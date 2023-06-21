Best Betting Apps: Ranking UK's Best Bookmaker Apps for 26/27 Season - August 2026

Our expert is here to take you through his guide to the best betting apps to use for iOS and Android when betting via your mobile or tablet in 2023.

Betting apps have been increasingly more popular in the past few years, with all of the top bookmakers in the UK offering a betting app that’s available via iOS and Android.

There’s a whole host of betting apps out there, thus it can be hard to tell which are the absolute best, as well as what quality a top betting app should possess.

We’re here to take you through the UK’s best betting apps, offering analysis on exactly what makes them so good, as well as the things you need to look out for when deciding which betting app to sign up with.

Best Betting Apps June 2023

Top 10 Betting Apps

Best Betting Apps Ranked

bet365

bet365’s mobile betting app is one of the best bookmaker apps out there, with the quality of their app showing exactly why they finished no.1 overall at the 2022 Bookmaker Awards.

The app itself possesses menus that are clear and easy to navigate, showing you all the app has to offer and allowing you to access all of these sections with ease.

They’ve dedicated sections for particular areas and fast loading menus, giving you the chance to find exactly what they’re looking for in seconds.

They’ve a clearly labelled deposit and withdrawal menu, with the app also offering access to deposit via the likes of Apple Pay and PayPal.

bet365 allows you to securely and easily control your funds all from within their betting app, giving you the chance to do so wherever and whenever you please.

bet365 are better than many out there when it comes to updating their odds, with the odds for their markets updated seamlessly and instantly.

Their app provides a very informative and useful carousel of the promotion they offer on their homepage, allowing you to to flick through the offers available on any given day.

Overall, bet365 offers one of the best betting apps in the UK, with the quality of their app making it easy to see why many regard them as the UK’s best bookmaker.

William Hill

William Hill’s mobile betting app possesses an excellent user interface that is clear and easy to navigate.

The app itself is excellent in terms of user experience as it proves to be very user friendly across the board.

Users are able to log in very quickly, with a variety of payment methods, ranging from Apple Pay to PayPal, on offer for all users to take advantage of.

William Hill’s betting app makes it easier than ever to deposit or withdraw funds, with users also made to feel secure when doing so.

They offer a wide range of markets across all major sports, with William Hill being known for the huge range of choice offered for both horse racing and football more than anything.

William Hill’s app sign up offer is very strong, as they allow new users to claim £40 in free bets off a £10 stake.

This offer is one of the best out there and surprasses the offer you can claim via their website, which only allows you to claim £30 in free bets as opposed to £40.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet provides its users with a great experience when using their betting app, with it excelling in a number of areas, including the offers you can claim to the range of payment options.

Their app excels when it comes to ease of navigation, as they offer clearly labelled menus for individual sports and allow you to access almost all of the app at a single tap.

Users are able to deposit easily via your phone payment options, a crucial part to any sports betting app, with you able to do so in seconds thanks to the well designed interface.

They also offer a carousel of offer at the top of thor homepage, as well as a dedicated offers page displaying any free bets you can claim.

SBK

SBK are making waves among bookmakers given they’re the UK’s first app-only sportsbook.

As you can imagine, being an app-only sportsbook means that their app has to be excellent.

In terms of navigation, it's as easy to use as the likes of bet365 and boasts impressive menus and tabs that makes all the information easy to digest.

They do allow you to deposit and withdraw via the likes of Apple Pay, with the deposit and withdrawal process proving to be very easy to use.

SBK really excels when it comes to updating their markets and odds, with the updates being instantaneous, whilst their markets come with a percentage tracker that allows you to see how much better SBK odds are in comparison to other bookmakers.

SBK doesn't seem to possess too many offers for existing customers, however they do offer timely boosts for certain events.

Their welcome offer proves to be very strong, with you able to claim £30 in free bets from just a £10 stake, an offer that is only bettered by a few competitors.

10bet

10bet’s sports betting app gives an excellent overall user experience, with its ease of navigation and aesthetically pleasing pages allowing users to use the app very easily.

This, alongside being allowed to use the likes of Apple Pay, means 10bet provides safe and easy payment options for all users.

They update their markets quickly, however not as quickly as other apps, thus you have to be quick in placing bets, especially when betting in-play.

Their market variety does prove to be excellent when compared to other competitor bookmakers out there.

They do allow you to claim a £50 bonus from their welcome offer, however the offer itself is quite confusing and difficult to understand, however it’s still worth claiming nonetheless.

BetVictor

BetVictor’s sports betting app proves to be very well laid out, with it possessing all the necessary areas you need to successfully bet on sport via your mobile or tablet.

The app is very quick, although it must be noted it’s not as quick as other betting apps out there from the likes of bet365 and Paddy Power.

They do allow users to deposit and withdraw via Apple Pay, with BetVictor also storing your financial information to allow you to manage your funds easily and efficiently.

BetVictor does a good job of updating their odds as quickly as possible to make sure users are up to date with the latest markets.

They offer a carousel at the top of their home page displaying all their offers for both new and current users, with this meaning you can learn all about their offers without needing to leave the home page.

SpreadEx

SpreadEx’s app offers a clean and clear overview of all games that are both upcoming and currently ongoing, as well as allowing quick access to a large selection of their markets.

You can manage your funds on the app fairly easily, however the app would benefit from making their deposit and withdrawal sections easier to find.

SpreadEx do offer a variety of payment methods and allow you to save your account details, allowing you to deposit and withdraw within seconds.

SpreadEx also offers an exchange that users can take advantage of, with this meaning they offer a wide variety of spread betting options.

This is a marked change between all other sports betting apps and is a welcome change as they often provide better odds than many other betting apps in the UK.

They have a dedicated offers section which contains all the necessary information you need in order to get involved with their existing customer offers.

Virgin Bet

Virgin Bet offers an excellent alternative for users that aren’t fans of the larger, more popular bookmakers.

They offer an easy to use app that is very user friendly and clearly laid out, although some sections can appear a touch cluttered at times.

Virgin Bet boasts defined sections alongside an easy to access ‘A-Z’ sports section that displays all of their markets, meaning they’re all just a few taps away.

Payment options come as standard, with Apple Pay and many more being accepted.You are able to have your details saved to avoid entering them everytime you deposit and withdraw.

They have an easy to understand and user-friendly offers carousel alongside a clearly designed ‘Promotions’ tab.

Price boosts and free bets are offered often and give good value, with you able to claim these via both their app and online site.

LiveScore Bet

The LiveScore Bet app has a clear and easy to navigate sports section, with all of the areas offered being easy to access and simple to navigate.

It takes mere seconds to deposit and withdraw funds from your account, with a full range of payment options on offer.

Their markets are clearly laid out on the app, allowing you to find any and all markets you may be looking for, with all of the likes of football and horse racing to darts and handball offered.

The bonuses and free bets offered are always visible and easy to find, with a promotional tab storing all of these.

They also offer a range of ‘Price Boosts’ that are updated depending on the day's sporting events. They’re very easy to find, even if they’re not as strong as some other betting apps' promotional offers.

Key Features of a Best Betting App

In the world today where nearly all the best bookmakers offer a mobile betting app, it can be difficult to discern which are the best and why.

From ease of navigation to in-app free bets, we’ve gone through and singled out the main factors that all the top sports betting apps offer.

Ease of use:

How easy an app is to use is a very important factor that all of the top sports betting apps should possess.

How easy the app is to navigate, how each section is laid out and how these are to access are all very important factors that the top apps should focus on.

All of the best apps will allow you to traverse all the app has to offer without needing to go through too many steps or menus.

The loading times should also be very fast, with users needing to be able to access any area of the app within seconds, especially when betting in-play, as the speed at which you can place your bets is crucial when live betting.

Payment Options:

All of the best betting apps should offer a wide range of payment options for you to both deposit and withdraw funds to and from your account.

The top betting apps will allow you to access their payment sections within seconds when starting at their home page.

They should allow you to save your payment details to allow for quick depositing and withdrawing, with all of the likes of Apple Pay and PayPal offered.

All of these are crucial to betting apps, as users need to be provided with a safe and secure method for dealing with sensitive information.

Market Selection

All of the top betting apps should allow you to access all the markets that are available via their betting site, with you needing to be able to access these very easily from their homepage.

Fast loading times are essential, as some markets may come and go, with you being unable to access and bet on should the loading times be too slow.

This is particularly important when betting in-play, as markets and odds change every second, thus you need to be able to load up individual markets quickly in order to bet on them.

In addition, users don't want to have to wait while the app catches up with whatever may be happening.

Bonus Offers:

The best betting apps out there will know that keeping the user up to date with any bonuses and promotions is very important.

Making sure the user can see and access all bonuses and free bets on offer is crucial, as a user can sometimes miss out on an offer due to not being able to find or see it via the app, something that could lead to them not using the app going forward.

Some bookmakers also offer app-only offers that you can claim, with these being a great way to get extra value when betting on sports via your mobile or tablet.

What Makes a Best Betting App?

There are a number of factors that all of the best betting apps should offer if they want to be regarded as one of the UK’s best, with this ranging from efficient in-play sections to easy-to-access customer service options.

Our expert has gone through and singled out all the key features that set the best betting apps apart from their competitors.

In-play Betting

Betting in-play is a huge part of sports betting, thus offering an efficient and easy-to-use in-play section is crucial.

Betting apps in the UK have taken up the mantle of this making it easier than ever to bet in-play if you're watching a game or event, with all of the best apps out there allowing you to do so with ease.

All apps will have an ‘in-play’ section that’s easy to access and very well designed, as this allows you to keep track of any games that are in-play, as well as bet on them as you please without any hassle.

The odds and markets will need to be constantly updated as the game progresses, allowing you to bet on all the latest markets with fresh odds whenever you see fit.

In App Streaming

Top sports betting apps will allow you to stream events that you’ve bet on via both your phone or tablet.

The sports you’re able to watch will depend on the bookmaker you’re betting with, with most allowing you to tune it as long as you have a funded account, whilst some require you to have a bet on the event you’re trying to watch in order to do so.

Live streaming is an excellent way to stay on top of your bets, as well as allowing you to effectively bet in-play, as you can see exactly how the game is playing out before placing your live bets.

All of the best apps should offer live streaming for a whole range of sports, with the stream itself boasting very clear quality whilst also being as up-to-date as possible.

Welcome Offer

All bookmakers allow you to claim a sign-up bonus in the form of a welcome offer when signing-up, with all of the best options allowing you to do so via both their app and betting site.

The amount of free bets, as well as the welcome offer itself, that you’re able to claim will differ depending on which bookmaker’s app you’re using.

Some of the best apps out there will allow you to claim an app-specific sign-up offer, such as William Hill, who allow you to claim more in free bets at sign-up when creating your account via their app.

It’s always worth checking with the bookmaker you're signing up with to see if they have any improved sign-up offers you can only claim via their app to ensure you don’t miss out on claiming an improved welcome bonus.

In-App Promotions

Some betting apps will offer promotions, odds boosts and free bets that you can only claim via their app.

The offers available will range from accumulator boosts and odds boosts to bet and get offers, with users being notified of the offer via the app’s home screen or via push notification.

Customer Service

All of the customer service lines a bookmaker has to offer should also be available via their betting app, with you being able to access these seamlessly from their homepage.

The likes of live chat, phone and email help lines should all be offered, with these options all accessible in a few taps.

They should also offer a helpful FAQ section that covers a range of topics and questions that have been previously asked by fellow users.

How to sign up with your best betting app

Signing up to betting apps has never been easier, with it taking mere minutes to download the app and set-up your account.

In order to sign-up with your betting app of choice, just follow these steps to do so:

Download your betting app of choice via the App store or Google Play store Hit ‘Register’ once your app has downloaded Enter your personal details, such as full name, email and phone number Remember to enter any bonus/promo code if required Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit Place your first bet Be sure to read the T&C’s of your sign-up offer to ensure you’re eligible to claim it

UK’s Best Betting Apps FAQs

What are the UK's Best Betting Apps?

There is an excellent selection of top sports betting apps available in the UK, with all of the apps mentioned in this piece being the best optinos around.

In particular, the likes of bet365, William Hill and Sky bet stand out amongst competitors as some of the best sports betting apps to use when betting in the UK.

If you're looking for something, SBK proves to be a good option, whilst SpreadEx also offers some variety when compared to competing betting apps.

Which betting apps are the most reliable?

bet365, Sky Bet and SBK offer a great reliability option due to their ease of navigation and secure payment options.

However, it must be said that all sports betting apps mentioned in this piece are incredibly reliable, with your money and payment details being safe no matter who you bet with.

Which betting apps pay out the quickest?

All betting apps have different payout speeds, with the speed at which they payout depending on both the app and payment method you decide to use.

Most apps will payout between 1 to 5 business days, however the best will take less than 24 hours to do so.

Which betting apps have the best sign up offers?

William Hill offers an excellent sign up bonus you can claim when signing up via their app, with this allowing you to claim £40 in free bets from a £10 stake.

In addition, the likes of bet365, Betfred, Sky Bet and BetVictor all offer excellent sign-up offers should you already have an account with William Hill, with it being worth signing-up with all of the bookmakers mentioned in this piece.

What is the best betting app to use for football betting?

The best football betting app will depend on the football you want to bet on, with both bet365 or William Hill proving to be the top options.

This is down to their wide selection on markets, competitive odds and instant updates on all of the world’s top football leagues and competitions.

Are betting apps legal in the UK?

Yes, all forms of gambling are legal in the UK, with it being completely legal and licensed to bet with a mobile betting app.