Unibet Sign Up Offer and Promo Code: March 2023

The Unibet sign up offer allows new users to claim a £40 sign up bonus without the need to enter a promo code.

Unibet Sign Up Offer - March 2023

How to claim the Unibet sign up offer

The Unibet sign up offer should only take you a few minutes to claim, as you just need to choose your offer, create your account and make a deposit to get involved.

You aren’t required to enter a promo code at any point during the registration process either, with this making the offer that little bit easier to claim.

To get involved with Unibet’s welcome offer and claim your £40 sportsbook bonus, you just need to follow the steps below:

Head to Unibet’s sportsbook via the offer listed above Hit the ‘Register’ button in the top right of their homepage Choose whether you want your offer to be for sports or horse racing Next, enter your personal information such as your full name, date of birth and email address Then, enter your postcode and phone number No bonus code is required to claim the Unibet sign up offer Hit ‘Join’ to complete the account creation process Make a £10 deposit Place your first bet on any market with odds of 2/5 (1.4) or higher If this bet loses, you’ll claim your stake back as a free bet up to £40 You’ll need to wager this three times to withdraw any winnings Once you’ve finished completing the sportsbook offer, you’ll be able to claim your £10 casino bonus Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expire after 7 days

Unibet’s performance at the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards

Category UK Bookmaker Award Ranking 2022 Football Odds 3rd Market Selection 5th Customer Service 3rd Banking 6th Betting Experience 6th Welcome Bonus 4th Existing Customer Offers 3rd Overall 2nd

The UK Bookmaker Awards are an industry-wide event that help bring attention to and celebrate the achievements of a host of bookmakers and their successes in a number of categories.

Unibet excel in every category that the UK Bookmaker Awards rank, finishing inside the top six for all of the categories mentioned above.

They prove to be particularly strong in the ‘Existing Customer Offers’, ‘Football Odds’ and ‘Customer Service’ categories.

They managed a second overall finish to boot, a decision that’s hard to argue with given how well they performed in all of the other categories.

How does the Unibet Sign Up Offer compare with competitors

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code Unibet £40 Back as Free Bet 100% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's. Coral Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bet valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply. William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 400% P40 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL Key Terms and Conditions: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

The Unibet sign up offer is one of the stronger welcome offers you’ll come across when betting online in the UK.

The offer itself allows you to place your first bet on any sports market knowing that you’ll be able to claim your stake back as a free bet up to £40 if it loses.

This promotion is one of the most unique ones you’ll come across, with almost none of their competitors having a ‘money back as free bets’ offer available.

There aren’t many competitors that allow you to claim a £40 bonus, with only the likes of BetFred and William Hill matching this.

Your qualifying stake will vary depending on how much you want to bet, with the minimum stake you need to bet to be eligible for this offer being £1.

You’ll need to place this bet on a market with odds of at least 2/5 (1.4), with this proving to be strong when compared to competitors.

Most other bookmakers will require you to place your qualifying stake on market with odds of at least 1/2 (1.5), with some requiring you to bet on odds of 1/1 (2.0)

bet365 are one of the few bookmakers that have lower minimum odds requirements for their welcome offer at 1/5 (1.2), with Unibet excelling in this area.

If your first bet loses and you claim your free bet, you’ll have to use your free bet within seven days.

Your free bet will come with a 3x wagering requirement, meaning that you’ll need to wager your bonus amount three times before being able to withdraw any winnings.

Almost none of Unibet’s competitors have wagering requirements with their offers, however this is down to the fact that Unibet’s offer is unique.

A 3x wagering requirement is fairly generous, with you just needing to wager £120 over three bets to be at a stage where you’ll be able to withdraw.

Unibet ended up finishing fourth in the ‘Welcome Bonus’ category at the most recent UK Bookmaker awards, a decision that’s hard to argue with given the bonus amount on offer.

Key Terms and Conditions of the Unibet Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Unibet £40 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's.

The Unibet sign up offer is fairly simple to claim, however given there aren’t many similar offers available via UK bookmakers, first-time bettors may need some guidance when claiming it.

No promo code is required at sign up to get involved, with you needing to make a minimum £10 deposit after creating your account.

Your first bet must be placed on a market with odds of at least 2/5 (1.4) to qualify for this offer, with the minimum amount you need to wager being £1.

If your first bet is eligible and goes on to lose, you’ll be able to claim your stake back up to £40 as a free bet.

£40 is the maximum amount you’re allowed to claim back, so, for example, if you place a £50 stake as your first bet and it loses, you’ll only claim £40 back.

Your free bet will come as one free bet token, with this free bet coming with a 3x wagering requirement.

This means that you’ll need to wager your bonus amount three times over before you’re able to withdraw anything, with you needing to do so within seven days of opting in to this offer.

Unibet Offers for Existing Players

Unibet’s run a number of offers that both existing and new players will be able to claim, with mainly being centred around odds boost and profit boosts.

Champions League and Europa League Profit Boost

Unibet allows players to claim a 25% profit boost on any Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League bet builder.

All you have to do is create a bet builder on any games from the aforementioned competitions that has a minimum of three legs.

The combined odds for this bet must be at least 2/1 (3.0), with you then able to claim your 25% profit boost in your bet slip once your bet builder has met these requirements.

You’ll only be able to get a profit boost on one of your bet builders, with you able to place a maximum amount of £10 on this bet builder, whilst the maximum payout stands at £1,000.

Champions League Odds Boost

Unibet offers a range of odds boosts for all Champions League games taking place each week, with numerous boosts offered for each game.

The markets that are boosted will depend on the game itself, with these boosts often covering the likes of first goalscorer, to score anytime and shot on target markets.

Daily Bet Builder Uni Boost

New and existing players are able to get odds boosts on select builders each day, with your bet builder needing to be made of at least three legs.

The maximum stake for this boost is £10, with your bet builder needing to be pre-match and have combined minimum odds of at least 3/1 (4.0).

You’ll be able to claim one odds boost every day, with you able to apply this to bet builders created on all major European leagues, including the Premier League.

Unibet Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Very generous bonus amount Free bet expire after seven days Low minimum odds 3x wagering requirements Fairly low minimum deposit





Unibet’s market selection and odds offered for football are very strong, with this being emphasised by their performance at the UK Bookmaker Awards.

They managed to finish third and fifth in ‘football odds’ and ‘market selection’ respectively’, and it’s easy to see why considering their huge market selection and competitive prices.

The £40 bonus amount offered is strong, with this being better than a vast majority of their competitors, with only a handful able to better this amount.

The minimum odds of 2/5 (1.4) for your qualifying bet are also good, with only the likes of bet365 offering lower minimum qualifying odds for their welcome offers.

They are one of the only bookmakers that require you to fulfil wagering requirements to withdraw your winnings, however the wagering requirements are only 3x.

You’ll only need to wager £120 should you end up claiming your £40 bonus, a decent amount considering wagering requirements for offers such as these are usually 5x or higher.

Their existing customer offers are strong, with you able to get a number of odds boosts and profit boosts for your football bets, however these only apply for bet builders.

They finished inside the top four for both ‘welcome bonus’ and ‘existing customer offers’ at the UK Bookmaker Awards, something that shouldn’t be surprising given the bonus amount offered.

Personal Experience with Unibet

As a bettor that’s been using Unibet for a number of years now, I’m very familiar with their sports betting site as well as their welcome bonus.

My experience using them has been largely positive, with their sportsbook proving very easy to use, whilst their sign up offer is one of the strongest.

You’re able to place your first bet with Unibet without the risk of losing your money for good if it loses, an offer that proves to be unique when compared to competitors.

The offer does come with wagering requirements you’ll need to meet, however you’ll only need to bet £120 should you claim the full bonus amount.

Their existing customer offers are fairly strong, allowing you to get boosted odds and profit boosts on your football bet builders.

The bet builder markets they offer are generous, allowing you to get creative with your football bets, as well as increase the amount you’ll win by using their odds/profit boosts.

Overall, they were only beaten by bet365 in the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards, with it being hard to argue against this given how strong their sportsbook is across the board.

Unibet sign up offer FAQs

What is the Unibet promo code?

No promo code is required with Unibet in order to claim their welcome offer, with you just needing to sign up and make a £10 qualifying deposit to get yourself started.

This makes it much easier to claim, as you don’t have to worry about entering the correct promo code to claim your bonus.

How do I claim my Unibet sign up offer?

In order to claim your Unibet sign up offer, you simply just need to sign up, make a £10 deposit and place your first bet on any market with odds of at least 2/5 (1.4).

If this bet wins, you’ll be able to claim your winnings and use them as you please.

If this bet loses, you’ll be able to get your stake back as a free bet up to £40, with you needing to wager your free bet amount three times before you can withdraw.

Can I withdraw my Unibet welcome bonus?

No. You will be required to wager your bonus amount three times over should your first bet lose, with the maximum amount you can claim as a bonus being £40.

Once you have bet staked your bonus amount three times over, you’ll be able to withdraw any winnings won from placing these bets.

Are Unibet reliable?

Yes. Unibet are one of the most popular and recognisable bookmakers in the UK, with their sportsbook being over 25 years old at the time of writing.

They’ve been a major player in the UK betting scene for a while now, thus you can be assured they’re completely reliable and legit when betting with them.

How long do Unibet withdrawals take?

Unibet’s withdrawals are generally fast, with most withdrawal methods taking up to 24 hours for your money to be in your account.

However, some payment methods will mean that you’ll have to wait between 24 and 72 hours for your withdrawal to be complete.