How to claim the Paddy Power Sign Up offer

Paddy Power is a globally famous online bookmaker renowned for giving customers the VIP treatment from their first visit.

Join Paddy Power as a new customer, deposit just £10 and place a £10 bet on sports to qualify for your £50 in free bets. When you’ve satisfied all the Paddy Power sign up offer T&Cs, the bet credits will appear in your balance.

The Paddy Power welcome bonus is easy to understand and simple to claim. Follow the steps below to secure your share using a desktop computer or mobile device.

Click any link on this page to Paddy Power Hit the Join Now button at the top of the homepage Complete the registration form and add your details Create a secure username and password Finish setting up your account Make a deposit of £10 or more and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 2.0 or higher Once done you'll be issued £50 in free bets Use the free bet tokens to wager on your favourite sports, teams, and players Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 30 days

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use Paddy Power Free Bets on

Pre-season fixtures continue throughout this week as clubs from across Europe step up their preparations ahead of the 2026/27 season, though competitive football is now returning too.

Thursday delivers the opening legs of the Europa League and Conference League third qualifying rounds, with four Scottish clubs and two from the Republic of Ireland involved. Rangers get the British contingent going with a 5PM trip to Poland to face Jagiellonia Bialystok, before Hearts take on the hardest assignment of the lot, visiting Benfica in Lisbon at 8PM.

In the Conference League, Motherwell travel to Finland to meet HJK Helsinki, while Hibernian welcome North Macedonian side Shkendija to Easter Road in an 8PM kick-off. Irish interest comes via Shelbourne, who face a daunting trip to Ajax in Amsterdam, and Bohemians, who host Danish opposition in the shape of Midtjylland. Larne and Shamrock Rovers have already completed their first legs, the former drawing 0-0 with Iberia Tbilisi and the Dubliners beating Egnatia 3-1 at home.

Elsewhere in Europa League qualifying, PAOK entertain Anderlecht, Salzburg welcome Pafos and Hradec Kralove meet Besiktas, while Dynamo Kyiv against Qarabag headlines the Conference League ties.

Friday is a quieter afternoon, with the Scottish Championship resuming as Partick Thistle host Livingston, and Aston Villa continuing their Asian tour against Bayern Munich over in Hong Kong.

Saturday is comfortably the busiest day, headlined by the opening day of the National League season, with all 72 clubs across the top three non-league divisions in action. Carlisle host newly promoted Worthing, Hartlepool welcome Barrow, Harrogate face Solihull Moors, Forest Green take on Halifax, Boreham Wood entertain Tamworth and Altrincham meet Southend among the standout ties. The Scottish Premiership offers two 3PM games as Dundee entertain Aberdeen and St Mirren square off against St Johnstone, with Championship action seeing Dunfermline host Ayr and Queen's Park welcome Raith Rovers.

There is no shortage of friendlies either, with Manchester United meeting Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg the pick of them, alongside Leeds hosting RB Leipzig, Brighton entertaining Roma and Newcastle heading to Valencia. Everton visit Stuttgart, Bournemouth face Real Betis in Seville, Brentford travel to Rennes, Hull meet Eintracht Frankfurt, Ipswich host Rayo Vallecano and Coventry welcome Espanyol. Chelsea are in Jakarta against AC Milan, Sunderland play Lens twice in a single day, Tottenham take on Getafe behind closed doors, and Nottingham Forest face both Udinese and Barcelona in Udine.

Sunday's Scottish Premiership programme is the pick of the domestic action, beginning with Kilmarnock hosting champions Celtic before Rangers welcome Hibernian at Ibrox. Hearts entertain Dundee United and Motherwell take on Falkirk in the other two fixtures, rounding off a full afternoon of top-flight action north of the border. The headline friendlies see Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, Liverpool welcome Monaco to Anfield, Manchester City meet Atletico Madrid in Seoul and Chelsea round off their tour against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Paddy Power's Offer of the Week - Elimination

There's something wonderfully simple about Paddy Power's Elimination game, and that simplicity is exactly what makes it so addictive.

Six races, six winners, one jackpot. No stake, no catch, no small print about matched deposits or minimum odds. You pick, you watch, you hope. It really is that straightforward.

The appeal of a free-to-play jackpot game is obvious, but Elimination does a particularly good job of turning an ordinary afternoon of racing into something with genuine stakes. The moment your first selection gets up, you're invested. By the time you're three or four races deep and still standing, you'll find yourself checking the odds, watching replays and generally caring far more about a handicap at some midweek meeting than you ever expected to. That's the trick of it — the game gives you a reason to follow a full card rather than dipping in and out.

The name tells you everything about the format. One loser and you're out, which keeps things tense from the first race to the last. There's no partial credit here, no consolation for getting five out of six, and that all-or-nothing structure is precisely what makes the jackpot worth chasing. When somebody does land it, they've genuinely earned it.

A few details are worth knowing before you dive in. It's one entry per game, so you can't hedge your way to a result by submitting multiple lines — you get a single shot, and your selections need to be your best ones. Void races will reduce the total jackpot, which is a sensible piece of housekeeping rather than anything to worry about. And if more than one player nails all six, the jackpot is split equally between the winners. That's standard for games of this type and doesn't dent the fun in the slightest.

What really lifts Elimination above the usual promotional noise is that it asks nothing of you. There's no requirement to place a qualifying bet, no rollover to work through, no wagering conditions lurking in the terms. You're free to enter, have a proper go at it, and walk away with nothing lost if the favourite you were relying on unships its jockey at the second. F

or anyone who enjoys studying form, it's a proper test. For anyone who doesn't, it's a very entertaining excuse to pick six names and see how far they take you. Either way, it's an easy recommendation.

Analysing the Paddy Power sign up offer - How Does it Compare?

The Paddy Power sign up offer is a favourite amongst online sports bettors, and there’s much to like about an offer that leaves the competition choking in its dust.

The main selling point of the Paddy Power promo is the £50 in free bets. That’s more than enough to familiarise yourself with the layout of the Paddy Power website and app. You can also use your bet credits to target a handsome profit.

The free bet from Paddy Power is even more impressive when you compare the deal to what’s available at other sports betting apps.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. Paddy Power Bet £10, get £50 50 0% No Code 2. Betano Bet £10, get £30 300% No Code 3. bet365 Bet £10, get £30 300% No Code 4. Betfred Bet £10, get £50 5 00% BETFRED50

3. 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Full T&Cs

Paddy Power sign up offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Low qualifying stake Qualifying bets can’t be cashed out Excellent bonus amount

The online gambling industry has become so competitive in recent years that UK bookmakers must be bold with their welcome bonuses. Paddy Power recognised the need to impress when launching their sign up offer.

To encourage new players to join Paddy Power, the sportsbook giant came up with an affordable way to join and a free bet big enough to sweeten the deal. Join today, deposit and gamble just £10 on sports, and you’ll qualify for the £50 welcome bonus.

You can use your free bet tokens on an impressive list of sports, competitions, and teams, including Premier League football. Use the Paddy Power sign up offer to predict a first scorer in the next game broadcast live on TV or to create a hard-hitting acca.

The more you know and understand how the welcome bonus works, the greater your chance of using the bonus to land a profit. It’s crucial to read the small print before accepting the deal. Doing so shows how the offer works, how to use it to bet on sports, and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

The Paddy Power bet £10, get £50 welcome bonus is one of the best deals in the sports gambling arena.

What sports can I bet on with Paddy Power?

Given their size and stature in the UK betting scene, it's no surprise to hear that Paddy Power are one of the leaders when it comes to sports covered, with all 42 they offer markets for listed here:

American Football / NFL

Aussie Rules (Australian Rules Football)

Athletics

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Esports (e-Sports)

Football (Soccer)

Formula 1 (Motor-Sport)

Gaelic Games (including Gaelic Football and Hurling)

Golf

Greyhound Racing

Handball

Horse Racing

Ice Hockey

Lotteries (Lottery markets)

MMA (Mixed Martial Arts)

Motorbikes / Motor Sport (e.g. MotoGP, Superbikes)

Netball

NFL (as part of American Football, but sometimes listed separately)

Olympics / Winter Sports

Politics

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Special Bets (e.g. TV, awards, novelty markets like “Specials”)

Speedway

Surfing

Table Tennis

Tennis

Virtuals / Virtual Sports

Volleyball

Water Polo

Current Affairs

Our Experience with Paddy Power

During my career in betting, I’ve worked with and against most legal and licensed sportsbooks. Paddy Power has always been amongst my favourites as they have everything you need to enjoy gambling on sports.

Members enjoy great odds, a generous welcome bonus, recurring offers, reliable customer care, extensive sports coverage, a modern app, and more. Paddy Power is an award-winning bookmaker with millions of active users worldwide, and that’s no fluke.

In addition to the affordable welcome bonus, I’m a fan of the markets available on the top football games. You will enjoy over 200 pre-game and in-play betting markets if a match is broadcast live on TV. There’s match-winner, both teams to score, handicap, totals, and more. There’s a bet to suit every game and member.

Visit any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see Paddy Power is competitive with their odds. Paddy Power is often the top price or joint top price on popular bets, like correct score or half-time/full-time.

Paddy Power Payment Methods

Paddy Power offers a range of secure payment methods, from debit cards to e-wallets. Customers can use their preferred card to instantly add funds and quickly withdraw winnings or add several payment options to their betting account.

You’ll find more details in the tables below.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA Free £5 Varies Instant ApplePay Free £5 Varies Instant PaySafeCard Free £10 Varies Instant

The table below shows some withdrawal options open to Paddy Power customers.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time VISA Free £0.01 £10,000 1-3 days Skrill Free £1 £5000 Under 24 hours PaySafeCard Free £1 £5000 Under 24 hours

Paddy Power sign up offer Summary

Paddy Power aims to continue to compete at the top end of the football and sports betting fields by offering an attractive welcome bonus.

Deposit and bet just £10 on a sportsbook market with odds of evens or greater, and when your first bet results, you’ll receive £50 in free bets. Use your free bet tokens to gamble on games from the Premier League, Champions League, and other major tournaments.

A bankroll of £50 for a £10 spend is enough to enjoy the user-friendly Paddy Power website or the responsive smartphone app. Gamble on the next big game, or create an accumulator and shoot for a huge win.

Not only does Paddy Power offer all new players £50 in free bets, but they also make it extremely easy to claim your share. Join today, grab your free bet, and wager on the big match. It’s fast, simple, and secure.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Qualifying Odds 1 .5 minimum Minimum Deposit £5 New Customer Offers 5/5 Payment Methods 5/5

Top 3 Paddy Power Existing Customer Football Offers

It’s no secret that Paddy Power reserves its best deal for new customers, but they also offer a long list of generous recurring deals for existing players.

After creating an account, you’ll qualify for everything in the promotions tab. You can expect to find free bets, risk-free bets, cashback, profit boosts, extra places each way, prize giveaways, VIP plans, and more.

Which Paddy Power bonus is the best and will boost your chances of making a profit or reduce the risk of losing your stake? You must study the offers and check the T&Cs before accepting the deal. You’ll find a complete list of the terms on the betting site and app.

I’ve selected my three favourite promotions offered to Paddy Power customers, and you’ll find more details below.

Super Sub

Paddy Power has made the player props market even more interesting and fair with their Super Sub promotion. Bet on a player, and your wager rolls over to the new player coming on if your pick is substituted. Paddy Power keeps you in the game, meaning you can land a winner until the final whistle.

Acca Insurance

Add five or more selections to your next football accumulator, and Paddy Power will refund your stakes if one acca lets you down. No more painful near-misses or wondering what could’ve been. Refunds are paid in free bet tokens. You’ll find a full list of the rules on the Paddy Power site and app.

Refer a Friend £20 Free Bet

If you enjoy using Paddy Power, the bookmaker has made it easy to share the news with your friends, family, and fellow sports enthusiasts. Refer a friend to Paddy Power, and you’ll secure a £20 free bet. Your friend will also land the welcome bonus when they complete the necessary qualifying steps.

Paddy Power sign up offer FAQs

Can I claim my Paddy Power sign up offer today?

Yes, Paddy Power are accepting new players in your area. Click any link on this page to Paddy Power to begin.

Can I use my free bet on the Premier League?

You can use the £50 free bet from Paddy Power on all games and most Premier League betting markets, however they do have to be in the form of a bet builder.

How do I pay for my football bet at Paddy Power?

Using your laptop or mobile, you can securely deposit funds to your betting account. Deposit using a debit card or e-wallet like PayPal.

How do I claim my winnings?

If you’ve landed a winner and want to withdraw your profits, you can send them back to your debit card or e-wallet from the member's area in just a few clicks.

How do I know which team will win?

There’s no sure-fire way to know the result of a match or to beat the bookies. The best way to enhance your chances is to fully research a fixture before betting, use a free bet and get the best odds available.

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