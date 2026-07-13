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Fulham FC v Manchester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Fulham today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Fulham

Everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham in the Premier League and all other competitions.

Fulham July TV Schedule

Get a Sky Sports subscription todayBrowse packages

The landscape for Premier League broadcasting in the UK shifted significantly with the new rights cycle. Amazon Prime Video no longer has live games meaning for the 2026-27 season, the 267 televised matches are split strict between two broadcasters.

Sky Sports have a minimum of 215 live matches including including Friday, Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday slots. Elsewhere, TNT Sports has 52 live matches including two full rounds of midweek fixtures and all Saturday 12:30 kick-offs.

READ MORE: Watch Premier League

Cheapest Sky TV Premier League deals

Below you can find a quick snapshot of the cheapest ways you can currently watch Sky Sports here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.

Sky Stream 24-Month Contract
Sky Stream

Sky Stream

If you don't mind committing for two years, the base TV package drops to £15/month and the sports add-on drops to £20/month. No setup fee.
Monthly from£35
For maximum flexibility
NOW

NOW Sports Flexible

This is a 31-day rolling contract. It’s perfect if you want to activate it for a busy football month (like the festive period in December), watch a bunch of games, and then cancel it immediately without penalty.

Monthly from£34.99
31-Day Rolling Contract
Sky Stream

Sky Stream

You get the base Sky TV package for £18/month and add Sky Sports for £25/month. There’s a £20 setup fee, but you can cancel the sports add-on (or the whole package) at any time. This includes full HD and Sky Sports+ as standard.
Monthly from£43
For a single match
NOW

NOW Day Membership

If you literally only care about one massive game (like a cup final or a big derby), you can buy a 24-hour pass. It gives you all 12 Sky Sports channels for one day. However, if you plan to watch more than two games a month, this quickly becomes bad value.

Daily from£14.99
Existing Virgin Broadband Customers
Virgin Media logo

Virgin Media Stream

Virgin offers a free "Stream" box to its broadband customers. You can add the full Sky Sports HD pack to it on a 30-day rolling contract for £31.75 a month, letting you dip in and out.
Monthly from£31.75 extra
Sky Stream 24-Month Contract
Sky Stream

Sky Stream

If you don't mind committing for two years, the base TV package drops to £15/month and the sports add-on drops to £20/month. No setup fee.
Monthly from£35
For maximum flexibility
NOW

NOW Sports Flexible

This is a 31-day rolling contract. It’s perfect if you want to activate it for a busy football month (like the festive period in December), watch a bunch of games, and then cancel it immediately without penalty.

Monthly from£34.99

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Fulham matches today?

Depending on which broadcaster is showing the Seagulls, you can stream matches live via:

- TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max, accessible on Prime Video or through BT.com

- Sky Sports through the Sky Go app (for Sky subscribers) or via a NOW TV Sports Membership.

Where can I watch Fulham in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for the FA Cup, showing every match from the third round onwards (excluding 3pm Saturday kick-offs), which can be streamed on HBO Max or on BT.com. The BBC also shares rights, showing a select number of free-to-air matches per round via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: 3pm TV blackout explained

Stream TNT Sports live with BT.com todayBrowse packages

Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and can be streamed using Sky Go and NOW TV.

How do I listen to Fulham games on the radio?

The most reliable and comprehensive way to listen to live commentary for every Fulham league and cup game is through the club's official channels. You can listen via the official Fulham FC App (available on iOS and Android) or the club's website (via the Match Centre). The club's live match commentary is famously provided by the beloved broadcast duo, Gentleman Jim and Jamie Reid.

Access to live audio commentary requires an FFCtv subscription, which is typically available as a Monthly Pass (£5) or a Season Pass (£45).

If you are living in or travelling through the capital on matchday, you can often catch live, free-to-air commentary on BBC Radio London (94.9 FM or via DAB digital radio).

Because London has so many football clubs, BBC Radio London often has to split its coverage or choose a "featured" match. If Fulham is playing at the same time as several other London teams, full commentary might be pushed to a digital sub-channel or they may just provide live updates while focusing on another match.

Last but not least, national radio rights are split between talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

How do I watch highlights of Fulham games?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the Cottagers is incredibly easy. Depending on how much detail you want to see and how quickly you want to watch, you have several reliable options.

Platform

When is it available?

What is it?

How much?

Sky Sports YouTube

15–30 mins after full-time

Quick 2–3 minute highlights

Free

TNT Sports YouTube

Shortly after full-time (TNT games)

Quick 2–3 minute highlights

Free / Subscription

BBC One / iPlayer

Saturday & Sunday nights

Extended highlights & analysis

Free (TV license required)

FFCtv

3 hours post-match (Subscribers) / Midnight (Free)

Extended highlights & full replays

Free / FFCtv Pass

Fulham Official YouTube

24–48 hours post-match

Pitch-side angles & behind-the-scenes

Free

Get a Sky Sports subscription todayBrowse packages

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