What is Handicap Betting: Handicap Bets Explained - December 2025

What is Handicap Betting?

Handicap markets aim to balance the scales by giving one team a virtual head start or deficit. For example, betting on PSG with a -1 handicap means the Parisians must win by at least two goals for the bet to win.

The popular format adds excitement and better odds to matches that might otherwise feel like foregone conclusions.

Our guide discusses what Handicap betting is, its different structures, and how to strategically use it to maximise your returns.

Understanding Handicap Betting

For many newcomer bettors, Handicap betting might seem counterproductive; ‘Why would I willingly give my team a virtual deficit’ could reasonably be questioned.

Yet, Handicap betting–undoubtedly open to misinterpretation or confusion at first glance–proposes several benefits for new and seasoned punters alike.

The Premier League leaders Liverpool have won 25 of their 37 matches this season; as a result, their odds, particularly against weaker opposition, are rarely favourable.

By inflicting a deficit on the Kopites or any other top-performing team, bettors can find value and entertainment while betting on their favourite – and most successful – teams.

Conversely, backing an underdog with a positive handicap keeps bets alive for longer. Most bettors are familiar with the sensation of backing a less-fancied team to sneak a result, only for your punt to be shattered in the opening few minutes. With Handicaps, early goals are less damaging to bets.

On most football-based betting platforms, the following Handicap options are listed. Here’s what each selection means:

Selection Meaning Handicap -1 A team has been given a one goal handicap. They must win by two or more goals to overcome it and win the bet. Handicap -2 A team has been given a two goal handicap. They must win by three or more goals to overcome it and win the bet. Handicap -3 A team has been given a three goal handicap. They must win by four or more goals to overcome it and win the bet. Handicap +1 A team has been given a one goal start. They must draw or win by any margin to win the bet. Handicap +2 A team has been given a two goal start. They must win, draw, or lose by no more than one goal to win the bet. Handicap +3 A team has been given a three goal start. They must win, draw, or lose by no more than two goals to win the bet.

Different Types of Handicap Bets Explained

In Asian Handicap betting, the possibility of a draw is removed. The underdog is given a virtual head start in goals, while the favourite begins with a goal deficit. The final result is determined by adding the handicap to the match score.

When the handicap involves half or quarter goals, the outcome is straightforward—your bet either wins or loses. However, if the handicap is a whole number (e.g., +1 or -1), you may receive a refund if the adjusted score ends in a draw.

Unlike the Asian Handicap, the European Handicap allows for all three possible outcomes: win, lose, or draw. This is a traditional method where one team is given a head start (positive handicap) or a deficit (negative handicap).

Premier League Handicap Stats 2025/26 - City kings for small handicaps

After 10 weeks of the Premier League season we've seen a number of big wins from a handful of sides, with the biggest culprits for these being Man City.

Pep Guardiola's side have won five of their 10 games by more than a goal so far, with Arsenal and Spurs not far behind on four multi-goal wins.

The worst team for handicap bets are Wolves, something that should be unsurprising given they're yet to win a game this term.

When it comes to wins by three goals or more, City and Spurs reign supreme with three wins by more than two goals so far, with over half the league on zero after 10 games.

For +1 handicaps, Arsenal are the team to go with given they've lost just once this term, with this coming in the form of a 1-0 loss to Liverpool, whilst Sunderland, Palace and Bournemouth look the value bets as they've won eight when starting with a one goal lead.

Liverpool and Wolves have the most draws when given a goal headstart, whilst West Ham and Forest are the worst for this market, losing five of their 10 so far despite beginning the game a goal to the good.

Handicap Betting Strategies

Handicap betting is reasonable for adding excitement to football’s most predictable contests. The market selection’s popularity is hardly surprising in a football sphere that’s become increasingly monotonous.

Although Manchester City have struggled to find their groove this season, Guardiola’s serial winners have won six out of the last eight Premier League titles. Meanwhile, each of the division’s newly promoted sides have suffered immediate returns to the Championship in back-to-back seasons.

Unfortunately, growing disparities in wealth distribution frequently make elite-level football feel like a foregone conclusion. But Handicap betting addresses this imbalance, and it isn't just for entertainment purposes. Savvy bettors can profit from the advantageous market selection, too.

The expected goal metric, xG, splits opinion among football fans, yet it’s a stronger indicator of future football trends than final score analysis.

If one team has won games by three-goal margins in consecutive matches, it’s worth viewing the underlying data to understand if the final score reflected a team’s attacking strength.

If they’ve been recording big wins while outperforming their xG, placing a substantial negative handicap on them might be ill-advised.

Still, accessible and detailed xG readings vary depending on the league or competition. In its place, noticing the goal-scoring trends of sides in a handicap wager can prove fruitful.

The division’s strongest teams aren’t always the sides who win games by two, three, or four-goal margins. 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur is among the Premier League’s highest goal scorers and has won several games by multiple-goal margins.

So, it’s imperative not to overestimate the Premier League and Europe’s most formidable teams. For example, Liverpool has only been deadly enough to overturn a -3 handicap on two occasions in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, PSG, the stupendous French Champions seemingly light years ahead of its Ligue 1 rivals, have only won three league games by at least four goals this season.

What is Handicap Betting - FAQs

What is a Handicap wager?

Handicap betting gives a team a head start or deficit before the game, balancing the contest and offering fairer odds despite one side’s dominance.

Which sportsbooks offer Handicap wagers?

Handicaps are a standardised part of football betting. Most, if not all of the best sportsbooks and top bookmaker apps offer the market on numerous football competitions.

Are Handicap wagers strategic?

More strategic betting options available elsewhere, but successful handicap wagers often require analysis of league tables, head-to-head records, xG, playing styles, and goal-scoring records.

