Brighton & Hove Albion July TV Schedule

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Brighton matches today?

Depending on which broadcaster is showing the Seagulls, you can stream matches live via:

- TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max, accessible on Prime Video or through BT.com

- Sky Sports through the Sky Go app (for Sky subscribers) or via a NOW TV Sports Membership.

Where can I watch Brighton in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for the FA Cup, showing every match from the third round onwards (excluding 3pm Saturday kick-offs), which can be streamed on HBO Max or on BT.com. The BBC also shares rights, showing a select number of free-to-air matches per round via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: 3pm TV blackout explained

Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and can be streamed using Sky Go and NOW TV.

How do I listen to Brighton games on the radio?

If you are in Sussex, you can tune into BBC Radio Sussex (on 95.3 FM, 104.5 FM, or 104.8 FM) for local matchday coverage.

For those of you outside the local broadcast area or want to listen online, BBC internet radio streams are often blacked out during live matches. Instead, you can listen to the exact same BBC Radio Sussex audio feed for free by logging into MyAlbion TV on the club's official website or app.

A select number of featured games are also available nationally on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

How do I watch highlights of Brighton & Hove Albion's matches?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the Seagulls is incredibly easy. Depending on how much detail you want and how quickly you want to watch, you have several reliable (and free) options.