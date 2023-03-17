The BetVictor sign up offer allows new users to claim £40 in free bets from a £20 stake without the need for a promo code.

BetVictor Sign Up Offer - March 2023

If you already have an account with BetVictor, feel free to check out our expert’s guide to the best free bets offers via our analysis of the UK’s best betting sites.

How to claim the BetVictor sign up offer

BetVictor’s account creation process is one that shouldn't take much time at all to complete, with you just needing to enter a few personal details to get your account set up.

You won’t be required to input any promo code during this process to make sure you’re eligible for their welcome offer either.

To get your betting started with BetVictor and set up your account, just follow these steps:

Head to BetVictor’s sportsbook via the offer listed above Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button in the top right of their homepage Enter your personal information such as full name, date of birth ad phone number Then, enter your home address and choose your username and password No promo code is required to claim the BetVictor sign up offer Finish the account creation process Make a deposit Place a £20 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll be given £40 in free bets once this bet has been placed Free bets will be issued in the form of four x £10 free bet tokens Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expire after 7 days

BetVictor’s performance at the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards

Category UK Bookmaker Award Ranking 2022 Football Odds 8th Market Selection 20th Customer Service 8th Banking 5th Betting Experience 7th Welcome Bonus 10th Existing Customer Offers 5th Overall 4th

The UK Bookmaker Awards are held every year and are designed to help celebrate industry-leaders and their accomplishments in certain categories.

BetVictor’s overall performance was very strong, as they finished inside the top 10 in all but one of the seven major categories, as well as finishing fourth overall.

They’re only bettered by a handful of bookmakers, with BetVictor excelling in a number of key areas such as ‘existing customer offers’, ‘betting experience’ and ‘banking options.

How does the BetVictor Sign Up Offer compare with competitors

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code BetVictor Bet £20 Get £40 200% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £20 at odds of 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 4x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. Plus 50 Free Spins. Bonuses & Free Spins expire in 7 days. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Ladbrokes Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply. William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 400% P40 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL Key Terms and Conditions: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

The BetVictor sign up offer is one of the better welcome offers you’ll come across amongst UK Bookmakers in terms of the amount you get as a bonus.

£40 in free bets is a very generous amount, with this only being matched by a few competitors such as William Hill and SpreadEx.

You do need to place a £20 qualifying bet to claim your free bets however, which is fairly high, with most other bookmakers requiring you to wager between £5 and £10.

You’ll be required to place your £20 stake on a market with minimum odds of at least 1/1 (2.0), with you then receiving your free bets once this has been placed.

BetVictor’s minimum odds for their welcome bonus are high, with almost all of their competitors needing you to place your bet on a market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or below.

Your £40 in free bets will be issued as four x £10 free bet tokens, with you needing to place these free bets in a number of different ways.

Two of your free bets can be placed on any market with odds of at least 1/1 (2.0), whilst your last two free bets must be placed on a 5+ leg accumulator and a football bet builder with odds of at least 1/1.

Most other bookmakers will allow you to use your free bets however you please on markets with any odds, thus BetVictor’s requirements for their free bets does hinder the quality of their offer slightly.

You’ll need to use your free bets within seven days of them being credited to your account, a decent amount of time.

However, some other bookies do allow you up to 14 days, whilst others have free bets that come with no expiry date.

All things considered, it’s easy to see why BetVictor came 10th in the ‘Welcome Bonus’ category at the most recent UK Bookmaker Awards.

Although they offer a generous bonus amount, you are required to wager a pretty high amount for your qualifying stake, as well as needing to use your free bet on specific markets with fairly high minimum odds.

Key Terms and Conditions of BetVictor’s Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit BetVictor £40 £5 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £20 at odds of 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 4x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. Plus 50 Free Spins. Bonuses & Free Spins expire in 7 days. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

You won’t need to enter many details to sign up with BetVictor and claim their welcome offer, with you just needing your full name, email, phone number and home address.

You’ll need to deposit at least £5 into your account once it’s created, with you then being required to stake £20 on any market with odds of at least 1/1 (2.0).

Once this bet has been placed, you’ll then be issued your £40 in free bets, with these coming in the form of four x £10 free bet tokens.

You’ll only be able to place two of these free bets on specific markets, whilst you’re able to use the other two free bets on any markets you please.

You’re required to use one of your free bets on a 5+ leg accumulator, whilst the other free bet will need to be used on a football. bet builder

All free bets must be placed on markets with odds of at least 1/1 (2.0), except when using your 5+ leg accumulator free bet, with you able to use this free bet on an acca no matter the odds.

Your free bet will only be active for seven days after setting up your account, with you being unable to withdraw these for real cash at any point during this time.

BetVictor Offers for Existing Players

BetVictor only runs a small number of football-related offers for existing players, with the majority of their offers involving other sports such as horse racing.

This explains their fifth-place ranking in the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards, with these the following football-related offers that both current and new users can claim:

BV Loyalty Club

Bettors can claim up to £25 in free bets every week thanks to BetVictor’s Loyalty Club promotion, with you able to use these free bets on every market including football.

To qualify for their loyalty club, you simply just need to opt in to the promotion via their ‘Offers’ page and place five x £5 bets on any sports at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or more.

Should you do this by Sunday at 11.50PM GMT, you’ll then be rewarded with a free bet, with this ranging from £1 to £25.

You’ll be able to use your free bet on any football market, as well as other sports, with you needing to use it within seven days of it being issued to your account.

BetVictor Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Very strong bonus amount offered High qualifying stake amount Free bets separated into multiple tokens Some free bets must be used on select markets



High minimum odds for qualifying bet

The range of football markets that are on offer with BetVictor are pretty good, giving you the chance to use your free bets on a whole host of options.

The £20 qualifying stake is pretty steep, with this being bettered by a number of their competitors including bet365, William Hill and Sky Bet.

However, the bonus amount on offer is one of the best around, with you struggling to find a bookmaker in the UK that allows you to claim more than the £40 on offer here.

The minimum odds of 1.1 (2.0) for your qualifying stake are, admittedly, quite high, with a large number of other UK sportsbooks allowing you to place your first bet on markets priced at 1/2 (1,5) or lower.

Your free bets being issued as four x £10 tokens is good, as this gives you the chance to spread your free bets around.

If your free bet came as one x £40 token, you would lose your entire bonus if this bet lost, however given your bonus is spread out between four free bets, this gives you more chance to win when using your free bets.

The BetVictor sign up offer is very easy to claim overall, with you only needing to enter a few personal details, whilst a bonus code is not needed at all.

Their 10th place finish at the UK Bookmaker Awards for the ‘Welcome Bonus’ category is fair, as their sign up offer comes with numerous positives and negatives.

Personal Experience with BetVictor

As someone that’s used BetVictor on a frequent basis for a number of years, I have a great understanding of their sportsbook, sign up offer and existing customer offers.

BetVictor are a strong option to side with when looking for a bookmaker to use for your online football bets.

The bonus amount available via their sign up offer is strong, matching the bonus amounts offered by bookmakers such as William Hill and BetFred.

However, it must be said that the qualifying stake needed to claim this bonus could be lower, as £20 is one of the higher qualifying stakes you’ll come across amongst UK bookmakers.

Their loyalty club allows players both old and new to get their hands on up to £25 in free bets every week by simply placing a number of £5 bets throughout the week.

Their sign up process is very simple and easy to understand, thus it should take you a matter of minutes to create your account and get set up.

Their football markets are fairly diverse, a factor that means you shouldn’t be short of options when using your £40 in free bets.

BetVictor managed a fourth-place finish at the most recent UK Bookmaker Awards, a ranking that proves to be a fair reflection of their site given their sign up offer and the selection of football markets you’re able to bet on.

BetVictor Sign Up Offer FAQs

What is the BetVictor sign up offer?

The BetVictor sign up offer allows new players to claim £40 in free bets, with you just needing to place a £20 qualifying bet at odds of 1/1 (2.0) to claim this.

Your free bets will be issued in the form of four x £10 free bets, with you needing to use two of these on specific bets, whilst the other two can be used on any market you please.

Do I need a bonus code to claim the BetVictor sign up offer?

No. You will not be required to enter a bonus code when creating your account with BetVictor in order to claim their sign up offer.

You are just required to create an account, make a deposit of at least £5 and place a £20 bet on any market with odds of 1.1 (2.0).

Once this bet has been placed, you’ll be able to claim your free bets.

How long do BetVictor withdrawals take?

Most withdrawal methods will take up to 24 hours with BetVictor, with your money being placed into your bank account by this time.

Alternatively, some methods will require you to wait for between one and three days before your money is withdrawn.

Do BetVictor offer cash out?

Yes. Cash out options are offered on all markets that come with the ‘Cash Out’ icon next to them, with this allowing you to cash out your bet before it’s been settled.

This won’t be offered on all markets, thus if you’re looking to potentially cash out a bet in the future, it’s important to make sure the market you’ve bet offers this option.

Can I withdraw my BetVictor sign up bonus?

No. You will not be able to withdraw the £40 in free bets you acquire from completing the BetVictor sign up.

You will need to use these free bets within seven days of them being accredited to your account, with you then able to withdraw any winnings won from these bets.