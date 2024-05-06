What are Booking Points and How do they Work?: Booking Points Betting Explained

Learn all about booking points, how they work and how to use them when betting on booking points markets with UK bookies in 2024.

Booking points have become extremely popular in recent times but can be a touch confusing at times, especially if you don’t know what's going on with them.

So you can get involved with this as well, we have created this guide explaining exactly what booking points are, how they work, how best to use them and which are the best betting sites to use when betting on them.

What are booking points?

Booking points are essentially a method of showing how many cards are given in a game, both yellow and red.

This can allow betting on this because a numerical value is attributed to bookings and sending off in the game.

Bookmakers will set a certain amount of points, called a line. They will then provide betting options for the booking points in the game to either be above or below the line, normally offering odds of just below evens for either.

Bettors will then need to predict if this will be over or under the line if they choose to bet on this market. This can be done either for the match or for a specific team.

How many points is a Yellow Card worth?

In a match yellow cards are worth 10 points. This counts for all players on the pitch.

However, in a new advent where players who are off the pitch can now be carded, these will not count for booking points.

How many points is a Red Card worth?

Red cards are worth 25 points. This is for a straight red. For a double booking, and as such a red card, is worth 35 points on the other hand.

This is because the first yellow and the eventual red count (10 + 25 = 35). These again only count for players on the pitch.

How to best use booking points

Booking points can be a great way to bet on a football match, either as a single or to add to a bet builder, as they oftentimes are provided at odds of just below evens.

This selection can help to raise the odds of a single-match bet builder considerably, so it is always worth keeping an eye out for.

Best matches for booking points

Another way that players can make the best use of their booking points, is to carefully consider and research the game and the sides in question.

By looking into the stats and data of each side players can gain an inkling of how many cards each side receives per game, and then make their decision based off of this.

Derby matches are also always a good idea to look out for as well as the crowd and the occasion can often lead to a fiery match with a lot of cards either way.

Be this the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool or the Old Firm between Celtic and Ranger, these are usually booking heavy games, with even the possibility of a red card.

The teams playing and the occasion are important factors for booking points, so it's a good idea to do a bit of research and have a look around before placing these bets.

