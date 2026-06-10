Sky Bet
£50 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE A £10 BET
New Customers Only
New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 2 x £10 bet tokens for Football Accas only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org #ad
BetMGM
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers: Deposit £10+ within 7 days and place a sports bet (place element of E/W bets excluded). Min odds apply. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets (each requires 2+ selections). Valid 7 days. Excludes eSports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Coral
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £5
New Customers Only
18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Unibet
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
18+. GambleAware.org . New GB customers only. Opt in. Deposit and Bet £10+ on sports at min odds of 2.0+ (1/1) for £30 in Free Bets within 7 days. Debit cards or instant bank transfers only. Free bets expire within 7 days of issue. Geographical restrictions and T&C’s apply.
bet365
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365
New Customers Only
18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Betfred
£50 IN FREE BETS, WHEN YOU BET £10
New Customers Only
New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply
Ladbrokes
£30 in Free Bets - When you bet £5 on Sports
New Customers Only
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
BOYLE Sports
Bet £10 Get £40 + WIN 25% MORE (SELECTED MATCHES, EVERY WEEK)
New Customers Only
18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply . 18+. Digital customers only. Min Odds of (3/1). Max stake 20. Available on one bet per selected event. 25% Boost. Boost will be added once all selections have settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Offer does not apply to multiple bets. Free/void/cashed out bets won’t qualify. T&Cs apply.
talkSPORT BET
Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Paddy Power
£50 in Free Bets When you place a £10 Bet
New Customers Only
New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. #ad
Tote
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.
Betano
BET £10+ GET 3 x 200% ODDS BOOSTS & £20 IN FOOTBALL FREE BETS
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. 30-day rewards expire. GambleAware.org . Please gamble responsibly.
Midnite
BET £10 GET £30
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply. Home
William Hill
Get £30 in free bets when you deposit £10+ & bet £10
New Customers Only
18+. Play Safe. Online only. Ends 31.12.26. New UK customers only, registering with promo code R30. Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10) after settlement. Free Bets valid on any sports market excl. Virtuals, expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable and must be used in full (£10 each). Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org #ad
LiveScore Bet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets + Money Back as a Free Bet if your Bet Builder loses
New Customers Only
*New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. virtuals) at 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accepted in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. **Free Bet up to £10. 1st cash Bet Builder on every England match (ex. Price Boosts). Min odds EVS. Free Bet: valid 7 days on sports. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. Gamcare.org.uk 18+
Betfair
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
New Customers Only
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
10bet
100% up to £50 Welcome Bonus
New Customers Only
New players. Choose bonus at signup. Wager bonus 10x. Deposit used 1st. Any withdrawals void bonus. Valid 30 days. Odds, bet & payment limits. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Dabble
Bet £5, Get £20 in Free Bets + 2 Rocket Odds Boosts on your First Deposit with code GOALDAB
New Customers Only
New customers only. Bet £5+ in a single real-money bet within 7 days of registration to receive £20 in Free Bets and 2 Rocket Odds Boosts, credited within 24 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Free Bets and Rocket Odds Boosts expire 7 days after credit. Stake not returned. Promotional Terms Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Parimatch
Bet £10 Get £25
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in, Deposit & Bet £10 on any Sports market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £25 in Free Bets for any Sports market (odds 2.00+) 7 days expiry. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Hollywoodbets
Free bet up to £30 on 1st Losing ACCA
New Customers Only
18+. Register an account and deposit £10+ using Visa/Mastercard. Get your stake back as a free bet, up to a maximum of £30, on your first qualifying acca to be settled as a loss. Qualifying accas each need to be a stake of £10+, 3+ legs, odds of 4/1 or greater and settled within your first 7 days. Each customer will be eligible for a maximum of 1 x free bet with this promotion. TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
Virgin Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Get a Bet Builder on every England Game
New Customers Only
*New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. virtuals) at 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accepted in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs and deposit exclusions apply. **To qualify: min £10 cash bet(s) on sportsbook from the 01.06.26. Free Bet Builder on every England World Cup Game (min 3 sel & odds EVS). Max 1/ Member, £1 - £20. Stakes not returned. T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. GamCare.org.uk , 18+.
SpreadEx
Bet £10 Get Up To £100 In Free Bets
New Customers Only
Place a £10 fixed odds Outright bet on a nation to win the World Cup. Once placed, receive 1x free £10 fixed odds bet, 2x free £10 football spread bets. Receive a further free £10 fixed odds bet for every match your chosen nation wins during the World Cup, to a max of 7. T&Cs apply. New customers only. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. 18+. www.gambleaware.org
CopyBet
Up to 15% Profit Boost every Day
New Customers Only
18+. Offer stands for verified UK clients. Each Profit Boost is available for bets with no odds restriction. The maximum stake for a Profit Boost is £30. Each Profit Boost lasts for 24 hours. The Profit Boost cannot be used with Free bets. The Profit Boost applies only to single bets. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
BetUK
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers: Deposit £10+ within 7 days and place a sports bet. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Min odds apply. Excludes virtual sports, esports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs
easyBet
Bet £20 Get £20 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers only. To qualify for free bets, the new user must place and settle £20 on easyBet markets. The user must bet on at least 2 different events to qualify. The user must place and settle bets at odds of 2.0 or more. An event is classed as two different sporting events. Bets can be placed on singles, multiples and Bet Builders. The user must place and settle bets before the closing date of the promotion to qualify. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. T's and C's Apply. Gamble Aware. 18+
BetVictor
Get £30 in Football Free Bets When you bet £10
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 or more on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Football Bets, selected markets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
*New customers only. Place a min £10 pre-event bet at min odds of 2.0. £40 worth of Free Bet Tokens awarded on bet settlement. 4 x £10 each with betting restrictions. 7 day expiry. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). 18+ GambleAware.org . Bet The Responsible Way Full Terms apply
SBK
Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New UK customers. Min £10 first deposit. Place a bet of £5 at min odds of 2/1 (3.0) and get £30 in Free Bets within 48 hours. Restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Matchbook
Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Sign Up with Bonus Code: NEW30. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on Matchbook Exchange at odds of 2.0 or more. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on a Bet Builder or Multiple at odds of 3.0 or more, with min 3 selections. Within 72 hours of Qualifying Bets settling user will receive 1x £10 Exchange Free Bet, 1x £10 Multiples Free Bet, and 1x £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. 18+ Only. T’s and C’s Apply. Gamble Aware.
QuinnBet
50% back up to £25
New Customers Only
18+ New UK Customers Only. Bet £10+ on any sportsbook markets at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. No cash out. Get 50% back of your first day’s losses (from first bet settlement until 23:59) as a Free Bet up to £25, valid for 7 days. Min. 3 bets on different events required, with 2 bets being at least 50% of your largest stake. Place at least 1 bet of £10+ at odds 2.00+ to receive a £5 Free Bet even if your account is up or losses are under £5. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org
kwiff
Bet £10 and Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New UK customers. Place a £10 real money bet at min. 2.0 odds within 5 days of deposit. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 Single, 2 Accas & 1 Bet Builder (min. 3 selections each). Excludes cashout, E/W, Multis, Ineligible Markets & Odds Boosts. Credited after bet settlement. 7-day expiry. T&Cs apply. 18+ | GambleAware
NetBet
EPIC ODDS - England to Qualify for the Knockout Round 50/1
New Customers Only
New customer offer. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as 3x £10 Free Bets (singles). 2x £10 Free Bets (Bet Builder) Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with Cards, Apple Pay, Instant Bank Transfer, Trustly and GooglePay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. Full T&Cs apply. 18+ Gambleaware.org Full T&Cs
AK Bets
Up to £100 Winnings Boost on your first Acca
New Customers Only
18+. If your first bet is a Treble or Up on Any Sport (minimum 3 selections) AK Bets will boost the profit gained on that initial bet by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS with the promo code AKACCA100. Free Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement of Qualifying Bet and will expire after 7 days. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
bwin
£20 Backup bet if your first bet loses
New Customers Only
18+ | New UK players only | Min deposit req. £10 | Certain deposit methods excluded | Place 1 sport bet (3+ selections) | Excl Horse Racing | Min stake £10 | Max stake £20 | Min Odds 2/1 (3.0) | Max FreeBet £20 for football only | FreeBet valid for 7 days | FreeBet stake not returned | T&Cs apply
Jeffbet
Bet £10 And Get £30 Free Bet on Fifa World Cup 2026
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. #ad gambleaware
Blue Fox Casino
Bet £20 and Get £30 Free Bets
New Customers Only
Opt-in Required. Min Deposit £10 with promo code: ROYAL required. Offer is valid from 17/06/2025 to 21/06/2025 23:59GMT. Minimum of £10 worth of qualifying bets to any horse racing event to get a £30 Free bet. Free bet must be used within 7 Days and bonus within 7 Days from receipt. Free bet is a one-time stake, minimum odds of 2, stake is not returned. 1X wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Max conversion: £200. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Mogobet
Deposit & Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers Only
Opt-in Required. Min Deposit £10 with promo code: ROYAL required. Offer is valid from 17/06/2025 to 21/06/2025 23:59GMT. Minimum of £10 worth of qualifying bets to any horse racing event to get a £30 Free bet. Free bet must be used within 7 Days and bonus within 7 Days from receipt. Free bet is a one-time stake, minimum odds of 2, stake is not returned. 1X wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Max conversion: £200. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. GambleAware.org
Highbet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers Only
Available to verified customers residing in the UK. Opt-in is required. Place your first bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 on any sports market within 7 days of registering. Get £30 in Free Bets (1 x £10 Horse Racing Free Bet + 1 x £10 Football Acca Free Bet + 1 x £10 Basketball/Tennis Acca Free Bet )T&Cs apply. 18+ Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org
7bet
Bet £20, Get up to £30
New Customers Only
1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on FIFA 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | 18+
PricedUp
Bet £40 Get £20
New Customers Only
18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive 4x£5 Free Bets. Free bets expire after 24 hours. GambleAware.org . T&Cs & Maximum Pay-Outs Apply. #ad
Planet Sport Bet
Bet £20 Get £10 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code bet20get10. Place a minimum £20 cash bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and receive a £10 Free Bet 18+. GambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply.
Betrino
Bet £25 Get £50 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £50, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Monster Sports
Deposit & Bet £20 Get £40 Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. 18+. | _GambleAware.org | #Ad
TheOnlineCasino
Bet £20 and Get £40 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.
All British Casino
Get a £10 Free Bet When you Bet £10
New Customers Only
#AD | New customers only. £10 in real money. Bets placed on sports at odds of 2.00 or more to qualify. Bets must be placed 24 hours within registration. £10 free bets must be wagered on sports. Full TCs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly
Pub Casino
Get a £10 free bet when you bet £10 + 50% ACCA Boost on all Football Games
New Customers Only
#AD | New customers only. £10 in real money. Bets placed on sports at odds of 2.00 or more to qualify. Bets must be placed 24 hours within registration. £10 free bets must be wagered on sports. Full TCs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly
QuickBet
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
#AD | Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | T&C's apply |Free bet: Min odds: 2.0 - Free bet value will be deducted from free bet winnings | 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly.
Casino Kings
Bet £10 and Get £40 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet-one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Free bets and Bonuses are valid for 7 days. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
BetWright
Bet £10 Get £10 ACCA
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0). Get £10 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days and must be used on acca with min 5 selections and min total odds of 2.0. Free stake not returned with winnings. Use code ACCA10 on signup. Bangers N'Cash rewards are a separate promotional scheme and must be opted into during the weekly promotional period via the BetWright Rewards Section T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org . Full T&Cs
Star Sports
BET £20, GET A £10 FREE BET
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Bet £20 (or more) EVS (2.0) or greater Get 2 x £5 Free Bets. 1 x £5 Free Bet paid automatically & following £5 Free Bet after 24hrs. Min Free Bet odds 4/1 (5.0) on accumulators Trebles & upwards. Expires after 24hrs. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
DAZN Bet
Bet £10 Get £10
New Customers Only
18+ | Available within 7 days of registration | Opt-in required | Min. stake £10 | Excludes Boxing | Min. odds EVS (2.0) | 2x £5 Free Bets credited per customer, valid for 7 days on selected markets with stake not returned | UK only & excl. NI | T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Bet St George
Bet £20 Get £20
New Customers Only
T&Cs apply. 18+ New customers only. You must place a £20+ pre match single or multi bet. Min odds of 1/2 (1.50). Money back as £20 in free bets, 1 per account. Free bets credited by 12pm the day after your qualifying bet settles. Excludes specials, bet builders & cashed-out bets don’t count. Must use code B20G20 when creating an account. GambleAware.org
BresBet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
T&Cs apply. 18+ New customers only. You must place a single win-only bet of £10 or more with odds of evens (2.00) or greater to qualify. Money back as £10 in free bets. Free bet is credited the day after the qualifying bet has settled. Must use code B10G10 when creating an account. GambleAware.org
Grosvenor Sports
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets + Double Your Odds
New Customers Only
New Customers only. Min deposit £10 (PayPal & Paysafe excluded). Odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. 3x £10 Free Bets credited within 72 hours of settlement. Plus 100% odds boost token. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org 18+.
BestOdds
Bet £20, Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
18+ | New UK customers only. Place a £20+ bet with minimum 3 legs, min 2/1 and receive a £10 Free Bet. The Free Bet will be credited once your qualifying bet settles. Free Bet expires 7 days after being awarded. GambleAware.org | T&Cs & Maximum Payouts apply.
DragonBet
BET £10 GET £20 IN FREE BETS (4x£5)
New Customers Only
New customers only. 18+. Code [DBB10G204X5]. £10 cash bet on any sport, min. odds 2.0 (excl. specials, in-play & price boosts). 4x£5 Free Bet Tokens credited daily from settlement. 24hr expiry. Stake not returned. One per household/IP/email. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org .
PlayZee
100% up to £30
New Customers Only
18+ | New players only. Opt-in required. Min deposit £20. Offer is 100% match bonus up to £30 on your first deposit. Bonus funds can be used on a real money sports bet with minimal odds of 3/4 (1.75 decimal) or higher, any sport except virtuals, boosted odds, handicap, & draw no bet markets. Bonus funds are separate to cash funds and subject to 10x wagering requirement (bonus funds). Only bonus funds count toward wagering contribution. Winnings from bonus funds capped at x10 amount credited. Bonus funds must be used within 30 days. Affordability checks apply. Terms Apply. | GambleAware.org
Hot Streak
£20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £20
New Customers Only
New customers only. Place a min £20 cash bet at odds 2.00+ to qualify. Build-A-Bet / Bet Builder bets do not qualify. Max reward: one £10 In-Play Free Bet and one £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. In-Play Free Bet min odds 2.0 (1/1). Bet Builder Free Bet min odds 3.0 (2/1). Free Bets expire 7 days after credit. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Best World Cup Betting Offers Ranked - June 2026
bet365
bet365 is often ranked among the UK’s most proficient sportsbooks, and its £30 sign-up offer does nothing to undermine that.
The sportsbook’s free bets can be used on numerous World Cup markets, including outright tournament winner, match props, and player props.
To redeem bet365’s £30 sign-up offer, new bettors must sign-up and place a £10 initial bet with minimum odds ⅕ (1.20). Users unwilling to place a £10 introductory bet can place a qualifying wager as low as £5 to receive 300% of that amount in free bets.
The maximum amount bettors can secure from the offer is £30; if users place a qualifying wager larger than £10, such as £20, they’ll still only be entitled to £30 in free bets.
Beyond its lucrative sign-up offer, bet365 offers numerous promotions and industry-competitive odds. bet365 currently prices France to win the World Cup at 6/1 (7.00).
Meanwhile, the free-to-play game, Tournament Challenge, offers users the chance to win up to £250,000, 2 Goals Ahead pays out bettors once their team takes a two-goal advantage, and Double Your Winnings increases the returns that are available on multi-leg wagers.
The sportsbook will also offer a new promotion at 9AM every morning of the tournament.
Betfred
Betfred’s ‘Bet £10 Get £50’ sign-up offer stands out among UK sportsbooks; few, if any, rival betting sites allow users to redeem such a substantial amount from a £10 qualifying wager.
The qualifying wager must have odds of at least 1/1 (2.00) and be £10 or greater. Once the initial bet has been settled, bettors will receive £50 in free bets, £30 of which can be used on any sports market, within 10 hours.
The remaining £20 must be used on accumulator markets. Betfred will boost the odds of numerous multi-leg wagers throughout the tournament, with England, France, and Spain to reach the quarter-finals currently enhanced from 9/2 (5.50) to 7/1 (8.00).
Betfred also boosts the odds of unique outright singles markets, such as Spain to be the tournament’s highest scoring team – an outcome which can be backed at 9/2 (5.50) instead of 7/2 (4.50).
Top goalscorer markets are made even more lucrative, as bettors receive a £2 free bet in every fixture in which the player they backed scored. Betfred prices Harry Kane to be the competition's top goalscorer at 7/1 (8.00).
If Kane scored in five games throughout the tournament, bettors who backed the Englishman would receive £10 in free bets, regardless of whether he won the top goalscorer award.
BOYLE Sports
BOYLE Sports offers new customers who place a modest £10 wager £40 in free bets. The qualifying wager must have odds of at least 1/1 (2.00). Free bets are credited to the user’s account within 24 hours of the qualifying wager being settled.
Unlike many rival offers, which have stipulations on how the free bets can be used, BOYLE Sports applies a £40 free bet balance with no requirements on the sports or type of markets it can be used on. The offer makes betting on the tournament cost-effective.
BOYLE Sports is boosting the odds of numerous World Cup markets, including Scotland, Egypt, and Australia to each qualify from the group stages, which has been enhanced from 2/1 (3.00) to 3/1 (4.00).
Other promotions and features include Football Early Payout, which pays out full-time markets when a team goes two goals ahead, Smart ACCAs, which suggest data-driven accumulator options to guide a bettor’s decision-making, and Sub Swap, which carries over play-prop wagers to their replacement, if they’re substituted off.
BOYLE Sports offers odds of 7/1 (8.00) on England to win this summer's tournament, a price that’s competitive with the market’s most favourable bookmakers.
Sky Bet
This summer’s World Cup is made more exciting by Sky Bet, which offers a generous ‘Bet £10 Get £50’ sign-up offer. No rival offer in the UK has a better stake-to-bonus ratio, and few promotions are as effortless to redeem.
Users must place a qualifying wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) to secure 5 x £10 free bet vouchers, each of which can be used on the tournament once it's settled.
Alternatively, new customers can secure £10 in free bets for every goal that Harry Kane scores if they place a £10 qualifying wager. The promotion, which cannot be used in conjunction with the bet £1 get £40 offer, would secure bettors £80 in free bets if the English striker scored eight times at the upcoming tournament.
In the lead up to the World Cup, Sky Bet are boosting the odds of several markets daily, including Jordan Pickford to win the Golden Glove, an outcome which can be backed at 8/1 (9.00) instead of 13/2 (7.50).
Meanwhile, users who make any outright selection with minimum odds of ½ (1.50) enter a draw to win a share of a £5 million jackpot.
The sportsbook offers dozens of outright markets, ranging from the usuals, such as tournament winner and top goalscorer, to more niche selections, including Winning Confederation, Highest Scoring Group, and Total Goals Scored.
William Hill
Founded in 1934, William Hill is covering its 22nd World Cup tournament, and offers a £30 sign-up offer. To redeem the offer, bettors must place a £10 qualifying wager of minimum odds of ½ (1.50).
The offer stands out because it has lower minimum odds than that of rival sportsbooks.
However, to secure William Hill’s free bets, which are paid as 3 x £10 sports bets, for the tournament, users should place a qualifying wager on an outcome that will be settled during the opening stages.
William Hill’s free-to-play game, Final One Standing, offers bettors the chance to win a share of £250k, and Acca Boost, 2Up, Impact Sub, and Winnings Boost will be available throughout the tournament.
The sportsbook offers odds of 7/1 (8.00) on England to win outright, while France, Spain, Argentina, and Portugal are all also priced favourably by William Hill.
Different types of World Cup Betting Offers Explained
Bet and Get
Bet and get is the most common type of free betting promotion. They require bettors to place a qualifying stake, often of no more than £10, with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), to receive a free bet return, typically ranging from £30 to £50.
Free bets cannot be withdrawn and often expire after seven days. Some sportsbooks’ promotions require bettors to use their free bets on a particular type of market – for example, a portion of a £50 free bet might be accumulator or horse racing-specific – while others enable greater flexibility.
Bet and get offers are usually open to new customers. However, sportsbooks, including Sky Bet, often offer bet and get promotions to new and existing customers during high-profile sporting competitions.
While most bet and get offers are exclusive to new customers, existing users should keep an eye out for promotions that become available during the World Cup.
Refund Offers
At certain bookmakers, when a game meets a certain criterion, bettors’ stakes get refunded as a free bet.
For example, with bet365, if a game ends goalless, bettors receive their stake back as a free bet as part of the sportsbook’s Bore Draw promotion.
The offer isn’t eligible on all fixtures, and bettors must check that the ‘Bore Draw’ icon is visible before placing a wager, expecting to receive a free bet if the game ends without a goal.
Other sportsbooks, including Paddy Power, sporadically offer similar money-back promotions. The Irish betting platform often offers promotions along the lines of, “Back a team to win—if they concede first but come back to win, get your stake refunded”
Such promotions often become available in the days leading up to high-profile matches.
No Deposit Free bets
With deposit-free promotions, bettors can secure free bets without having to make an initial stake. This type of offer is most suitable for risk-averse, beginner, and casual bettors who are unwilling to lose money while gambling. However, whether a bettor is a beginner or experienced, everyone benefits from deposit-free offers.
Sky Bet’s bet £1 get £40 offer is the closest free bet promotion to a deposit-free sign-up offer that’s currently advertised by the UK’s leading sportsbooks.
Users can also secure free bets without placing a deposit by succeeding in one of the market’s numerous free-to-play games.
Free-to-play game promotions that advertise a share of a large jackpot if bettors back several correct outcomes can feel off-putting because of the difficulty and unlikelihood of getting a 100% record. However, if users correctly bet between three and five out of six outcomes, sportsbooks often reward them with a free bet.
For example, while finishing in the top 20 of bet365’s Tournament Challenge guarantees a substantial cash reward, users who finish in 21st to 10,000th position win free bets of between £1 and £150.
Enhanced Odds
Several large and reputable sportsbooks, including bet365, Sky Bet, and BOYLE Sports, among others, offer enhanced odds on dozens of World Cup markets. During these promotions, the odds of popular market selections, such as Jordan Pickford to win the Golden Glove, are enhanced, securing bettors a larger potential pay out.
Meanwhile, the odds of accumulator selections are enhanced with bet365’s ‘More Selections, Bigger Boosts’ promotion. In the promotion, when a user makes a double selection, odds are enhanced by 2.5% – that figure rises when another leg is added, up to 20-fold accumulators, which are boosted by 100%.
What makes a strong World Cup Free Bet Offer?
Bonus Amount
The amount that users can secure from a free bet offer is the headline detail that often attracts bettors to a particular offer. For this reason, Betfred’s £50 sign-up offer is instantly alluring. However, each offer includes terms and conditions, and sometimes a large free bet total can be less useful than an offer that’s tailored to a user’s specific needs.
Free Bet Restrictions
On several offers, users cannot spend all of their funds freely. It’s industry standard for at least a portion of the free bet total to be specific to a bet type, such as accumulators, bet builders, or casinos.
Meanwhile, some free bet offers stipulate that all wagers must be placed with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater, reducing the bettor’s chances of generating a profit from the promotion.
The strongest World Cup free bet offers allow users to use their free bets flexibly or include conditions that mean bettors can spend their funds on football markets. Each of the five sign-up offers covered in this article can be used on the biggest and best markets.
Qualifying Odds
Placing a qualifying wager can feel risky, particularly if the offer’s minimum odds requirements are long. When minimum qualifying odds are short, such as bet365’s ⅕ (1.20), bettors can make an initial wager that carries less risk of losing.
For example, with bet365’s qualifying odds, a user could place their initial bet on one of the tournament’s favourites to beat a lower-ranked opposition. This contrasts with when minimum qualifying odds are 1/1 (2.00) or greater, as bettors are forced to place their first bet on an outcome that’s finely balanced.
Free Bet Expiry
Many free bet offers expire after 7 days; that’s fine if users intend on using their tokens within the first week of the tournament, but users who don’t want to hurry their decision-making and wish to have funds remaining by the time of the latter stages may wish to find an alternative offer.
Sky Bet’s £40 free bet offer includes a 30-day expiry, making it among the market’s most flexible promotions. If users were credited their free bets midway through the group stages, they’d still be valid by the time of the final.
How to Claim World Cup Free Bets
- Choose a bookmaker and create a new account.
- Verify your identity and make a qualifying deposit if required.
- Place a qualifying bet that meets the promotion's minimum stake and odds requirements.
- Wait for the qualifying bet to settle.
- Receive your free bets automatically in your account.
- Use your free bets on eligible World Cup markets before they expire.
- Check the terms and conditions, including qualifying odds, market restrictions, and expiry dates.
World Cup Free Bets & Betting Offers FAQs
Which bookmaker offers the biggest World Cup free bet?
Betfred currently offers the largest sign-up bonus in this guide, with £50 in free bets available when new customers place a qualifying £10 bet at odds of 2.00 or greater.
Can I use free bets on outright markets?
Yes. All five bookmakers featured in this guide allow customers to use their free bets on World Cup markets, including tournament winner, top goalscorer, and match betting selections.
What should I look for in a World Cup free bet offer?
The best offers combine a generous bonus amount with low qualifying odds, flexible free bet usage, and a long expiry period. Bettors should always check the terms and conditions before claiming an offer.