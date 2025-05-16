DAZN review: The best deals for streaming NFL, boxing, football, golf and more

Everything you need to know about DAZN's streaming service, which sports are available, and the best price plans available

When it comes to sports streaming services, DAZN has arguably been the most rapidly growing in recent years. With competition fierce when battling to be the sporting provider top spot, especially with the popularity of boxing, NFL, rugby, US soccer, and a growing list of other sports, DAZN's coverage has, again, gone from strength to strength.

While the likes of ESPN and Paramount+ may be popular household names for your favourite live or on-demand coverage, DAZN can proudly boast to be the 'Undisputed home of global boxing' and an all-round solid provider of events like the PGA Tour Golf and various football leagues and competitions.

Here at GOAL, we've got all the key info you'll ever need about DAZN, from it's sporting coverage, to which channels it provides, to every single pricing option available to you on the market.