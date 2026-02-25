Where to watch Liverpool today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

You'll never walk alone because GOAL is with you to provide all the latest information on Liverpool's upcoming fixtures and the broadcast details.

Upcoming Liverpool TV schedule

Where to watch Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

As of Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Liverpool have successfully navigated the revamped league phase and secured their place in the Champions League Round of 16. By finishing in the top eight of the initial 36-team table, Arne Slot’s side avoided the knockout play-off round that concludes tonight. The Reds are now preparing for the Round of 16 draw, which will take place this Friday, February 27, at 11:00 AM GMT in Nyon. Because they are a seeded team, Liverpool will have the advantage of playing the second leg at Anfield, with the ties currently scheduled for March 10/11 and March 17/18.

UK fans can follow the action through a combination of TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. Under the current broadcast agreement, TNT Sports remains the primary home of the competition, showing the vast majority of fixtures via their channels and the discovery+ app. However, Amazon Prime Video holds the "first pick" rights for the top match every Tuesday night. If Liverpool are selected for a Tuesday slot in the next round, that match will air exclusively on Prime Video; otherwise, all their knockout fixtures will be broadcast on TNT Sports. For those looking for free-to-air coverage, the BBC provides a dedicated Champions League highlights show on Wednesday nights, available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Where to watch Liverpool on UK TV

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool's Premier League and Carabao Cup matches on Sky Sports. Their Champions League fixtures can be accessed through TNT Sports and Discovery+, however, the FA Cup matches will be available on BBC Sport.

Where to watch Liverpool worldwide

Here's where you can watch Liverpool's football matches across the globe:

Country Broadcaster USA Peacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Champions League) Canada Fubo (Premier League), DAZN (Champions League) India Star Sports Network (Premier League), SonyLiv (FA Cup and Champions League) Australia Optus Sport (Premier League), Stan Sport (Champions League) Mexico Sky Mexico (Premier League), TNT Sports (Champions League)

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Liverpool game using a Virtual Private Network.

