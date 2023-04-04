Goal is here to take you through the best betting sites to use when placing sports bets online in the UK in April 2023.

There are a wide range of betting sites to use when betting on sports online in the UK, however it can be hard to decipher which bookmakers are the best option to use when it comes to online sports betting.

We’ve singled out the best sites to use for sports betting, running you through all the key factors to look out for when making your choice, as well as how they compare to their competitors.

Best Betting Sites April 2023

Top 10 UK betting Sites

Best Betting Sites UK Analysed

There are a number of factors that go into making a betting site one of the best in the UK, with the likes of sign-up offer, markets offered and their in-play offerings just some of these.

We’ve gone through and analysed the betting sites that made the top 10 on our list, offering in-depth analysis as to what makes them so good and worthy of a place in our top 10.

bet365

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 8th 3rd 20th 7th 1st 1st 14th 1st

bet365 are one of the biggest bookmakers in the world for a reason, thus seeing them crack our top 10 shouldn’t come as a surprise.

They’re used by millions of players on a day-to-day basis for good reasons, with it being easy to see why when you see what they have to offer.

Their sign-up bonus is one of the strongest around, with you able to claim £50 in bet credits from just a £10 qualifying stake, a welcome offer that dwarfs a lot of their competitors.

They offer a massive selection of football markets, whilst they also offer a generous helping of markets on other sports such as tennis and basketball to baseball and cycling.

Their bet builder offerings are some of the best around, with you able to to choose from a massive selection of markets when betting on all types of games in the UK.

Customer service is another area bet365 excel in, as they give you the chance to get in contact with their support team in a variety of different ways, such as email, phone and lie chat, with a helpful FAQ section also offered.

Get your bet365 bonus code

William Hill

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 19th 2nd 17th 20th 2nd 9th 16th 5th

William Hill are one of the most experienced bookmakers in the country given they were founded in 1934, with this experience being personified in their sportsbook’s quality.

New players are able to claim £30 in free bets from just an initial £10 stake, with not many competitors able to offer more than this.

The markets they offer allow you to bet on football matches from a variety of different avenues, offering markets that cover tackles, assists, cards and corners amongst others.

Their ‘Build Your Odds’ option allows you to combine selections from their selection of markets with ease, with this offered on all games taking place in the UK as well as a range of European leagues.

William Hill’s range of existing customer offers are also some of the best around, with offers such as ‘Scratch of the Day’, ‘Free or 4’ and ‘Boost Your Odds’ all available.

Their odds boosts are also very generous, with their ‘Epic Value’ boosts providing excellent value on select markets.

The sportsbook itself is very well designed, with their interface making it simple to navigate and find the markets you want to bet on.

Get your William Hill promo code

Paddy Power

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 22nd 21st 12th 11th 8th 7th 9th 15th

Paddy Power are mainly known for their excellent work in the world of horse racing, however they’re still a bookie that excels when it comes to football betting.

Their welcome offer allows you to get the stake from your first bet back as cash up to £20 if it loses, a unique bonus that isn’t offered by many of their competitors.

You’re able to use their Bet Builder feature on a massive selection of football matches from across the UK, with their Bet Builder offer allowing you to claim your stake back as a free bet up to £10 if one leg lets you down.

Their ‘Power Prices’ allow you to get increased odds on a generous range of pre-selected markets, whilst a number of pre-selected accumulators will be offered for all big games.

A variety of in-play markets are offered on all football games, whilst in-play price boosts are offered in abundance.

Get your Paddy Power promo code

BetFred

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 12th 24th 4th 11th 11th 12th 1st 7th

BetFred have slowly but surely grown in stature over the past few years, with it being fair to say that they’re now a household name amongst bettors.

£30 in free bets can be claimed from just a £10 qualifying stake thanks to their generous sign-up offer, whilst you’re able to claim a number of free bets every week with their ongoing promos.

You’re able to get up to 50% of your stake back on PickYourPunt Bet Builders for select matches, whilst a number of pre-selected bet builders will be offered for all major games.

Their ‘Double Delight Hat-trick Heaven’ offer allows you to increase the profit you get for winning first goalscorer bets for select games, whilst their user-friendly interface allows you to find their offers and markets in seconds.

Get your BetFred promo code

Unibet

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 6th 8th 6th 3rd 6th 8th 3rd 2nd

Unibet are another bookmaker whose reputation in the betting industry has grown exponentially in recent times, making them a top choice for your online sports betting needs.

New players are able to get the stake from their first losing bet back up to £40 from just a £10 deposit thanks to their brilliant sign-up offer.

In addition to this, a range of odds and profit boosts will be available for both new and existing users, allowing you to get increased odds and win more on your successful bets.

They offer a seriously strong selection of stats both before and during games, whilst their live streaming options are plentiful.

Get your Unibet promo code

888Sport

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 24th 23rd 24th 19th 14th 3rd 6th 14th

888 are mainly known for their work in the online casino industry, however this shouldn’t take away from the fact that they also run a top-of-the-range sportsbook as well.

£30 in free bets are ready to be claimed at sign-up from just a £10 qualifying deposit due to their excellent welcome offer.

Additionally, you’re also able to claim a number of free bets every week by simply betting on pre-selected sports, with you able to find out these sports via their ‘Promotions’ section.

You’re able to draw on the huge range of stats they offer both pre-game and in-play when placing your bets, with these proving to be particularly useful when it comes to placing bet builders.

Pre-selected bet builders and accumulators are also offered in abundance, whilst their well-designed interface makes it very easy to navigate through their markets.

Get your 888 promo code

BetVictor

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 5th 16th 7th 12th 7th 11th 5th 4th

BetVictor have been in the betting business for almost 80 years, with their experience in the game being clear to see when you take their online sportsbook into account.

You’re able to get £40 in free bets from just a £20 stake with their sign-up offer, an offer that does very well to compete with fellow bookmakers.

In addition, you're also able to claim a £10 slots bonus, as well as 50 free 10 spins, with these coming with 20x and 1x wagering requirements respectively.

A huge number of bet boosts are offered for all big games taking place each week from the likes of the Premier League and Champions League.

Pre-built bet builders are aplenty for all major games, with these ranging in odds form 5/1 and below to up to 100/1.

The loading times of their site are very fast, and given they also boast a very well-designed layout, this allows you to navigate through their various sections with ease.

Get your BetVictor Promo Code

Ladbrokes

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 14th 19th 13th 4th 9th 6th 20th 9th

Ladbrokes have been one of the main bookmakers in the country for some time now, with their online sportsbook proving to be excellent in a number of key areas.

£20 in free bets can be claimed from just a £5 qualifying wager via their strong sign-up offer, with other offers such as ‘1-2-Free’ and ‘5-a-side’ also available for both new and current users.

Their price boosts and pre-selected bet builders for major games are some of the best around, whilst they’re one of the few bookmakers to boast a 2Up early payout offer.

The markets offered for all games taking place in Europe and the UK’s major football leagues are very good, whilst they have a plethora of options for those betting on a sport outside of football.

Get your Ladbrokes promo code

Betway

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 17th 15th 23rd 23rd 12th 14th 11th 17th

Betway excel when it comes to online bookmakers, with this being largely down to their great range of existing customer offers, such as ‘4 to Win’ and ‘4 to Score’, strong helping of football markets and odds boosts.

A £30 matched first bet is up for grabs thanks to their sign-up offer, with you able to use this on their excellent bet builder section for all football games in major leagues.

Their customer service options are superb, with a massive selection of FAQ on offer, with you able to get in touch with them via live chat, email or phone.

They have a wide variety of stats to use, both pre-game and in-play, to help you when deciding which markets to bet on, with live streaming also offered on a number of big matches.

Get your Betway promo code

BetFair

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 20th 20th 18th 8th 4th 18th 13th 13th

BetFair are mainly known for being a sports betting exchange, however this shouldn’t hide the fact that their sportsbook is still very strong in a number of areas.

New and existing users are able to claim a handful of free bets every week thanks to their ongoing promos, whilst their welcome offer gives new users £30 in free bets from a £10 stake.

They have some of the most generous odds boosts around, often boosting markets such as ‘Player to concede 1 Foul’ and ‘Player to have a shot on target’ to evens, with other strong boosts also available.

They have a plethora of football markets available for all major European and UK leagues, whilst they also offer markets on over 30 other sports for you to get stuck into.

Get your BetFair promo code

More on the UK’s Best Betting Sites

Virgin Bet

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 15th 16th 1st 15th 13th 13th 6th 8th

Virgin Bet are fairly new to the sports betting scene, having first opened their doors to bettors in 2019, with their sportsbook coming on leaps and bounds since then.

Their welcome offer gives new customers the chance to claim £20 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying bet, whilst more free bets, as well as cash, can be claimed via their existing customer offers.

Their customer service is one of the best areas of their sportsbook, with the football markets offered also proving to be fairly generous.

Get your Virgin Bet Bonus Code

Coral

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 14th 18th 9th 4th 5th 2nd 4th



3rd





Coral have been a big name in the betting industry for some time now, with their sportsbook doing this reputation proud in a number of key areas.

They deservedly finished inside the top 10 for five categories at the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards, with a third-placed overall finish also achieved.

Their welcome offer and existing customer offers are both strong, whilst their customer service and payment options are also great.

Coral offer a strong variety of markets for all of football's major leagues and competition, whilst the odds offered for these markets are also good.

Get your Coral sign up offer

Sky Bet

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 20th 11th 12th 8th 3rd 5th 9th



6th





Sky Bet are one of the biggest and most popular names in the sports betting industry, with this popularity being deserved given how strong a bookmaker they are.

They have an excellent welcome offer, with you also able to claim a number of price boosts and free bets each week via their existing customer offers.

A huge range of football markets are offered spanning a number of UK and European leagues, whilst their interface also proves very easy to navigate and simple to use.

Learn more about the Sky Bet new customer offer

BoyleSports

UK Bookmaker Awards Ranking

Category Odds Market Selection Customer Service Banking Betting Experience Welcome Bonus Existing Customer Offers Overall Rankings 19th 17th 5th 9th 16th 18th 15th

19th



BoyleSports are one of the most experienced bookmakers in the UK given they first started out in 1989, with this experience showing through when it comes to their sportsbook.

The welcome offered available via BoyleSports allows you to claim a £20 bonus form just a £10 stake, with you also able to get involved with their numerous existing customer offers as well.

They offer a strong range of price boosts relating to each day's footballing action, with users being given a vast array of football markets you use their free bets on.

Get your BoyleSports sign up offer

10bet

10bet have been around for almost 20 years now having first started out back in 2003, with their sportsbook managing to seriously improve during this time.

Their welcome offer allows you to claim up to £50 as a bonus in the form of a deposit match, whilst their existing customer offers also allow you to claim both profit boosts and free bets.

The markets they offer for all major football leagues and competition are strong, whilst you're able to combine these using their bet builder feature to get creative with your bets.

Get your 10bet sign up offer

SBK

SBK are another fairly new bookmaker on the UK scene, however this hasn't stop them from boasting a very impressive sportsbook.

Their football odds are some of the best around, with this probably being down to the fact they're the bookmaker version of Smarkets exchange.

Their welcome offer is very easy to claim and only requires a £10 qualifying stake, with you able to use these free bets on their massive range of markets.

Mr. Play

Mr. Play won't be everyone's first choice when it comes to betting on football online in the UK, however despite this, they still offer a very strong product for both new and existing users to use.

Their welcome offer allows you to claim free bets from just a £10 stake, with you able to claim these in mere minutes given how easy the offer is to understand.

The existing customer offers available allow you to get your hands on cash, free bets and odds boosts each week when betting on Europe's biggest games.

Their selection of football markets are also strong for a sportsbook of their size, with you having everything you need to successfully bet on football via their sportsbook.

Get your Mr. Play Bonus Code

Parimatch

Parimatch boast a very strong welcome offer, with you able to claim £30 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying stake, a strong offer that is only betted by a handful of other bookmakers.

Both new and current users are able to get boosted odds on their football accumulators, with you able to boost your odds by up to 40% depending on how many legs are included in your acca.

They offer bet boosts for all major UK and European games, with you also able to bet on a range of pre-built bet builders, as well as being given the chance to create your own.

Get your Parimatch welcome offer

SpreadEx

SpreadEx are mainly known for being a sports betting exchange, although despite this, it must be said that their sportsbook still holds up when being compared to other bookmakers.

£40 in bonus funds are ready to be claimed at sign up via their generous welcome offer, whilst their existing customer offers allow you to claim profit boosts as well as the chance to win straight-up cash.

They offer 100's of markets for all major games across both the UK and Europe, with you given the choice to place these bets normally, or as spread bets.

Get your SpreadEx sign up offer

LiveScore Bet

LiveScore Bet is one of the newer sites to launch on our list given they first started sportsbook operations back in 2020, with LiveScore Bet offering a sportsbook that impresses in a number of key areas despite this.

Their welcome offer, which proves to be very easy to claim, gives you £20 in free bets from a £10 stake, with further free bets, as well as cash, available via their existing customer offers.

A number of odds boosts will be offered every day, with these revolving around the day's biggest matches, whilst the specials markets they offer only add to the variety available to you in terms of markets.

Get your LiveScore Bet Bonus Code

UK Bookmaker Awards Explained

The UK Bookmaker Awards are an industry-focused event that allows both bookmakers and users to see where each sportsbook ranks against their competitors in a number of categories.

The categories themselves are determined following extensive market research, with all of the bookmakers then ranked amongst fellow sportsbooks to determine their rank.

The ranking process itself is entirely data driven, with the rankings themselves determined following 12 months of data collection and live testing across the sports betting industry.

What Makes a Top UK Betting Site?

There are a number of factors that contribute towards a site being regarded as one of the country’s best online bookmakers.

These range from the markets they boast and their sign-up offer to their customer service and live streaming capabilities, as well as everything in between.

We’ve singled out some of the key factors that all top UK betting sites should boast to ensure you know what to look out for when deciding which bookmakers to sign-up with.

Sign Up Offer

The top online bookmakers should offer a sign-up offer that is both competitive and easy to claim.

Everything you need to know in order to claim this offer should be explained clearly within the T&C’s, with most requiring you to make an initial deposit, or place a qualifying stake.

Sign-up offers will often come in the form of a few different variations, with these often being: free bets, money back as cash/bonus funds and first bet match.

The amount of free bets/bonus on offer is the most important factor with sign-up offers, as the higher the bonus amount the better.

The best betting sites will give you an extended period of time in order to use your bonus, with this often ranging from seven to 14 days.

Some betting sites, such as bet365, will even allow you to keep your bonus indefinitely, just as long as your account is active at least once every 90 days.

Existing Customer Offers

In addition to boasting a generous sign-up offer, the best bookmakers will also have a range of offers and promotions that existing players can claim.

These will often come in the form of ‘Bet and Get’ offers or ‘Correct Score’ offers, with the latter allowing you to claim free bets by guessing the correct scores to pre-selected games.

The top betting sites will have a range of ongoing offers available every week, changing the ones that are available depending on the major sporting events that are coming up.

These offers should be very easy to claim and all be found via the ‘Offers/Promotions’ section of your bookmakers’ online sportsbook.

New and existing users should be able to claim these offers as you please, with these refreshing every week, allowing you to claim them multiple times a month.

Range of Markets

One of the most important factors bettors take into consideration when choosing an online bookmaker to bet with is the range of markets they have on offer.

The best UK betting sites will offer a massive range of football markets for all major British and European leagues.

Markets, such as ‘final result’, ‘total goals’ and ‘handicap’ will be offered by all sportsbooks, however the absolute best will allow you to bet on other sides to the game.

The top bookies will allow you to bet on cards, corners, fouls, shots and offsides amongst others, giving you full reign when it comes to placing your bets and creating bet builders.

The markets will be updated constantly ahead of the game kicking off, giving you the best and most up-to-date markets when it comes to betting.

This not only applies to football, but other sports as well, with the best betting sites on our list having a massive selection of markets available for all sports, ranging from tennis and golf to boxing and cricket.

Odds

Arguably the most important factor to take into consideration when choosing your bookmaker of choice is the odds they offer for their markets.

All bettors will want the best prices when placing their football bets, with this being one of the main reasons why doing your research beforehand is crucial.

The top bookies will have competitive odds on offer for a strong range of football markets, with a range of odds boosts offered for select markets, allowing you to get even better prices.

All of the sites listed above have some of the best odds around, however it’s always worth doing your own research to see which sites have the best odds for their football markets.

Customer Service

Customer service is another massive factor to consider when making a decision on your bookmaker of choice.

The top bookies around will allow you to get in touch with their customer support team in a number of ways, including email, phone and live chat.

These should all be available 24/7, giving you the choice as to when you get in touch with your bookie regarding any questions or queries you may have.

In addition to this, an FAQ section should also be offered and be easily accessible via your bookmakers ‘Help’ section.

The FAQ section should provide answers to a whole host of frequently asked questions, with these all separated into different sections.

Offering an FAQ section will potentially allow users to have their questions answered without requiring them to get in touch via the support lines available.

In-Play Options

In-play betting is one of the biggest and most popular forms of betting when it comes to wagering on football.

Given this, it’s important that all UK bookmakers have a strong in-play section on hand that allows players to bet a range of different markets for games that are currently ongoing.

The loading times and design of their in-play section should be fast and simple respectively, as time is one of the most important factors when betting in-play.

The markets on offer for live football games should differ from the pregame markets offered, whilst these markets, and the odds offered for them, should be updated instantly as the game progresses.

Payment Methods

A strong variety of payment methods is something that should be offered by all the best UK bookmakers, with this allowing users to deposit and withdraw funds via a method that they’re most familiar with.

Methods such as debit/credit card, PayPal and Apple Pay are just some of the most popular deposit and withdrawal methods that should be on offer with all top betting sites.

It’s vital you do your own individual research into this beforehand, and the bookmaker you’ve originally chosen to sign-up with may not support your preferred payment method.

Should a bookmaker not offer your preferred payment option, it may be wise to shop around and see which sportsbook does.

All of the methods you’re able to use should be listed via your bookmakers site.

It shouldn’t take more than a few days to receive funds when withdrawing, whilst depositing funds should take no longer than a few minutes.

How to Sign Up with a Betting Site

Signing up with an online bookmaker is incredibly easy, with you just needing to follow a few select steps in order to do so.

As always, it’s vital you remember to enter any bonus/promo code when asked to during the sign-up process, as most bookmakers won’t allow you to claim their welcome offer if you don’t.

The steps below are the ones you’ll need to follow in order to sign-up with all of the UK’s best sports betting sites:

Got to your bookmaker’s site via the offer listed above Start the account creation process Enter your personal details Enter a bonus/promo code if necessary when required Read the T&C’s of your bookmaker’s welcome offer Finishing creating your account Make your first deposit, making sure it’s enough to qualify you for your welcome bonus Place your first bet Make sure the stake for your first bet is enough to qualify you for your sign-up offer

Best Betting Sites UK FAQs

What is the UK’s best betting site?

There are a number of top options to choose from when it comes to the UK’s best betting site, with all of the best sites to side with being listed in this piece.

The likes of bet365, William Hill and BetFred are some of the standout candidates in this regard, with all of these well worth your time when it comes to betting on sports online in the UK.

What betting sites are the most reliable?

bet365, Paddy Power and Ladbrokes are some of the outstanding options when it comes to choosing a reliable betting site to bet with.

All of the sites listed throughout this piece are extremely reliable, thus no matter which site you decide to side with, rest assured your money will be safe and all of your winning bets will be paid out in full.

Which UK betting site has the fastest payout?

bet365 are the clear choice when it comes to the betting sites that offer the fastest payout for withdrawals, with their sportsbook taking around just 12 hours on average to send you your money.

The likes of William Hill, BetFair and Coral are all extremely strong options in this regard as well, with these sites taking up to 24 hours at most for withdrawals.

Which betting site has the best sign-up offer?

Bookmakers such as bet365 and BetFred are two of the best betting sites in terms of sign-up offers, with these sites allowing you to claim £50 and £40 in free bets respectively.

All of the bookmakers mentioned above have sign-up offers that are well worth claiming, with it definitely being worth signing up with all of them to reap the benefits of their welcome offers and claim your free bets.

Which site has the best betting app?

bet365 are well-known for being one of the industry leaders when it comes to sports betting apps.

The likes of SkyBet and Paddy Power offer fierce competition in this area, with all three aforementioned sites boasting some of the outright best betting apps.

Which betting site has the best odds?

SBK, BetVictor and Unibet are some of the standout candidates when it comes to the bookmakers that offer the best betting odds.

All bookies discussed in this article have strong betting odds, with it being important that you do your research beforehand to make sure you know which sites have the best odds for specific markets.

What is the best betting site for football?

There are a number of factors to take into account when determining which site is the best to use when betting on football.

The likes of odds, market selection and in-play/live streaming capabilities are all important, with sites such as bet365, William Hill and Coral all excelling in these areas.

Doing your own research is always important for cases like these, as this will allow you to see which bookmakers offer what you’re looking for in a football betting site before signing up.