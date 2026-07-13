Where to watch Sunderland today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Sunderland July TV Schedule

The landscape for Premier League broadcasting in the UK shifted significantly with the new rights cycle. Amazon Prime Video no longer has live games meaning for the 2026-27 season, the 267 televised matches are split strict between two broadcasters.

Sky Sports have a minimum of 215 live matches including including Friday, Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday slots. Elsewhere, TNT Sports has 52 live matches including two full rounds of midweek fixtures and all Saturday 12:30 kick-offs.

READ MORE: Watch Premier League

Cheapest Sky TV Premier League deals

Below you can find a quick snapshot of the cheapest ways you can currently watch Sky Sports here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Sunderland matches today?

Depending on which broadcaster is showing the Black Cats, you can stream matches live via:

- TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max, accessible on Prime Video or through BT.com

- Sky Sports through the Sky Go app (for Sky subscribers) or via a NOW TV Sports Membership.

Where can I watch Brighton in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for the FA Cup, showing every match from the third round onwards (excluding 3pm Saturday kick-offs), which can be streamed on HBO Max or on BT.com. The BBC also shares rights, showing a select number of free-to-air matches per round via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: 3pm TV blackout explained

Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and can be streamed using Sky Go and NOW TV.

Where can I watch Sunderland in the Europa League?

Sunderland are officially back in Europe! After a phenomenal 2025/26 Premier League campaign where they finished 7th under Régis Le Bris, the Black Cats have qualified for the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League, marking their first European adventure since 1973.

For the 2026/27 season, TNT Sports holds the exclusive UK broadcasting rights for the UEFA Europa League (before the rights transition to Sky Sports for the 2027/28 season). Every single Sunderland Europa League match will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports television network.

You can stream all the live action, as well as catch up on full-match replays and extended highlights, exclusively through the HBO Max app, which is available as a standalone app while also being accessible via Prime Video.

How do I listen to Sunderland games on the radio?

The most reliable and comprehensive way to listen to live commentary for every Sunderland Premier League and cup game is through the club's official digital platform. You can listen via the official Sunderland AFC App (available on iOS and Android) or directly through the Match Centre on the club's website. The live audio often features the familiar voices of Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett.

Access to live audio commentary is provided to all fans who register for a free digital membership

If you are living in or travelling through the North East on matchday, you can catch live, free-to-air commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle (95.4 FM, 1458 AM, or via DAB digital radio). Due to broadcasting rights, BBC internet streams (like on BBC Sounds or the BBC Sport website) are strictly blacked out during live football. To listen to the broadcast online during a match, you must use the official safc.com audio stream mentioned above.

National radio rights for the Premier League are split between the talkSPORT network and BBC Radio 5 Live (along with 5 Sports Extra).

Where can I watch Sunderland highlights?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the Black Cats is incredibly easy. Depending on how much detail you want to see and how quickly you want to watch, you have several reliable options.

Platform What is it? When is it available? How much? Sky Sports YouTube Quick 2–3 minute highlights 15–30 mins after full-time Free TNT Sports YouTube Quick 2–3 minute highlights Shortly after full-time (TNT/Euro games) Free BBC One / iPlayer Extended highlights & analysis Saturday & Sunday nights Free (TV license required) safc.com Standard highlights, extended cuts & full replays Midnight or day after the match Free (Registration required) Sunderland AFC Official YouTube Pitch-side angles & behind-the-scenes 24–48 hours post-match Free

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