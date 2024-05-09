What is Both Teams to Score Betting: Complete Guide to Understanding BTTS bets in 2024

Learn all about both teams to score betting and how to bet on it with our expert’s complete guide to betting on BTTS markets in 2024.

At its heart, ‘Both Teams to Score’, sometimes known as BTTS, is just a wager on whether both teams in a match will score or not.

This kind of betting offers a wide range of possibilities, as it is not contingent on a result, amount of goals, players to score or anything else, simply both sides must get at least one goal in the game.

What is Both Teams to Score Betting?

Both Teams to Score Betting, often abbreviated as BTTS, is a straightforward bet in football matches.

It's all about predicting whether both teams will manage to score at least one goal each during the entire match.

The essence of this bet lies in its simplicity; one just needs to decide 'Yes', both teams will score, or 'No', they won't.

If each team scores at least one goal, 'Yes' bets are victorious, regardless of the match outcome.

On the other hand, if either team fails to score, 'No' bets win.

Unlike traditional bets, where the focus is predominantly on the outcome, BTTS bets hinge on the scoring capabilities of both teams.

The beauty of BTTS lies in its simplicity.

The bettor isn't concerned with who wins or loses the game, but rather whether both teams will find the back of the net during the match.

This opens up many possibilities, as even if one team is significantly stronger than the other, the underdog might still score, making BTTS a winning bet.

An example of Both Teams to Score Betting

To illustrate, let's consider a match between Manchester United and Chelsea.

If you believe that both teams will score at least one goal during the game, you would place a 'Yes' bet.

If Manchester United scores 2 goals and Chelsea scores 1, you win.

Even if the score is 1-1, you still win because both teams have scored.

However, if the game ends in a 0-0 draw, or a 1-0 for either side, only one team has managed to score, the 'Yes' bet would lose.

Exploring Different Types of Both Teams to Score Bets

The versatility of Both Teams to Score (BTTS) bets extends to various forms, each with its unique thrill and possible rewards. Let's delve into some of these types:

Both Teams to Score (BTTS)

The most basic form, is where punters predict whether both teams will score at least one goal in the match. 'Yes' means both teams will score, and 'No' means at least one team won't score.

Both Teams to Score and Win (BTTS & Win)

A more challenging variant where bettors not only predict if both teams will score but also which team will win the match. It provides higher potential winnings due to the increased difficulty.

Both Teams to Score in Both Halves (BTTS in Both Halves)

This type requires both teams to score in each half of the game. While it's more difficult to predict, it offers substantial rewards due to its high odds.

Both Teams to Score and Over/Under

This combines BTTS with Over/Under goals betting. Punters predict whether both teams will score and if the total goals in the match will be over or under a specific number.

Both Teams to Score Betting Strategies

Success in Both Teams to Score (BTTS) betting lies in understanding the teams, their current form, and historical performance. Here are a few techniques to master this exciting betting variant:

Team Analysis: A team's scoring ability is pivotal in BTTS betting. For example, Liverpool, known for their attacking prowess, often sees both teams scoring in their matches. Hence, matches involving such teams could be considered for a 'Yes' BTTS bet.

A team's scoring ability is pivotal in BTTS betting. For example, Liverpool, known for their attacking prowess, often sees both teams scoring in their matches. Hence, matches involving such teams could be considered for a 'Yes' BTTS bet. Recent Form: Both recent form and historical data should be examined. If Manchester City and Tottenham are playing, and both teams have consistently scored in their last five matches, it might be wise to place a 'Yes' BTTS bet.

Both recent form and historical data should be examined. If Manchester City and Tottenham are playing, and both teams have consistently scored in their last five matches, it might be wise to place a 'Yes' BTTS bet. Head-to-Head Records : Certain teams tend to perform in specific ways against certain opponents. If Arsenal and Chelsea are playing, and their past five encounters have seen both teams scoring, a 'Yes' BTTS bet could be a good bet.

: Certain teams tend to perform in specific ways against certain opponents. If Arsenal and Chelsea are playing, and their past five encounters have seen both teams scoring, a 'Yes' BTTS bet could be a good bet. Stakes of the Match: High-stake matches, like derbies or finals, often see both teams scoring due to the competitive nature of these fixtures.

Best Betting Sites for Both Teams to Score Betting

Both Teams to Score Betting FAQs

What does both team's score mean in betting?

Both teams to score in betting means exactly what it says. It is a bet on both teams to score a goal in the match.

Players can either bet yes or no normally, meaning either they have backed both sides to score or they have bet against this happening.

What odds are good for both teams to score?

This can depend on the game, the teams in question, and their recent form, and all of these must be taken into account before betting on this market.

However, anything above 1/2 (1.50) is often a good option to be included in a bet builder or acca.

Anything near 1/1 (2.00) or above would be good as a single bet also, as it would allow players to double their money or more.

What does both teams not to score mean?

This means someone has placed a bet on one team to keep a clean sheet in the match.

Because the bet is saying that both sides will not score a goal. This usually looks something like ‘Both Teams to Score - No’.

Does BTTS include extra time?

No, both teams to score bets do not include extra time, however some bookmakers may have a special market where the bet will extend into extra time, but this will be specified.