What is Correct Score Betting: Beginners Guide to Correct Score Bets

Learn all about what correct score betting is and how it works with out expert's guide to betting on correct score markets in the UK in July 2025.

What is Correct Score Betting?

Winning a Correct Score bet is simple; bettors must correctly predict the full-time score after 90 minutes. Most – if not all – major sportsbooks offer Correct Score markets.

Despite its simplicity and widespread accessibility, Correct Score bets are risky – margins for error are non-existent. In the vast majority of cases, only bets that accurately predict the exact scoreline are successful. In our example, backing Liverpool to beat Manchester United 3-2 would be unsuccessful.

Nonetheless, the structure of Correct Score markets isn’t always standardised. Our guide explains the varying styles of Correct Score markets, demonstrates how and when to wager strategically, and answers frequently asked questions about the bet type.

Understand Correct Score Betting with Real Examples

At the UK’s most prestigious bookmakers, including Sky Bet, Betfred, and bet365, bettors can immediately find enticing odds on Correct Score markets, with you being able to bet on these via their sites or betting apps.

Boosted Correct Score odds on the day or week’s most alluring football fixtures are often promoted on the bookmaker’s home page.

Finding and customising Correct Score selections for less prominent games remains effortless. On bet365’s polished digital platform, bettors enter their desired match centre and toggle the scoreline’s plus and minus buttons until they find their selection, for example, Chelsea to beat Brentford 5-1.

Naturally, backing Chelsea to beat Brentford by a four-goal margin has potential to be lucrative. The two West London clubs are often well-matched and a narrow 2-1 Chelsea win or a tight 1-1 draw are more probable outcomes.

Unless there’s a clear favourite, such as an FA Cup clash between Pep Guardiola’s rampant Manchester City and League Two’s Bristol Rovers, selections with smaller margins like 2-1, 1-0, or 2-0 occur more frequently but offer lower returns.

In standard correct score markets, bettors must guess the exact scoreline. If Manchester City thrash Bristol Rovers 7-0, Correct Score selections of other spectacular results, including 7-1, 6-0, and 8-0, won’t succeed.

Different Types of Correct Score Bets Explained

Correct Score market selections are not exclusive to full-time results. For example, numerous prominent sportsbooks, including bet365, BetMGM, and Betfair, offer Half-Time Correct Score markets.

The selection follows identical criteria to standard Correct Score wagers, but bettors are predicting the scoreline for when the referee blows for half-time rather than full-time.

If a bettor backs Arsenal to be 2-0 up after 45 minutes in a Half-Time Correct Score market and the Gunners lead by two at the midway point, the bet will win even if the scoreline changes drastically in the second half.

Elsewhere, several bookmakers offer Half-Time/Full-Time Correct Score markets – it’s a high-risk, high-reward selection that challenges bettors to guess the scoreline at both half-time and full-time. Bets only win if the user accurately guesses the scoreline at both the interval and full-time.

For example, a bet that predicts Chelsea to be 2-1 up at half-time against West Ham and win the match 4-2 only wins if the exact scenario unfolds.

Correct Score Betting Strategies

Correct Score Betting is for the strategist; numerous trends help savvy and tactical bettors predict scorelines.

As the selection is high-risk and high-reward – research indicates less than 9% of Correct Score bets are successful – it's worth being aware of the tactical secrets that aid profitability in the market.

Most football fans yearn for free-flowing attacking football, but in reality, many games are defined by suspense and defensive stability. In fact, 11% of games end as 1-1 draws, 10% as 1-0 wins, and 9% as 2-1 victories.

Unfortunately, matches that include four or more goals are infrequent. Once a bettor understands this trend, they can take one of two strategic approaches.

Correct Score selection with three or fewer total goals is – in most cases – a risk-averse choice, but it offers fewer opportunities for substantial returns.

When betting on 0-0, 1-0, 1-1, 2-0, or 2-1 Correct Score selection, consider the strength of the favourite or home team’s defence. If the home team is the favourite and rarely concedes more than a goal a game, any of the aforementioned score lines could be a lucrative bet.

During the 24/25 season, Arsenal were the Premier League’s most efficient defence, conceding just 34 times across the entire campaign and leaking more than one goal in a game on 10 occasions.

As a result, 68.42% of their Premier League matches ended with fewer than four goals, making low-scoring Correct Score bets a great option on games including the Gunners.

On the other hand, the strength of Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona’s ruthless attacks enabled the four powerhouses to be involved in games with four or more goals on several occasions.

Correct Score odds are adjusted to represent a team’s attacking prowess, but considerable value can be found in backing top-tier teams to win with scores such as 4-1, 4-0, 5-1, 5-0, and beyond.

What is Correct Score Betting FAQs

What is a Correct Score bet?

You must predict the exact full-time score of a match, for example, Liverpool to win 3-1.

Are Correct Score bets risky?

Yes, they are high-risk since only exact score predictions win, and success rates are typically below 9%.

Can I bet on half-time Correct Scores?

Yes, many sportsbooks offer Half-Time Correct Score markets where you predict the score at half-time.

How do I improve my chances with Correct Score betting?

Focus on common low-scoring results and consider team defence and attacking strength for smarter selections.