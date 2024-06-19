An all-you-need-to-know guide on the best and cheapest TNT Sports TV deals

TNT Sports has long been the second in command when it comes to sports in the UK. The name changes have rung through the years, but the sport continues to thrive, with Premier League football, Ashes cricket and a wealth of other top-class stars gracing the courts, fields and tracks and beaming through our TV screens on TNT Sports 1, 2 or 3.

Today, there are a number of different ways you can pick up TNT Sports, and a few different packages to suit various sporting needs. So to help you decide which TNT Sports package is right for you in 2023, here’s a look at what’s on offer…

The TNT Sports packages on offer

As was the same with its predecessor, TNT Sports packages can come in at a very reasonable price these days, and there are a number of different options available both with BT TV, the adoptive home of TNT Sports and elsewhere.

Package Cost discovery+ & TNT Sports From £20 a month Sport From £15 a month Big Sport From £35 a month VIP From £60 a month

Upcoming football on TNT Sports

Date Kick-Off Match Competition Channel Thursday 20th June 2024 00:00 Gotham FC v San Diego Wave NWSL TNT Sports 2 Sunday 23rd June 2024 17:30 Gotham FC v Washington Spirit NWSL TNT Sports 2 Saturday 29th June 2024 21:00 Racing Louisville v Bay FC NWSL TNT Sports 4 Sunday 30th June 2024 18:00 Gotham FC v Seattle Reign NWSL TNT Sports 3 Saturday 6th July 2024 03:00 Portland Thorns v San Diego Wave NWSL TNT Sports 2

You can see a list of the highly-anticipated upcoming games to watch on TNT Sports in the table above.

