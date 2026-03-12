An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Aston Villa's next game live on UK TV.

Upcoming Aston Villa UK TV schedule

Aston Villa Premier League UK TV Channels and Live Streams

For fans of the Claret and Blue, keeping track of the broadcast schedule is essential as the club continues its push for the top four. In the United Kingdom, the live coverage of Aston Villa's Premier League games are split across two main platforms: Sky Sports and TNT Sports. Sky Sports remains the dominant broadcaster, showing the majority of Villa's high-profile Sunday and Monday night fixtures. To ensure you’re getting the most competitive price for your subscription, it is always worth exploring the latest Sky Sports TV offers, which often include discounted bundles for the full suite of football channels.

TNT Sports typically handles the Saturday lunchtime kick-offs, while Amazon Prime Video retains the rights to specific full-fixture rounds during the festive period. For supporters who prefer the flexibility of streaming without a long-term contract, a NOW Sports Membership provides full access to all Sky Sports coverage on a daily or monthly basis. For a complete and up-to-date breakdown of where every match is being shown, you can check our guide on how to watch live stream Premier League football. This ensures you never miss a moment of the action, whether you're watching on the big screen at home or via the Sky Go and discovery+ apps on the move.

Aston Villa Europa League UK TV Channels and Live Streams

TNT Sports remains the exclusive home for Aston Villa’s European journey in the UK, broadcasting every match live from the group stages through to the final. Supporters can watch the action on linear TV or stream every fixture via app on mobile, tablet, and smart devices. For those looking to keep track of the latest schedule and knockout stage updates, you can find a comprehensive guide on how to watch Europa League football to ensure you never miss a midweek night under the lights.