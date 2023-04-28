The BoyleSports sign up offer can be used to claim £30 free bets from just a £10 stake, without needing a promo code

BoyleSports Sign Up Offer - May 2023

How to use your BoyleSports promo code

BoyleSports sign up process is very simple, with it taking just minutes to create your account, deposit funds and begin claiming their welcome offer.

BoyleSports gives you £30 free bonus of just a £10 deposit and play. This £30 welcome bonus comes in the form of £20 free bet and a £10 casino bonus.

To use your BoyleSports sign up offer, simply follow these steps:

Head to BoyleSports' site and hit the 'Join' button Enter your personal details such as your email, phone number and home address No promo code is required to claim this offer Finish setting up your account Deposit £10 Play your £10 on any sports market, with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) Once this bet is settled you will receive your £30 bonus This will come as £20 free bets and a £10 casino bonus Free bets will expire after seven days, casino bonus expires after 14 days

This free bet can be used on any sports market at any odds, must must be used in its entirety, meaning BoyleSports give you one £20 free bet.

The casino bonus also has a strong wagering requirement with this as well. You must wager the £10 bonus five times before you are able to withdraw from their casino. This means you may have to wager up to £50 to be able to withdraw any winnings.

BoyleSports Performance at the 2022 UK Bookmakers Awards

Category UK Bookmakers Awards Ranking 2022 Football Odds 19th Market Selection 17th Customer Service 5th Banking 9th Betting Experience 16th Welcome Bonus 18th Existing Customer Offers 15th Overall 18th

The UK Bookmakers Awards is an industry-led event that helps highlight and celebrate bookmakers’ achievements in certain categories throughout the year.

Boylesports is a bookmaker that performed fairly decently in the recent awards, considering the small size, finishing 18th in the final awards.

This is down to their good performance in sections such as customer service and banking experiences, both considered crucial to the user experience for bookmakers.

This means that they provide an exemplary service for their customers, especially when dealing in reference to sensitive areas of gambling sites such as security alongside timely and useful help for users.

Sadly they underperformed in areas such as football odds and market selection, factors that possibly held them back in terms of their overall ranking.

How does BoyleSports sign up offer compare with competitors

BoyleSports sign up offer gives users some great value, as they give you £30 back from just a £10 stake.

An initial stake of just £10 is comparable to many bookmakers out there but is still a strong amount considering the qualifying odds are 1/1(2.0).

This means new customers can see some great value off of their first bet alongside getting their free bets, no matter if this qualifying bet wins or loses.

The bonus amount received is also excellent, with many bookmakers like Virgin Bet and LiveScore Bet, offering less in the way of bonus amounts.

Beyond this the variation in your bonus amounts allows you to play on all the markets that BoyleSports have to offer, with the ability to play on both their sports and casino markets setting this sign up offer apart and is unique among many sportsbooks.

The fact you don’t need a promo code makes this sign up offer easy and simple to claim as well, as this removes the chance of any players accidentally missing out on being able to claim their bonus.

The casino section to their offer is another great addition, as this allows you to test out their casino section, with the £10 bonus only having a 5x wagering requirement.

Key Terms and Conditions of the BoyleSports Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Stake BoyleSports £30 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: *New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

The BoyleSports welcome bonus is easy to claim with a simple step by step process, with no promo code required to be eligible for this.

After your account has been created, deposit £10 and place a £10 qualifying bet on any market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0).

Once this is settled. you will receive your £30 bonuses, with this coming in the form of one £20 free bet token and £10 casino bonus.

If you void or cash out your initial bet this will not count, and there is a wagering requirement of five times your £10 casino bonus.

The free bet token of £20 will expire after seven days, while the casino bonus will elapse after 14 days.

Boylesports Offers for Existing Players

BoyleSports offers an excellent selection of offers for both current and new players to take advantage of, with these ranging from insurance and boosts for your accumulators to offers that reward you the more you bet.

Acca Rewards: Insure

Boylesports offers you the opportunity to insure your acca and get your money back as a free bet if 1-leg lets you down on selected markets.

In order to claim this offer, all you need to do is:

Create an Acca with 5+ legs with minimum odds of 1/5 (1.2) on the selected markets

Choose Acca Insure by clicking Apply Acca Rewards in your betslip

Place the bet with Acca Insure applied

Acca Insure will will be applied to your account after the bet is settled

If one leg lets you down you will receive your stake back as free bet within 15 minutes of the acca settling.

The minimum stake to qualify for this is £0.05 and there is a max bet refund of £20.

Voided legs do not count as qualifying legs for Acca Insurance. For example. if a leg of a 5-Fold acca is voided, the bet is considered a 4-Fold Acca and therefore not eligible for insurance.

Acca Rewards: Boost

Boylesports offers you the opportunity to boost your acca and increase your winnings on any 5+ leg acca on selected markets by up to 100%.

To get involved with this offer, you simply just need to:

Create an Acca with 5+-Legs with minimum odds of 1/5 (1.2) on the selected markets

Choose Acca Boost by clicking Apply Acca Rewards in your betslip

See your potential boosted winning and place the bet

Acca Boost will will be applied to your account after the bet is settled

Acca Boosts are applied corresponding to the amount of legs within the accumulator.

The boosts for this offer are very generous and increase the more legs you include in your bet, with the following boosts applied depending on how many selections are included:

5 Folds - 10% Boost

6 Folds - 20% Boost

7 Folds - 30% Boost

8 Folds - 40% Boost

9 Folds - 50% Boost

10 Folds - 60% Boost

11 Folds - 70% Boost

12 Folds - 80% Boost

13 Folds - 90% Boost

14 Folds - 100% Boost

The minimum stake to qualify for this is £0.05 and there is a max bet payout of £1000.

Fantasy Five

BoyleSports allows you to enter into their Fantasy Five games for free with a chance to win £10,000.

All you have to do is pick five players from five games, with the aim being to accrue the most points possible, with these points being allocated depending on your players' real life performances.

To win, your selected players must beat their individual projected points or their ‘Projected Fantasy Football Points’, with OPTA being used to determine the Fantasy Football points.

If no one wins, the prize pool rolls over to next week's competition.

If two or more players win, the prize pool is split evenly among the winning competitors.

Bet Builder Special Offer

BoyleSports has a special offer for players that can be added to any single game bet builder or acca. Simply create any single game bet builder and select one of your special offer options.

These vary between Money Back or Double Winnings and are dependent on either a 0-0 draw, a penalty to be scored, or a red card to occur.

Money back applies if any or all legs of the acca fail bar the special offer one. So if the special offer selected was ‘0-0 Money Back’ and the other legs fail. you’ll still get your stake back as cash, provided the game ends 0-0.

Double winnings apply if all legs of the builder are satisfied including the Special Offer. So if you have a three leg acca with a ‘Red Card Special Offer’, all of the first three legs must win alongside a red card being given to any on pitch player.

Extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, neither do red cards to players not on the pitch.

Acca Loyalty

BoyleSports rewards user loyalty by giving you a free £5 acca for every five accas placed with them.

To qualify for this all of the five qualifying accas must have at least 5-legs, a minimum stake of £5, and a minimum odds of 3/1 (4.0).

Only one accumulator per day will qualify. Qualifying accumulators can be placed on any sports market, pre-match or live.

Free bet will be credited within 24 hours of youth fifth accumulator settling and will expire after seven days.

BoyleSports Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Good return on qualifying stake Free bets expire after seven days Bonus amount varied between markets High qualifying odds No promo code needed



No minimum stakes for free bets





BoyleSports' sign up offer is a great option for any new customers looking to play with a new bookmaker, especially compared to other welcome bonuses offered out there.

The £30 returned off of just a £10 qualifying bet gives players an excellent return off of their first bet, with great value being given on this, especially when compared to other sportsbooks.

Alongside this, it's varied in its bonus and allows players to use this across all of BoyleSports' betting options, including both their sports and casino markets, getting free bet bonuses for both.

No promo code is required either, meaning users can't accidentally miss out on the welcome bonus by not entering the bonus code at sign up.

You can also use your free bets on any markets you want at any odds. This is better than many other bookmakers who limit their players' free bet use by imposing minimum odds on their free bet stakes.

Beyond this, their free bet bonuses expire after seven days for the sports markets and 14 for the casino. This means some users may feel rushed to use these, and don't have a smooch time as perhaps bet365 or William Hill offer.

Their qualifying odds also are quite high, with some other sportsbooks offering lower odds. Yet it could potentially provide users with higher returns on their first bet alongside their free bets.

Personal Experience with BoyleSports

My personal experience with BoyleSports is overall incredibly positive, having claimed their sign up bonus myself, I can attest that it provides users with some great value and long term play options beyond the first stake.

Having used BoyleSports for many years, I have bet on a wide variety of their markets, alongside taking advantage of many of their existing customer offers, in particular their Acca Rewards and Special Offers.

Their Acca offers are great for users and provide a variety of valuable methods by which people can change or improve their selections and legs. ‘Insurance’, ‘Boost’ and the ‘Special Offers’ all can act to improve bet builders and accas for our benefit.

BoyleSports are a great option as well if you value excellent customer service, with a swift and secure banking experience also on offer.

While their market selections aren't the strongest, they have considerable experience in horse and dog racing, whilst still offering the core markets for major sports such as football.

Their overall ranking of 18th in the most recent UK Bookmaker Awards feels a little harsh when taking into account their commitment to their users through their customer service and banking experiences.

BoyleSports Sign Up Offer FAQ’s:

What is the BoyleSports Sign Up offer?

BoyleSports sign up offer provides players with a £30 bonus, with this coming in the form of £20 in free bets and £10 casino bonus.

How to claim BoyleSports Sign Up offer?

You can claim BoyleSports sign up offer by registering with them on their website, depositing and betting £10 on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher, with no promo code needed to be eligible.

How to get free bets on BoyleSports?

To get free bets on BoyleSports, simply register with them via their website. This is simple, quick and easy, requiring some customary personal information and banking details.

Once this is done check their promotions page online and see if they are offering any free bets or have any coming up, often offered around the major sporting events.

Do BoyleSports offer Cash Out?

BoyleSports do indeed offer cash outs. They do this on selected events, fixtures and markets both pre-match and in-play, with this also available on single bets and accas.