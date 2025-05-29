Best PayPal Betting Sites: UK’s Top Online Bookmaker that Accept PayPal Ranked - May 2025

Best PayPal Betting Sites - May 2025
bet365
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Sky Bet
£30 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE ANY BET
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org
William Hill
Get £60 in free bets when you deposit & bet £10
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. Play Safe. New players using T60 code. Online only. Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, get 4x£10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports). Payment & country restrictions & full T&Cs apply.
Ladbrokes
Get £20 in Sports Bets and 50 Free Spins when you bet £5
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5+ deposit and bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets (selected sports markets only) and 50 Free Spins (value £0.10, selected games). Valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 in Bonuses
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. GambleAware.org . New GB customers only. Min £10 debit card deposit. Place a £10+ bet on sportsbook at min odds 1/1 (2.0) each leg. Receive 2 x £10 free bets within 24 hours of bet settlement, and further 2 x £10 casino bonus the next day. T&C’s apply.
Betfred
£50 IN FREE BETS, WHEN YOU BET £10
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New customers only. 18+. Register (excl 05/04/25), deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Paddy Power
£30 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU place a £5 BET
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New Customer offer - Use promo code YSKAST. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £30 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly
BoyleSports
Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets + £10 Casino Bonus Get paid out early if your team goes 2 goal ahead
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £40 in FREE Bets (FB) as £30 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs Apply. 18+. Applies to bets placed on match betting ahead of kick off. Get paid out as a winner if your team goes 2 goals ahead even if they win, lose or draw. 90 mins only. Applies to Singles & Multiples. T&Cs apply.
Betfair
GET £50 IN FREE MULTIPLES - When you place a £10 bet on Sportsbook
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. GambleAware.org
BetMGM
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10 at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 football, 1 x £10 horse racing & 2 x £10 Bet Builders. Free Bets cannot be used on e-sports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.
talkSPORT BET
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+ New customers only. Opt in via mobile or app and bet £10 on any sports market (odds of 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. Get 3x£10 Free Bets on selected sports markets, which expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Midnite
BET £10 GET £20 + 50 FREE SPINS
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+ New UK customers. Bet £10 on accas with 4+ legs, min odds 3/1 (4.0). Get 4x £5 Free Bets and 50 Free Spins, valid for 7 days on selected bets and games only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Betzone
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+ | New Customers Only | Promo Code: WELCOME10 | Place a single £10 bet within 3 calendar days of registration. Bet must settle on the same day of placement | Min odds Evens (2.00) | 4 x £5 Free Bets valid for 7 days | Max win £250 | T&Cs apply | Ends 31/05/25 | GB residents only | Gamble responsibly
Tote
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 20 Free Spins
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. One welcome offer per customer. Bet a minimum of £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place) within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 sports Free Bet and 20 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .
Coral
Get £20 in Free Bets When You Bet £5 on Sports
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+ New Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
10bet
100% up to £50 Welcome Bonus
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New bettors; Code SPORT; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+
Betano
Bet £10 Get £40 in Bonuses
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+ New customers only. Opt in via app and bet £15 on sports (odds 1/1+) within 3 days of sign up. No cash-out. Get 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets (odds 1/1+) and a £10 Slots Bonus on Bigger Bass Splash, 30x wagering, max redeemable £250. Bonuses expire in 14 days. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Mogobet
Deposit & Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
SBK
Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New UK customers only. Min £10 first deposit using Debit Card or Bank Transfer. Place a bet of £10 at min odds of 2.0 and get a £10 Multiple token upon settlement. A £10 Multiple token, a £5 Horse Racing Multiple token and a £5 Football Bet Builder token will be credited after 24 hours. A further £10 Multiple token will be credited 48 hours after the qualifying bet has been settled. Full T&Cs apply, 18+. GambleAware.org . #ad
BetVictor
Get £30 in Free Bets for Premier League Join us & bet £10
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 or more on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Football Bets, selected markets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
easyBet
Bet £20 Get £20 in Free Bets
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. Sign up to easyBet with bonus code: EB20. Place your bets. The user must place 2 separate bets on at least 2 different events to qualify at odds of 2.0 or more. An event is classed as two different sporting events (Two separate races/two separate matches). Bets can be placed on singles, multiples and Bet Builders. Free bets will expire in 7 days. The promotional period begins on 23/09/2024 and runs until Midnight of 31/03/2025. Full TC's Apply. GambleAware.org
Parimatch
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any sports (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 4x£5 sports free bets for set markets (odds 2.00+), which expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
SpreadEx
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater and get 3x £10 free fixed odds bets in consecutive days and 6x £5 free spread bets across consecutive days. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
BetUK
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New cust only. Opt-in required. Deposit & place a bet within 7 days and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater to be credited with 3 x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 football. Free Bets cannot be used on e-sports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org
Luckster
Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New customers only. Only residents of UK and IE. Max. FreeBet amount: £10. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. The “Welcome Free Bet” must be used at luckster.com within 14 days of being credited to your account. Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions: One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. Full TC's Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
QuinnBet
Bet £10 get £10
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New Customers Only. Bet £10+ on any sportsbook market at odds of evens (2.00) or greater, within 7 days of registration. Each Way bets min £10 stake on win. No cash out. Get a £10 ACCA Free Bet (3+ selections), valid for 7 days. UK 18+ T&Cs Apply. Gamble Responsibly.
Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 100 Free Spins
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on More Unusual Suspects (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ GambleAware.org . Bet the Responsible Way. Full Terms apply
Mr. Play
Bet £10 Get £15
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.
CopyBet
Bet £20, Get £20 in Free Bets + up to 15% daily profit boost
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be either a Single or Acca (2+ selections) bet, start at £20, have 1.9 or greater odds and must be settled within 7 days of opt-in. The Free bet include: 1 x £20 Free bet any Live or Pre-Match event. Max payout – £500. 7-day expiry. To unlock the offer, complete the first deposit via the banking app secured by Truelayer. Profit boost: One boost per day; claim required. 1 day to claim (by 23:59 UTC+3). Max stake £30. Single bets only. No Free Bets. Profit Boost valid for 24 hrs. Max payout £1,000. Credited within 24 hrs. 18+. GambleAware.com
Zetbet
Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.
Bzeebet
Bet £10 Get £10
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5 (1.80) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. GambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.
Matchbook
Enjoy £50 in free bets for the football season
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New customers Only. New customer must place and settle £50 in bets on Matchbook markets only. The user must bet on at least 4 different events to qualify. The user must place and settle bets at odds of 2.0 or more. Bets can be placed on singles, multiples and Bet Builders. The user must place and settle bets before the closing date of the promotion to qualify. . T's and C's Apply. GambleAware. 18+.
NetBet
Get a £10 Free Bet + 25 Free Spins When you bet £10
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00). No cash-out. Free Bet available on Bet Builder. 25 Free Spins on Big Bass Splash, each valued at 10p without wagering requirement. Full Terms apply. GambleAware.org
LuckLand
Bet £15 Get £10
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MAX ONE £10 FREE BETS. QUALIFYING BETS MUST BE PLACED AT ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. PAID AS BONUS TOKEN WITH MIN 4/5 ODDS REQ. SKRILL, NETELLER & PAYPAL NOT ELIGIBLE T&CS APPLY. 18+ Full T&Cs
DragonBet
Bet £15 Get £5
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. New customers UK/IE only. Place a minimum £15 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £5 free bet within 24 hours of bet settlement. To qualify you must make a minimum deposit of £15 and bet a minimum £15 in the promotional period and within 24 hours of Sign Up. Terms & Conditions apply to this promotion. GambleAware.org
AK Bets
Up to £100 Winnings Boost on your first Acca
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
Applies to new UK/IRE customers who sign up with promo code AKACCA100. Place your first bet as a multiple (minimum 3 selections) and AK Bets will boost the profit gained on that initial bet by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. 18+ | GambleAware.org
bwin
£20 Backup bet if your first bet loses
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+ | New UK players only | Min deposit req. £10 | Certain deposit methods excluded | Place 1 sport bet (3+ selections) | Excl Horse Racing | Min stake £10 | Max stake £20 | Min Odds 2/1 (3.0) | Max FreeBet £20 for football only | FreeBet valid for 7 days | FreeBet stake not returned | T&Cs apply
kwiff
Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
Qualifying bet of £10 at min. odds 2.0 within 5 days of registration, E/W excluded. Get 3x Free Bets at min odds 2.0 each. 1x£10 Football, 1x£10 Racing, 1x£10 Acca (Min 4 selections). 7-day expiry. New selected customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs
Jeffbet
Bet £10 And Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network.. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply 18+ #ad gambleaware Full T&Cs
NRG.bet
Bet £20+ Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. New customers only. UK only. Sign Up using the Promo Code b20g10 and make a minimum deposit of £20.Then place a minimum £20 bet with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive a £10 free bet upon bet settlement. The free bet will be subject to an expiry period of 7 days from date and time of issue. Full TC's Apply. GambleAware.org
Blue Fox Casino
Bet £20 and Get £30 Free Bets
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. 18+.
Tangobet
Bet £20 Get £20 Free Bet
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. New customers only. First deposit minimum £20, minimum Bet £20 at minimum odds 1/1 (2.00) and Get a £20 Free Bet with minimum odds of 4/5 (1.80). Eligible bets: Single, Combo, Bet Builder. Max 1 free bet per customer. Free bet tokens credited within 24 hours, valid for 3 days. System bets excluded. Full Terms apply. GambleAware.org
Highbet
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
18+. New verified customers. UK residents. Customers must first opt-in to this promotion before making the qualifying bet within 7 days of registration. Min. stake amount: £10 with real money with you first ever bet within 7 days of your registration. Free bets must be claimed within the promotion section of the website. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bet amount: £20 (1x£20). Min. odds: 3/2 (2.5). Maximum withdrawable winnings from free bet per player: £100. Period to activate: 7 days after the qualifying bet is placed. Full TC's Apply. GambleAware.org
7bet
BET £10 & GET £10
New Customers OnlyClaim Offer
1st deposit only. Min deposit £10. Max bonus £10. Min odds 1/1 (2.0). Max winnings £100. 5-days bonus expiry. User Agreement and Bonus T&Cs apply.
Best PayPal Bookmakers UK Ranked
1. bet365
bet365 is among the UK’s most reputable sportsbooks. Founded in Stoke-on-Trent at the turn of the millennium, the platform now serves over 90 million bettors worldwide.
Finding reasoning to explain bet365’s rapid rise to global prominence is uncomplicated. The sportsbook, branded in its iconic yellow and green colour wave, has an industry-leading range of football markets, excellent live streaming options, and cutting-edge digital experiences.
bet365’s IOS platform – distinguished by a notable 4.7-star rating – is the UK’s most popular sports app. Loading times and glitches are minimal, navigating and placing football bets is effortless, and customer support teams are responsive and reliable.
The bookmaker’s value extends beyond an intuitive interface and trustworthy branding; odds are advantageous, promotions are competitive, and payment options are flexible, particularly for e-wallets.
Several e-wallet payment options are available with bet365, most notably, PayPal; the globally trusted payment processor boosts quicker payout times and lower minimum deposits than alternative banking methods.
- Get your bet365 sign-up offer
2. Betfred
Betfred started as an independent betting shop in Salford in the 1960s. Today, the firm has over 1,650 stores across the UK and Ireland and is among the world’s most popular IOS mobile platforms.
The allure of the UK-based bookmaker is understandable; the go-to betting site offers an enticing sign-up offer. Currently, new users can earn £50 in free bets from a modest £10 qualifying wager with the iconic brand.
Once bettors have registered with Betfred online, they’ll receive reliable customer service support, valuable odds for all major sports, and a smooth digital experience.
Additionally, football-based existing customer promotions, including Acca Flex, Top Price, and Hat-trick Heaven, are engaging and financially rewarding.
Depositing funds and withdrawing winnings from the established British bookie is seamless. With PayPal, minimum deposits are £5, while withdrawals are processed within 24 hours.
- Check out the Betfred welcome offer
3. Boylesports
While arguably slightly less renowned than the world’s biggest bookmakers, Boylesports is an elite betting platform.
The Irish bookmaker gained its glowing reputation during the 1980s and 1990s, predating online gambling, and continues to deliver quality betting opportunities in the digital age.
Boylesports provides an advantageous £40 sign-up offer for bettors to familiarise themselves with its highly-rated online platform. Upon registration, new users are welcomed by numerous football markets, competitive odds, and several additional promotions.
Arguably, the sportsbooks’ most rewarding promotion is Early Payout; the feature pays out full-time football wagers once the backed team goes two goals ahead.
From its clean digital interface to its wealth of payment options, Boylesports is accessible and easy to use. The reputable betting site offers free and instantaneously processed deposits, while winnings are typically credited within 24 hours.
- Check out the BoyleSports new customer offer
4. Unibet
Unibet, a brand instantly recognisable from its previous and ongoing sponsorships of Leeds United, Rangers, and Aston Villa, is among the top-rated bookmakers accepting PayPal payments.
The online betting company launched in 1997 and has evolved to become one of the most reputable gambling platforms in the UK.
Its success, evidenced by a 4.1-star-rated IOS app and a healthy 1.83 million active user base, can be credited to several features.
The bookmaker generously provides ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ on horse racing markets; while the offer doesn’t extend to football markets, its odds remain favourable for Premier League and Champions League matches.
The platform is perfect for football betting; promotions including Bet Builder Rebound, Goal Machine, and Acca Boost complement an already polished offering.
PayPal deposits – among several other options – are seamless transactions. Minimum deposits of £5 are likely to interest risk-averse bettors. Meanwhile, withdrawals are paid out in as little as 12 hours.
- The Unibet sign-up offer is available to all new customers
5. William Hill
William Hill’s faultless 91-year relationship with British bettors is unsurprising; the reliable brand provides a service as hassle-free as any sportsbook.
Upon installing its IOS app — a highly rated 4.7-star platform — bettors are welcomed and immediately reassured by the sportsbooks’ familiar blue, white, and golden branding. New William Hill users are treated to an industry-leading ‘Bet £10 get £60’ sign-up offer.
Bettors can access an alluring range of football promotions and price boosts at the centre of its main page. Unlike several sportsbooks, finding, accessing, and winning football promotions is effortless.
Additionally, the reputable platform’s range of football markets and competitions, all reasonably priced, are vast; whether it’s the Premier League, Serie A, or South Korean second division, William Hill has bettors covered.
As you’d imagine from an organisation that significantly predates England’s 1966 World Cup win, William Hill’s customer service is exceptional. Its transition into mobile betting, highlighted by a responsive 24/7 live chat, along with several well-managed social media accounts, has been impressive.
Minimum PayPal deposits of £10 are reasonably competitive, while same-day withdrawals add to the sportsbooks’ overall appeal.
- Your William Hill welcome bonus awaits
6. Paddy Power
Paddy Power’s humorous football adverts can sometimes distract bettors from the bookmakers’ quality beyond marketing. After all, engaging branding, a smooth digital interface, and unrelenting reliability are among the features synonymous with the sportsbooks’ perception among most bettors.
However, the Irish gambling platform also provides a service which adds value and makes financial sense for football wagering.
New users are entitled to an enticing sports-based ‘Bet £10 Get £40 + 10 spins’ sign-up offer; there are few alternative offers that make better sense for football betting.
Paddy Power’s existing customer offers are plentiful; most notably, it offers the innovative ‘Super Sub’ betting option. The Player Prop market feature enables wagers to continue once a player has been substituted.
Several other features, including price boosts, acca boosts, and bet builders, are equally rewarding.
The Irish bookie accepts several payment options, including e-wallets. PayPal deposits require a minimum £5 deposit. Meanwhile, minimum £1 withdrawals are transferred in 1-24 hours.
- Find out about the Paddy Power new customer bonus
7. 10bet
10Bet, launched in 2003, is a prominent online bookmaker with a reputation for convenience and ease of use.
Its desktop website and mobile platforms have equally intuitive interfaces; information is displayed logically, graphics are engaging, placing bets is effortless, and loading times are minimal.
Yet, 10Bet’s service extends beyond a smooth digital experience. Football odds are advantageous and there are several ways to find value in the online sportsbook.
Football-based promotions rewarded intrigue and loyalty. New users are entitled to up to £50 free sports bets while existing customers receive a generous £10 free bet after wagering weekly totals exceeding £75.
Elsewhere, acca boosts and early payouts are available on several Premier League and Champions League fixtures.
10bet’s customer base – a growing network exceeding 1M – enjoys numerous efficient payment options.
Depositing and withdrawing funds with PayPal is simple. Deposits, which must hit a minimum £10 benchmark, are processed instantly. However, withdrawals can take up to 1-2 days to be credited.
- Claim your 10bet sign-up offer
8. BetUK
BetUK regularly appears on lists ranking the top 10 betting sites; the appeal is self-explanatory.
New bettors are welcomed with a generous ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ sign-up offer. £20 of the free bet promotion is eligible for the site’s impressive football markets – the remaining £10 wager is horse racing-specific.
Additionally, bettors who place a £10 stake on Football Bet Builder markets are entitled to a weekly £5 free bet. Beyond sign-up offers, earning free bets typically requires meeting a substantially higher wagering requirement.
BetUK’s app is easily navigable and designed for football betting. The platform has a substantial range of football markets, including Full-time (1X2), Total goals (over/under), Double chance, and Both teams to score, among several other options.
The platform’s customer service team is reachable via an impressive in-app live chat, as well as through its various social media accounts, and email. BetUK is responsive and understanding to all reasonable queries.
The bookmaker has developed its payment options since its inception in 2012. Making payments with PayPal is straightforward; an industry standard £10 minimum deposit is obligatory, while withdrawals, which must meet the same total, are available within 24 hours.
- BetUK's sign up offer has tonnes of value for new players
9. Parimatch
Parimatch, a bookmaker that originated in Ukraine in the 1990s, is among the UK’s most trusted betting platforms. Bettors can familiarise themselves with the rapidly growing sportsbook by taking advantage of its football-based “Bet £10 Get £30” sign-up offer.
Immediately upon entering Parimatch’s user-friendly website, bettors are met with Enhanced Football Accas for the week’s most anticipated football fixtures. The feature substantially boosts potential returns and is worth taking advantage of.
Scrolling through the available odds on Premier League fixtures – along with a well-placed “Featured Matches” section – is engaging. Meanwhile, lesser-known competitions can be found within a few clicks.
It’s a platform, partially due to its helpful design but mainly because of its honest and trustworthy feel, that reassures bettors. Impressively, Parimatch’s IOS app holds a 4.8-star rating.
The bookmaker emphasises safe betting – a responsive support team, limit and self-exclusion tools, and various resources detailing how to gamble responsibly contribute toward the app’s secure feeling.
Minimum PayPal deposits of £5 are lower than the industry standard, while withdrawals are processed in 24 hours.
- Check out the Parimatch welcome offer
10. SBK
SBK, a UK-based bookmaker launched in 2019, generated revenue of £15.9M during its fourth year of operation. So, why are UK bettors rapidly turning to the lesser-known platform for football betting?
The self-proclaimed “betting app that offers, on average, substantially better odds on the biggest sports events vs. competing bookmakers” is impressive.
It features a welcoming “Bet £10 Get £40” sign-up offer, a smooth digital interface, and a responsive betting support team.
SKB’s claim of offering superior odds value isn’t hyperbole; on football markets, the UK platform regularly outperforms SkyBet, bet365, and Paddy Power, among several established names.
Additionally, Bet Builder Boosts on Premier League, EFL, and major European leagues are frequently offered with no or low barriers to entry.
The UK sportsbook provides an extensive range of payment options, including PayPal. Unfortunately, minimum PayPal deposits are £25. Nonetheless, winnings matching or exceeding £10 can be withdrawn in 12 hours.
- Claim the SBK promo code offer
Best PayPal Betting Sites - Deposit and Withdrawal Information
Bookmaker
Min Deposit
Max Deposit
Min Withdrawal
Max Withdrawal
Transaction Fee
bet365
£5
£5,500
£5
£5,500
Free
Betfred
£5
–
£5
£15,000
Free
Boylesports
£10
£5,000
£10
£5,000
Free
Unibet
£5
£5,000
£10
–
Free
William Hill
£10
£5,500
£10
£5,500
Free
Paddy Power
£5
£6,000
£1
–
Free
10bet
£10
£50,000
£1
£50,000
Free
BetUK
£10
—
£10
£15,000
Free
Parimatch
£5
—
£5
£5,000
Free
SBK
£25
£250
£10
£5,500
Free
Positives of Betting with PayPal in the UK
Ease Of Use
A growing number of bettors and everyday consumers are tired of traditional online banking methods. Particularly on dated platforms, the experience feels intricate, unintuitive, and time-consuming.
PayPal, founded in 1998, is the world’s most trusted e-wallet and provides a simple alternative to the complexities of traditional payment methods.
With the Californian brand, last-minute deposits before kick-off or while the game is in-play are effortless.
It’s a welcome evolution for bettors accustomed to the delays and inconveniences experienced while depositing funds with legacy payment methods.
Likewise, withdrawals are paid out quicker than most alternative options; with several major sportsbooks, bettors can expect payouts within 24 hours.
Despite its simplicity, PayPal offers the polish and security of an elite modern payment method.
Security
Hundreds of millions use PayPal for contrasting reasons; for bettors wagering online, the privacy and security features provided by the Californian brand are invaluable.
Unfortunately, when using bank transfers or cryptocurrency on online sportsbooks, the safety threats are sizable. Significant numbers of bettors report fraud and identity theft, account takeovers, and denied withdrawals yearly.
PayPal tackles security breaches through end-to-end encryption; the method ensures payment data is only shared between the sender and the intended recipient.
Additionally, financial information is never shared directly with the bookmaker. Meanwhile, 24/7 fraud monitoring software immediately notifies bettors of suspicious activity.
Choosing PayPal for security reasons doesn’t simultaneously imply a lack of trust in online sportsbooks or suggest they’re unreliable but rather reflects a sensible desire for financial protection.
Banking Alternatives to PayPal
- Mastercard / Visa
- Bank Transfers
- Apple Pay / Google Pay / Samsung Pay
- Cryptocurrency
Many bettors, particularly those of older generations, remain loyal to tried and tested payment methods. Typically, depositing and withdrawing funds with Mastercard or Visa, while arguably more time-consuming, is unproblematic.
Additionally, the efficient mobile double-tap payment method, Apple Pay, is muscle memory for many iPhone users. The popular payment option doesn’t require opening an additional app or authentication process and is an excellent option for time-constraint bettors.
Alternatively, Google Pay and Samsung Pay – trusted alternatives to Apple Pay’s reputable offering – provide strong tap-to-pay options for non-iPhone users.
Safety concerns of bank transfers, which can take several days to be processed, are reasonable. However, some bettors use them for their familiarity and direct link to bank accounts.
Meanwhile, cryptocurrency is enjoyed by numerous bettors for its speed, privacy, and the ability to bypass traditional banking restrictions. It allows for faster withdrawals, lower fees in some cases, and offers a level of anonymity that appeals to privacy-conscious users.
Best PayPal Betting Sites FAQs
Which UK bookmakers accept PayPal?
PayPal is widely accepted by UK bookmakers. Legacy bookmakers, including Paddy Power, bet365, and Betfred, along with newer platforms, including SBK and Parimatch accept the e-wallet. Elsewhere, most smaller bookmakers accept PayPal.
What advantages does PayPal offer UK bettors?
PayPal is easy-to-use, safe, and processes withdrawals quickly.
Are there limits on PayPal deposits and withdrawals?
The industry-standard minimum PayPal deposit is £10. However, several bookmakers, including Parimatch and Paddy Power offer lower minimum deposits of £5, while SBK stipulates a minimum threshold of £25.
How quickly are withdrawals processed through PayPal?
PayPal payouts are typically processed within 12-24 hours.
Is PayPal a safe choice for online betting payments?
PayPal uses end-to-end encryption to ensure payment data is only shared between the sender and the intended recipient. Additionally, 24/7 fraud monitoring software notifies bettors of suspicious activity.