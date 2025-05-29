Best PayPal Betting Sites: UK’s Top Online Bookmaker that Accept PayPal Ranked - May 2025

1. bet365

bet365 is among the UK’s most reputable sportsbooks. Founded in Stoke-on-Trent at the turn of the millennium, the platform now serves over 90 million bettors worldwide.

Finding reasoning to explain bet365’s rapid rise to global prominence is uncomplicated. The sportsbook, branded in its iconic yellow and green colour wave, has an industry-leading range of football markets, excellent live streaming options, and cutting-edge digital experiences.

bet365’s IOS platform – distinguished by a notable 4.7-star rating – is the UK’s most popular sports app. Loading times and glitches are minimal, navigating and placing football bets is effortless, and customer support teams are responsive and reliable.

The bookmaker’s value extends beyond an intuitive interface and trustworthy branding; odds are advantageous, promotions are competitive, and payment options are flexible, particularly for e-wallets.

Several e-wallet payment options are available with bet365, most notably, PayPal; the globally trusted payment processor boosts quicker payout times and lower minimum deposits than alternative banking methods.

2. Betfred

Betfred started as an independent betting shop in Salford in the 1960s. Today, the firm has over 1,650 stores across the UK and Ireland and is among the world’s most popular IOS mobile platforms.

The allure of the UK-based bookmaker is understandable; the go-to betting site offers an enticing sign-up offer. Currently, new users can earn £50 in free bets from a modest £10 qualifying wager with the iconic brand.

Once bettors have registered with Betfred online, they’ll receive reliable customer service support, valuable odds for all major sports, and a smooth digital experience.

Additionally, football-based existing customer promotions, including Acca Flex, Top Price, and Hat-trick Heaven, are engaging and financially rewarding.

Depositing funds and withdrawing winnings from the established British bookie is seamless. With PayPal, minimum deposits are £5, while withdrawals are processed within 24 hours.

3. Boylesports

While arguably slightly less renowned than the world’s biggest bookmakers, Boylesports is an elite betting platform.

The Irish bookmaker gained its glowing reputation during the 1980s and 1990s, predating online gambling, and continues to deliver quality betting opportunities in the digital age.

Boylesports provides an advantageous £40 sign-up offer for bettors to familiarise themselves with its highly-rated online platform. Upon registration, new users are welcomed by numerous football markets, competitive odds, and several additional promotions.

Arguably, the sportsbooks’ most rewarding promotion is Early Payout; the feature pays out full-time football wagers once the backed team goes two goals ahead.

From its clean digital interface to its wealth of payment options, Boylesports is accessible and easy to use. The reputable betting site offers free and instantaneously processed deposits, while winnings are typically credited within 24 hours.

4. Unibet

Unibet, a brand instantly recognisable from its previous and ongoing sponsorships of Leeds United, Rangers, and Aston Villa, is among the top-rated bookmakers accepting PayPal payments.

The online betting company launched in 1997 and has evolved to become one of the most reputable gambling platforms in the UK.

Its success, evidenced by a 4.1-star-rated IOS app and a healthy 1.83 million active user base, can be credited to several features.

The bookmaker generously provides ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ on horse racing markets; while the offer doesn’t extend to football markets, its odds remain favourable for Premier League and Champions League matches.

The platform is perfect for football betting; promotions including Bet Builder Rebound, Goal Machine, and Acca Boost complement an already polished offering.

PayPal deposits – among several other options – are seamless transactions. Minimum deposits of £5 are likely to interest risk-averse bettors. Meanwhile, withdrawals are paid out in as little as 12 hours.

5. William Hill

William Hill’s faultless 91-year relationship with British bettors is unsurprising; the reliable brand provides a service as hassle-free as any sportsbook.

Upon installing its IOS app — a highly rated 4.7-star platform — bettors are welcomed and immediately reassured by the sportsbooks’ familiar blue, white, and golden branding. New William Hill users are treated to an industry-leading ‘Bet £10 get £60’ sign-up offer.

Bettors can access an alluring range of football promotions and price boosts at the centre of its main page. Unlike several sportsbooks, finding, accessing, and winning football promotions is effortless.

Additionally, the reputable platform’s range of football markets and competitions, all reasonably priced, are vast; whether it’s the Premier League, Serie A, or South Korean second division, William Hill has bettors covered.

As you’d imagine from an organisation that significantly predates England’s 1966 World Cup win, William Hill’s customer service is exceptional. Its transition into mobile betting, highlighted by a responsive 24/7 live chat, along with several well-managed social media accounts, has been impressive.

Minimum PayPal deposits of £10 are reasonably competitive, while same-day withdrawals add to the sportsbooks’ overall appeal.

6. Paddy Power

Paddy Power’s humorous football adverts can sometimes distract bettors from the bookmakers’ quality beyond marketing. After all, engaging branding, a smooth digital interface, and unrelenting reliability are among the features synonymous with the sportsbooks’ perception among most bettors.

However, the Irish gambling platform also provides a service which adds value and makes financial sense for football wagering.

New users are entitled to an enticing sports-based ‘Bet £10 Get £40 + 10 spins’ sign-up offer; there are few alternative offers that make better sense for football betting.

Paddy Power’s existing customer offers are plentiful; most notably, it offers the innovative ‘Super Sub’ betting option. The Player Prop market feature enables wagers to continue once a player has been substituted.

Several other features, including price boosts, acca boosts, and bet builders, are equally rewarding.

The Irish bookie accepts several payment options, including e-wallets. PayPal deposits require a minimum £5 deposit. Meanwhile, minimum £1 withdrawals are transferred in 1-24 hours.

7. 10bet

10Bet, launched in 2003, is a prominent online bookmaker with a reputation for convenience and ease of use.

Its desktop website and mobile platforms have equally intuitive interfaces; information is displayed logically, graphics are engaging, placing bets is effortless, and loading times are minimal.

Yet, 10Bet’s service extends beyond a smooth digital experience. Football odds are advantageous and there are several ways to find value in the online sportsbook.

Football-based promotions rewarded intrigue and loyalty. New users are entitled to up to £50 free sports bets while existing customers receive a generous £10 free bet after wagering weekly totals exceeding £75.

Elsewhere, acca boosts and early payouts are available on several Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

10bet’s customer base – a growing network exceeding 1M – enjoys numerous efficient payment options.

Depositing and withdrawing funds with PayPal is simple. Deposits, which must hit a minimum £10 benchmark, are processed instantly. However, withdrawals can take up to 1-2 days to be credited.

8. BetUK

BetUK regularly appears on lists ranking the top 10 betting sites; the appeal is self-explanatory.

New bettors are welcomed with a generous ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ sign-up offer. £20 of the free bet promotion is eligible for the site’s impressive football markets – the remaining £10 wager is horse racing-specific.

Additionally, bettors who place a £10 stake on Football Bet Builder markets are entitled to a weekly £5 free bet. Beyond sign-up offers, earning free bets typically requires meeting a substantially higher wagering requirement.

BetUK’s app is easily navigable and designed for football betting. The platform has a substantial range of football markets, including Full-time (1X2), Total goals (over/under), Double chance, and Both teams to score, among several other options.

The platform’s customer service team is reachable via an impressive in-app live chat, as well as through its various social media accounts, and email. BetUK is responsive and understanding to all reasonable queries.

The bookmaker has developed its payment options since its inception in 2012. Making payments with PayPal is straightforward; an industry standard £10 minimum deposit is obligatory, while withdrawals, which must meet the same total, are available within 24 hours.

9. Parimatch

Parimatch, a bookmaker that originated in Ukraine in the 1990s, is among the UK’s most trusted betting platforms. Bettors can familiarise themselves with the rapidly growing sportsbook by taking advantage of its football-based “Bet £10 Get £30” sign-up offer.

Immediately upon entering Parimatch’s user-friendly website, bettors are met with Enhanced Football Accas for the week’s most anticipated football fixtures. The feature substantially boosts potential returns and is worth taking advantage of.

Scrolling through the available odds on Premier League fixtures – along with a well-placed “Featured Matches” section – is engaging. Meanwhile, lesser-known competitions can be found within a few clicks.

It’s a platform, partially due to its helpful design but mainly because of its honest and trustworthy feel, that reassures bettors. Impressively, Parimatch’s IOS app holds a 4.8-star rating.

The bookmaker emphasises safe betting – a responsive support team, limit and self-exclusion tools, and various resources detailing how to gamble responsibly contribute toward the app’s secure feeling.

Minimum PayPal deposits of £5 are lower than the industry standard, while withdrawals are processed in 24 hours.

10. SBK

SBK, a UK-based bookmaker launched in 2019, generated revenue of £15.9M during its fourth year of operation. So, why are UK bettors rapidly turning to the lesser-known platform for football betting?

The self-proclaimed “betting app that offers, on average, substantially better odds on the biggest sports events vs. competing bookmakers” is impressive.

It features a welcoming “Bet £10 Get £40” sign-up offer, a smooth digital interface, and a responsive betting support team.

SKB’s claim of offering superior odds value isn’t hyperbole; on football markets, the UK platform regularly outperforms SkyBet, bet365, and Paddy Power, among several established names.

Additionally, Bet Builder Boosts on Premier League, EFL, and major European leagues are frequently offered with no or low barriers to entry.

The UK sportsbook provides an extensive range of payment options, including PayPal. Unfortunately, minimum PayPal deposits are £25. Nonetheless, winnings matching or exceeding £10 can be withdrawn in 12 hours.

Best PayPal Betting Sites - Deposit and Withdrawal Information

Bookmaker Min Deposit Max Deposit Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Transaction Fee bet365 £5 £5,500 £5 £5,500 Free Betfred £5 – £5 £15,000 Free Boylesports £10 £5,000 £10 £5,000 Free Unibet £5 £5,000 £10 – Free William Hill £10 £5,500 £10 £5,500 Free Paddy Power £5 £6,000 £1 – Free 10bet £10 £50,000 £1 £50,000 Free BetUK £10 — £10 £15,000 Free Parimatch £5 — £5 £5,000 Free SBK £25 £250 £10 £5,500 Free

Positives of Betting with PayPal in the UK

Ease Of Use

A growing number of bettors and everyday consumers are tired of traditional online banking methods. Particularly on dated platforms, the experience feels intricate, unintuitive, and time-consuming.

PayPal, founded in 1998, is the world’s most trusted e-wallet and provides a simple alternative to the complexities of traditional payment methods.

With the Californian brand, last-minute deposits before kick-off or while the game is in-play are effortless.

It’s a welcome evolution for bettors accustomed to the delays and inconveniences experienced while depositing funds with legacy payment methods.

Likewise, withdrawals are paid out quicker than most alternative options; with several major sportsbooks, bettors can expect payouts within 24 hours.

Despite its simplicity, PayPal offers the polish and security of an elite modern payment method.

Security

Hundreds of millions use PayPal for contrasting reasons; for bettors wagering online, the privacy and security features provided by the Californian brand are invaluable.

Unfortunately, when using bank transfers or cryptocurrency on online sportsbooks, the safety threats are sizable. Significant numbers of bettors report fraud and identity theft, account takeovers, and denied withdrawals yearly.

PayPal tackles security breaches through end-to-end encryption; the method ensures payment data is only shared between the sender and the intended recipient.

Additionally, financial information is never shared directly with the bookmaker. Meanwhile, 24/7 fraud monitoring software immediately notifies bettors of suspicious activity.

Choosing PayPal for security reasons doesn’t simultaneously imply a lack of trust in online sportsbooks or suggest they’re unreliable but rather reflects a sensible desire for financial protection.

Banking Alternatives to PayPal

Mastercard / Visa

Bank Transfers

Apple Pay / Google Pay / Samsung Pay

Cryptocurrency

Many bettors, particularly those of older generations, remain loyal to tried and tested payment methods. Typically, depositing and withdrawing funds with Mastercard or Visa, while arguably more time-consuming, is unproblematic.

Additionally, the efficient mobile double-tap payment method, Apple Pay, is muscle memory for many iPhone users. The popular payment option doesn’t require opening an additional app or authentication process and is an excellent option for time-constraint bettors.

Alternatively, Google Pay and Samsung Pay – trusted alternatives to Apple Pay’s reputable offering – provide strong tap-to-pay options for non-iPhone users.

Safety concerns of bank transfers, which can take several days to be processed, are reasonable. However, some bettors use them for their familiarity and direct link to bank accounts.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency is enjoyed by numerous bettors for its speed, privacy, and the ability to bypass traditional banking restrictions. It allows for faster withdrawals, lower fees in some cases, and offers a level of anonymity that appeals to privacy-conscious users.

Best PayPal Betting Sites FAQs

Which UK bookmakers accept PayPal?

PayPal is widely accepted by UK bookmakers. Legacy bookmakers, including Paddy Power, bet365, and Betfred, along with newer platforms, including SBK and Parimatch accept the e-wallet. Elsewhere, most smaller bookmakers accept PayPal.

What advantages does PayPal offer UK bettors?

PayPal is easy-to-use, safe, and processes withdrawals quickly.

Are there limits on PayPal deposits and withdrawals?

The industry-standard minimum PayPal deposit is £10. However, several bookmakers, including Parimatch and Paddy Power offer lower minimum deposits of £5, while SBK stipulates a minimum threshold of £25.

How quickly are withdrawals processed through PayPal?

PayPal payouts are typically processed within 12-24 hours.

Is PayPal a safe choice for online betting payments?

PayPal uses end-to-end encryption to ensure payment data is only shared between the sender and the intended recipient. Additionally, 24/7 fraud monitoring software notifies bettors of suspicious activity.