Where to watch Ipswich Town today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Ipswich Town July TV Schedule

The landscape for Premier League broadcasting in the UK shifted significantly with the new rights cycle. Amazon Prime Video no longer has live games meaning for the 2026-27 season, the 267 televised matches are split strict between two broadcasters.

Sky Sports have a minimum of 215 live matches including including Friday, Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday slots. Elsewhere, TNT Sports has 52 live matches including two full rounds of midweek fixtures and all Saturday 12:30 kick-offs.

READ MORE: Watch Premier League

Cheapest Sky TV Premier League deals

Below you can find a quick snapshot of the cheapest ways you can currently watch Sky Sports here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Ipswich Town matches today?

Depending on which broadcaster is showing the Tractor Boys, you can stream matches live via:

- TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max, accessible on Prime Video or through BT.com

- Sky Sports through the Sky Go app (for Sky subscribers) or via a NOW TV Sports Membership.

Where can I watch Ipswich Town in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for the FA Cup, showing every match from the third round onwards (excluding 3pm Saturday kick-offs), which can be streamed on HBO Max or on BT.com. The BBC also shares rights, showing a select number of free-to-air matches per round via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: 3pm TV blackout explained

Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and can be streamed using Sky Go and NOW TV.

How do I listen to Ipswich Town games on the radio?

The most reliable and comprehensive way to listen to live commentary for every Ipswich Town Premier League and cup game is through the club's official digital platform, TownTV. You can listen via the official Ipswich Town App (available on iOS and Android) or the club's website. A TownTV subscription, which is available for £5.99 per month.

If you are living in or travelling through Suffolk on matchday, you can catch live, free-to-air commentary on BBC Radio Suffolk (95.5 FM, 103.9 FM, 104.6 FM, or via DAB digital radio).

Due to broadcasting rights, BBC internet streams (like on BBC Sounds or the BBC Sport website) are strictly blacked out during live football. To listen to the broadcast online during a match, you must use the official TownTV audio subscription mentioned above.

National radio rights for the Premier League are split between the talkSPORT network and BBC Radio 5 Live (along with 5 Sports Extra).

How do I watch highlights of Ipswich Town games?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the Tractor Boys is incredibly easy. Depending on how much detail you want to see and how quickly you want to watch, you have several reliable options.

Platform What is it? When it is available? How much? Sky Sports YouTube Quick 2–3 minute highlights 15–30 mins after full-time Free TNT Sports YouTube Quick 2–3 minute highlights Shortly after full-time (TNT games) Free BBC One / iPlayer Extended highlights & analysis Saturday & Sunday nights Free (TV license required) TownTV Standard highlights, extended cuts & full replays Midnight or day after the match Free / TownTV Subscription Ipswich Town Official YouTube Pitch-side angles & behind-the-scenes 24–48 hours post-match Free



