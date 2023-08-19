The Paddy Power sign up offer allows new players to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 stake without a promo code.

Paddy Power Sign Up offer - August 2023

Claim your Paddy Power sign up offer

How to claim the Paddy Power Sign Up offer

Paddy Power’s sign up offer is one that’ll only take a few minutes to claim at most, with the process itself being very simple and easy to follow.

To claim your welcome bonus with Paddy Power, all you need to do is follow the steps below when signing up:

Head to the Paddy Power website via the offer above Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter your personal information, such as full name, date of birth, home address and email Finish setting up your new sportsbook account Make a deposit of at least £10 Place this on any football market Once this is settled you will receive a £10 free bet An additional three £10 free bets will then be credited over the following three days This will then provide you with the £40 in free bets These can only be placed on their bet builder markets And they will expire after 30 days

Paddy Power’s performance at the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards

Category UK Bookmaker Award Ranking 2022 Football Odds 22nd Market Selection 15th Customer Service 14th Banking 2nd Betting Experience 8th Welcome Bonus 17th Existing Customer Offers 19th Overall 15th

The UK Bookmaker Awards are an industry-focused event that praises and rewards bookmakers for their achievements in specific categories.

Paddy Power put up strong performances in two of the seven categories, with their sportsbook excelling when it comes to the banking options offered, as well as user’s betting experience.

However, given the size and popularity of Paddy Power, it’s fair to say that they underperform in a number of categories.

Their performance in categories such as football odds, market selection and existing customer offers should definitely be better for a bookmaker of their stature.

They rank 15th overall, a result they should definitely aim to improve going forward given how big of a name Paddy Power are in the industry.

How does Paddy Power’s Sign Up Offer compare with competitors

Paddy Power truly provides one of the best sign up offers around, with new users able to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 stake.

The £40 bonus amount is one of the highest around, providing players with excellent returns and value for money off of their qualifying bet, with most competitors providing a max of £30.

The initial odds of this bet are also low in comparison at just 1/2 (1.50), with other bookmakers often pricing theirs at 1/1 (2.00) or higher.

It must be noted that these free bets can only be used on their bet builder football markets and not across the rest of the Paddy Power sports betting offerings.

This is great for those who like to place these kinds of bets, which we know are extremely popular, however this does limit the offer slightly.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1.Paddy Power Bet £10 Get £40 400% No Code 2. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL 3. Unibet Up to £40 Back as Free Bet if your First Bet Loses 100% No Code 4. Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code

Key Terms and Conditions of Paddy Power’s Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Paddy Power £40 £5 Key Terms and Conditions: New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of min 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in Free Bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

This sign up offer is only available to new customers, with you just needing to deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any football markets with odds of 1/2 eligible.

There is no Paddy Power promo code that is needed to be able to get this offer, meaning no new users can accidentally miss out on claiming this great offer.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you will then be credited with £40 in free bets over the next four days.

This will come as a £10 free bet when the qualifying bet is settled, with the three remaining £10 bets issued once a day for the next three days.

These free bets then can only be placed on Paddy Power's bet builder markets.

The free bets will also expire after 30 days, a great deal longer than most other bookmakers provide.

Paddy Power Offers for Existing Players

Paddy Power offers a selection of offers that both new and current players will be able to take advantage of, with these ranging from early payout offers to money back specials.

Accumulator and Bet Builder Free Bet

Paddy Power allows users to claim up to £10 back as a free bet on losing accumulators and bet builders if they lose by just one leg.

This offer applies for all accumulator and bet builder bets that contain at least four legs, with each leg needing to be priced at 1/4 (1.25) or higher.

This promotion applies to all sports, including football, with horse racing the only exception to this.

You can be refunded a maximum of £10 via this promotion, with this coming as a free bet which will be placed into your account shortly after your bet has settled.

2-Up Early Payout

Players are able to have their football bets paid out early when betting on certain markets if the team they’ve bet on go two goals up at any point during the match, no matter the final result.

This offer applies to a number of different competitions, including the likes of the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and the Championship.

Only pre-match bets placed on the ‘Match Odds’ market will count towards this offer, with the maximum amount Paddy will pay out early being £2,500.

In-play bets or bets placed with free bets will not apply for this offer, with Paddy paying out within 15 minutes if your team takes a two-goal lead.

Player Justice Refund

Paddy will refund bets placed on select player-related markets should the player you’ve bet on be substituted before half time.

This offer only applies to specific competitions, with these being: World Cup, Premier League, Champions League and Europa League.

The markets that apply for this offer are all listed in the terms and conditions, with markets such as first goalscorer, player to be booked/sent offer and shot on target markets all eligible.

You’ll receive your stake back as cash on all single bets that are eligible for this offer, whilst bet builders will see any eligible legs made void, with the odds of the bet being re-priced depending on which legs have been voided.

Enhanced Win-Draw-Win Markets

Paddy will allow bettors to get enhanced odds on match result markets for all major football matches, with these markets being found at the top of their interface for each game.

You’re able to bet on this market as part of a single bet or as part of an accumulator, however, bets placed on this market won’t qualify for their 2-Up or Acca Insurance offers.

Paddy Power Promo Code & Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Great bonus amount Limited in how to use free bets Strong qualifying odds



30 days expiration on free bets





The £40 in free bets returned is comfortably one of the highest amounts around and therefore gives players far more value from their sign up offer than virtually all other bookmakers.

The initial odds of the first bet also allows players to mitigate the risk of their first bet, with odds of just 1/2 proving to be very generous.

The free bets also have an extended expiry date of 30 days, giving players ample time to use them as they please.

The only drawback to this is that users have to place their free bets on Paddy Power’s bet building markets instead of having the freedom to place them on any of their sports betting options.

However, Paddy Power’s bet building offerings are truly excellent and with one of the best provisions among all bookmakers, with a breadth of markets and some competitive odds within this.

This Week's Footballing action with Paddy Power

Football fans were treated to the return of the Premier League last week and with these matches came a series of highs and lows for all new fans looking forward to their team's season.

With at least a goal in every single game including a 5-1 thriller between Newcastle and Aston Villa, and a 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Chelsea that saw a pitched and heated battle at Stamford Bridge.

Gameweek 2 is coming up next but first we have some midweek European action between Manchester City and Sevilla. The two sides come together in the Continental Super Cup this Wednesday in Greece.

City already got off to a flyer in Friday night football defeating Burnley 3-0, with two goals from the indomitable Erling Haaland. Sevilla, on the other hand, struggled losing their first La Liga match losing 2-1 to Valencia.

This match between the winners of the Champions and Europa Leagues, is often considered nothing more than a formality. But form in these European competitions cannot be understated as both sides will want to perform this time out.

Back to the EFL now, and more Friday night football is on our way. Nottingham Forest will be playing Sheffield United. Both the Eagles and the Blades will be looking for three points having lost each of their first games.

Saturday holds no early kickoff this week, due to Man City needing the rest from their midweek endeavours. Liverpool vs Bournemouth is the pick of 15:00 games, both sides having played well last time out.

Then onto the televised games with Tottenham facing down Manchester United. Spurs are coming off of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Brentford, and the loss of main man Harry Kane. United are fresh off their Monday night 1-0 win against Wolves.

There is then a 20:00 game within which Man City will be taking on Newcastle. Last season shockers the Magpies will be looking to get anything from this match, while City will want to continue their good start to the season with three more points.

Sunday then holds the second London derby of the season, the hotly contested and fiery West Ham vs Chelsea match. This is Chelsea’s next chance for its new look team to claim three points, as West Ham struggle to stay afloat having lost many key talents, including Declan Rice.

Monday night football also holds a clash of London sides with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal. Both sides got off to flying starts with three points apiece. The talent of the Gunners however should overwhelm a diminished Eagles team.

The Lionesses are also progressing well in the Women’s World Cup. Despite a few suspect performances to date, the English have made it to the Semi-finals and will now play the hosts Australia.

This will undoubtedly prove their toughest challenge yet, with the crowd support against them England will seriously have to up their game in order to progress against an incredible Matilda’s side, with Sam Kerr back fit and healthy.

Spain have beaten Sweden and now await the winner of the Lionesses match in the Final. This is their best chance of securing this trophy with all of the other biggest nations having been eliminated.

Personal Experience with Paddy Power

Given my vast experience of using bookmakers over the past few years, I’m well versed in knowing exactly what makes a top bookmaker.

Paddy Power proves to be a strong option for those looking for a new bookmaker to try out, with their range of markets and existing customer offers proving to be very generous.

The football markets they offer are particularly great, with you being able to bet on a whole of options for all sports.

Their existing customers offers allow players both new and current to get paid out early on select bets, enhanced odds for match result markets and money back insurance offers.

I originally made the choice to side up with Paddy Power due to the generous helping of football markets they offer, as well as the ability to create unique bet builders.

Their sign up offer also proves to be very easy to claim, with it taking no time at all to get my hands on free bets to use on their strong range of markets.

It has to be said that their performance at the UK Bookmaker Awards in 2022 was admittedly not the best, finishing inside the top 12 in just two of the seven categories.

However, as someone that has used their sportsbook for a number of years, I can say that they’re worth signing up with should you not have an account already, even if it’s just to place a few football bets.

Paddy Power sign up Offer FAQs

What is the Paddy Power sign up offer?

Paddy Power gives players the chance to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 initial bet.

Players can then use their free bets across any of Paddy Power’s football bet building markets.

Do I need to enter a Paddy Power promo code to claim the sign up offer?

No, new users do not need a promo code to be able to claim their sign up offer.

This means all new customers are able to get their £40 in free bets without being able to accidentally missing out on their bonus by forgetting to enter a promo code at sign-up.

How long do I have to use my free bets with Paddy Power?

The free bets gained from the sign up offer expire after 30 days of the first bet being placed.

Other free bets, either from their acca insurance or others have shorter expiry dates, so be sure to check on the Paddy Power website.

Do Paddy Power run any existing customer offers?

Yes, Paddy Power does run many existing customer offers, the best among these in their unparalleled accumulator and bet builder insurance.

They also provide a 2-Up win and substitute insurance promotions, making sure all users are covered when placing their football bets.

How long does Paddy Power take to pay out?

It depends on the type of payment method but for the most part, Paddy Power tend to pay out within 24 to 48 hours of your withdrawal being requested.