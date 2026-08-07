Claiming the BOYLE Sports sign up offer - How to get involved

Taking advantage of BOYLE Sports’ sign-up offer is uncomplicated; new users can join, deposit their first £10 stake, and receive £40 of free bets.

The offer is redeemable upon placing a £10 stake, representing a bonus % competitive with some of the UK's most generous sign-up bonuses.

So, what steps must new BOYLE Sports members take to gain their £40 free bets?

Visit the BOYLE Sports website and click the "Join" button Provide your personal details, including your email, phone number, and home address No promo code is needed to qualify for this offer Complete your account setup Make a £10 deposit Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) Once your bet is settled, you'll receive a £40 in free bets. Free bets must be used within seven days, while the casino bonus expires after 14 days

This Week's Football Action with BOYLE Sports

Sunday belongs to the Scottish Premiership, which stages four fixtures across the afternoon and provides the weekend's most compelling league football. Kilmarnock open proceedings against champions Celtic, Rangers welcome Hibernian to Ibrox, Hearts take on Dundee United and Motherwell face Falkirk. That follows a Saturday featuring Dundee against Aberdeen and St Mirren against St Johnstone at 3PM, plus Championship meetings between Dunfermline and Ayr and between Queen's Park and Raith Rovers, with Partick Thistle hosting Livingston on Friday evening opening the Scottish weekend.

South of the border it falls to the knockout competitions to get the 2026/27 campaign moving, the Premier League still a fortnight off and the EFL not returning until next Friday.

The Carabao Cup first round runs from Friday through to Sunday, with Saturday taking the bulk of the ties and all three clubs relegated from the Premier League handed home draws. West Ham face Portsmouth at the London Stadium, Wolves are paired with Port Vale and Burnley meet Notts County. Middlesbrough entertain Wrexham, Swansea take on Birmingham, QPR host Millwall and Plymouth face Exeter in a Devon derby, with Leicester v Northampton, Derby v Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton also worth a look.

Preston's tie against Huddersfield has been switched to Goodison Park, while Watford and Bradford face the preliminary round winners.

The FA Cup gets going at the same time, its extra preliminary round comprising a staggering 219 ties spread across the three days. Every club involved comes from the lower reaches of the non-league pyramid, and the winners face the prospect of as many as nine victories to reach Wembley next May.

The National League adds to the volume by starting its season on Saturday across all three divisions.

Everything else remains preparation. Aston Villa meet Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday, then Saturday delivers the standout warm-up of the summer as Manchester United face Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg. Leeds host RB Leipzig, Brighton welcome Roma, Newcastle travel to Valencia, Everton visit Stuttgart and Bournemouth meet Real Betis in Seville.

Brentford are at Rennes, Hull play Eintracht Frankfurt, Ipswich entertain Rayo Vallecano and Coventry host Espanyol, while Chelsea take on AC Milan in Jakarta, Tottenham meet Getafe behind closed doors, Sunderland play Lens twice in a single day and Nottingham Forest face both Udinese and Barcelona in Udine.

Sunday closes the schedule with Arsenal hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, Liverpool welcoming Monaco to Anfield, Manchester City meeting Atletico Madrid in Seoul and Chelsea rounding off their tour against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

BOYLE Sports' Offer of the Week - Premier League Outright Offer

Backing a team to win the Premier League is normally a long, quiet business. You place your bet in August, tuck the slip away and wait nine months to find out whether you were right.

BoyleSports have found a rather clever way of making that wait considerably more entertaining, handing you a £5 free bet every single time your chosen team wins a league match during August and September.

The premise is beautifully simple. Place a bet of £20 or more on the Premier League 26/27 Outright Winner market and you're in. From that point on, every 90-minute victory your team records over the opening two months of the campaign is rewarded, turning what would otherwise be a passive punt into something that delivers value week after week.

The maths here is worth dwelling on. A side in decent early form could easily rack up six, seven or eight league wins across August and September, which translates into a meaningful stack of free bets on top of whatever your outright is doing.

Even if your title pick proves optimistic, those weekly rewards keep arriving regardless. It's a promotion that pays you for watching, and that's a genuinely appealing proposition at this time of year.

The qualifying conditions are refreshingly light on complication. The minimum unit stake is £20, and the bet needs to be a win or each-way single rather than folded into a multiple. Only your first qualifying bet counts, so this is a one-shot entry rather than something you can stack, and it needs placing between 3 August and 20:00 on 21 August. That deadline is worth circling, as it falls just before the season gets under way, which means you'll want your selection made before the ball is kicked in anger.

One detail to keep in mind is that wins count over 90 minutes only, which is standard practice and shouldn't cause any confusion given this applies solely to league fixtures anyway. For anyone who was planning an outright punt regardless, this is close to a no-brainer.

The stake requirement is reasonable, the rewards keep coming through two full months of football, and it gives you something to cheer every weekend rather than just in May.

This Week's Preseason Preview with BOYLE Sports - PSG vs Manchester United

Michael Carrick takes his Manchester United side to Sweden on Saturday for the most demanding assignment of their summer, a 4pm meeting with European champions Paris Saint-Germain at Gothenburg's Nya Ullevi.

United arrive in encouraging shape. Beaten 1-0 by Wrexham in Helsinki in their opening warm-up, they have since found their feet emphatically, putting five past Rosenborg without reply before coming from behind to see off Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Stockholm last weekend. Bryan Mbeumo settled that one with a penalty and a close-range finish either side of the hour, having watched Arnau Ortiz open the scoring inside five minutes.

Encouragingly for Carrick, the performance held up after wholesale changes, and the emerging partnership between Mason Mount and £48m summer arrival Andrey Santos drew warm reviews.

That fits a broader upward trend. Carrick inherited a side sitting seventh when he replaced Ruben Amorim in January and finished third, beating every one of United's major domestic rivals along the way and securing a Champions League return after two seasons away. Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko shared top scorer duties with eleven league goals apiece. The cups told a less flattering story, with exits in the FA Cup third round and the League Cup second, but the trajectory is clear enough that Carrick was handed the job permanently.

PSG present a very different picture. Luis Enrique's side beat Arsenal on penalties in Budapest at the end of May to retain their status as Europe's best team, but a World Cup summer has left them badly short of preparation. The squad only reconvened on 27 July, several players remain on extended leave including World Cup winner Fabian Ruiz, and Wednesday's first outing at Mallorca ended in a chastening 3-0 defeat.

The newly relegated Spanish side had seventeen attempts to PSG's eight. Enrique's options have thinned, too. Gonçalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in have all left, with teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni the only arrival, leaving Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shouldering the attacking load.

United's own absentee list is not slight. Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined following November's back surgery, Manuel Ugarte faces most of the coming season out after damaging his knee at the World Cup, and Sesko has been managing a shin complaint.

With the Super Cup against Aston Villa only four days away, expect Enrique to prioritise minutes over the scoreline. United, meanwhile, will simply want to keep the momentum rolling.

Analysing BOYLE Sports’ Sign-Up Offer - How does it compare?

The generosity of a ‘bet £10 get £40 free bets’ sign-up offer cannot be underestimated, with users able to claim a £40 free bet from just a £10 stake on any market with odds of 1/1 or higher.

This comes in the form of one £40 free bet, with users able to use this on any sports on offer, freedom that isn't offered amongst other competing UK bookmakers.

Players are also able to take advantage of their early payout offer, with this seeing 1X2 bets settled early when the team you've bet on goes two goals up.

This is only available via a handful of other bookmakers such as bet365 or Skybet, with this offer available for users that both do and don't claim their welcome offer.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. BOYLE Sports Bet £10 Get £40 4 00% No Code 2. TalkSport BET Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code 3. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 400% No Code 4. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 500% No Code

Our Experience with BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports, a bookmaker with a top 15 IOS sports app, is among the United Kingdom’s most esteemed.

In my experience, the bookmaker offers more than an alluring sign-up offer. The platform’s digital experience is seamless; interfaces are easily navigable, loading times are fast, and the customer service team is arguably industry-leading.

BOYLE Sports’ standout feature is its range of promotions for existing customers, many of which I use regularly. During Everton’s recent two-goal capitulation against Manchester United, I had an incorrect score settled due to the bookmakers’ Early Pay Out feature.

Meanwhile, the bookmaker has no notable deficiencies in its payment options, security, or transaction speed.

Criticisms are occasionally directed at BOYLE Sports football markets. Claims that broader markets are available elsewhere may be justifiable, but the Irish bookmaker has rarely left me looking for unfindable odds.

BOYLE Sports’ Sign-Up Offer Review: Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Low Qualifying Odds Free Bets Expire Within 7 Days Strong bonus amount Free bet issued as one token

Analysing BOYLE Sports’ sign-up offer through the lens of a sports fan is compelling. Users are able to claim a £40 free bet to use on any of their sportsbook markets, with there being no restrictions on the free bet.

Additionally, bettors must choose when to sign up for BOYLE Sports’ bonus strategically; the offer expires within seven days. So, if club-level fixtures are more appealing than international games, waiting for the resumption of domestic matches is wise.

Meanwhile, minimum odds of 1/1 don’t excessively confine the free betting experience.

BOYLE Sports’ offer is more complete than other ‘Bet £10 Get £40’ promotions, which generally include more nuances.

BOYLE Sports Sign Up Offer Summary

Upon placing a £10 stake with BOYLE Sports, all new customers are entitled to a substantial £40 in free bets, representing a strong returns on a £10 qualifying bet.

The bonus is only available for 7 days after redemption, so users are advised to strategically sign up before games they want to gamble on.

The Irish-based bookie is solid across the board; enticing promotions for existing customers enhance loyalty and trust, mobile and desktop platforms run efficiently, and the customer service team is among the industry’s finest.

For these reasons, it’s unlikely new bettors will feel obliged to ditch BOYLE Sports upon the use of their free bets.

For an initial £10 stake, punters can kick start their betting journeys with an enticing return at BOYLE Sports.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10, Get £40 Qualifying Odds £10 Minimum Deposit £5 New Customer Offers 4.5/5 Payment Methods 4.5/5

BOYLE Sports Payment Options

BOYLE Sports simplifies payments by offering a wide range of options, including debit cards, e-wallets, mobile wallets, and prepaid cards.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Debit Card, Visa, Mastercard Free £5 £50,000 Instant PayPal Free £5 £50,000 Instant Bank Transfer Free £5 £50,000 3-5 Days

Their withdrawal methods are as follows.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card, Visa, Mastercard Free £5 £5,000 2-3 Working Days Paypal Free £5 £5,000 24 Hours Bank Transfer Free £5 £5,000 2-3 Working Days

Top 3 BOYLE Sports Existing Customer Football Offers

This week’s return of the national team, under fresh management for the first time since 2016, provides opportunities to take advantage of BOYLE Sports’ existing customer offers.

BOYLE Sports keeps seasoned bettors engaged with several alluring football promotions: most notably, Fantasy Five, Bet Builder Boost, and Early Payout.

The bookmaker’s promotions grant a range of benefits, including the unmissable chance to receive early payouts when selected winning teams go two goals ahead.

So, how can bettors be advantageous of BOYLE Sports’ charitable offers during the upcoming international break?

Early Payout

Those who backed AC Milan to win the 2005 Champions League final will squirm at BOYLE Sports’ 2up early payout offer.

The offer, only applicable to pre-game bets, enables bettors to receive early payouts as a winner when their team goes two goals up, even if the lead is later overturned.

BOYLE Sports’ offer is only valid inside 90 minutes, but that takes little detract away from the promotion’s appeal.

Bet Builder Boost

On selected fixtures, typically standout Premier League and Champions League ties, BOYLE Sports offer 25% boosts on bet builder winnings.

The offer, only applicable on desktop and mobile wagers, is valuable for bettors. It allows punters to increase their potential payouts on popular fixtures, enhancing the value of their bet builder selections.

There are further stipulations; the Bet Builder’s odds must be 3/1 or greater and stakes must not exceed £20 to qualify for the substantial 25% boost.

Acca Rewards: Boost

All bettors can resonate with the fury that follows a plucky result derailing a successful accumulator. Fortunately, BOYLE Sports allows bettors to insure their accumulator and get their stake back as a free bet if one leg lets them down.

To redeem the offer, place a 5+ leg accumulator with minimum odds of ⅕, then select "Acca Insure" in your bet slip by clicking "Apply Acca Rewards." Once your bet is placed with Acca Insure applied, the offer is activated.

If one leg lets you down, you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet within 15 minutes after your acca settles.

The minimum stake to qualify is £0.05, with a maximum refund of £20.

What sports can I bet on with BOYLE Sports?

Given how high-profile BOYLE Sports are, it's no surprise to see they offer a huge range of markets to bet on, with as many as 42 available for all users. This ranges from football and horse racing to water polo and wrestling, with a full list of these found below:

American Football

Athletics

Australian Rules

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Bowling

Bowls

Boxing

Chess

Cricket

Current Affairs

Cycling

Darts

Entertainment and TV Specials

eSports

Field Hockey

Fishing

Floorball

Football

Formula 1

Futsal

Gaelic Games

Golf

Greyhound Racing

Handball

Horse Racing

Ice Hockey

Lacrosse

Lotto Specials

MMA and UFC

Motor Racing

Motorbikes

Netball

Novelty

Politics

Pool

Rowing

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Shooting

Snooker

Softball

Speedway

Surfing

Squash

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Triathlon

Trotting

Virtual Sports

Volleyball

Water Polo

Winter Sports

Wrestling

BOYLE Sports Sign Up Offer FAQ’s:

How can new users claim BOYLE Sports’ £40 sign-up offer?

New users must deposit and place a £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0), after which they receive £40 in free bets.

Can all of the £40 bonus be used on football?

Yes. All of your free bets can be used on any football markets that you please.

How long do the free bets last before they expire?

Your £40 in free bets must be used within 7 days of receiving them in your BOYLE Sports accout.

What is the minimum stake required to qualify for the offer?

A £10 stake is required to qualify for the £40 free bets.

Are BOYLE Sports trustworthy?

Yes, BOYLE Sports is among the UK’s most reputable bookies–its best betting app is the 11th most downloaded on the IOS store and the Irish sportsbook has gained popularity since its formation in 1982.

+