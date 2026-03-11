Where to watch Arsenal today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

In this article, GOAL brings to you all the necessary information on Arsenal's upcoming matches and broadcast details.

Upcoming Arsenal TV schedule

How to watch and live stream Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League

For UK viewers, the primary home of the Champions League remains TNT Sports, which broadcasts the vast majority of matches throughout the competition.

If you prefer to stream the match on your mobile, tablet, or smart TV, you can access the full TNT Sports broadcast via the discovery+ app. While Amazon Prime Video now exclusively holds the rights to the "top-pick" Tuesday match each week. All Wednesday fixtures remain a TNT Sports exclusive. If you don't have a long-term contract, you can still catch the game by purchasing a discovery+ Premium monthly pass for £30.99, which provides flexible, contract-free access to all TNT Sports channels.

For fans who can't watch the action live, the BBC provides free-to-air coverage through its dedicated Champions League highlights show. This airs every Wednesday night on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, allowing you to catch all the goals and key incidents from the BayArena for free later tonight. Additionally, condensed highlights and post-match reaction are typically made available shortly after the final whistle on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel and the official Arsenal app.

Where to watch Arsenal documentaries

For the fans in the UK, two notable documentaries on Arsenal are 'Arsenal: All or Nothing', which was released in 2022 and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, and 'Football Daily: Arse Arsenal Ready to Take Next Step?', which is a recent release of 2025, and can be streamed through BBC Sounds.

Where to watch Arsenal on UK TV

Arsenal fans in the UK will be able to watch their Premier League and Carabao Cup matches on Sky Sports. FA Cup clashes, meanwhile, are available on BBC Sport, and Champions League fixtures can be watched on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Where to watch Arsenal across the globe

Here's where you can watch Arsenal worldwide:

Country Broadcaster USA Peacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Champions League) Canada FuboTV (Premier League), DAZN (Champions League) India Star Sports Network (Premier League) SonyLiv (Champions League) Australia Optus Sport (Premier League), (Champions League) Mexico Sky Mexico (Premier League),TNT Sports (Champions League)

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Arsenal game using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming sports