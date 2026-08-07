BetMGM Sign Up Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets - August 2026

Claiming the BetMGM Sign Up Offer - How to Get Involved

BetMGM,a digital bookmaker birthed in Las Vegas, delivers a sign-up offer among the market’s most enticing: “Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets”

As Champions League fixtures grow in significance tri-weekly and England’s various domestic competitions approach their conclusion, there isn’t a better time to take advantage of BetMGM’s generous sign-up offer.

Claiming the promotion is uncomplicated; new users need to follow these simple steps to earn £40 in free bets:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook. Begin the account registration process. Provide your details, including email, phone number, and home address. Select a username and password. No bonus code is needed for this offer. Complete your account setup. Deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. Once your bet settles, you’ll receive £40 in free bets. Free bets are issued as four £10 tokens. Each free bet must be used on horse racing, an accumulator, bet builders, and football bets. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire after seven days.

This Week's Footballing Action with BetMGM

Scotland provides the best league football on offer between now and Sunday, and it builds steadily across the three days.

Partick Thistle against Livingston reopens the Championship on Friday evening, Saturday adds Dundee v Aberdeen and St Mirren v St Johnstone in the Premiership at 3PM along with Dunfermline v Ayr and Queen's Park v Raith Rovers, and Sunday saves the best until last. Kilmarnock host champions Celtic, Rangers welcome Hibernian to Ibrox, Hearts entertain Dundee United and Motherwell take on Falkirk, giving the top flight a full afternoon of action.

England has to make do with cup football for now, the Premier League a fortnight off and the EFL not back until next Friday. The Carabao Cup first round covers Friday to Sunday with Saturday taking most of the fixtures, and all three sides relegated from the top division open at home. West Ham face Portsmouth at the London Stadium, Wolves have been drawn against Port Vale and Burnley meet Notts County.

Middlesbrough host Wrexham, Swansea take on Birmingham, QPR welcome Millwall, Plymouth play Exeter in a Devon derby, and there is more in Leicester v Northampton, Derby v Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton. Preston's tie with Huddersfield has been switched to Goodison Park, and Watford and Bradford face the preliminary round winners.

Alongside that sits the Emirates FA Cup, which opens with 219 extra preliminary round ties across the weekend. Only clubs from the lower steps of the non-league pyramid are involved at this stage, each of them staring at as many as nine wins to reach Wembley next May, while the National League adds further volume by starting its season on Saturday across all three divisions.

Everything else remains preparation, and there is a considerable amount of it. Aston Villa play Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday, then Saturday produces the summer's biggest friendly as Manchester United meet Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg. Leeds host RB Leipzig, Brighton welcome Roma, Newcastle travel to Valencia, Everton to Stuttgart and Bournemouth to Seville for Real Betis.

Brentford are at Rennes, Hull meet Eintracht Frankfurt, Ipswich host Rayo Vallecano and Coventry welcome Espanyol, while Chelsea face AC Milan in Jakarta, Tottenham take on Getafe behind closed doors, Sunderland play Lens twice in a day and Nottingham Forest meet both Udinese and Barcelona in Udine.

Sunday rounds it off with Arsenal hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, Liverpool welcoming Monaco to Anfield, Manchester City meeting Atletico Madrid in Seoul and Chelsea completing their tour against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

BetMGM's Offer of the Week - 25% Bet Builder Boost

There is something rather satisfying about building your own bet. Rather than accepting a price someone else has set, you pick the angles yourself — the striker to have four shots, the full-back to pick up a card, both teams to score in a game you've watched enough to trust.

BetMGM's Bet Builder Boost adds 25% profit on top of whatever you construct, and that is a meaningful sweetener on a bet you've already put thought into.

The mechanic is pleasingly direct. Build a Bet Builder on one of the selected football fixtures this week, include at least four legs, and a quarter is added to your profit if it lands. There's no qualifying wager to place first, no separate hoop to jump through, and no waiting period. The boost attaches to the bet itself, so what you see is what you get. That four-leg minimum is a sensible bar rather than a punishing one.

Bet Builders naturally tend towards several selections anyway, since the whole appeal lies in layering markets within a single match, and four is comfortably within the range most punters operate in.

It also means the underlying price is likely to be substantial before the boost is even applied — and 25% of a healthy return is a considerably better outcome than 25% of a short one. The maximum winnings figure of £5,000 gives you plenty of headroom. Unless you're staking at the very top end, that ceiling is unlikely to trouble you, and it's reassuring to know a genuinely ambitious build could still pay out handsomely with the boost intact.

A few conditions are worth registering before you dive in. The offer applies to selected players, so it's worth checking whether it's showing in your account, and only certain games qualify.

Given it's aimed at the week's headline fixtures, that shouldn't prove restrictive. Maximum stakes apply too, which is standard for a promotion of this type.

What makes this appealing is how naturally it fits into normal behaviour. Bet Builders are already among the most popular ways to bet on football, and this simply improves the return on something you'd have done regardless. Pick a qualifying match, build something you believe in, and take a quarter more for your trouble.

This Week's Pre-season Preview with BetMGM - Chelsea vs AC Milan

Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium hosts a curious fixture on Saturday afternoon: two of European football's more restless institutions, both a month into new regimes, both still working out what they are.

Neither manager can point to much evidence yet.

Xabi Alonso has taken Chelsea into three public matches on this Australian and Asian tour and watched the standard drift. A 6-4 win against Western Sydney Wanderers in the opener suggested plenty of goals and precious little structure; Tottenham then won 2-1 in Sydney, and Juventus took a 1-0 decision in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Two defeats in succession is hardly a crisis in early August, but the Spaniard has been handed a substantial rebuilding job and will want signs of progress.

The scale of that job is worth restating. Chelsea won the Conference League and Club World Cup and finished fourth in 2024-25. Twelve months on, they finished tenth. Enzo Maresca walked away at the turn of the year with the club fifth, Liam Rosenior arrived and could not halt the decline, and Alonso became the fifth permanent appointment under the current ownership when he signed a four-year contract in May.

His travelling squad numbered 29 and drew heavily on Cobham graduates, with Italian defender Marco Palestra among the newcomers.

Milan's reset carries its own intrigue, given the man conducting it.

Ruben Amorim, sacked by Manchester United in January, replaced Massimiliano Allegri and remains without a victory across three fixtures. Celtic held Milan 2-2 in Glasgow, and on Wednesday in Perth the Rossoneri needed a Christopher Nkunku penalty eight minutes from time to draw 1-1 with Inter, the first Milan derby ever staged outside Italy.

The performance was patchy; Amorim conceded his team laboured through the middle third of the game before rallying.

He has already committed to a back three, a significant departure from Allegri's shape, and the transition is visibly incomplete. There were encouragements, mind. Luka Modric, having agreed another year at the club, appeared for the final half hour, and new arrival Gonçalo Ramos got his first minutes. Milan finished fifth in Serie A last season despite going 24 matches unbeaten at one stage, which tells its own story about their inconsistency, and drop into the Europa League as a result.

Analysing BetMGM's Sign Up Offer – How Does it Compare?

BetMGM’s “Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets” sign-up offer is bettered by UK bookmakers. An insubstantial £10 qualifying punt represents low barriers to receiving the sportsbook’s £40 free bet. Qualifying bets must be placed on markets with odds of 1/1 or higher.

The sign-up promotion is appealing, but not unique; SkyBet, TalkSport BET, and Unibet offer £40 free bets for comparatively low qualifying stakes.

Meanwhile, Betfred–a bookmaker among the UK’s most prolific–offers new bettors a slightly more alluring £50 in free bets upon placing a £10 qualifying pledge.

Nonetheless, BetMGM’s offer is one of the market’s most competitive; BetVictor, Ladbrokes, and Parimatch, for example, provide new bettors with less lucrative sign-up promotions.

Punters pursuing lower qualifying bets elsewhere will be disappointed–£10 is the minimum stake required to redeem free bet offers over £25 across 47 researched sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 6 00% No Code 2. Unibet Bet £10 Get £40 4 00% No Code 3. Ladbrokes Bet £5 Get £20 4 00% No Code 4. BetVictor Bet £10 get £30 300% No Code

BetMGM Sign Up Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Strong return on initial stake Free bets have short expiry window Wide range of betting options Standard qualifying odds

Justifiable complaints regarding BetMGM’s sign-up offer–Bet £10, Get £40–are minimal. The bookmaker’s qualifying punt, £10, is industry standard.

Critics could argue the entry wager is on par with BetMGM’s rivals, instead of market leading, yet no bookmaker requires a qualifying bet of a figure less substantial than £10 to redeem over £25 in free bets.

Similarly, complaints relating to the free bet’s short expiry window do circulate among bettors; many feel desireless to spend £40 of free punts in a week. But, a 7-day expiry window is the industry standard, as opposed to a direct fault of BetMGM’s.

On the other hand, the sign-up offer’s benefits are plentiful. £40 of free bets represents a considerable return on the initial stake–one that’s only bettered by Betfred enticing ‘Bet £10, Get £50 offer’.

Several competitors–including Unibet, SkyBet, and TalkSport BET–offer comparably extensive sign-up benefits, but finding better alternatives, excluding Betfred, is challenging.

BetMGM–a rapidly growing bookmaker who recently entered the UK market–offers bettors a range of football-based markets, an immersive digital experience, and responsive customer service teams to help bettors enjoy spending their sign-up offer hassle-free.

Our Experience with BetMGM

When reading lists of the United Kingdom’s most reputable, renowned bookies–generally consisting of a combination of SkyBet, Coral, Ladbrokes, Bet365, and Betfair among other long-standing British competitors–BetMGM rarely makes the cut.

This isn’t due to mistrust, inferiority, or substandard digital experiences, but a lack of familiarity.

BetMGM–established as one of the United States’ most prolific sportsbooks in its own right–hasn’t spent decades dominating our high streets or mobile markets.

The bookmaker–incepted in 2018 but arriving in the United Kingdom in 2023–must provide value to stand out in a saturated crowd of homeshore competitors: and it undisputedly does that.

BetMGM’s app–the IOS store’s 7th most downloaded in the sports subsection–is sleekly designed, smooth, and competitive in function with its more established rivals, making it one of the best betting apps around.

The markets–particularly for the Premier League and Champions League–are thorough, while BetMGM’s betting support teams are equally impressive.

My experiences of using BetMGM’s platform–of which there are many over the past 12 months–has been seamless with few moments of frustration, doubt, or disconnection, with you able to read more about our thoughts with our BetMGM Review.

BetMGM is a bookmaker which will continue to grow in popularity and trust in the coming years.

BetMGM Sign Up Offer Summary

BetMGM’s sign-up offer–supported by the sportsbook’s continually engaging promotional features, competitive markets, and sleek design–is more advantageous than most recognised British bookies.

The offer’s industry-standard £10 qualifying bet and nuances–most notably a 7-day promotion expiry date–are subsided by a substantial £40 in free bets.

The £40 free bet figure is among the market’s most lucrative; as previously mentioned, only Betfair are able to offer a more lucrative promotion.

Furthermore, the bookmaker’s benefits are not just financial; the app feels good, recurring promotions and free-to-play games remain engaging once free bets have been used, and industry-leading support tools ensure the betting experience is fun, not overwhelming.

The offer’s £10 qualifying bet is–while not certain–likely to be recouped with £40 worth of free bets, particularly if bettors have been paying attention to the ever-emerging trends of this season’s major European football matches. With that being said, finding reasons not to take up BetMGM’s offer are negligible.

What sports can I bet on with BetMGM?

BetMGM are one of the newer bookmakers to the UK having only launched in 2023, however despite this, they still boast one of the widest ranges of markets around.

40 sports are covered with BetMGM's markets, all of which can be found directly below:

American Football

Aussie Rules

Athletics

Badminton

Bandy

Baseball

Basketball

Bowling

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Esports

Formula 1

Football

Gaelic Sports

Golf

Greyhound Racing

Handball

Hockey

Horse Racing

Lacrosse

Motor Racing

Netball

Olympics

Rowing

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Sailing

Snooker

Softball

Surfing

Table Tennis

Tennis

Trotting

UFC / MMA

Volleyball

Water Polo

Winter Sports

WWE / Pro Wrestling

BetMGM Payment Options

BetMGM’s payment options are plentiful, competitive with market rivals, and easy to navigate.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time PayPal £0 £10 £10000 Instant Apple Pay £0 £10 £3000 Instant Payment Card £0 £10 £3000 Instant

BetMGM also have a range of withdrawal methods, all of which are listed below:

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time PayPal £0 £10 £4000 Within 24 hours Apple Pay £0 £10 £8000 1-3 Business Days Payment Card £0 £10 £8000 Within 24 hours

Best BetMGM Existing Customer Football Offers

Opportunities for monetary gain, excitement, and entertainment continue: BetMGM’s promotional benefits extend beyond generous sign-up offers–the bookmaker’s seasoned bettors enjoy several football-based bonuses.

Football-specific promotions–including Golden Goals, a free-to-play game offering bettors the chance to win up to £1M weekly–ensure BetMGM continues to engage and retain punters upon the use of their free bets.

So, let’s take a closer look at BetMGM’s most appealing football-based offers:

Profit Boost

BetMGM’s partnerships with the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers enable 10% profit boosts on any market (excluding bet builders) featuring the aforementioned trio. Admittedly, gambling on Spurs’ fluctuating fortunes is as reliable as betting on the flip of a coin.

Wagers up to £20 are valid for Premier League fixtures–once a market is selected, bettors must click the bookmaker’s ‘Profit Boost’ option on the bet slip.

Winning bets are rewarded with a 10% boost on returns up to £5,000.

Golden Goals

Golden Goals–the briefly alluded to free-to-play feature enabling bettors to win up to £1M weekly–is an intriguing feature.

Similarly to Sky Bet’s ‘Super 6’ game, bettors must correctly predict six Premier League score lines to win a share of BetMGM’s substantial prize money (if there are several winners, the £1M cash pot is shared among them).

Correctly guessing six score lines is troublesome, even for football’s most analytical minds. So, BetMGM offers prizes–ranging from free bets to a share of £5,000–to bettors who call two or more correct score lines.

Given entry costs are absent, it’s a game worth participating in.

BetMGM Sign Up Offer FAQs

What are the main conditions for the free bet offer?

The free bet offer is available to new customers only. You must place a £10 qualifying bet at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher.

The free bets will be issued once your qualifying bet settles and must be used within 7 days.

Additionally, the free bet tokens cannot be withdrawn as cash. Make sure to check BetMGM’s full terms and conditions for any other applicable exclusions.

Is there a bonus code required for this promotion?

No bonus code is needed to claim the BetMGM “Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets” offer.

Can I withdraw my £40 in free bets as cash?

No, free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash. They must be used for placing additional bets. Any winnings from free bets, however, can be withdrawn according to the bookmaker's standard terms.

What sports can I bet on at BetMGM?

BetMGM offers a wide range of sports to bet on, including popular options such as football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and tennis.

Does BetMGM offer live betting?

Yes, BetMGM provides live betting, allowing you to place bets on ongoing games and events.

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