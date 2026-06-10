Best World Cup Betting Offers Ranked - June 2026

bet365

bet365 is often ranked among the UK’s most proficient sportsbooks, and its £30 sign-up offer does nothing to undermine that.

The sportsbook’s free bets can be used on numerous World Cup markets, including outright tournament winner, match props, and player props.

To redeem bet365’s £30 sign-up offer, new bettors must sign-up and place a £10 initial bet with minimum odds ⅕ (1.20). Users unwilling to place a £10 introductory bet can place a qualifying wager as low as £5 to receive 300% of that amount in free bets.

The maximum amount bettors can secure from the offer is £30; if users place a qualifying wager larger than £10, such as £20, they’ll still only be entitled to £30 in free bets.

Beyond its lucrative sign-up offer, bet365 offers numerous promotions and industry-competitive odds. bet365 currently prices France to win the World Cup at 6/1 (7.00).

Meanwhile, the free-to-play game, Tournament Challenge, offers users the chance to win up to £250,000, 2 Goals Ahead pays out bettors once their team takes a two-goal advantage, and Double Your Winnings increases the returns that are available on multi-leg wagers.

The sportsbook will also offer a new promotion at 9AM every morning of the tournament.

Betfred

Betfred’s ‘Bet £10 Get £50’ sign-up offer stands out among UK sportsbooks; few, if any, rival betting sites allow users to redeem such a substantial amount from a £10 qualifying wager.

The qualifying wager must have odds of at least 1/1 (2.00) and be £10 or greater. Once the initial bet has been settled, bettors will receive £50 in free bets, £30 of which can be used on any sports market, within 10 hours.

The remaining £20 must be used on accumulator markets. Betfred will boost the odds of numerous multi-leg wagers throughout the tournament, with England, France, and Spain to reach the quarter-finals currently enhanced from 9/2 (5.50) to 7/1 (8.00).

Betfred also boosts the odds of unique outright singles markets, such as Spain to be the tournament’s highest scoring team – an outcome which can be backed at 9/2 (5.50) instead of 7/2 (4.50).

Top goalscorer markets are made even more lucrative, as bettors receive a £2 free bet in every fixture in which the player they backed scored. Betfred prices Harry Kane to be the competition's top goalscorer at 7/1 (8.00).

If Kane scored in five games throughout the tournament, bettors who backed the Englishman would receive £10 in free bets, regardless of whether he won the top goalscorer award.

BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports offers new customers who place a modest £10 wager £40 in free bets. The qualifying wager must have odds of at least 1/1 (2.00). Free bets are credited to the user’s account within 24 hours of the qualifying wager being settled.

Unlike many rival offers, which have stipulations on how the free bets can be used, BOYLE Sports applies a £40 free bet balance with no requirements on the sports or type of markets it can be used on. The offer makes betting on the tournament cost-effective.

BOYLE Sports is boosting the odds of numerous World Cup markets, including Scotland, Egypt, and Australia to each qualify from the group stages, which has been enhanced from 2/1 (3.00) to 3/1 (4.00).

Other promotions and features include Football Early Payout, which pays out full-time markets when a team goes two goals ahead, Smart ACCAs, which suggest data-driven accumulator options to guide a bettor’s decision-making, and Sub Swap, which carries over play-prop wagers to their replacement, if they’re substituted off.

BOYLE Sports offers odds of 7/1 (8.00) on England to win this summer's tournament, a price that’s competitive with the market’s most favourable bookmakers.

Sky Bet

This summer’s World Cup is made more exciting by Sky Bet, which offers a generous ‘Bet £10 Get £50’ sign-up offer. No rival offer in the UK has a better stake-to-bonus ratio, and few promotions are as effortless to redeem.

Users must place a qualifying wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) to secure 5 x £10 free bet vouchers, each of which can be used on the tournament once it's settled.

Alternatively, new customers can secure £10 in free bets for every goal that Harry Kane scores if they place a £10 qualifying wager. The promotion, which cannot be used in conjunction with the bet £1 get £40 offer, would secure bettors £80 in free bets if the English striker scored eight times at the upcoming tournament.

In the lead up to the World Cup, Sky Bet are boosting the odds of several markets daily, including Jordan Pickford to win the Golden Glove, an outcome which can be backed at 8/1 (9.00) instead of 13/2 (7.50).

Meanwhile, users who make any outright selection with minimum odds of ½ (1.50) enter a draw to win a share of a £5 million jackpot.

The sportsbook offers dozens of outright markets, ranging from the usuals, such as tournament winner and top goalscorer, to more niche selections, including Winning Confederation, Highest Scoring Group, and Total Goals Scored.

William Hill

Founded in 1934, William Hill is covering its 22nd World Cup tournament, and offers a £30 sign-up offer. To redeem the offer, bettors must place a £10 qualifying wager of minimum odds of ½ (1.50).

The offer stands out because it has lower minimum odds than that of rival sportsbooks.

However, to secure William Hill’s free bets, which are paid as 3 x £10 sports bets, for the tournament, users should place a qualifying wager on an outcome that will be settled during the opening stages.

William Hill’s free-to-play game, Final One Standing, offers bettors the chance to win a share of £250k, and Acca Boost, 2Up, Impact Sub, and Winnings Boost will be available throughout the tournament.

The sportsbook offers odds of 7/1 (8.00) on England to win outright, while France, Spain, Argentina, and Portugal are all also priced favourably by William Hill.

Different types of World Cup Betting Offers Explained

Bet and Get

Bet and get is the most common type of free betting promotion. They require bettors to place a qualifying stake, often of no more than £10, with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), to receive a free bet return, typically ranging from £30 to £50.

Free bets cannot be withdrawn and often expire after seven days. Some sportsbooks’ promotions require bettors to use their free bets on a particular type of market – for example, a portion of a £50 free bet might be accumulator or horse racing-specific – while others enable greater flexibility.

Bet and get offers are usually open to new customers. However, sportsbooks, including Sky Bet, often offer bet and get promotions to new and existing customers during high-profile sporting competitions.

While most bet and get offers are exclusive to new customers, existing users should keep an eye out for promotions that become available during the World Cup.

Refund Offers

At certain bookmakers, when a game meets a certain criterion, bettors’ stakes get refunded as a free bet.

For example, with bet365, if a game ends goalless, bettors receive their stake back as a free bet as part of the sportsbook’s Bore Draw promotion.

The offer isn’t eligible on all fixtures, and bettors must check that the ‘Bore Draw’ icon is visible before placing a wager, expecting to receive a free bet if the game ends without a goal.

Other sportsbooks, including Paddy Power, sporadically offer similar money-back promotions. The Irish betting platform often offers promotions along the lines of, “Back a team to win—if they concede first but come back to win, get your stake refunded”

Such promotions often become available in the days leading up to high-profile matches.

No Deposit Free bets

With deposit-free promotions, bettors can secure free bets without having to make an initial stake. This type of offer is most suitable for risk-averse, beginner, and casual bettors who are unwilling to lose money while gambling. However, whether a bettor is a beginner or experienced, everyone benefits from deposit-free offers.

Sky Bet’s bet £1 get £40 offer is the closest free bet promotion to a deposit-free sign-up offer that’s currently advertised by the UK’s leading sportsbooks.

Users can also secure free bets without placing a deposit by succeeding in one of the market’s numerous free-to-play games.

Free-to-play game promotions that advertise a share of a large jackpot if bettors back several correct outcomes can feel off-putting because of the difficulty and unlikelihood of getting a 100% record. However, if users correctly bet between three and five out of six outcomes, sportsbooks often reward them with a free bet.

For example, while finishing in the top 20 of bet365’s Tournament Challenge guarantees a substantial cash reward, users who finish in 21st to 10,000th position win free bets of between £1 and £150.

Enhanced Odds

Several large and reputable sportsbooks, including bet365, Sky Bet, and BOYLE Sports, among others, offer enhanced odds on dozens of World Cup markets. During these promotions, the odds of popular market selections, such as Jordan Pickford to win the Golden Glove, are enhanced, securing bettors a larger potential pay out.

Meanwhile, the odds of accumulator selections are enhanced with bet365’s ‘More Selections, Bigger Boosts’ promotion. In the promotion, when a user makes a double selection, odds are enhanced by 2.5% – that figure rises when another leg is added, up to 20-fold accumulators, which are boosted by 100%.

What makes a strong World Cup Free Bet Offer?

Bonus Amount

The amount that users can secure from a free bet offer is the headline detail that often attracts bettors to a particular offer. For this reason, Betfred’s £50 sign-up offer is instantly alluring. However, each offer includes terms and conditions, and sometimes a large free bet total can be less useful than an offer that’s tailored to a user’s specific needs.

Free Bet Restrictions

On several offers, users cannot spend all of their funds freely. It’s industry standard for at least a portion of the free bet total to be specific to a bet type, such as accumulators, bet builders, or casinos.

Meanwhile, some free bet offers stipulate that all wagers must be placed with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater, reducing the bettor’s chances of generating a profit from the promotion.

The strongest World Cup free bet offers allow users to use their free bets flexibly or include conditions that mean bettors can spend their funds on football markets. Each of the five sign-up offers covered in this article can be used on the biggest and best markets.

Qualifying Odds

Placing a qualifying wager can feel risky, particularly if the offer’s minimum odds requirements are long. When minimum qualifying odds are short, such as bet365’s ⅕ (1.20), bettors can make an initial wager that carries less risk of losing.

For example, with bet365’s qualifying odds, a user could place their initial bet on one of the tournament’s favourites to beat a lower-ranked opposition. This contrasts with when minimum qualifying odds are 1/1 (2.00) or greater, as bettors are forced to place their first bet on an outcome that’s finely balanced.

Free Bet Expiry

Many free bet offers expire after 7 days; that’s fine if users intend on using their tokens within the first week of the tournament, but users who don’t want to hurry their decision-making and wish to have funds remaining by the time of the latter stages may wish to find an alternative offer.

Sky Bet’s £40 free bet offer includes a 30-day expiry, making it among the market’s most flexible promotions. If users were credited their free bets midway through the group stages, they’d still be valid by the time of the final.

How to Claim World Cup Free Bets

Choose a bookmaker and create a new account. Verify your identity and make a qualifying deposit if required. Place a qualifying bet that meets the promotion's minimum stake and odds requirements. Wait for the qualifying bet to settle. Receive your free bets automatically in your account. Use your free bets on eligible World Cup markets before they expire. Check the terms and conditions, including qualifying odds, market restrictions, and expiry dates.

World Cup Free Bets & Betting Offers FAQs

Which bookmaker offers the biggest World Cup free bet?

Betfred currently offers the largest sign-up bonus in this guide, with £50 in free bets available when new customers place a qualifying £10 bet at odds of 2.00 or greater.

Can I use free bets on outright markets?

Yes. All five bookmakers featured in this guide allow customers to use their free bets on World Cup markets, including tournament winner, top goalscorer, and match betting selections.

What should I look for in a World Cup free bet offer?

The best offers combine a generous bonus amount with low qualifying odds, flexible free bet usage, and a long expiry period. Bettors should always check the terms and conditions before claiming an offer.