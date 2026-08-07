Best Free Bets & Betting Offers for April 2023

1. Betfred

Offer £50 in free bets when you bet £10 Bonus to Stake % 500%

The Betfred welcome offer is the main attraction when it comes to Betfred, with users just needing to deposit £10 or more before gambling on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/1 or better to secure £50 in free bets.

Get 3x £10 free sports bets and 2x £10 acca free bets. Play smart and attempt to earn a profit using the welcome bonus.

The free bets come with terms and conditions attached, and I advise you to read the small print in full before accepting the bonus. Doing so will improve your understanding of the offer and what’s expected of you as a registered customer.

In addition to the welcome bonus awarded to new players, Betfred also serves up a feast of recurring deals available to everyone with an active account. Visit the promotions page before placing your next bet, and you’ll find free bets, enhanced odds, cashback, price boosts, and more.

Pros Cons High free bet off a low stake Bonus expires after seven days Use your free bets on several sports Free bet stake isn’t included in winnings

2. bet365

Offer Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets Bonus to Stake % 300%

The bet365 sign up offer is very easy to claim, with the process being fast, affordable, and secure when using either the bet365 app or website.

Users just need to deposit £10 and place that on any market with odds of 1/5 or higher to get £30 in free bets.

If you’ve been looking for the right time to try bet365, the £30 free bet welcome bonus means it's now. You can use the bet credits however you like.

Gamble on three £10 football accumulators, trust the entire free bet to your pick from today’s UK horse racing schedule, or even use them as 30 x £1 free bets. You are in complete control.

Users are advised to enter code GOAL30 when signing up, however doing so does not change the amount you're able to claim from this welcome offer.

Winnings are paid into your bet365 player account when the result is settled, minus the free bet stake.

Pros Cons Low minimum deposit Offer expires in seven days Use across various sports and markets Qualifying bets can’t be cashed out.

3. Sky Bet

Offer £30 in free bets when you place any bet Bonus to Stake % 30 00%

Sky Bet is a major player in the gambling world, and it shows with the Sky Bet customer offer, which is a real crowd-pleaser with sports fans.

Visit Sky Bet here, register an account as a new customer, and make your first deposit gamble on sports. Your first stake must be a 0.05p single or win each way. You’ll then receive 3 x £10 free bet tokens.

The offer terms and conditions include a 30-day expiry period. If you don’t use all three £10 free bets in that time, they’ll be lost.

That’s worth keeping in mind, but Sky Bet’s 30 days is much better than the seven days given by most betting sites. Being able to take your time to find the right picks helps avoid rushed bets or poor selections.

In terms of offering value for money and generosity, few competitors come close to challenging Sky Bet.

Pros Cons Low qualifying stake required £10 bet tokens Huge bonus Free bets expire after 30 days

4. BetMGM

Offer Bet £10 get £40 in free bets Bonus to Stake % 4 00%

BetMGM arrived in the UK promising to usher in a new golden era of sports betting, and they’ve certainly lived up to the hype.

They offer a wide-ranging advertising campaign, big marketing budget, modern mobile app, great odds and a generous BetMGM sign up offer.

Simply create an account, make an initial deposit of £10 or more, and gamble on a sports market with odds of 1/1 or greater. Four £10 sports betting tokens then appear in your balance, ready to use on your favourite sports, competitions, teams, and players.

There’s no doubt that BetMGM is the exciting new kid on the block, and it’s worth seeing what all the fuss is about. The free bet tokens allows you to browse the site, familiarise yourself with the layout, and gamble on whatever today’s main event may be.

Pros Cons £40 betting for a £10 stake £10 bet tokens Use your free bets on most markets Seven-day expiry

5. Unibet

Offer Bet £10 get £30 in bonuses Bonus to Stake % 3 00%

There’s a lot to like about the Unibet sign up offer; not least, getting £40 worth of betting for just a £10 spend.

Join Unibet, deposit and gamble £10 on a qualifying sportsbook market, and you’ll secure a £30 free bet on sports.

On its sportsbook site, Unibet offers a long list of betting markets on the biggest attractions, including Premier League football, UK horse racing, and Grand Slam tennis.

The shared wallet at Unibet allows you to effortlessly switch between sports and casino, with stakes coming from the spot pot and winnings added to one balance.

Pros Cons Low stake required Minimum odds on qualifying bet £30 sports bonus Free bets expire in seven days

6. William Hill

Offer Bet £10 get £30 Bonus to Stake % 3 00%

The William Hill sign up offer is secure, easy to understand, and affordable. For just a £10 stake, you’ll enjoy £30 worth of betting across multiple popular sports, competitions, and markets.

If you would like to join William Hill and try this popular betting app, now is the ideal time. Join and bet £10, release your £30 free bet tokens, and target a profit. Hills likes to give customers freedom and choice when betting on sports, and that extends to this promo.

The kinder terms and conditions offered by the bookie asks you to use your £30 in free bets within seven days of registering. The free bets expire after a set time period.

Pros Cons Low deposit Minimum qualifying odds of 2.0 Use your £30 on most markets Free bets expire after seven days

7. BoyleSports

Offer Bet £10 get £40 in free bets Bonus to Stake % 400%

The BoyleSports sign up offer is one of only a few deals that allows you to try both sportsbook and casino gambling using free bets.

Access the Boylesports app or website, deposit £10 or more, and wager on a sportsbook market with odds of 2.0 or higher. When your first bet results, the free bets quickly appear in your player betting balance.

Look for winners in the next Premier League match broadcast live on television, or spin the reels on this month’s hot slot and hope for the jackpot. Boylesports has everything you need to enjoy sports betting, including a generous welcome.

Pros Cons £40 free sports bet Odds of first bet must be 2.0 or greater Low minimum stake Cashed-out bets don’t apply

8. talkSPORT BET

Offer Get up to £40 in football free bets Bonus to Stake % 400%

talkSPORT Bet hopes to make a splash on the UK betting scene with their latest welcome bonus free bet for new customers.

Join talkSPORT Bet now, deposit £10 or more, and gamble on sports to claim the talkSPORT Bet sign up offer and secure your free bets. You can use your bonus to make predictions on several markets in prominent sports fixtures, including Premier League match winner, boxing knockouts, tennis totals, and others.

If you do decide to join talkSPORT and grab the welcome bonus free bets available today, keep in mind the terms and conditions state that bet credits expire after seven days, so you don’t want to hang around. In addition to the free bet, you’ll enjoy a modern, secure, and reliable online gambling platform offering generous odds.

Pros Cons £40 stake required Free bet expires after seven days. Winnings paid quickly and securely Minimum odds of 2.0 on qualifying bets

9. BetVictor

Offer Bet £10, Get £30 in free bets Bonus to Stake % 300%

BetVictor is a betting site renowned for offering in-depth sports coverage and modern casino betting. The big name proves it with the latest BetVictor sign up offer that’s ready for new customers now.

If you don’t already have an account with BetVictor, today is the perfect time to join. Create an account, deposit £10, and gamble on sports to get £30 in sports betting bonuses.

Although BetVictor offers in-depth coverage and competitive prices on the best sports, the English Premier League is their favourite. Visit the site or app and click on to check out an extensive list of games, betting markets, specials, and promotions for the Premier League.

Pros Cons Get a free bet on sports Qualifying bet has minimum odds £10 stake required Free bets expire in seven days

10. SpreadEx

Offer Bet £10 get £60 Bonus to Stake % 6 00%

There’s a lot of great stuff going on at SpreadEx, where you can wager on your favourite teams and players. The popular betting app makes it easier to join and try SpreadEx, alongside being able to claim a £60 free bet via the SpreadEX welcome offer.

Spread betting at SpreadEx is fast-paced, energetic, and unpredictable. The welcome bonus allows you to familiarise yourself with spread betting without posing a huge risk to your budget. Ensuring there’s never been a better time to join.

How do you grab the SpreadEx bonus? Easy. Just create an account, deposit £10, and bet on a sportsbook selection with odds of 1.50 or higher. When your first bet ends, the bet credits appear in your balance and are ready to use.

Pros Cons Get a £40 free bet to use on sports Expires after seven days Great qualifying odds Qualifying bet required

Comparing the UK’s Best Free Bet Offers - August 2026

Bookmaker Free Bet Offer Key T&Cs Betfred Bet £10, Get £50 New customers only bet365 Bet £10, Get £30 New customers only Sky Bet Bet £10 Get £50 New customers only BetMGM Bet £10, Get £40 New customers only Unibet Bet £10, Get £40 New customers only Boylesports Bet £10, Get £40 New customers only Easybet Bet £20, Get £20 New customers only Betano Bet £10, Get £30 New customers only TalkSPORT Bet Claim £40 in free bets New customers only Paddy Power Bet £10, Get £30 New customers only 10bet Claim up to a £50 bonus New customers only Bet Victor Bet £10, Get £30 New customers only SpreadEx Bet £10, Get £40 New customers only Coral Bet £5, Get £20 New customers only Ladbrokes Bet £5, Get £20 New customers only Parimatch Bet £10, Get £20 New customers only BetUK Bet £10, Get £20 New customers only

UK's Best Free Bet Offers Compared - Betfair's £50 Free Bet vs Betfred's £50 Bonus

On the headline numbers these two are indistinguishable. Both turn a £10 qualifying bet into £50 of free bets, both demand minimum odds of evens, and both hand over the reward in five £10 tokens rather than one lump. Five times your stake is as good as the UK market gets, so the decision comes down to what happens after the credit lands.

The most significant difference is what you can do with it. Betfair's tokens are ring-fenced for Bet Builders, accumulators and multiples, meaning you'll need to combine selections rather than backing a straight single. Betfred splits its five differently: three are general sports free bets usable however you like, with only the remaining two reserved for accumulators.

If you prefer singles, that's a meaningful advantage to Betfred, and it gives you more routes to deploy the value.

Betfair strikes back decisively on time. Thirty days to use your free bets is comfortably more generous than Betfred's seven, and with five separate tokens to work through, that difference is far from academic. A week is tight for anyone who bets selectively rather than every day, and Betfred's expiry effectively forces you to find five bets in short order.

Betfair lets you wait for fixtures you actually fancy across a full month. Betfred also runs a tighter qualification window. Your deposit must arrive within seven days of registering and your qualifying bet must settle within that same seven-day period, so there's little room for delay.

Only your very first valid wager counts, and two smaller bets totalling £10 won't do the job — it needs to be a single £10 stake.

Payment options are broadly aligned. Betfair accepts Pay by Bank, Apple Pay and debit cards, while Betfred requires a debit card, either directly or linked through Apple Pay or an instant bank transfer. E-wallet users are shut out at both. Betfred credits within ten hours of your qualifying bet settling, and neither requires that bet to win.

So the verdict depends on how you bet. Anyone who lives on accumulators and Bet Builders will find Betfair's month-long window the more valuable feature by some distance. Punters who prefer straight singles, or who bet frequently enough to burn through five tokens in a week, will appreciate Betfred's less restrictive credit.

How Free Bets Work

If you’re interested in joining a bookmaker and betting on football but aren’t sure which deal or betting app is best, making use of free bets makes it easier to decide.

You must create a betting account and use your debit card or preferred e-wallet to deposit £5 or more. You will then make a qualifying bet on football, like the match-winner of a Premier League fixture.

Most free bets have a minimum stake and odds in the terms. Bet credits also expire after seven days in most cases. They’re reserved for new customers creating their first account with the bookmaker and making their first wager.

If you land a winner using your bet credits, the free bet stake isn’t included in your returns. Returns can be paid in cash or more free bets.

Best Free Bets Summary

All of the different types of free bets available with the UK's best betting sites are listed above and below in this article.

As you learned from our in-depth review, the deposit-matched free bet is the most common offer used by bookmakers to attract attention and business. Gamblers will also find first bet insurance, odds boosts, free bets, and more delights.

You can browse the page and choose your favourite new customer betting app. You can only join a bookmaker as a new customer once, but you can join multiple best betting apps and qualify for the welcome bonus. Having several accounts also improves your chances of getting the best odds every time you gamble.

Regardless of which betting app you join, it’s essential to read the terms and conditions before submitting your details. Doing so will ensure you better understand how the welcome bonus works and what’s expected of you as a registered customer. It’ll also improve your knowledge of the free bet.

Category Bookmaker Best Free Bet Offer for Bonus Amount Betfred Best Free Bet Offer for Stake to Bonus Ratio Sky Bet Best Free Bet Offer for Expiry Window bet365 Best Free Bet Offer for Bonus Limitations BetMGM

Top 5 Existing Customer Free Bets Offers Ranked

Bookmaker Offer Key T&Cs Betfred Boost Your Winnings Betfred will enhance the odds of popular selections. bet365 100% Acca Boost The more winning picks in your acca, the higher the boost. Paddy Power Super Sub Your first goalscorer bet rolls onto the player coming on. Coral Best Odds Guaranteed Get best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish horse racing bets. Unibet Money Back Specials Get your stake back if your horse finishes 2nd or 3rd in selected races.

Betfred - Boost Your Winnings

Betfred loves giving customers better value, odds, and in turn a better gambling experience. Their Boost Your Winnings promo helps keep customers satisfied and coming back for more. You can claim your share now.

The Betfred trading and marketing teams join forces regularly to enhance the odds of a popular selection, including the favourite in an important horse race or football match. Just look out for the Boost Your Winnings icon and gamble.

Betfred boosts the odds of teams and players to ensure they are the market best price on that pick. Place your bet, and Betfred will automatically boost your winnings if things go as planned. You can use this promo several times a week.

bet365 - 100% Acca Boost

Place a sportsbook accumulator using the bet365 app or website and get up to a 100% boost on your returns if all selections win. The more picks in your bet, the higher your acca boost.

You can add five or more picks to a football acca or try your luck on horse racing, boxing, tennis, or the week’s other major events. Accas give you a chance to win big off a small stake, and the 100% acca boost from bet365 sweetens the deal further.

Accumulators, including selections with odds of 1/10 or less, don’t qualify for the bonus, and winnings from the boost are only capped at £100,000.

Paddy Power - Super Sub

Paddy Power boasts some of the online gambling industry’s most popular offers, and they have another winner in their Super Sub promo.

Changing how we gamble on the player betting markets in football, Paddy Power, continues your bet even if your pick is substituted. The pain of picking a player to score, assist or have a shot on target, only to see him hooked before the end of the game, is no longer an issue.

Make a player specific bet using the Paddy Power website or app, and your stake rolls over onto the substitute when they replace your player, keeping the bet alive.

Coral - Best Odds Guaranteed

Bet on horse racing at Coral and benefit from the hugely popular Best Odds Guaranteed promotion. It’s a real favourite of horse racing gamblers, and it automatically applies to all wagers struck at Coral.

Study the stats and select the horse you expect to win. Should you take the odds offered or let it ride, hoping the starting price is higher? It’s a bet within a bet, and it can be confusing. But that’s no longer the case, thanks to Coral.

Take the odds offered when betting on a horse at Coral, and you’ll be paid the higher price if the SP is greater. You’re always betting at the best odds with Coral.

Unibet - Money Back Specials

Bet on a horse in the race winner market at Unibet and get your stakes back if your pick finishes second or third in selected races.

Unibet removes the pain of a near-miss, refunding your stake as a free bet and allowing you to have another go at beating the bookies. Finishing in the medal positions will feel like a win.

Browse the Unibet promotions and racing pages for the latest information on today’s action and the money back special. The deal allows you to take a chance on runner at attractive odds, knowing that if your pick goes close, you’re still in with a shout at winning a profit.

Most Common Free Bet Offers for UK Bettors Analysed

£10 Free Bet Offers

Bet £10, Get £10 at Zetbet

Bet £10, Get £10 at Dabble

The bet £10 and get £10 welcome bonus is extremely popular among bookmakers, with promotions offered to new players at several major sportsbooks.

The deal works well for both the bettor and the bookmaker. The bettor gets a free bet for a low risk of just £10. The bookmaker knows they are rewarding a player who is serious about gambling on the site and not just here for the freebie.

The bet £10 and get a free bet promotion changes slightly, depending on the sportsbook you join. Check a full list of T&Cs on the site.

£20 Free Bet Offers

Bet £20, Get £20 at Easybet

Bet £10, Get £20 at Parimatch

Some major bookmakers offer a free bet to every new customer that joins, deposits £20, and gambles on a qualifying sportsbook market.

You risk £20 of your cash on a sports fixture, such as a football team to win or the set betting in a tennis match. When your first bet results, the marketing team quickly adds the free bet tokens to your account balance.

There’s more of a risk when taking the bet £20 to get a free bet promotion, but the value of the free bets available is usually much higher.

£30 Free Bet Offers

Bet £10, Get £30 at bet365

Bet £10, Get £30 at Betano

Bet £10, Get £30 at BetVictor

There are a few ways to get your hands on a £30 free bet today using your mobile or laptop.

You can take advantage of a 100% matched free bet, staking £30 to get £30, or you can try one of the deals above. Bet £10, get £30 is an excellent offer as it gives you enough funds to try different areas of the sportsbook.

These types of deals are usually reserved for new customers and are used to attract players to the bookmaker.

£40 Free Bet Offers

Bet £10, Get a £40 free bet at BetMGM

Get up to £40 in free bets at TalkSPORT

Bet £10, Get £40 at William Hill

The bet £10, get £40 free bet isn’t as easy to find as some of the other promotions on this page, but the five above are ready and waiting.

Create an account, deposit £10, and gamble on a qualifying sportsbook market. Win, lose, or draw, the sportsbook will add £40 in free bets to your balance.

£50 worth of gambling for a £10 stake is an attractive deal, especially for inexperienced players getting used to online gambling.

£50 Free Bet Offers

Bet £10, Get £50 at Betfair

Bet £10, Get £50 at Betfred

If you’re looking for a £50 free bet, options are limited. Fear not though, as we’ve found the best available.

In most cases, you must deposit and bet £50 to get a £50 free bet. That’s why Betfair’s bet £10, get a £50 free bet caught our attention.

You can use the free bet tokens to gamble on your favourite team or spread your interest across multiple sports and fixtures.

Key Takeaways

Bet £10 Get £30 is the most common free bet offer

Bet £10 get £50 is the most common offer with a high free bet amount

Smaller bookies most likely to offer Bet £10 Get £10 promos

Free Bets Analysed - What We Look for with Each Offer

Bonus Amount

The most obvious attraction of a betting promotion is the bonus amount. The more generous the bookmaker, the more popular the offer.

Although bonus amount is an important factor when browsing the market, it’s not the defining factor. A huge free bet is great, but not if the terms have you jumping through hoops.

Look for a promotion with a bonus amount that suits your budget, and don’t overspend to land a bigger free bet.

Qualifying Stakes

An area of sports betting promotions that’s often overlooked in the qualifying stakes.

How much do you need to deposit and bet to release the free bets? A £100 free bet is excellent, but not if it requires a £100 stake and wager.

Every deal featured on this page has an honest qualifying stake that would fit into most gambling budgets.

Expiry Dates

It’s essential to keep a close eye on expiry dates, and that’s something we’re mindful of when advising on betting bonuses.

We’ve selected free bets that give the user at least seven days to find the right selection and use their free bets.

Please keep in mind that most free bets have an expiry period, and once it has passed, you’ve lost your bonus. Don’t hang around.

Sign Up Process

The sign up process must be quick and easy. It should be available on the website and app, allowing you to join from anywhere and at any time.

Some decent free bets didn’t make it onto our list due to complicated registration. You should be able to join a bookmaker in less than two minutes.

The best sportsbook and all on this page and require you to spend less time filling in forms and more time betting.

Using Free Bets

A bookmaker must make it easy to get free bets, but also to use the bet credits with the fewest restrictions possible.

Our pick of the welcome bonuses are easy to use. Click the odds attached to a pick to add it to your bet slip. Check the box that instructs your bookmaker to take the stake from your free bet funds, and confirm.

It’s then easy to track your bet and access any winnings.

Meet the Writer - Frank Monkhouse

As a former professional boxer, I appreciate the unique challenges of sports. Since retiring from the ring through injury, I pursued a career in sports writing, eventually finding my place in the sports gambling arena.

I began my content creation career working at Coral bookmaker’s head office in Stratford, London, just walking distance from the 2012 Olympic Village.

Since relocating to Scotland in 2015, I’ve been writing freelance content for some huge names in sports and betting.

You’ll regularly find my football previews and predictions at Betfred, Betfair, and the Racing Post. I also create sports content for TalkSPORT, World Sports Network, and Whop.

I’m absolutely delighted to join an already strong team and will use my experiences in gambling and professional sports to help readers get the best deals, odds, and markets.

Different Free Bet Offers Explained

Stake Not Returned Free Bets

This is the most common type of welcome bonus free bet used by online sportsbooks today.

Join a bookmaker, make your first deposit, and wager. You’ll then receive your free bet tokens to cover the stake of future bets on football and sports.

You usually have seven days to use your free bet tokens before they expire.

Example: Join a bookmaker as a new customer, deposit £10, and gamble on a first scorer in the next live Premier League match. When that bet ends, you get the free bet tokens. Add your next selection to your bet slip and use the free bet token. If your bet wins, the returns due are paid to your player account.

No Deposit Free Bets

Areal fans' favourite of the online gambling industry. Unfortunately, due to past misuse, you don’t see much of the no deposit free bets. But some still do exist.

Create an account with a bookmaker, and you’ll automatically land a no deposit free bet. That’s the true meaning of a free bet in sports.

Stakes are usually capped at between £1 and £10, depending on the bookmaker, and there may also be a limit on how much you can win using the free bet tokens. Read the terms and conditions in full before accepting.

If your bet wins, you keep the profits minus the stake. If your pick fails to deliver, you’ve lost nothing.

No deposit free bets will always be centred around some sort of big sporting event, normally coming out as something like ‘Get a free £5 bet to us on Man City vs Arsenal’.

Cash Back

We’re seeing more cash-back-style bonuses this year, and that’s a positive for gamblers. Also known as ‘first bet insurance,’ the cash back promotion covers your next wager.

For example, you could bet £10 on Man United to beat Man City at odds of 2/1. If Man Utd wins, you get the £30 returns. But if Man City wins or the game ends in a draw, the bookmaker will refund your stake as a free bet.

The cash back deals usually come with terms that state a maximum profit from your free bets, and returns may be paid in cash or bet credits.

The cash back promotion is ideal for betting on an underdog or a first goalscorer with big odds attached. The worst-case scenario is that you’ll get your stake back. For instance, ‘Get your money back if England finishes second in the Euros up to £20’.

Matched Free Bets

Matched-free bets is another promotion you’ll see available when browsing the best online bookmakers and their welcome bonuses.

Your sportsbook will match your first deposit as a free bet. This deal puts the gambler in complete control of the size of both the risk and reward.

Deposit £10 and get a £10 free bet. Deposit £50 and get a £50 free bet. The higher your first stake, the greater your free bet allowance.

For example, an offer may be titled ‘Bet £5 on the Liverpool vs Manchester United game & Get a £5 free bet’.

Many matched free bets have rules on the amount you can deposit and the odds of your qualifying bets. Most of these deals are capped at a £200 free bet with qualifying odds at 2.0 for sportsbook predictions.

Deposit-Match Free Bets

Like matched free bets, the bookmaker allows users to set their free bet. The app will match your deposit pound for pound.

Some bookmakers will release the free bets as soon as you make a deposit. It’s then up to you how to spend your free bet tokens or withdraw your cash deposit.

Other sportsbooks require you to gamble on sports for a stake of £10 or higher. The bet credits are added to your betting balance when your pick results.

As with all promos, please read the terms and conditions in full on your mobile or desktop computer before accepting.

Boosted Odds Free Bets

To stand out from the crowd, a bookmaker will boost the odds of a popular selection, such as a team to win the Champions League or a player to top score in the Premier League.

These odds boosts are usually small rises for existing customers, but you’ll find some huge boosts for new players.

An example of a boosted odds free bet might be 'Arsenal to win the Champions League at 100/1 (boosted from 7/1).'

That offer would make waves in the football betting arena and encourage bettors to sign up for the enhanced odds. Most boosted odds free bets come with maximum stakes in the T&Cs, usually £1.

This Week's Best Free Bet Offer - Betfair

Betfair is home to just about as strong a welcome offer ratio as the UK market currently produces. Stake £10 on the sportsbook at odds of evens or greater, and once it settles, £50 in free bets follows.

The structure of that reward is worth understanding properly. Rather than a single lump sum, it arrives as five separate £10 tokens, which is arguably the better arrangement. One large free bet forces you into a single decision; five smaller ones let you spread the value across different sports, different weekends and different types of wager. If one doesn't land, you still have four more to work with.

Those tokens are earmarked for Bet Builders, accumulators and multiples, and they can be used on any sport. That's a broader canvas than it might first appear.

Bet Builder alone covers an enormous range of possibilities within a single match, combining shots, cards, corners and goalscorers, while accumulators and multiples open up everything from a Saturday football coupon to a multi-race racing bet or a tennis treble. The only restriction is that you'll need to combine selections rather than backing straight singles.

The qualifying requirements are pleasingly light. Ten pounds staked, evens or bigger, and crucially the bet does not need to win. Whether your selection obliges or not, the free bets arrive once it has been settled, which removes the anxiety attached to offers that hinge on a result.

Validity is where this really scores. Thirty days is significantly more generous than the seven-day windows that dominate the market, and with five tokens to work through, that extra time genuinely matters. You can pick your spots across a month of football, racing and everything else rather than scrambling to use everything before an imminent deadline.

One practical point to note is the payment restriction. Only deposits made via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or debit card qualify, so e-wallet users will need to fund their account another way. Apple Pay being included is a nice touch, as it makes getting started genuinely quick.

Five times your stake, a month to enjoy it, and no requirement to win. For anyone who enjoys building multiples, this is difficult to beat.

This Week's Biggest Footballing Action to use your Free Bets on

Kilmarnock against Celtic kicks off a full Scottish Premiership card on Sunday, the champions beginning an afternoon that also features Rangers hosting Hibernian at Ibrox, Hearts entertaining Dundee United and Motherwell facing Falkirk.

It is the culmination of three days of league football north of the border, opening on Friday evening with Partick Thistle against Livingston in the Championship and continuing through Saturday's 3PM slate of Dundee v Aberdeen and St Mirren v St Johnstone in the top flight, plus Dunfermline v Ayr and Queen's Park v Raith Rovers.

England has no league football at all this weekend, the Premier League being a fortnight away and the EFL not restarting until next Friday, so the knockout competitions do the heavy lifting.

The Carabao Cup first round spreads across Friday to Sunday with Saturday hosting most of it, and each of the three clubs relegated from the top flight has drawn at home. West Ham welcome Portsmouth to the London Stadium, Wolves face Port Vale and Burnley take on Notts County. Middlesbrough have been paired with Wrexham, Swansea with Birmingham, QPR with Millwall and Plymouth with Exeter for a Devon derby, while Leicester v Northampton, Derby v Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton also merit attention.

Preston's home tie against Huddersfield has been moved to Goodison Park, and Watford and Bradford both face preliminary round winners.

The Emirates FA Cup opens alongside it on an altogether grander scale, with 219 extra preliminary round ties played over the three days. Only clubs from the lower steps of the non-league pyramid are involved, each needing as many as nine wins to reach Wembley next May, and the National League adds to the congestion by launching its season on Saturday across all three divisions.

The friendly programme carries the household names, and it remains packed. Aston Villa meet Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday, then Saturday delivers the summer's marquee warm-up as Manchester United face Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg. Leeds host RB Leipzig, Brighton welcome Roma, Newcastle travel to Valencia, Everton to Stuttgart and Bournemouth to Seville for Real Betis.

Brentford visit Rennes, Hull meet Eintracht Frankfurt, Ipswich host Rayo Vallecano and Coventry welcome Espanyol, with Chelsea playing AC Milan in Jakarta, Tottenham taking on Getafe behind closed doors, Sunderland facing Lens twice on the same day and Nottingham Forest meeting both Udinese and Barcelona in Udine.

Sunday closes the week with Arsenal hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, Liverpool welcoming Monaco to Anfield, Manchester City meeting Atletico Madrid in Seoul and Chelsea rounding off their tour against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Best Free Bets FAQs

What gambling app gives free bets?

All bookmakers listed on this page offer new customers a welcome bonus free bet.

Is free bets real money?

The free bets offered by major sportsbooks must be used for gambling purposes and can’t be withdrawn for cash value. You can withdraw any winnings made using the free bets.

Is there free bets on bet365?

The marketing team at bet365 have created another stunning welcome bonus for new customers, and you can claim your share now.

Which football markets can I use my free bet on?

That depends on the bookmaker, but most betting apps allow customers to use their free bets on all major football competitions, teams, and players.

Do returns include the free bet stake?

In most cases, the free bet stake isn’t included in your returns. That means if you bet £10 on a 5/1 sportsbook pick, your returns will be £50.

Can I cash out my qualifying bet?

The terms and conditions of most bookmakers state cashed out bets don’t qualify for the welcome bonus free bet.