Best Bet Builder Sites: Best Bookmakers for Bet Builders Ranked - June 2025

bet365

bet365, a bookmaker regularly named among the United Kingdom’s most reputable platforms, provides a compelling Bet Builder feature.

The feature, most commonly used in Football markets but also in Basketball and Tennis among other popular sports, has evolved over the past decade.

bet365 became the first sportsbook to offer Request a Bet – a basic option that enabled wagering personalisation on individual matches – in 2018. The Stoke-on-Trent platform has evolved Request a Bet (now referred to as Bet Builder) to offer one of the industry’s strongest multi-selection betting tools.

Bet Builder enables bet365 bettors to make up to six selections per match. Making match selections through bet365’s highly regarded desktop and mobile applications is effortless; the Bet Builder and Add Selection tabs are intuitive, smooth, and user-friendly.

Numerous selections are available on Bet Builder, including Match Result, Both Teams to Score, Total Goals, Double Chance, Anytime Goalscorer, Correct Score, Number of goals, Match Results at Full-Time and Half-Time, and several others.

bet365 integrated Sub On Play On to its Bet Builder feature earlier this year; the impressive innovation ensures that player-prop bets continue after a player is substituted. The outgoing player’s replacement can fulfil the criteria assigned to the starter.

For example, if bettors wager Erling Haaland to register four shots on target, but he’s substituted for Jeremy Doku, having only made three shots on target, Doku can win the Bet Builder leg by registering one shot on target.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet’s BuildABet is among the industry’s most recognisable Bet Builder platforms. The bookmaker, affiliated with the UK’s largest broadcaster of the Premier League, prioritises ease of use.

The feature, accessible through Sky Bet’s bold BuildABet panel, is straightforward. Bettors make up to 10 selections in markets, including Player Cards, Player To Score, Both Teams To Score, Correct Score, and Corners, among several additional player or match-prop choices.

BuildABet features a well-designed statistics page to inform betting decisions, with detailed, insightful, and user-friendly player stats, team stats, and form overviews.

The additional benefits of BuildABet are sizable; all wagers include the bookmaker’s credible Cash Out feature, and £1 no-deposit free bet promotions are available frequently.

Meanwhile, Sky Bet’s regular site-wide Price Boosts are compatible with BuildABet wagers.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power’s Bet Builder has numerous admirers. The Irish sportsbook’s custom bet option has impressive features, including a distinctive Multi-Match Bet Builder.

Bettors can combine up to four Bet Builder wagers to create a mega Multi-Match Bet Builder. The innovative tool is available on select Premier League features and contains dozens of markets, including Match Result, Shots on Target, Goalscorers, and much more.

The 1988-formed gambling company’s forward-thinking approach continues. Paddy Power became the first sportsbook to offer Super Sub in 2024. The popular market selection – which keeps player-prop bets alive after substitutions – was the inspiration for bet365’s Sub On Play On.

Similarly, Super Sub is eligible for Bet Builder wagers.

Meanwhile, punters can use Mix n Match, a user-friendly list of the most popular Bet Builder wagers, to make strategic decisions which align with the market consensus.

Paddy Power’s entire Bet Builder design is intuitive. Colours are bright and engaging, displays show information logically throughout, and accessing data to guide decision-making is effortless on the sportsbook’s 4.7-star-rated mobile app. Similar experiences are available on desktops.

Betfair

Bettors can test Betfair’s industry-competitive Bet Builder feature by redeeming the sportsbook’s enticing Bet £10 Get £40 sign-up offer – there are several reasons to investigate.

Betfair’s Bet Builder odds are among the industry’s most favourable. Unibet is arguably the only market rival that provides more advantageous Bet Builder odds.

The prominent UK bookmaker emphasises football betting. Bettors can access the day or week’s most alluring Football Bet Builder options immediately upon entering Betfair’s app or website.

Once a punter has finalised their Bet Builder, placing the wager is effortless and can be completed in seconds. Likewise, tracking Bet Builder punts through the platform’s In-Play section is straightforward.

Additionally, Betfair is among the only platforms that allow bettors to place Bet Builder bets in-play, not just pre-match.

Like Paddy Power, Betfair offers an impressive multi-match – and even multi-sport – Bet Builder. Bettors can make up to 25 selections with the innovative feature.

Betfair’s Bet Builder combines convenience, favourable odds, and innovation to produce an enticing overall product.

BetMGM

BetMGM, founded in 2018, is a relatively new sportsbook that has developed an outstanding reputation from its Bet Builder feature.

New customers can explore BetMGM’s Bet Builder seamlessly; the American platform provides a competitive £40 sign-up offer. £10 of the offer is Football Bet Builder-specific.

BetMGM’s Bet Builder impresses for numerous reasons. Multi-leg wagers on Premier League matches can have up to 10 market selections, a total competitive with those of the most established sportsbooks. Meanwhile, Champions League, EFL, and major domestic European leagues, also receive extensive Bet Builder coverage.

Bettors will receive favourable Bet Builder odds on various occasions, as the sportsbook regularly offers generous profit boosts.

BetMGM’s 4.5-star rated mobile app is user-friendly, runs smoothly, and information is displayed thoughtfully.

The app’s intuitive design enhances Bet Builder’s functionality; player and team trends are easily accessible to inform betting decisions. The smart interface creates the feeling Bet Builder isn’t just a hopeful punt but a strategic bet based on insight and data.

Best Bet Builder Sites Compared

Bookmaker Football Bet Builder (Yes/No) NBA Bet Builder (Yes/No) NFL Bet Builder (Yes/No) Rugby Bet Builder (Yes/No) Darts Bet Builder (Yes/No) Super Sub Yes/No) Bet Builder Boost Yes/No) bet365 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sky Bet Yes No No Yes No Yes Yes Paddy Power Yes No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Betfair Yes No No Yes No No Yes BetMGM Yes Yes Yes No No No No

How do Bet Builders work?

Bet Builders enable custom wagers that combine several selections from a match into a single bet.

Punters choose from a combination of several markets – typically including Match Result, Total Goals, Both Teams to Score, and First Goalscorer, among other player and match-prop selections – to create a Bet Builder.

Once bettors have selected custom bets, which typically consist of between 5 and 10 market choices, combined odds are displayed.

Bet Builders are considered high-risk, high-reward markets, so odds are generally attractive. Bookmakers calculate returns by multiplying the odds of each leg to create the final price.

Players must win every leg of their Bet Builder to secure a payout.

Some sportsbooks, including Betfair and Paddy Power, offer Multi-Match Bet Builder, an innovative feature that combines several Bet Builder wagers to create a mega parlay. While winning probabilities are slim, returns are considerable.

Paddy Power and bet365, among others, allow player-related bets to continue after substitutions. The feature enables the replacement of the outgoing player to complete a player-prop bet. Both Paddy Power’s Super Sub and bet365’s Sub On Play On are eligible on bet builders.

There are several ways to secure low-cost Bet Builders. Many bookmakers require a portion of free bets redeemed from sign-up offers to be used on Bet Builder markets. Sky Bet regularly awards no-deposit free £1 bet builders to existing customers, while numerous platforms offer regular price boosts.

Pros and Cons of Bet Builders

bet365’s 2018 inception of Build a Bet, now known as Bet Builder, revolutionised sports betting. Today, Bet Builders are among the most popular market selections – but do they provide bettors with genuine value?

Definitions of what value means vary; after all, each user has their motivations for betting. Monetary gain – while always preferable – is secondary for some bettors. For this crowd, the act of betting is about entertainment or even socialising rather than financial reward.

Bet Builder, when used for entertainment purposes, is undeniably compelling. Bettors can use the feature in games that feel like a foregone conclusion, for example, Manchester City vs Sunderland.

The various legs of Bet Builders, such as Manchester City scoring 3+, registering over 7.5 corners, and Erling Haaland scoring first, create a challenge many entertainment-driven bettors love.

Additionally, adding multiple markets from the same match increases a bet’s value substantially. Odds on Manchester City to beat Sunderland in a Full-Time market might be unfavourable, but 5-leg + Bet Builders typically exceed odds of 30.00.

Bet Builder’s growing popularity has prompted debates among bettors about its overall value.

Sceptics argue the custom bet tool has lower potential returns than traditional Accumulators, which combine selections over several matches due to its personalisation.

Yet, that claim is mythical. Bet Builders typically have lower odds than Accumulators because they combine selections from a single match, limiting variability and reducing overall risk compared to multi-match accumulators.

Nonetheless, some alternative criticisms of Bet Builder are justifiable. Securing considerable returns on same-game custom bets requires predicting several outcomes correctly – bettors often underestimate the difficulty and complexity of that task.

Any reasonably informed bettor could predict Manchester City’s dominance in Goals, Corners, Shots on Target, and First Goalscorer against lesser opposition. However, even if Guardiola’s side cruised to a 4-0 victory, the failure of one selection, e.g. Over 8.5 Corners, occurs frequently.

Bet Builder Tips

Without following a guide, analysing player and team trends, or possessing an in-depth knowledge of football betting markets, hoping for multiple leg Bet Builders to win is wishful thinking.

The feature, while undeniably effective for spicing up a game, is nuanced; Bet Builders are challenging to win, and the difficulty produces steep odds.

Therefore, understanding how to build bets strategically can be highly profitable.

Adding numerous selections and watching potential return soar is tempting; it’s human nature to dream of securing a payout exceeding £100 from a low-cost wager. Yet, these punts rarely payoff.

Bet Builders with less than 6 or 7 selections are more likely to win and often still possess considerable value.

Betting strategically extends beyond the number of markets selected; the types of selections made carry equal importance.

Research suggests the favourites win 45% of Premier League matches. Additionally, the home team wins 47% of Premier League matches. Selecting a Full-Time home favourite is a solid base for creating a Bet Builder.

The Premier League’s top teams for possession – Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham – also have the division’s highest corner totals. Shots on target and card counts (possession-heavy teams generally accumulate fewer yellow and red cards) follow a similar trend.

Therefore, backing a home favourite with high possession stats to win at full-time, take over 7.5 corners, make over 7.5 shots on target, and receive under 2.5 cards could be a reasonable Bet Builder.

Ensuring Bet Builders are interconnected, for example, if Liverpool are home favourites, they’re also more likely to accumulate higher short and corner totals, is imperative.

While odds might reflect a low probability, the backed team is capable of fulfilling all markets – and if Liverpool takes several shots, they’ll probably win multiple corners.

Bet Builder selections must work with each other. In contrast, predicting Crystal Palace to lose but accumulate +9.5 shots on target and corners is counterproductive.

While ‘smash and grab’ victories occur, they happen less frequently than when a team dominates metrics beyond the full-time result.

Best Bet Builder Sites FAQs

What is Bet Builder and how does it work?

Bet Builders allow personalised bets that merge multiple selections from a single match into one wager.

Bettors pick from a range of markets – usually including Match Result, Total Goals, Both Teams to Score, and First Goalscorer, along with various player and match-related props – to build their Bet Builder.

Once selections are made, typically between five and ten, the combined odds are calculated and shown.

Bet Builders are known as high-risk, high-reward betting options, meaning the odds are often appealing.

To win, every selection within the Bet Builder must be successful.

Which bookmaker has the most advanced Bet Builder features?

Regularly rated among the UK’s most reputable sportsbooks, bet365 offers a highly polished and versatile Bet Builder feature across Football, Basketball, and Tennis markets.

A pioneer in the space, bet365 was the first to launch the now industry-standard Request a Bet feature back in 2018.

Today, its evolved Bet Builder tool is user-friendly. Bettors can combine up to six selections per match with ease, thanks to an intuitive interface on both desktop and mobile apps.

Recent innovations like Sub On Play On – which allows a substituted player's replacement to fulfil player-prop bets – further cement bet365’s position at the forefront of Bet Builder innovation.

What is an example of a Bet Builder?

A Bet Builder allows you to combine multiple selections from a single match into one custom wager. For example, in a match between Manchester City and Sunderland, a bettor might create the following Bet Builder:

Match Result: Manchester City to win

Manchester City to win Total Goals: Over 3.5 goals

Over 3.5 goals Anytime Goalscorer: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland Both Teams to Score: Yes

Yes Player Shots on Target: Haaland to have 4+ shots on target

If Haaland is substituted after three shots on target and Jeremy Doku comes on and registers one more, the Sub On Play On feature at bet365 means this leg would still win. All five selections would need to be correct for the Bet Builder to pay out, offering higher combined odds than a single market bet.

What happens if you lose one bet in a Bet Builder?

If one selection in your Bet Builder loses, the entire bet is settled as a loss. All legs must win for the Bet Builder to pay out.