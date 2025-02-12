The best Virgin Media sports deals and offers for the 2024-25 football season

Many people are turning to Virgin Media at the moment, mainly to make the most of the superfast fibre broadband. But alongside that, there’s plenty of opportunity to bolt on the very best sport from around the world too.
For those that need speedy internet and their fix of the Premier League or F1 season, then Virgin Media could well be exactly what you’re looking for. But how do the packages available compare, and what exactly should you be investing in?
Virgin Media sports packages on offer
Package
Cost
TNT Sports add-on cost (existing customer/new customers)
Broadband speed
Average upload speed
Contract length
Channels
What's included?
Bigger Combo bundle + Sports
£65.99
£12/18
362Mbps
36Mbps
18 months
200+
Sky Sports HD, Fibre Broadband
Bigger Combo bundle
£78.99
£12/18
516Mbps
52Mbps
18 months
210+
Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinemas HD, Netflix, Fibre Broadband
Mega Volt bundle
£84.99
£12/18
1130Mbps
104Mbps
18 months
230+
Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD, Netflix, O2 sim, Fibre Broadband
Virgin Media has a number of packages available, and while the price points all sit higher than Sky TV or EE TV (formerly BT TV), you do have to bear in mind that with these packages you get fibre broadband, meaning there’s going to be no trouble streaming, which will certainly please the Netflix lovers in the house.
What sports channels come with a full subscription?
As mentioned, with all Virgin Media sports packages you’ll receive both Sky Sports, as well as TNT Sports and Eurosport channels with an add-on, giving you a comprehensive selection of channels within the overall package.
That means around two dozen live channels dedicated entirely to sport, with red-button and digital thrown into the mix too:
Sky Sports Channels:
- Sky Sports Main Event
- Sky Sports Premier League
- Sky Sports Football
- Sky Sports Cricket
- Sky Sports F1
- Sky Sports Golf
- Sky Sports Action
- Sky Sports Racing
- Sky Sports Tennis
- Sky Sports Mix
- Sky Sports News
- Sky Sports+
TNT Sports Channels
- TNT Sports 1
- TNT Sports 2
- TNT Sports 3
- TNT Sports 4
- TNT Sports Ultimate (4K)
- TNT Sports Box Office
TNT Sports red button/digital channels
- TNT Sports 5
- TNT Sports 6
- TNT Sports 7
- TNT Sports 8
- TNT Sports 9
- TNT Sports 10
Eurosport Channels
- Eurosport 1
- Eurosport 2