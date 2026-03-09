Where to watch Newcastle Utd today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Newcastle Utd UK TV schedule

How to watch Newcastle United in the Premier League

For the 2025-26 season, the Premier League broadcast landscape has evolved, but Sky Sports remains the primary destination, showing the vast majority of live matches throughout the campaign. TNT Sports also broadcasts a significant selection of games, typically in the Saturday lunchtime slot and during specific midweek rounds. To ensure you never miss a league fixture, you can consult our comprehensive guide on how to watch and live stream Premier League football, which includes details on Sky Sports packages and discovery+ subscriptions.

For those who prefer terrestrial highlights, BBC’s Match of the Day continues to provide the definitive Saturday night wrap-up of all Newcastle’s domestic action.

How to watch Newcastle United in the Champions League

With Newcastle competing at the highest level of European football, fans have two main avenues for watching their journey. TNT Sports carries the vast majority of matches, accessible via the discovery+ app on smart TVs and mobile devices. However, Amazon Prime Video now holds the exclusive rights to the "top pick" match every Tuesday. As it happens, tomorrow’s massive Round of 16 clash between Newcastle United and Barcelona at St. James' Park is exclusive to Amazon Prime. For a full breakdown of which matches are on which platform, check our guide on how to watch Champions League football. Additionally, the BBC now broadcasts a dedicated Champions League highlights show every Wednesday night, ensuring you can catch all the goals for free.

How to watch Newcastle United in cup competitions?

Getty Images

Newcastle’s pursuit of domestic silverware in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup is split across several broadcasters. For the FA Cup, rights are currently shared between the BBC and TNT Sports, meaning many of the Magpies' knockout fixtures are available for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while others require a discovery+ Premium subscription. The Carabao Cup remains largely the domain of Sky Sports, which broadcasts every round of the competition live. However, under the latest TV deal, select matches are also made available on terrestrial television via ITV, offering fans more opportunities to watch cup drama without a premium subscription.