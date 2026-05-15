Desperate Madrid would be MAD to reappoint Mourinho

Real Madrid are in trouble. And when Real Madrid are in trouble, Florentino Perez always asks those around him, "Is there anything to be said for bringing back Jose Mourinho?" Why? Because hiring Mourinho worked once before. Kind of. Back in 2010, Madrid had been put in an unbearable position by Barcelona. They weren't just being beaten by their most hated rivals, they were being embarrassed by them. So, Perez turned to Mourinho, the self-anointed 'Special One' who had just upset Pep Guardiola's pass-masters - in every sense - on his way to winning a European Cup with Inter.