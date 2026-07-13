Where to watch Fulham today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Fulham July TV Schedule

The landscape for Premier League broadcasting in the UK shifted significantly with the new rights cycle. Amazon Prime Video no longer has live games meaning for the 2026-27 season, the 267 televised matches are split strict between two broadcasters.

Sky Sports have a minimum of 215 live matches including including Friday, Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday slots. Elsewhere, TNT Sports has 52 live matches including two full rounds of midweek fixtures and all Saturday 12:30 kick-offs.

READ MORE: Watch Premier League

Cheapest Sky TV Premier League deals

Below you can find a quick snapshot of the cheapest ways you can currently watch Sky Sports here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Fulham matches today?

Depending on which broadcaster is showing the Seagulls, you can stream matches live via:

- TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max, accessible on Prime Video or through BT.com

- Sky Sports through the Sky Go app (for Sky subscribers) or via a NOW TV Sports Membership.

Where can I watch Fulham in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for the FA Cup, showing every match from the third round onwards (excluding 3pm Saturday kick-offs), which can be streamed on HBO Max or on BT.com. The BBC also shares rights, showing a select number of free-to-air matches per round via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: 3pm TV blackout explained

Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and can be streamed using Sky Go and NOW TV.

How do I listen to Fulham games on the radio?

The most reliable and comprehensive way to listen to live commentary for every Fulham league and cup game is through the club's official channels. You can listen via the official Fulham FC App (available on iOS and Android) or the club's website (via the Match Centre). The club's live match commentary is famously provided by the beloved broadcast duo, Gentleman Jim and Jamie Reid.

Access to live audio commentary requires an FFCtv subscription, which is typically available as a Monthly Pass (£5) or a Season Pass (£45).

If you are living in or travelling through the capital on matchday, you can often catch live, free-to-air commentary on BBC Radio London (94.9 FM or via DAB digital radio).

Because London has so many football clubs, BBC Radio London often has to split its coverage or choose a "featured" match. If Fulham is playing at the same time as several other London teams, full commentary might be pushed to a digital sub-channel or they may just provide live updates while focusing on another match.

Last but not least, national radio rights are split between talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

How do I watch highlights of Fulham games?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the Cottagers is incredibly easy. Depending on how much detail you want to see and how quickly you want to watch, you have several reliable options.