The best Virgin Media sports deals and offers for the 2024-25 football season

An all-you-need-to-know guide on the best and cheapest Virgin Media TV deals in 2025

Many people are turning to Virgin Media at the moment, mainly to make the most of the superfast fibre broadband. But alongside that, there’s plenty of opportunity to bolt on the very best sport from around the world too.

For those that need speedy internet and their fix of the Premier League or F1 season, then Virgin Media could well be exactly what you’re looking for. But how do the packages available compare, and what exactly should you be investing in?

Virgin Media sports packages on offer

Package Cost TNT Sports add-on cost (existing customer/new customers) Broadband speed Average upload speed Contract length Channels What's included? Bigger Combo bundle + Sports £65.99 £12/18 362Mbps 36Mbps 18 months 200+ Sky Sports HD, Fibre Broadband Bigger Combo bundle £78.99 £12/18 516Mbps 52Mbps 18 months 210+ Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinemas HD, Netflix, Fibre Broadband Mega Volt bundle £84.99 £12/18 1130Mbps 104Mbps 18 months 230+ Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD, Netflix, O2 sim, Fibre Broadband

Virgin Media has a number of packages available, and while the price points all sit higher than Sky TV or EE TV (formerly BT TV), you do have to bear in mind that with these packages you get fibre broadband, meaning there’s going to be no trouble streaming, which will certainly please the Netflix lovers in the house.

What sports channels come with a full subscription?

As mentioned, with all Virgin Media sports packages you’ll receive both Sky Sports, as well as TNT Sports and Eurosport channels with an add-on, giving you a comprehensive selection of channels within the overall package.

That means around two dozen live channels dedicated entirely to sport, with red-button and digital thrown into the mix too:

Sky Sports Channels:

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports Action

Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports Tennis

Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports+

TNT Sports Channels

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 3

TNT Sports 4

TNT Sports Ultimate (4K)

TNT Sports Box Office

TNT Sports red button/digital channels

TNT Sports 5

TNT Sports 6

TNT Sports 7

TNT Sports 8

TNT Sports 9

TNT Sports 10

Eurosport Channels