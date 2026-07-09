Where to watch Bournemouth today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

AFC Bournemouth TV Schedule

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Bournemouth's match today?

Depending on which broadcaster is showing the game (check the table above for confirmation), you can stream matches live via either:

- Sky Sports through their Sky Go app (for Sky subscribers) or via a NOW TV Sports Membership. Or;

- TNT Sports through either the HBO Max, accessible on Prime Video or through BT.com

Where can I watch Bournemouth in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for the FA Cup, showing every matches (excluding 3pm Saturday kick-offs), which you can stream on HBO Max.

The BBC also shares the rights to show a select number of free-to-air matches per round (via BBC One and BBC iPlayer), including one semi-final and the final.

READ MORE: Why is there a 3pm TV blackout?

How do I listen to Bournemouth matches on the radio?

If you are in Hampshire, Dorset or the Isle of Wight, you can tune into the tune into the traditional local broadcast on BBC Radio Solent. The FM frequencies are 96.1 FM in Hampshire and Isle of Wight, or 103.8 FM in Dorset. Digitally, it is available on local DAB Digital Radio.

Due to broadcasting restrictions, BBC Radio Solent's internet stream is usually blacked out during the match. So, if you are not in the local area, the most reliable way to listen is through the club's official platform, afcbTV. This allows you to stream the BBC Radio Solent commentary feed through the AFC Bournemouth website and official mobile app.

Last but not least, talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live share the national radio broadcast rights for the Premier League.

How do I watch highlights of Bournemouth matches?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the Cherries is easy. Depending on how much detail you want to see and how quickly you want to watch, you have several reliable (and free) options.

Here is a quick reference breakdown, followed by the specific details: