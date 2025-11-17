Learn all about safer gambling and how to gamble responsibly with our guide on how to bet safely when gambling with UK bookies in 2025.

Safer Gambling Advice: How to gamble responsibly in 2025

Set Deposit Limits

What constitutes irresponsible gambling varies from user to user. For one bettor, weekly deposits exceeding £30 might be both enjoyable and manageable; for others, it might represent a gambling addiction.

So, major sportsbooks, including bet365, Paddy Power, and Sky Bet, among several others, offer customisable deposit limits.

The safer gambling tool prevents bettors from depositing over a pre-agreed limit on a weekly or monthly basis. If a bettor meets their self-imposed deposit limit, they’ll have to request an increase and wait for the cooling-off period to pass before depositing more funds.

Take Regular Breaks

It’s easy to get caught up in the exhilaration of gambling. Taking regular breaks enables bettors to make wagering decisions that are strategic rather than impulsive.

According to research, a break as brief as fifteen minutes after a losing bet can prevent – or reduce the chances of – impulsive, emotional, and unsafe betting decisions.

Many healthy and regulated bettors are only active periodically. It’s advisable for bettors to schedule active wagering periods that are followed by a break. For example, a punter might choose to bet every other weekend, offering time for reflection.

Stick to your Bankroll

Sensible users allocate a small portion of their overall budget – covering necessities such as rent, bills, and food – to entertainment-driven betting. A punter might allocate themselves a £25 spend on betting monthly, irrespective of the outcome of their wagers.

By sticking to their bankroll, bettors cannot accumulate losses larger than anticipated. In this example, the user has already accepted and budgeted for betting losses of up to £25. Any winnings that reduce total losses or result in a profit are considered as an added bonus, rather than an expectation.

Bettors should place wagers for entertainment purposes and not to work their way out of a challenging financial position.

Read and Understand all Terms and Conditions

Understanding a bookmaker’s terms and conditions is imperative to safer gambling, particularly when wagering substantial amounts. Sign-up offers, promotions, and exclusive features can have hidden stipulations that make bets less lucrative than previously imagined.

For example, a bettor might wager £30 on a singles full-time result to redeem a £30 sign-up offer. However, the offer might stipulate that qualifying bets must be placed on a bet builder with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).

In this example, despite wagering £30, the bettor will not receive their £30 free bet bonus.

Terms and conditions can always be found on the bookmaker’s desktop and mobile sites. It’s worth reading the small print to avoid any costly misunderstandings.

Gambling effects on mental health

At its best, gambling is an entertainment-driven hobby that is sociable and elevates the watching experience of sporting events. However, it is not uncommon for gambling to have an adverse effect on bettors.

Gambling can be particularly troublesome among those with pre-existing mental health conditions. A study by GambleAware highlighted that “problem gamblers” (PGSI +8) have a 41% chance of having a diagnosed mental health condition.

Yet, the World Health Organisation recognises gambling disorder as its own recognised behavioural addiction. A 2025 report by the NHS found that gambling disorders can lead to a wide range of harms, including financial difficulties, negative effects on physical and mental health, and relationship breakdown.

Bettors suffering from gambling disorder can feel shame and regret about their behavioural habits, be anxious or depressed about the implications of heavy losses, and feel out of control of their decision-making.

Fortunately, there are numerous organisations that promote safer gambling, helping bettors to have a healthier relationship with wagering.

Problem Gambling: How to spot and help those in need

For bettors to take advantage of the support provided by safer gambling addictions, they – or someone close to them – must recognise they have an unhealthy relationship with betting.

Additional consideration is not exclusive to bettors who have a diagnosable gambling disorder; all users who regularly place wagers should monitor their betting behavioural habits.

Among the simplest ways a bettor – or someone close to them – can spot a gambling problem is by noticing changes in behaviour, such as chasing losses, hiding the extent of their betting, or feeling anxious or irritable when unable to gamble.

Bettors who hide the extent of their betting are likely to feel shame around their habits and are consciously aware that it’s not conducive to achieving their goals beyond betting.

Meanwhile, when a bettor is chasing losses, it indicates that gambling is viewed as a mechanism for financial recovery or emotional relief rather than for enjoyment purposes.

Betting can be a costly way of experiencing temporary emotional relief. Those who feel anxious or irritable when they’re unable to gamble might have become dependent on the dopamine released and the exhilaration experienced while betting for them to feel pleasure.

Healthier alternative activities which release dopamine include exercise, socialising with friends or family, engaging in hobbies or creative pursuits, listening to music, and spending time in nature.

Safer Gambling Organisations

Take Time to Think

Take Time to Think is among the United Kingdom’s most recognisable safer gambling organisations.

The organisation proposes a five-step list – set deposit limits, set time limits, set cooling-off periods, self-exclude if necessary, and contact gambling support — to help bettors wager responsibly and stay protected.

Crucially, the organisation urges that bettors do not need to have severe gambling problems to contact its support team. The earlier gambling problems are recognised, the easier it becomes to manage unproductive habits.

Bettors can contact Take Time to Think by emailing info@taketimetothink.co.uk.

BeGambleAware

BeGambleAware partners with the Premier League and the FA to raise awareness and offer support to those affected by gambling disorder. The organisation offers free, confidential advice, tools, and support to anybody concerned about their betting habits.

Self-help tools include an insightful gambling harm assessment, a reduce or quit betting app, a gambling spend calculator, and advice on how to limit or block gambling adverts online.

Punters can receive free support from BeGambleAware by calling the national gambling helpline – 0800 8020 133 – or by engaging with the platform's well-regarded live chat.

GamCare

GamCare offers numerous avenues for bettors to access gambling support. Most notably, those who feel uncomfortable discussing their concerns over the phone can contact the organisation by WhatsApp messaging the national gambling helpline 0800 8020 133.

The safer gambling platform offers telephone-based support to bettors from the same number, a live chat, and email. GamCare’s email address is help@gamcare.org.uk.

Additionally, GamCare features several forums and live chat rooms that bettors can use to build a community with other users suffering from gambling-related problems. Discussing gambling issues with others can reduce feelings of shame and increase motivation to make meaningful changes.

If receiving professional in-person help is easier, GamCare’s website features a useful page that enables bettors to find local support.

GamStop

GamStop offers a free online self-exclusion. Once completed, bettors will be unable to use gambling apps and websites powered by registered British companies.

Self-exclusion does not have to last indefinitely; bettors can customise the length of their time-out period depending on whether they need a short break, an extended stay away from gambling, or to quit it altogether.

The organisation also offers supportive materials that educate and inform bettors on how to negotiate the complexities of gambling addiction. The website helps bettors to learn how to communicate difficulties with their family, bank, and mental health professional.