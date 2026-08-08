TV Schedule
Watch live football on TV
Today
Carabao Cup
Cambridge United vs Barnet
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall
Leicester City vs Northampton Town
Bromley vs Reading
Fleetwood Town vs Chesterfield
Norwich City vs Milton Keynes Dons
Stoke City vs Oldham Athletic
Bradford City vs Rochdale
Leyton Orient vs Oxford United
Grimsby Town vs Blackpool
Watford vs Crawley Town
Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic
Cardiff City vs Swindon Town
Stockport County vs Doncaster Rovers
Burton Albion vs Blackburn Rovers
Crewe Alexandra vs Accrington Stanley
Swansea City vs Birmingham City
AFC Wimbledon vs Newport County
West Ham United vs Portsmouth
Bristol Rovers vs Peterborough United
Burnley vs Notts County
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bolton Wanderers
Salford City vs Shrewsbury Town
Gillingham vs Luton Town
Derby County vs Lincoln City
Colchester United vs Southampton
Cheltenham Town vs Charlton Athletic
Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion
National League
Eastleigh vs Gateshead FC
AFC Fylde vs Wealdstone
Carlisle United vs Worthing
Woking vs Sutton United
Boston United vs Aldershot Town
Harrogate Town vs Solihull Moors
Forest Green Rovers vs FC Halifax Town
Boreham Wood vs Tamworth
Altrincham vs Southend United
Hartlepool United vs Barrow
Scunthorpe United vs Yeovil Town
Hornchurch vs Kidderminster Harriers
NWSL
Denver Summit FC vs Utah Royals
Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage
Houston Dash vs Kansas City Current