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Carabao Cup
Cambridge United vs Barnet
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Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall
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Leicester City vs Northampton Town
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Bromley vs Reading
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Fleetwood Town vs Chesterfield
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Norwich City vs Milton Keynes Dons
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Stoke City vs Oldham Athletic
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Bradford City vs Rochdale
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Leyton Orient vs Oxford United
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Grimsby Town vs Blackpool
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Watford vs Crawley Town
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Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic
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Cardiff City vs Swindon Town
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Stockport County vs Doncaster Rovers
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Burton Albion vs Blackburn Rovers
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Crewe Alexandra vs Accrington Stanley
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Swansea City vs Birmingham City
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AFC Wimbledon vs Newport County
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West Ham United vs Portsmouth
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Bristol Rovers vs Peterborough United
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Burnley vs Notts County
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Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
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Sheffield Wednesday vs Bolton Wanderers
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Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town
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Gillingham vs Luton Town
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Derby County vs Lincoln City
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Colchester United vs Southampton
Sky Sports Main Event
Cheltenham Town vs Charlton Athletic
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Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
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National League
Eastleigh vs Gateshead FC
DAZN
AFC Fylde vs Wealdstone
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Carlisle United vs Worthing
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Woking vs Sutton United
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Boston United vs Aldershot Town
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Harrogate Town vs Solihull Moors
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Forest Green Rovers vs FC Halifax Town
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Boreham Wood vs Tamworth
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Altrincham vs Southend United
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Hartlepool United vs Barrow
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Scunthorpe United vs Yeovil Town
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Hornchurch vs Kidderminster Harriers
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NWSL
Denver Summit FC vs Utah Royals
TNT Sports 4
Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage
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Houston Dash vs Kansas City Current
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Major League Soccer
New England Revolution vs Houston Dynamo FC
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