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Bukayo Saka BMO HIC 2-3

Bukayo Saka exclusive: 'When it's your time, it's your time'

  1. Xabi Alonso Arne Slot Liverpool GFXGOAL
    OpinionLiverpool

    Liverpool will regret ignoring Alonso to stick with Slot

    For Liverpool's bitterly frustrated fans, watching Chelsea end a six-game losing streak by claiming a thoroughly deserved point at Anfield on Saturday was bad enough. However, Monday's news that the Blues are now exploring a deal to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next permanent boss has come as an even bigger blow to a set of supporters struggling to see any light at the end of the tunnel right now.

  2. Bukayo Saka Beast Mode On Podcast GFXGOAL
    ExclusiveB. Saka

    🎥 | Saka reacts to 'beautiful' letter sent by Arsenal fan

    In a moving and poignant moment at the beginning of the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, Bukayo Saka is invited to read out a special letter sent directly to him by a devoted Arsenal supporter. Watch as the Gunners winger offers his heartfelt thanks to the fan, with the note demonstrating just how much the England international means to the north London club's fanbase.

  3. WSL Signings of the SeasonGOAL
    WSLWomen's football

    WSL Signing of the Season: GOAL's top 10 - ranked

    Transfers in women's football have gone crazy in the last 18 months. It was in January of last year that Naomi Girma became the first million-dollar player in the sport and yet she is now already only the sixth most-expensive women's player of all time, with seven-figure fees suddenly becoming more and more frequent as the game grows.

  4. NXGN Eduardo Conceicao GFXGOAL
    NXGNPalmeiras

    Eduardo Conceicao: The new Estevao

    At Palmeiras, Endrick, Estevao, Luis Gulherme, Vitor Reis and Luighi became known as 'The Billion Generation' - a reference to the colossal amount of money four prodigiously gifted players were expected to generate for the Brazil club. However, it now feels as if another name should be added to that illustrious list of outstanding academy products, that of Eduardo Conceicao.

  5. Phil Foden Man City ratings GFXGOAL
    Player ratingsManchester City

    Foden for England! Fallen star keeps City's title dream alive

    Phil Foden helped keep Manchester City's Premier League title hopes alive by creating two goals in Wednesday's night's vital 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad, while simultaneously providing Thomas Tuchel a timely reminder of his qualities. Foden's place in England's World Cup is very much in doubt at the moment but he unquestionably made the most of a rare opportunity to start for City, as Pep Guardiola made six changes with Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea in mind.

  6. Jose Mourinho Real Madrid GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionReal Madrid

    Desperate Madrid would be MAD to reappoint Mourinho

    Real Madrid are in trouble. And when Real Madrid are in trouble, Florentino Perez always asks those around him, "Is there anything to be said for bringing back Jose Mourinho?" Why? Because hiring Mourinho worked once before. Kind of. Back in 2010, Madrid had been put in an unbearable position by Barcelona. They weren't just being beaten by their most hated rivals, they were being embarrassed by them. So, Perez turned to Mourinho, the self-anointed 'Special One' who had just upset Pep Guardiola's pass-masters - in every sense - on his way to winning a European Cup with Inter.

  7. Arsenal GFXGOAL
    AnalysisArsenal

    Arsenal's season-defining moments will deliver long-awaited EPL title

    The history of football is littered with fateful moments that convince you a certain outcome is a foregone conclusion, and we can now add Arsenal's seismic victory over West Ham to that long list. The Gunners required a late goal and probably the most contentious Premier League VAR review of all time to battle past the relegation-threatened Hammers in a ridiculously dramatic conclusion to the London derby. Surely, SURELY it is going to be their year?!

  8. FBL-ENG-LCUP-ARSENAL-BRIGHTONAFP
    ExclusiveB. Saka

    Saka crowns Dowman as Arsenal's top academy talent

    Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka considers Max Dowman to be the brightest star emerging from the Gunners' fabled Hale End academy system. The England international has also picked out his personal favourite goal from a distinguished career in north London and told Adebayo Akinfenwa of the best advice he ever received from the coaches that he has worked under.

  9. Legacy Germany GFXGOAL
    LegacyGermany

    LEGACY: Nagelsmann's mission to harness Germany's World Cup DNA

    This is Legacy, GOAL's feature and podcast series that counts down to the 2026 World Cup. Each week, we explore the stories and the spirit behind the nations that define the world's game. In this edition, we dive into how Julian Nagelsmann is trying to make Germany... Germany again. For years, the national team has drifted away from the identity that made them world champions in Brazil just 12 years ago. Now, their head coach is determined to restore it.

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NXGN 2026

NXGN 2026: Top 10 English wonderkids in women's football
Yamal & the NXGN wonderkids to watch at the World Cup
NXGN 2026: Top 50 teenage wonderkids in football
NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football
Lamine Yamal & Lionel Messi: From baby baths to GOAT battle?
Making of a NXGN winner: The rise of Sydney Schertenleib
NXGN 2026: Top 20 wonderkids England fans NEED to know

Video

  1. Manchester CityArsenal

    'Not here to give advice to Arteta!' - Guardiola snaps back at reporter

    A nonplussed Pep Guardiola dismissed a question from a reporter that related to Mikel Arteta chasing his first Premier League title as a manager, insisting that he had not attended his pre-match press conference to offer advice to the Arsenal boss. Manchester City face Leeds on Saturday evening as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to two points, with the Gunners not in action until Sunday, when they host Chelsea.

  2. Bukayo Saka GFXGOAL
    ExclusiveB. Saka

    🎥 | Exclusive: Bukayo Saka on all things Arsenal & his trophy 'dream'

    Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast as the England forward opens up on his journey from the Gunners' Hale End academy all the way to the first team and captaining the Premier League leaders. The 24-year-old also reveals his burning desire to win trophies with the north Londoners and discusses his close relationship with Mikel Arteta among many other topics in a truly unmissable episode of the show.

  3. Wes Morgan BMO Podcast GFXGOAL
    ExclusiveW. Morgan

    🎥 | Wes Morgan reveals all about Leicester's miracle title win

    In the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, Wes Morgan, captain of Leicester City's historic title-winning side, shares the real story behind one of the greatest underdog achievements in football history. The conversation dives deep into the mindset behind the Foxes' impossible Premier League title win, a 5000-1 miracle that shocked the world. The ex-Nottingham Forest defender also discusses his battles with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, his pride at representing Jamaica and more.

  4. Alex Iwobi Beast Mode On Podcast GFXGOAL
    ExclusiveA. Iwobi

    🎥 | Iwobi on leaving Arsenal, facing Messi & more

    Abebayo Akinfenwa is joined by Alex Iwobi on the Beast Mode On Podcast as the Fulham winger discusses his journey from the Arsenal academy to becoming a regular in the Premier League and making his mark on the international stage with Nigeria. The 29-year-old also talks about his duels with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as a host of other compelling topics.

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Must-read opinion and expert analysis

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Transfer news and done deals 🤝

  2. Harvey Elliott Unai EmeryGetty
    LiverpoolAston Villa

    Emery apologises for 'embarrassing' Elliott loan

    Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has issued a candid apology to Harvey Elliott, admitting that the midfielder's temporary switch from Liverpool has become an "embarrassing" situation for all parties. Despite arriving with high expectations, the 23-year-old has found himself frozen out of the first-team picture due to complex contractual obligations.

  4. Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
    ArsenalParis Saint-Germain

    Arsenal and PSG eye West Ham star

    Premier League leaders Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the leading contenders to sign West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes. As Mikel Arteta prepares his squad for a historic Champions League final against PSG and looks to clinch a long-awaited domestic title, the Gunners are already planning to bolster their midfield with the 21-year-old star, who could be available if the Hammers face relegation.

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Queens of football 👑

  1. Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Arsenal WomenWSL

    McCabe to leave Arsenal this summer

    Arsenal has confirmed that Katie McCabe will leave the club at the conclusion of the season following the expiry of her contract. The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland captain departs north London as a decorated legend, having made over 300 appearances and won every available club trophy, including the historic 2025 Women’s Champions League and the 2026 FIFA Champions Cup.

  3. Manchester City Women new facility 2026Manchester City FC/Getty Images/GOAL
    Manchester City WomenWSL

    Man City unveil new £10m home for title-winning women's team

    Manchester City have officially opened a new £10 million ($13.5m) state-of-the-art facility for the women’s team, just days after the side clinched a first Women’s Super League title in 10 years. Shaped with input from players and staff, Lionesses star and club captain Alex Greenwood described it as a space which takes the new English champions “to a whole different level”.

  5. Beth Mead Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images
    B. MeadArsenal Women

    Mead to end nine-year Arsenal stay as three departures announced

    Beth Mead will leave Arsenal when her contract expires this summer, the club has announced. The England star joined the Gunners back in 2017 and will depart as an icon, having helped them win six major honours, including the Champions League, during her productive nine-year stay. She is not the only player fans will be able to bid farewell to at Arsenal's final home game of the season this week, either, with two more departures also confirmed.

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Superstars of the future

  1. Karim Coulibaly NXGNGOAL
    BundesligaWerder Bremen

    Why Chelsea, PSG & more want Werder's teen sensation

    A year ago, Karim Coulibaly hadn't even made his first-team debut for Werder Bremen. Fast-forward 12 months, though, and the centre-back could be on course for a record-breaking transfer away from the Bundesliga side at the age of 18. The Germany youth international has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Weserstadion, putting some of Europe's top clubs on notice, and Werder are seemingly prepared to cash-in already.

  4. Ruud Nijstad Twente NXGNGOAL
    R. NijstadFC Twente

    Why Barca, Bayern & Chelsea want Twente's towering teen

    Be it double World Cup finalist Ruud Krol, the marauding Ronald Koeman, total football icon Ruud Gullit or serial winner Virgil van Dijk, the Dutch have a fine tradition of producing defenders who have made their mark on the game. And there is a new kid on the block that every top club wants to get their hands on: step forward FC Twente's teenage star centre-back Ruud Nijstad.

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The Chaaaaaampions 🎶

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Betting

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