures on each of the three days. Partick Thistle host Livingston in the Championship on Friday evening, before Saturday's 3PM slot brings Dundee against Aberdeen and St Mirren against St Johnstone in the Premiership, plus Dunfermline v Ayr and Queen's Park v Raith Rovers. Sunday is the fullest of them, with Kilmarnock hosting champions Celtic, Rangers welcoming Hibernian to Ibrox, Hearts facing Dundee United and Motherwell taking on Falkirk.

The bigger clubs remain in preparation. Aston Villa play Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday, then Saturday delivers the summer's standout friendly as Manchester United meet Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg. Leeds host RB Leipzig, Brighton welcome Roma, Newcastle travel to Valencia, Everton to Stuttgart and Bournemouth to Seville for Real Betis.

Brentford visit Rennes, Hull meet Eintracht Frankfurt, Ipswich host Rayo Vallecano and Coventry welcome Espanyol, while Chelsea face AC Milan in Jakarta, Tottenham take on Getafe behind closed doors, Sunderland play Lens twice in one day and Nottingham Forest meet both Udinese and Barcelona in Udine.

Sunday finishes with Arsenal hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, Liverpool welcoming Monaco to Anfield, Manchester City meeting Atletico Madrid in Seoul and Chelsea closing their tour against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Responsible Gambling

When gambling, it’s essential that bettors remain on top and in control, with there being a number of ways in order to help do this going forward.

The majority of UK bookmakers have user-focused safety features that players can make use of, including timeouts, deposit limits and self-exclusion.

All of these are geared towards helping their customers get the best out of their experience with them and put a stop to any potential problem gambling.

Creating a bankroll and tracking your wins and losses can prove an extremely valuable method of helping them to stay on top of your expenditures and know when it may be time to take a step back.

Not chasing losses is also another key rule to keep in-mind, as this helps players know that not every bet can win, thus it’s unwise to keep betting should a loser streak occur.

A number of different responsible gambling organisations are available by which players can seek help, with a list of these being found below:

GamCare

BeGambleAware

GamStop

Therapy for Gambling Addiction

Gamblers Anonymous

National Gambling Treatment Service

National Problem Gambling Clinic

National Debtline

UK Bookmakers Licensing and Regulations

Bookmakers are always committed to their player's safety, keeping their personal information and payment details 100% safe and secure at all times.

All UK bookmakers are required to be licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. This ensures they adhere to all UK consumer protection laws, including data protection and privacy.

Most take this one step further by employing companies to help encrypt and secure all their players' information, utilising software and firewalls to keep data protected.

Bookmakers are focused on keeping their players safe more than ever now, thus any and all customers can rest easy knowing all of their specifics and payment details are secure.

Meet the Author - Frank Monkhouse

With decades of experience in the sports and gambling fields under my belt, I love sharing my knowledge and passion with readers, helping them find the best deals available to football bettors.

I began my sports gambling adventure in 2006 when taking a job on the call centre floor of major bookmaker Coral in their London head office. My love for sports and commitment to the job helped me gain a promotion to the marketing department and then onto the web content team, producing work for the customer-facing website and app.

I now work freelance for a number of major online bookmakers and ambitious affiliates. You’ll find my previews, reviews, promotional content, and predictions at world-famous sites, including TalkSPORT, Betfred, Racing Post, Betfair, and more. I’m also delighted to provide content to Goal’s army of knowledgeable fans.

With a background as a professional boxer and a career spent working closely with the sports gambling industry, I’m well-placed to help you beat the bookies only sharing information I believe is useful to the bettor.

Whether it’s writing picks on an upcoming Premier League game or explaining how best to use the latest football betting market, you’ll find my work accurate, honest and useful.

Best Betting Sites: Top Bookmakers FAQs

What is the best betting site?

We recommend betting with any sportsbook featured on this page for a premium gambling experience. Create an account, gamble, and qualify for the welcome bonus.

Which betting site is the most reliable?

Our team of gambling experts is confident that any of the betting apps mentioned in this article will cater to your needs. They all passed our strict tests.

Where can I get a free bet?

The betting apps featured throughout this article offer all new players a welcome bonus free bet when they create an account, deposit funds, and wager on sports.

Which football betting markets are the best?

The match-winner betting market is the most reliable way to make a consistent profit from sports betting. But you’ll find bigger odds in the correct score and first scorer markets.

How do I cash out my bet?

Log in to your betting account and click on your bet slip to view your live wagers. You’ll see a cash-out value offered. If you’d like to accept the offer, you must click and confirm. Your bet is settled, and the funds due are paid to your balance.

Can I bet after a match has started?

Yes, in-play or live betting is increasingly popular with football and sports bettors. Visit the live betting list and click the odds attached to your pick to add to your bet slip. Input a stake, check, and confirm.