Where to watch Manchester United today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Man Utd UK TV schedule

What TV channels broadcast Man Utd in the UK?

For Manchester United fans in the UK, following the Red Devils involves navigating a split broadcast landscape primarily shared between Sky Sports and TNT Sports. As the club remains one of the most consistent "big-screen" draws in the world, the vast majority of their fixtures are moved away from the Saturday 3:00 PM blackout window, making it significantly easier to watch and live stream the Premier League from the comfort of your home. Sky Sports remains the dominant partner for the current cycle, broadcasting a record 215 matches this season; for a breakdown of whether their dedicated football channels and new Sky Sports+ features are worth the investment for a United supporter, you can check out our detailed Sky Sports review.

While Sky carries the lions' share of high-profile "Super Sunday" slots and the expanded Friday and Monday Night Football windows, TNT Sports typically retains the Saturday 12:30 PM kickoffs and select midweek rounds. To ensure you aren't overpaying for multiple disparate subscriptions, it is highly recommended to compare the latest Sky Sports TV offers, which often provide the most cost-effective way to bundle TNT Sports and Sky into a single monthly bill. For those who prefer to avoid long-term contracts altogether, a NOW Sports membership offers a flexible, streaming-only alternative to follow United’s pursuit of silverware, while the club’s own MUTV channel remains the go-to destination for full match replays and exclusive academy coverage.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd from anywhere

As one of the most supported clubs globally, Manchester United matches are broadcast in almost every country, but geo-restrictions and local blackouts can often get in the way of a live stream. Whether you are a UK resident traveling abroad trying to access your Sky Go account or a US fan trying to watch a Peacock-exclusive match while on vacation, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is the most effective tool for maintaining access to your paid subscriptions. By using a VPN, you can securely route your internet traffic through a server in your home country, effectively "spoofing" your location to bypass regional blocks. For a breakdown of the top-rated services that offer the speeds necessary for 4K sports, you can consult our guide to the best VPNs for streaming live sports in 2026.

Beyond just bypassing travel restrictions, a VPN is also a popular solution for domestic fans in the UK looking to navigate the 3:00 PM Saturday blackout. Since matches in this window are not televised locally, many supporters use a VPN to connect to servers in the US or Australia, where services like Peacock or Stan Sport broadcast every single Premier League fixture live. Top-tier providers like NordVPN and ExpressVPN offer dedicated protocols designed to minimize buffering, ensuring that you don't miss a last-minute winner at Old Trafford due to lag. Always ensure that your use of a VPN complies with the terms of service of your chosen streaming platform and local regulations to enjoy a seamless matchday experience.