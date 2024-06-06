An all-you-need-to-know guide on the best and cheapest Sky Sports TV deals

Existing Sky customers can get the Premier League only package for access to 128 live matches.

Existing Sky customers can get the Premier League only package for access to 128 live matches.

Existing Sky customers can get the Premier League only package for access to 128 live matches.

Sky Sports has long been the home of football, and this year is no different, with a wealth of different leagues and tournaments, and the place to be when it comes to our favourite day of the week… Super Sunday.

However, as we all know, as packages, they don’t always come cheap either, and Sky Sports is undoubtedly an investment for the season. But with that investment, you get the joys of promotion, the play-offs, and the lifting of trophies high in the air. That, or the despair of relegation and afternoons of listening to Roy Keane turning the air blue on how bad you are.

Of course, you follow your team through thick and thin, though, and a range of packages are out there to help you do that. But what are the best?

Sky Sports TV packages currently on offer

Multiple options are available for customers wanting to join Sky Sports, and it all depends on what exactly you want and how frequently you intend to watch Sky Sports.

Sky TV, Netflix & Sports Complete Sky Sports Sky Sports Premier League From £46 per month From £27 extra per month From £15 per month

Sky Glass & Sky Sports deals and prices

Sky are currently running discounts on their Sky Glass deal. Customers can choose between a range of TV sizes - 43", 55" and 65".

Upcoming Sky Sports football fixtures

There are currently no upcoming matches on Sky Sports.