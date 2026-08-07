Claiming the BetVictor Sign Up Offer - How to Get Involved

BetVictor is a massive name in sports betting in the United Kingdom, and they’re accepting new customers in your region today.

Not only are BetVictor welcoming new players, but they’re also rewarding them with a stunning £30 free bet. Join today using your laptop or mobile device and claim your Bet Victor sign up offer before it’s too late.

Ready to claim your free bet in time for the next exciting round of fixtures from Planet Football? Follow the simple steps below.

Click any link on this page to BetVictor Select the sign up button to register Add your details to the new player form Create a username and password Deposit £10 or more and bet on horse racing Complete the qualifying steps A £10 free bet will appear in your balance after settlement, with your other £10 free bet coming a day later Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 7 days

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use BetVictor Free Bets on

Two knockout competitions get English football moving again this weekend, and between them they account for well over 250 fixtures.

The larger by some distance is the Emirates FA Cup, whose extra preliminary round throws up 219 separate ties from Friday through to Sunday. Every club involved sits in the lower steps of the non-league pyramid, and any hoping to reach Wembley next May must win as many as nine matches to get there. The National League contributes further to a packed weekend below the EFL by opening its season on Saturday across all three divisions.

The Carabao Cup provides the recognisable badges. Its first round also runs across the three days, with Saturday hosting the majority, and all three clubs relegated from the Premier League have been handed home ties. West Ham take on Portsmouth at the London Stadium, Wolves are drawn against Port Vale and Burnley welcome Notts County. Middlesbrough host Wrexham, Swansea meet Birmingham, QPR face Millwall, Plymouth entertain Exeter in a Devon derby, and Leicester v Northampton, Derby v Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton add plenty besides.

Preston's home tie with Huddersfield has been moved to Goodison Park, while Watford and Bradford await the preliminary round winners.

With the Premier League a fortnight away and the EFL not returning until next Friday, the cups shoulder the lot.

North of the border there is league football on each of the three days. Partick Thistle host Livingston in the Championship on Friday evening, Saturday brings Premiership meetings between Dundee and Aberdeen and St Mirren and St Johnstone at 3PM plus Dunfermline v Ayr and Queen's Park v Raith Rovers, and Sunday delivers the weekend's strongest card with Kilmarnock hosting champions Celtic, Rangers welcoming Hibernian to Ibrox, Hearts facing Dundee United and Motherwell meeting Falkirk.

Elsewhere the friendly circuit rolls on. Aston Villa meet Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday, and Saturday brings the summer's marquee warm-up as Manchester United face Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg.

Leeds host RB Leipzig, Brighton welcome Roma, Newcastle go to Valencia, Everton to Stuttgart and Bournemouth to Seville for Real Betis. Brentford visit Rennes, Hull play Eintracht Frankfurt, Ipswich host Rayo Vallecano and Coventry welcome Espanyol, while Chelsea take on AC Milan in Jakarta, Tottenham meet Getafe behind closed doors, Sunderland face Lens twice on the same day and Nottingham Forest play both Udinese and Barcelona in Udine.

Sunday closes with Arsenal hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, Liverpool welcoming Monaco to Anfield, Manchester City meeting Atletico Madrid in Seoul and Chelsea finishing their tour against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

BetVictor's Offer of the Week - Horse Racing Price Boosts

Price boosts on the horses have a particular appeal, because racing is a sport where every fraction of a point matters.

Backing a 7/2 shot at 9/2 instead does not sound like much until the horse obliges and you count the difference. BetVictor's Horse Racing Price Boost is built on exactly that premise, and its greatest virtue is that it asks nothing of you beyond noticing it.

The mechanic could hardly be more direct. Certain races carry Price Boost markets, and if you back a selection at the boosted odds and it wins, that is the price you are paid at.

There is no opt-in to remember, no qualifying wager to place beforehand, no code to enter and no minimum stake to satisfy first. You simply take the enhanced price in place of the standard one and get on with your afternoon.

That simplicity is genuinely valuable. So many racing promotions require a degree of admin — claiming a refund, meeting a threshold, working through a free bet. Here the value is baked into the odds themselves, which means there is nothing to forget and nothing to chase up afterwards. Your returns arrive settled at the better figure without any intervention from you.

Because the boosts attach to specific races, a little attention pays dividends. Checking the card for boosted markets before you commit becomes a natural part of studying the form, and the improvement is displayed clearly enough that you can weigh it up against the standard price in seconds. On a busy afternoon of UK and Irish racing there is usually something worth a look.

The one condition worth registering is that a maximum benefit applies, capping the additional value any single boosted bet can generate. That is entirely standard practice and unlikely to trouble anyone staking at ordinary levels, but it is worth a glance at the terms if you tend to bet at the higher end.

Beyond that, there is very little to criticise. Better odds, applied automatically, on races you were probably going to have an interest in regardless. It rewards the punter who pays attention without demanding anything more than that, and over the course of a season those improved prices add up considerably.

This Week's Pre-Season Preview with BetVictor - Chelsea vs AC Milan

Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim arrive in Indonesia on Saturday with a shared problem: a fortnight before the serious business begins, neither man has much idea what his best team looks like.

Chelsea's tour has been an exercise in gathering information rather than results. Nine goals in the opening fixture told Alonso plenty about his forwards and rather too much about his defence, the Blues eventually seeing off Western Sydney Wanderers 6-4.

Since then the returns have dried up. Tottenham won 2-1 at the same Sydney venue, and Wednesday's meeting with Juventus in Hong Kong ended in a narrow single-goal defeat.

Saturday at the Gelora Bung Karno brings a third consecutive fixture against elite European opposition. Alonso will forgive himself the odd rough edge. He only began work on 1 July, having agreed a four-year contract in May, and took over a squad that finished tenth in the Premier League last season. That was the fallout from an extraordinary campaign in which Enzo Maresca resigned in late December with the club fifth, and successor Liam Rosenior failed to arrest a slide that grew steeper by the month. Only a year earlier Chelsea had claimed fourth place along with the Conference League and Club World Cup, which is the standard the Spaniard has been recruited to restore.

Marco Palestra is the notable new face among a 29-strong travelling group heavy on academy graduates.

Amorim's position is similar in shape if different in detail. Appointed to succeed Massimiliano Allegri, the Portuguese has drawn both his matches in charge, 2-2 against Celtic in Glasgow and 1-1 with Inter in Perth on Wednesday, the latter rescued by Christopher Nkunku's late penalty in a Milan derby played outside Italy for the first time.

He is rebuilding around a back three that bears little resemblance to Allegri's setup, and admitted his team struggled through the middle portion of that game before finding some rhythm.

There were bright spots. Luka Modric, who has signed on for another season at 40, entered for the closing half hour, and Gonçalo Ramos made his first appearance since arriving. Milan's fifth-placed finish means Europa League football despite a 24-game unbeaten run last term, while Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot are absent from this leg after the World Cup.

Analysing the BetVictor Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

As you can see from the table below, the BetVictor sign up offer is competitive in the industry. For a £10 spend, you get £30 worth of betting.

When comparing the BetVictor promo to other deals available today, we note that the reward is higher than some other offers. The £30 in bet credits is generous.

When reading the terms and conditions attached to the welcome bonuses featured, BetVictor is easier to understand and follow. The marketing team has kept things basic, ensuring their promo appeals to as many sports fans as possible.

You can join BetVictor, collect the welcome bonus and use their best betting app as your main betting platform. But you can also register at several sportsbooks from the table, collecting multiple welcome bonuses and increasing your chances of getting the best odds each time you play.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. BetVictor Bet £10 get £30 3 00% No Code 2. BetMGM Bet £10, get £40 4 00% No Code 3. Betano Bet £10, get £30 300% No Code 4. BetUK Bet £10, get £40 4 00% No Code

BetVictor Sign Up Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Decent stake-to-bonus ratio Only available to new players Low qualifying odds 7 Day expiry window

There’s lots to like about the BetVictor sign up offer. The deal is reserved for new players, and that may feel unfair to existing members, but BetVictor also offers a long list of deals available to all members.

Customers love the free bet element of the welcome bonus. For a £10 spend, you get £30 free bets for sportsbook gambling. That’s more than enough to familiarise yourself with the layout of the website and app.

The welcome bonus terms and conditions show collecting the bonus is simple. You can use it in a few easy steps, and winnings are paid to your player account balance. It’s worth reading the T&Cs before accepting the offer.

Unlike some other welcome bonuses, BetVictor have kept the qualifying stake at just £10. That means you can try the service and place bets without risking more than your original £10 stake.

You must also place a bet to secure your BetVictor new customer offer, and BetVictor deserves credit for setting realistic minimum odds. As long as your bet has a price of even money or greater attached, you qualify for the bonus.

BetVictor Sign Up Offer Summary

Congratulations, you’ve reached the end of our BetVictor new customer offer review. I hope you enjoyed reading the article and are ready to join BetVictor and secure the £30 welcome bonus free bet.

BetVictor is accepting new customers today, and registering takes just a few minutes. After joining, depositing £10 and betting on football, you’ll qualify for the welcome bonus £30 free bet. Use the new customer promo to bet on your favourite leagues, teams and players.

The quality of the BetVictor sportsbook is impressive. We love football betting and have centred this article on the beautiful game. But BetVictor customers can wager on everything from a Premier League derby to the Olympic Games.

If you’re looking for a respected, honest and reliable bookmaker with great odds, a user-friendly mobile app and eye-catching promotions, your search is over.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10, get £30 Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 5/5 Payment Methods 5/5

Our Experience with BetVictor

I am a big fan of BetVictor, and it’s clear why they are an established name in the industry, with millions of active users across the UK and overseas.

We’ve covered the welcome bonus, but there’s a lot more to like about the sportsbook. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll find BetVictor are often top price or joint-top price on popular bets, like first scorer in live games.

I’m also a fan of the BetVictor mobile app. Download it to your device, and you can turn everyday scenarios into an opportunity to place bets, collect bonuses, check odds, get live scores, and more. It’s all at your fingertips.

BetVictor covers all major sports, but I love their football betting. Members can gamble on every game from all major competitions and leagues. The odds are generous, and the markets make every game exciting.

BetVictor Payment Methods

As a customer of BetVictor, you’ll enjoy fast, secure and reliable payment methods. You can add funds instantly and withdraw winnings fast. All transactions are protected by the latest online security measures, including Secure Socket Layer (SSL).

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA Free £5 Varies Instant ApplePay Free £5 Varies Instant

Here are some of the withdrawal options available.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Mastercard Free £5 Varies 1-3 days Bank Transfer Free £5 Varies 1-3 days

What sports can I bet on with BetVictor?

38 sports are covered at BetVictor, with these ranging from the more popular options such as football and tennis to more niche sports such as bowls and badminton, with a full list of these found here:

American Football

Australian Rules Football

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Entertainment

Esports

Football

Formula 1

Gaelic Football

Golf

Greyhound Racing

Handball

Horse Racing

Hurling

Ice Hockey

MMA / UFC

Motor Racing

Netball

Politics

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Table Tennis

Tennis

Virtual Sports

Volleyball

Water Polo

Winter Sports

Speedway

Floorball

Squash

Bowls

Top 3 BetVictor Existing Customer Football Offers

In addition to the welcome bonus offered, BetVictor also serves up a long list of recurring deals for new and existing players, all of which offer huge advantages to any and all punters. You’ll find the best three deals below.

BetVictor Predictor

A free-to-play game, you must correctly predict the score of six pre-selected football games from the top leagues.

If all your picks win, you’ll land the BetVictor Predictor top prize and secure a share of £50,000. You can play today using your laptop or mobile device.

The BetVictor Predictor is available to play, and several prizes are available, including free bets and cash as follows. Go and try your luck today.

Correct Legs Prices 2 Legs £1 Free Bet 3 Legs £5 Free Bet 4 Legs £50 Free Bet 5 Legs £250 Cash 6 Correct £50,000 Cash Prize Pool

With free bets abound and a massive prize pool on offer, this is marked out as one of the best free-to-play predictors games in the UK right now, with few other offering prizes for getting even 2 scores correct.

If two or more players get all six correct, then the £50,000 prize pool will be split evenly between them.

Cash Refund

In addition to their football betting coverage that’s the envy of the industry, BetVictor is also the place to bet on horse racing.

The BetVictor Cash Refund promotion refunds stakes if your horses loses all chance at the start. That covers failing to run or being withdrawn.

The Cash Refund promo allows customers to gamble on horse racing with the peace of mind from knowing they’ll get a run for their money.

Best Odds Guaranteed

Another deal that will catch the attention of the horse racing fans amongst us. Best Odds Guaranteed is a promo that always impresses gamblers.

Place a bet on a horse to win a race using the BetVictor website and take the odds. If the starting price is bigger, you’ll be paid the higher price.

Not all UK bookmakers offers best odds guaranteed, but it’s a popular deal with racing fans, and you can use it on most races at BetVictor.

BetVictor Sign Up Offer FAQs

How do I get a free bet at BetVictor?

All new customers who join BetVictor, deposit £10 and gamble on a horse racing market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher qualify for a £30 welcome bonus free bet.

Can I use my free bet on the Premier League?

You can gamble on over 100 pre-match and in-play markets on the English Premier League, including match winner, totals, handicaps, scorers, and more.

How do I receive my winnings?

Any winnings made using the free bet are paid to your player betting account balance when your wager results. You can then choose to withdraw the profits to your bank account or place further bets.

How do I pay for my bets?

You can deposit funds using several secure methods, including debit cards and e-wallets. Pair your payment card with your betting account and transfer funds in seconds.

Can I get the welcome bonus if I already have an account?

Unfortunately not. The BetVictor welcome bonus free bet is reserved for new customers. Existing players can take advantage of the recurring offers on the promos page.

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