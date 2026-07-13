Where to watch Everton today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Everton July TV Schedule

The landscape for Premier League broadcasting in the UK shifted significantly with the new rights cycle. Amazon Prime Video no longer has live games meaning for the 2026-27 season, the 267 televised matches are split strict between two broadcasters.

Sky Sports have a minimum of 215 live matches including including Friday, Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday slots. Elsewhere, TNT Sports has 52 live matches including two full rounds of midweek fixtures and all Saturday 12:30 kick-offs.

READ MORE: Watch Premier League

Cheapest Sky TV Premier League deals

Below you can find a quick snapshot of the cheapest ways you can currently watch Sky Sports here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Everton matches today?

Depending on which broadcaster is showing the Seagulls, you can stream matches live via:

- TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max, accessible on Prime Video or through BT.com

- Sky Sports through the Sky Go app (for Sky subscribers) or via a NOW TV Sports Membership.

Where can I watch Everton in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for the FA Cup, showing every match from the third round onwards (excluding 3pm Saturday kick-offs), which can be streamed on HBO Max or on BT.com. The BBC also shares rights, showing a select number of free-to-air matches per round via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: 3pm TV blackout explained

Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and can be streamed using Sky Go and NOW TV.

How do I listen to Everton games on the radio?

BBC Radio Merseyside is the go-to station for local coverage. They provide live, dedicated commentary for most Everton fixtures on 95.8 FM, 1485 AM, and DAB digital radio in the local area.

While you can stream BBC Radio Merseyside online or via the BBC Sounds app, live sports commentaries are often geo-restricted due to broadcasting rights. If you are outside the UK (and sometimes even outside the local broadcast area), the online stream may cut away during the match.

If you are outside the UK or want a guaranteed dedicated Everton broadcast, the club offers live audio commentary through the official Everton website and app. This is currently part of the evertontv+ subscription (around £3.49/month), which also includes exclusive interviews, full match replays, and U-21 game streams.

Depending on the kickoff time and broadcasting rights, national stations frequently cover Everton games: talkSPORT & talkSPORT 2 hold exclusive national radio rights for specific Premier League kickoff slots (often Saturday early afternoon or evening games). BBC Radio 5 Live & 5 Sports Extra also broadcast live Premier League games, particularly the Saturday 3:00 PM slots, Sunday fixtures, and midweek matches.

How do I watch highlights of Everton's matches?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the Toffees is incredibly easy. Depending on how much detail you want to see and how quickly you want to watch, you have several reliable options.