Championship
Championship Overview
Championship, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Birmingham City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Blackburn Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bolton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Apostas em destaque
Frequently asked questions
Due to high demand, it won’t be easy to get your hands on tickets for Wrexham’s Championship matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game. Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as Stubhub or Viagogo in their efforts to purchase match tickets. The best way to obtain Wrexham tickets is to ensure you have a club membership and then plan in advance which matches you’d prefer to go to by checking the list of games on the club site’s ticket section.
The best way to buy cheap Wrexham tickets is to purchase them from the club’s official site, and then looking for tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of the SToK Racecourse. Second-hand resale sites such as Stubhub and Viagogo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.
Yes, you can book stadium tours of the SToK Racecourse in Wrexham. The club offers tours that allow visitors to explore the stadium, learn about its history, and see behind the scenes. Tours are generally bookable online, and you can find more information and booking options through the club's official website or through ticketing partners like Ticketmaster.