What is a Bet Builder: What are bet builders and how do they work?

Learn all about bet builders and how to bet on them with our expert’s guide to bet builder football betting in July 2025.

What is Bet Builder Betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from a single match into one custom wager.

They allow users to create personalised same-game multi-leg wagers. Essentially, Bet Builders are the same-game equivalent of Accumulators, a wagering structure that has enthralled punters for decades.

So, the popularity and widespread accessibility of Bet Builders is unsurprising. Our guide explains the basics of Bet Builders, its varying formats, and how to win on same-game multi-leg wager selection.

Understand Bet Builder Betting with Real Examples

Liverpool, boosted by the arrival of Florian Wirtz, begin their defence of the Premier League title on 15th August, as they host last season’s 9th-placed side, Bournemouth.

As excitement builds, bettors might consider several markets they wish to wager on to spice up the opening day Premier League fixtures.

Fortunately, with Bet Builders, punters are not limited to one market selection within a single bet.

Unlike traditional match and player-prop bets, Bet Builders consist of several market choices – sometimes as many as 10 – to create a combo bet.

By using Bet Builders, a punter could back Florian Wirtz to score, Liverpool to win, Jeremie Frimpong to be carded, and Mo Salah to assist within the same bet.

Bet Builders’ value – like Accumulators – is calculated by multiplying the decimal odds of each selection in the same bet.

For example, if Florian Wirtz to score was priced at 2.80, Liverpool to win was valued at 1.50, Jeremie Frimpong to be carded was 3.50, and Mo Salah to assist was 2.75, the Bet Builder’s overall odds would be 40.43.

Some bookmakers may apply small adjustments or take margins on the combined odds no matter if you're betting via their site or online betting app.

Different Types of Bet Builder Bets Explained

There are thousands of different Bet Builder combos a bettor could make on a given football fixture.

Arguably, among the most popular and rewarding options is Match Result & Goals Combo; the Bet Builder wager tasks bettors to guess the match result and the number of goals in the game.

For example, Brighton to beat Brentford and the game to have over 2.5 goals. While this type of Bet Builder has more legs than a traditional match-prop, it enables greater leeway than a straight Correct Score wager.

On the UK’s leading betting sites, punters can add up to 10 – and in some cases more – selections to their Bet Builders.

Same-game multi-leg wagers can focus on an individual player. For example, Florian Wirtz to score, assist, receive a yellow card, and take over 3.5 shots. Likewise, a Bet Builder could focus on the performance of several players, or the stats of numerous players combined with match-prop selections.

Bet Builder Betting Strategies

Undeniably, adding several match selections as the Bet Builders’ value surges is tempting. However, even the most savvy bettors and football brainboxes struggle to pull off multi-leg wagers exceeding five or six selections.

Instead, bettors should deploy proven strategies that enable them to find value and win Bet Builders.

A method that’s highly regarded among betting experts is focusing on correlated markets – selecting bets that logically support each other to increase the chances of winning without unnecessarily inflating risk.

For example, betting on Florian Wirtz to take over 3.5 shots, score, and Liverpool to win the match is logical because a player's attacking involvement often correlates with their team’s overall success, making these outcomes more likely to happen together.

In contrast, betting on Florian Wirtz to score twice, Mo Salah to take over 4.5 shots, and Bournemouth to win the match is likely to be counterproductive.

Analysing data to uncover trends of when two or more outcomes often occur in conjunction is another sophisticated betting strategy. Research reveals that teams that have a greater share of possession typically also take more shots, win more corners, and score more goals.

As a result, betting on Tottenham Hotspur to have over 55% possession, take over 7.5 shots, win over 8.5 shots, and score over 2.5 goals is a strategic way of increasing the probability of winning big on Bet Builders.

What is a Bet Builder FAQs

How many selections can I add to a Bet Builder?

Most sportsbooks allow between 5 and 10 selections per Bet Builder, depending on the platform.

Are Bet Builders more profitable than traditional bets?

Bet Builders can offer higher payouts but come with increased risk due to the need for multiple outcomes to occur.

Can I include player and match stats in the same Bet Builder?

Yes, many bookmakers allow mixing player props and match events within the same Bet Builder wager.