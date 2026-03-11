Where to watch Chelsea today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Chelsea TV schedule

Where to watch Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League

For Chelsea supporters in the United Kingdom, following the Blues through the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout stages requires a subscription to TNT Sports, which remains the primary broadcaster for the competition. The majority of European fixtures are shown live across TNT Sports channels, with the discovery+ app serving as the dedicated streaming home for fans watching on mobile devices, tablets, or smart TVs. To ensure you never miss a minute of the action from Stamford Bridge or across the continent, you can consult our comprehensive guide on how to watch and live stream Champions League football for the most up-to-date broadcast schedules.

Chelsea fans in the United Kingdom can watch the club's Premier League and Carabao Cup matches on Sky Sports. The Blues' Champions League campaign will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+. Meanwhile, their FA Cup matches can be accessed through BBC Sport.

Where to watch Chelsea worldwide

Here's where you can watch Chelsea's matches across the globe:

Country Broadcaster USA Peacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Champions League) Canada FuboTV (Premier League), DAZN (Champions League) India Star Sports Network (Premier League), SonyLiv (FA Cup and Champions League) Australia Optus Sport (Premier League), Stan Sport (Champions League) Mexico Sky Mexico (Premier League), TNT Sports (Champions League)

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Chelsea game using a Virtual Private Network.

