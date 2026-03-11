Goal.com
Sattyik Sarkar

Where to watch Chelsea today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the latest information on Chelsea's upcoming football matches and broadcast details.

Upcoming Chelsea TV schedule

Chelsea vs Newcastle United
Sky Sports Premier League

Watch live on

Sky Sports Premier League
NowTV
Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea
TNT Sports 2

Watch live on

TNT Sports 2
discovery+

Where to watch Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League

For Chelsea supporters in the United Kingdom, following the Blues through the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout stages requires a subscription to TNT Sports, which remains the primary broadcaster for the competition. The majority of European fixtures are shown live across TNT Sports channels, with the discovery+ app serving as the dedicated streaming home for fans watching on mobile devices, tablets, or smart TVs. To ensure you never miss a minute of the action from Stamford Bridge or across the continent, you can consult our comprehensive guide on how to watch and live stream Champions League football for the most up-to-date broadcast schedules.

Chelsea fans in the United Kingdom can watch the club's Premier League and Carabao Cup matches on Sky Sports. The Blues' Champions League campaign will be available on TNT Sports and Discovery+. Meanwhile, their FA Cup matches can be accessed through BBC Sport.

Where to watch Chelsea worldwide

Here's where you can watch Chelsea's matches across the globe:

CountryBroadcaster
USAPeacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Champions League)
CanadaFuboTV (Premier League),  DAZN (Champions League)
IndiaStar Sports Network (Premier League), SonyLiv (FA Cup and Champions League)
AustraliaOptus Sport (Premier League), Stan Sport (Champions League)
MexicoSky Mexico (Premier League), TNT Sports (Champions League)

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Chelsea game using a Virtual Private Network.

