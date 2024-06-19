This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
The best TNT Sports deals and offers for the 2023-24 football season

An all-you-need-to-know guide on the best and cheapest TNT Sports TV deals

All 4 TNT Sport channels, as well as Eurosport and Discovery+

Installation required: Yes

Contract length: 24 months

Extras: Recordable TV box

Monthly from

£15

TNT Sports has long been the second in command when it comes to sports in the UK. The name changes have rung through the years, but the sport continues to thrive, with Premier League football, Ashes cricket and a wealth of other top-class stars gracing the courts, fields and tracks and beaming through our TV screens on TNT Sports 1, 2 or 3.

Today, there are a number of different ways you can pick up TNT Sports, and a few different packages to suit various sporting needs. So to help you decide which TNT Sports package is right for you in 2023, here’s a look at what’s on offer…

The TNT Sports packages on offer

As was the same with its predecessor, TNT Sports packages can come in at a very reasonable price these days, and there are a number of different options available both with BT TV, the adoptive home of TNT Sports and elsewhere.

Package

Cost

discovery+ & TNT Sports

From £20 a month

Sport

From £15 a month

Big Sport

From £35 a month

VIP

From £60 a month

Upcoming football on TNT Sports

DateKick-OffMatchCompetitionChannel
Thursday 20th June 202400:00Gotham FC v San Diego WaveNWSLTNT Sports 2
Sunday 23rd June 202417:30Gotham FC v Washington SpiritNWSLTNT Sports 2
Saturday 29th June 202421:00Racing Louisville v Bay FCNWSLTNT Sports 4
Sunday 30th June 202418:00Gotham FC v Seattle ReignNWSLTNT Sports 3
Saturday 6th July 202403:00Portland Thorns v San Diego WaveNWSLTNT Sports 2

You can see a list of the highly-anticipated upcoming games to watch on TNT Sports in the table above.

