Nottingham Forest November TV Schedule

The landscape for Premier League broadcasting in the UK shifted significantly with the new rights cycle. Amazon Prime Video no longer has live games meaning for the 2026-27 season, the 267 televised matches are split strict between two broadcasters.

Sky Sports have a minimum of 215 live matches including including Friday, Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday slots. Elsewhere, TNT Sports has 52 live matches including two full rounds of midweek fixtures and all Saturday 12:30 kick-offs.

READ MORE: Watch Premier League

Cheapest Sky TV Premier League deals

Below you can find a quick snapshot of the cheapest ways you can currently watch Sky Sports here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.

Sky Stream 24-Month Contract Sky Stream If you don't mind committing for two years, the base TV package drops to £15/month and the sports add-on drops to £20/month. No setup fee. Monthly from £35 Get Sky Stream For maximum flexibility NOW Sports Flexible This is a 31-day rolling contract. It’s perfect if you want to activate it for a busy football month (like the festive period in December), watch a bunch of games, and then cancel it immediately without penalty. Monthly from £34.99 Get NOW For a single match NOW Day Membership If you literally only care about one massive game (like a cup final or a big derby), you can buy a 24-hour pass. It gives you all 12 Sky Sports channels for one day. However, if you plan to watch more than two games a month, this quickly becomes bad value. Daily from £14.99 Get NOW Existing Virgin Broadband Customers Virgin Media Stream Virgin offers a free "Stream" box to its broadband customers. You can add the full Sky Sports HD pack to it on a 30-day rolling contract for £31.75 a month, letting you dip in and out. Monthly from £31.75 extra Get Virgin Media Stream Sky Stream 24-Month Contract Sky Stream If you don't mind committing for two years, the base TV package drops to £15/month and the sports add-on drops to £20/month. No setup fee. Monthly from £35 Get Sky Stream For maximum flexibility NOW Sports Flexible This is a 31-day rolling contract. It’s perfect if you want to activate it for a busy football month (like the festive period in December), watch a bunch of games, and then cancel it immediately without penalty. Monthly from £34.99 Get NOW

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Nottingham Forest matches today?

Depending on which broadcaster is showing the next Forest game, you can stream matches live via:

- TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max, accessible on Prime Video or through BT.com

- Sky Sports through the Sky Go app (for Sky subscribers) or via a NOW TV Sports Membership.

Where can I watch Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for the FA Cup, showing every match from the third round onwards (excluding 3pm Saturday kick-offs), which can be streamed on HBO Max or on BT.com. The BBC also shares rights, showing a select number of free-to-air matches per round via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: 3pm TV blackout explained

Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and can be streamed using Sky Go and NOW TV.

How do I listen to Nottingham Forest games on the radio?

The most reliable and comprehensive way to listen to live commentary for every Nottingham Forest Premier League and cup game is through the club's official digital platform, Forest TV+. You can listen via the official Nottingham Forest App (available on iOS and Android) or the club's website. The live audio features the popular local commentary provided by BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray.

Access to live audio commentary requires a Forest TV+ subscription, which is typically available for £5.99 per month or £44.99 per year. (They often offer the first month free for new subscribers).

If you are living in or travelling through Nottinghamshire on matchday, you can catch live, free-to-air commentary on BBC Radio Nottingham (103.8 FM, 95.5 FM, or via DAB digital radio). Due to broadcasting rights, BBC internet streams (like on BBC Sounds or the BBC Sport website) are strictly blacked out during live football. To listen to Colin Fray's commentary online during a match, you must use the official Forest TV+ audio subscription mentioned above.

National radio rights for the Premier League are split between the talkSPORT network and BBC Radio 5 Live (along with 5 Sports Extra).

Where can I watch Nottingham Forest highlights?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the latest Forest game is incredibly easy. Depending on how much detail you want to see and how quickly you want to watch, you have several reliable options.