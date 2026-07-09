Where to watch Brentford today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Brentford July TV Schedule

The landscape for Premier League broadcasting in the UK shifted significantly with the new rights cycle. Amazon Prime Video no longer has live games meaning for the 2026-27 season, the 267 televised matches are split strict between two broadcasters.

Sky Sports have a minimum of 215 live matches including including Friday, Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday slots. Elsewhere, TNT Sports has 52 live matches including two full rounds of midweek fixtures and all Saturday 12:30 kick-offs.

READ MORE: Watch Premier League

Cheapest Sky TV Premier League deals

Below you can find a quick snapshot of the cheapest ways you can currently watch Sky Sports here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Brentford matches today?

Depending on which broadcaster is showing the Seagulls, you can stream matches live via:

- TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max, accessible on Prime Video or through BT.com

- Sky Sports through the Sky Go app (for Sky subscribers) or via a NOW TV Sports Membership.

Where can I watch Brentford in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for the FA Cup, showing every match from the third round onwards (excluding 3pm Saturday kick-offs), which can be streamed on HBO Max or on BT.com. The BBC also shares rights, showing a select number of free-to-air matches per round via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: 3pm TV blackout explained

Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and can be streamed using Sky Go and NOW TV.

How do I listen to Brentford games on the radio?

If you are in the capital, you can often tune into BBC Radio London for local matchday coverage.

BBC internet radio streams are often blacked out during live matches if you try to listen online. To bypass this, you can listen to the official free live audio commentary by logging into your Bees account on the Brentford FC App.

For select featured games, national coverage is also available on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

How do I watch highlights of Brentford games?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the Bees is incredibly easy. Depending on how much detail you want to see and how quickly you want to watch, you have several reliable (and free) options.