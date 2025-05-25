Best Free Bet No Deposit Sites: Top Bookmakers for Claiming No Deposit Free Bets - May 2025

Our expert breaks down the best free bet no deposit sites, evaluating the top bookmakers with no deposit promos, some offering up to £1m in bonuses.

Sportsbook No Deposit Free Bet Offer bet365: 6 Scores Challenge Win up to £250,000 Sky Bet: Build a Bet Free Bets Earn up to £5 in Free Bets BetMGM: Golden Goals Win up to £1M William Hill: Stat Attack Win £20 in Free Bets Coral: Football Super Series Win up to £100

Best No Deposit Free Bet Offers Ranked

bet365’s 6 Scores Challenge

bet365’s 6 Scores Challenge is a free-to-play football-based prediction game with tremendous value. The reputable sportsbook’s game challenges bettors to correctly guess six Premier League results, and it has potential returns of up to £250,000.

Punters familiar with the football betting market’s alternate prediction-based games will find the 6 Score Challenge uncomplicated.

Each weekend, six fixtures – typically a combination of Premier League and EFL matches – are selected by bet365. Punters must answer each result correctly to win a share of the £250,000 prize money. The lucrative prize is shared among other contestants who also answered all six results correctly.

In April 2025, bet365 reported one player earned all of the £250,000 return by being the only contestant to guess six EFL and FA Cup ties correctly.

Unlike other free-to-play prediction games, prizes are available for players who make several inaccurate predictions.

Five correct scores earn a share of £20,000, while four correct scores receive a share of £10,000. Those who predict 1-3 correct scores are entitled to 5-25 free spins in bet365’s casino.

It’s an enticing, risk-free offer.

Sky Bet‘s Build a Bet Free Bets

In January 2025, SkyBet launched “Build a Bet”, a new Bet Builder feature that enhances personalisation and allows up to 10 market selections per match.

Sky Bet enables bettors to try their new Build a Bet feature with a rare no-deposit free bet.

Accessing the generous promotion is effortless; the major UK sportsbooks sporadically offer free Build a Bets for big fixtures, including key Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cup fixtures.

The no-deposit offer typically ranges from £1 — £5. Unlike several comparable offers, there isn’t a necessity to predict several results correctly to earn free bets.

Sky Bet – a sportsbook whose digital experiences rival the industry’s strongest – is generous in providing a straightforward offer with no wagering or free-to-play game success requirement.

BetMGM’s Golden Goals

BetMGM’s Golden Goals, a prediction-based game stylistically similar to bet365’s 6 Score Challenge, offers players up to £1M without placing a deposit.

The free-to-play game, which invites players to predict six scores, launched at the beginning of the 2023/2024 season and is among the market’s most lucrative no-deposit bets.

Golden Goals’ inception coincided with BetMGM’s venture into the UK market; as a result, the US sportsbook has fewer regular customers than rivals, including Sky Bet and bet365.

This means that BetMGM’s £1M jackpot – the total shared among players who guess all six results – is distributed to fewer winners each week.

It’s not just the ultra-savvy bettors who’ll profit off the bookmaker’s innovative game; those who guess two or more results are entitled to a share of £5,000.

There are no hidden conditions to dampen Golden Goal’s appeal.

William Hill’s Stat Attack

William Hill, a 91-year-old British brand synonymous with reliability, provides the free-to-play Stat Attack game.

Stat Attack is alluring; unlike BetMGM and bet365’s free-to-play games, William Hill’s maximum winnings are paid out after five correct predictions.

As with several of its competitors’ offerings, Stat Attack invites its players to guess numerous stat-based football answers, including ‘how many goals will be scored’, ‘will there be over 10.5 corners in the match’ and ‘how many cards will be shown in the second half’, to unlock a generous free bet prize.

Players who guess five answers are entitled to 4 x £5 in Football Bet Builder free bets, while those who predict a solitary outcome incorrectly must settle for a £2 free bet.

Stat Attack isn’t as immediately enticing as some rival offers – promotions advertising £1 million jackpots are more likely to turn heads.

Yet, the free bet returns for guessing four and five games remains useful.

Coral’s Football Super Series

Coral’s prediction-based game, Football Super Series, covers all bases. Players who guess all of the bookmaker’s four proposed fixtures incorrectly are entitled to a guaranteed 20 Coral Coins.

However, the game’s value lies beyond answering questions incorrectly; those who predict four results win a rewarding £100 cash prize. The game’s low requirements for earning a considerable sum entices thousands of bettors weekly.

Those who predict three fixtures correctly will win a £2 free bet, while one correct answer unlocks a £1 free bet.

Appealingly, all prizes are paid out within 24 hours of the final whistle.

What is a No Deposit Free Bet?

No-deposit free bets are promotions or free-to-play games that award free bets or cash without requiring any initial wager.

Theoretically, bettors could earn up to £200,000 with Sky Bet, £1,000,000 with BetMGM, £100 with Coral, and £20 in free bets with William Hill each week.

No-deposit free bets and cash returns are rare in football betting. Typically, the most lucrative deals requiring minimal wagers are reserved for sign-up promotions. Free-to-play games and no-deposit bet promotions are welcome, risk-free exceptions to the rule.

In contrast, accumulators – which like free-to-play games often require bettors to predict five or more matches correctly – rarely return sums exceeding the initial deposit.

Having said that, free-to-play games are challenging to win. Correctly guessing one result feels like a novelty, never mind predicting the five additional matches required to unlock BetMGM’s £1M reward.

Which Bookmakers Offer No Deposit Free Bets and Where Can I Find Them?

Finding high-quality deposit-free offers can be challenging. After all, most sportsbooks are understandably reluctant to offer free bets and cash returns without placing minimum wagering requirements.

However, despite the hesitance of several major bookmakers, the football betting industry has a limited range of no-deposit offers, generally based on predicting 4-6 results correctly.

The industry’s most established football-based no-deposit promotions are:

Other no-deposit promotions include talkSPORT BET’s Footie 4 Play and NetBet’s Correct Score Predictor, BetVictor’s BetVictor Predictor. Non-football-related offers are available with BetWay.

Redeeming the top-ranked no-deposit free bet offers is refreshingly simple. All bookmakers make their free-to-play games and promotions accessible with just a few clicks.

Once you’re logged into your account, you can enter predictions directly on the app or website, without depositing any funds.

Most games refresh weekly, and prizes are automatically credited within 24–72 hours of results being confirmed.

Best Free Bets No Deposit Sites FAQs

What is the best no deposit free bet offer currently available?

The most lucrative no-deposit free bet offer is BetMGM’s Golden Goals, which gives players a shot at £1,000,000 by predicting six football scores. It stands out due to its massive prize pool and lower competition, as BetMGM has fewer UK users compared to rivals like bet365 and Sky Bet.

How does bet365’s 6 Scores Challenge work?

Each week, bet365 selects six fixtures (usually Premier League or EFL). Predicting all six results correctly earns players a share of £250,000. Smaller prizes are also awarded: five correct scores share £20,000, four correct share £10,000, and even 1–3 correct scores earn free spins on bet365’s casino games.

Do I need to place a bet or deposit money to play these games?

No. All the offers listed – from bet365, BetMGM, William Hill, Coral, and Sky Bet – are free-to-play, meaning you don’t need to deposit or wager money to participate. These promotions are available to existing account holders and can be entered through each bookmaker’s app or website.

Which no-deposit games offer guaranteed rewards even if I lose?

Coral’s Football Super Series guarantees a reward even with incorrect answers: if you get all four predictions wrong, you still earn 20 Coral Coins. William Hill’s Stat Attack also offers consolation prizes, such as a £2 free bet for near-miss results. These features make them attractive even when luck isn’t on your side.