How to watch and live stream English Premier League football today

With Premier League matches split between Sky Sports and TNT Sports, knowing exactly where to tune in can often be a challenge. We have compiled the complete broadcast guide for today's action, breaking down every kick-off time and channel allocation.

Check out the full schedule below to see which channel is showing the big game and how to get set up in time for kick-off.

Upcoming UK TV Premier League schedule

How to live stream Premier League football in the UK

If you prefer to watch the action without a traditional satellite or cable contract, you can live stream televised Premier League matches using dedicated apps on your Smart TV, mobile, or games console.

For the 2025/26 season, live streaming rights are split exclusively between two platforms: NOW(for Sky Sports matches) and discovery+(for TNT Sports matches).

Streaming Sky Sports on NOW

To watch the majority of live Premier League games - including Super Sunday and Monday Night Football - you will need a NOW Sports Membership.

What you get: Instant access to all 12 Sky Sports channels

Instant access to all 12 Sky Sports channels Flexibility: You can choose between a Day Membership (for a one-off big match) or a Month Membership (best value for the season).

You can choose between a (for a one-off big match) or a (best value for the season). Where to watch: Available on almost all devices including Fire TV, Apple TV, PlayStation/Xbox, and mobile phones.

Available on almost all devices including Fire TV, Apple TV, PlayStation/Xbox, and mobile phones. Note for existing Sky customers: If you already have a Sky Q, Glass or Stream subscription, you can stream matches at no extra cost using the Sky Go app.

Streaming TNT Sports on discovery+

To watch the Saturday 12.30pm kick-offs and select midweek fixture rounds, you need to stream via discovery+.

The plan you need: You must subscribe to the discovery+ Premium plan (which includes TNT Sports). The standard entertainment plans do not cover live sports.

You must subscribe to the plan (which includes TNT Sports). The standard entertainment plans do not cover live sports. What else is included: The subscription often includes Eurosport, giving you access to other major sporting events alongside football.

The subscription often includes Eurosport, giving you access to other major sporting events alongside football. Amazon Prime Members: You can also add discovery+ Premium channel directly to your Prime Video account as an add-on subscription, keeping all your billing in one place.

Where to watch Premier League highlights

Getty Images

If you missed the live action or just want to catch up on the goals without a subscription, there are several free-to-air ways to watch Premier League highlights in the UK.

BBC Match of the Day

The flagship highlights show remains the primary destination for most fans.

When: Saturday nights (usually 10.30pm) on BBC One .

Saturday nights (usually 10.30pm) on . Repeats: Sunday mornings on BBC One .

Sunday mornings on . Sunday Games: Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night for highlights of the day's later fixtures.

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night for highlights of the day's later fixtures. Streaming: Both shows are available to stream live or on-demand via BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Sky Sports Digital (The Fastest Option)

Where: The Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel

The and the When: Highlights of all matches (including those not shown live on TV) are usually uploaded shortly after the final whistle. For Saturday 3pm kick-offs, these are typically available from 5.15pm the same day.

Highlights of all matches (including those not shown live on TV) are usually uploaded shortly after the final whistle. For Saturday 3pm kick-offs, these are typically available from the same day. Cost: Completely free.

TNT Sports Highlights

If you have a discovery+ account (even a free one), you can often view clips and highlights from TNT Sports' live matches shortly after they finish.

Saturday 3pm Blackout: Why are games not on TV?

Getty Images

One of the most common frustrations for football fans in the UK is searching for a live stream of a Saturday afternoon game, only to find it isn't being broadcast anywhere. If you can't find your team's 3.00pm kick-off on Sky Sports on TNT Sports, it isn't a mistake - it's due to the "3pm Blackout" that prohibits the live broadcast of any football match between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

This rule was originally designed to encourage fans to attend lower-league matches in person rather than staying home to watch Premier League games on TV, although many argue this rule is not outdated. For a deeper dive into the history and specifics of the rule, you can read more about why there is Saturday football blackout in the UK here.

Since you cannot watch these games live, best options are live audio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live or waiting for free highlights to drop on YouTube and the Sky Sports app from 5.15pm.

How to watch Premier League games with a VPN

If you are currently travelling outside of the UK, you may find that your Sky Go, NOW, or discovery+ accounts are blocked due to geo-restrictions. Because Premier League TV rights are sold regionally, broadcasters are required to block access to their streams when you are not in the country.

However, you can continue to watch the subscriptions that you pay for by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN masks your location and gives your device a UK IP address, making it appear as if you are back at home.

Here is a step-by-step guide to getting set up: