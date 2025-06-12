Best In Play Betting Sites: Live Betting UK Bookmakers Ranked - June 2025

Learn all about the best in-play betting sites to use in the UK as we rank all of the best bookmakers to use for live betting in June 2025.

bet365

bet365, the innovator of numerous betting options, including Bet Builder and Partial Cash Out, offers an outstanding In-Play feature.

The Stoke-on-Trent gambling platform offers an industry-leading range of In-Play Football markets, along with various popular British sports. Unlike several rival sportsbooks, bet365’s Pre-Game and In-Play offerings aren’t too dissimilar.

The 4.7-star rated iOS app’s system, particularly on the weekend’s most anticipated Premier League and European fixtures, responds to on-field events rapidly. bet365 updates odds and Cash Out options within seconds of a game-altering event, such as a goal, injury, or red card, occurring.

The sportsbook’s unrivalled Live Stream integration enhances In-Play betting experiences; bettors can watch streams of selected La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, among several elite European leagues, unfold in-app. Few sportsbooks offer more extensive Live Streaming coverage.

The UK-based bookmaker’s clean interfaces on desktop and mobile platforms strengthen its place among the best sites for In-Play betting. With clear, user-friendly designs, access to stats and data, and speedy loading times, bettors can make In-Play decisions instantaneously.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet’s desktop and mobile experience are arguably the UK gambling market’s most impressive – which makes the highly-rated platform an In-Play betting haven.

The platform, with the backdrop of Sky’s reassuring red and blue branding, displays In-Play betting options – of which there are many – clearly.

Both novice and seasoned In-Play bettors enjoy the sportsbook’s functionality. On occasions, In-Play gambling can feel complicated, particularly when caught in a game’s heat, but Sky Bet makes the process hassle-free.

Punters choose from Sky Bet’s extensive range of In-Play football markets, including Match Result, Next Team to Score, Next Goalscorer, Total Goals Over/Under, Total Corners Over/Under, Total Booking Points Over/Under, Asian Handicap, Half-Time Markets, Time of Next Goal, and Player Prop Markets, along with dozens of specialised selections, effortlessly.

Sky Bet’s Football Live page, accessible on its desktop and mobile platforms, includes numerous stats that facilitate smart In-Play betting decisions. While the UK-based company’s clean design uncomplicates betting, its stat-driven content provides invaluable insights.

On Sky Bet, understanding how statistics implicate outcomes in specific markets is a game-changer.

Betfred

Betfred, a traditional British bookmaker that launched in 1967, has adapted seamlessly to the contemporary digital sphere, boasting an impressive In-Play feature.

In-Play Football markets are abundant; bettors can make Match Result, Next Goal, Over/Under Goals, Both Teams to Score, Correct Score, Asian Handicap, Total Corners/Cards, Player Props selections on Premier League, EFL, Champions League, and domestic league competitions.

Betfred users can access live streams on selected fixtures – most notably, from the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Eredivisie.

If bettors are reluctant to make betting-decisions based on their interpretation of live streamed matches, the reputable platform includes a strong Live Statistics page.

The Live Statistics page is well-designed and displays relevant football data, including possession, attacks, shots, corners, game momentum, and cards.

For live streamed games, In-Play decisions can be based on a combination of what is visible on the pitch and the hidden trends revealed on the Live Statistics page.

BetMGM

BetMGM, a recent entrant to the UK market that’s already enticed thousands of bettors, provides an excellent in-play experience.

The US sportsbook, recognised for its smooth and user-friendly digital experiences, provides a minimum of 22 In-Play options on even the most obscure Football fixtures. Bettors can expect that total to rise drastically for key Premier League, Champions League, and international matches.

BetMGM’s football Live Streams run seamlessly with high video quality – when bettors find available games. While the sportsbook occasionally holds live streams for Bundesliga and Eredives matches, their offerings aren’t standardised or consistent.

Instead, BetMGM’s constantly available In-Play Events page logically displays each football game’s key statistics, along with a detailed live feed and a visual graphic that indicates which team is in possession and the location of the ball.

The rapidly growing sportsbook offers advantageous In-Play – as well as Pre-Game – Cash Out and Partial Cash Out options.

When bets are hanging on a knife’s edge, and settling seems rational, BetMGM’s Partial Cash out feature enables part of the bet to cash out early while leaving the remaining stake active.

BetMGM’s already-mentioned excellent online platforms run without delay, display information logically, and use designs that engage and simplify quick, In-Play betting decisions.

Unibet

Unibet is an online gambling company that competes with the industry’s heavy hitters for In-Play betting options.

The sportsbook delivers high-quality Live Streams of numerous popular sports, including Football, Basketball, Tennis, and more. To access Unibet’s industry-competitive streams, users must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours and have a positive account balance.

However, Unibet’s In-Play offerings extend beyond supplying smooth streams on several sports; the sportsbook’s odds are competitive and typically provide greater value than several comparatively sized gambling platforms.

Additionally, the UK-based sportsbook offers Cash Out on numerous In-Play football markets, including Correct Score and Half-Time/Full-Time, although it isn’t as extensive as their 20+ options on Pre-Match bets.

Tracking bets and contemplating whether it’s time to Cash Out is uncomplicated; the platform’s app is easy to use, the Visual Match Tracker is informative, and potential returns update speedily.

William Hill

William Hill’s long-standing as one of the UK’s preferred bookmakers is multifaceted; in the modern age, its excellent In-Play options keep bettors engaged.

The highly reputable sportsbook has – according to its promotional campaigns – “the best In-Play betting odds.” A short analysis of William Hill’s favourable odds confirms their claim isn’t hyperbole.

Additionally, the UK-based firm’s range of In-Play football markets is commendable. Each football fixture has numerous In-Play markets, several of which receive Odds Boosts, to select from.

On less interacted fixtures, such as China Vs Indonesia in a World Cup Qualifiers, William Hill offers an impressive 26 In-Play markets.

Elsewhere, bettors enjoy a healthy range of Tennis, Rugby, and Cricket markets, among other popular sports, to choose from.

WH Radio is rarely available on football fixtures, but remains an engaging feature for In-Play Horse Racing Markets.

William Hill’s traditional blue and white colours cover digital displays; the platform feels as trustworthy, streamlined, and efficient as trips to the bookmaker’s store have been to UK bettors for almost 100 years.

BetVictor

BetVictor, one of the UK’s most polished digital sportsbooks, excels in In-Play betting.

The popular UK bookmaker has a customer base exceeding 500,000 and includes several advantageous live betting features that reward its loyal customers.

Football markets, in particular, are plentiful; bettors can find dozens of options for Total Goals, Both Teams to Score, Correct Score, and Goalscorer markets.

Those whose betting habits extend beyond football are well-placed; the impressive gambling site includes numerous in-play options for cricket, darts, and snooker, among several others.

Even lesser-known sports and competitions receive strong In-Play attention.

The platform’s odds, particularly during high-stakes Premier League, Champions League, and international matches, adapt promptly to on-field events such as player injuries, red cards, or momentum swings.

Swift updates and fluctuating odds are made accessible through the UK-based bookmaker’s well-designed digital interfaces, which make absorbing and reacting to in-play information straightforward.

BetVictor’s live betting hub features sport-specific layouts and a logical visual feed that shows match flow, ball possession, and field position, enhancing decision-making instantaneously.

While the sportsbook’s live streaming options aren’t as deep as rivals, including bet365 and Unibet, its strength lies in clarity, market range, and smartly presented in-play stats.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports, a major Irish gambling company founded in 1982, is an excellent option for live betting.

The platform’s live football coverage spans global competitions – from top-tier Premier League and Champions League action to fixtures in the Saudi Pro League, J-League, and MLS. Bettors can choose from dozens of mid-game markets, including Match Result, Next Goal, Total Goals, Double Chance, and Winning Margin.

Although BoyleSports’ live streaming options aren’t as expansive as some industry giants, select matches from domestic horse racing and European football are available to stream directly through the app.

Where BoyleSports shines is its speed and clarity. The sportsbook’s digital platforms, especially its well-structured app, update odds rapidly and make locating In-Play opportunities simple.

Visual match centres accompany many fixtures and include key stats such as shot counts, possession, momentum indicators, and team lineups. These feeds help bettors make informed decisions when choosing whether to stake or Cash Out.

The bookmaker’s distinctive navy and white branding feels familiar and reassuring — and when combined with its swift interface, BoyleSports delivers a dependable, efficient In-Play experience.

Betano

Betano, Aston Villa’s 2025-2026 shirt sponsor, is among the most underrated platforms for In-Play betting.

The online gambling company entered the UK market in 2024 and has developed a stellar reputation – at least partially due to its strong In-Play options.

Betano’s emphasis on In-Play betting cannot be underestimated; the market selection has a dedicated page situated at the centre of the sportsbook’s intuitive desktop and mobile platforms.

In-Play football markets include the usuals; Total Goals, Both Teams to Score, Draw no Bet, and To Win and Both Teams to Score, among several other popular selections.

Betano offers dozens of football competitions, including the Premier League and Champions League along with more niche divisions, such as the FIN Kolmonen, ETH Premier League, and U21 European Championships Qualifiers.

Additionally, the online bookmaker has varied In-Play markets for popular sports including tennis, basketball, darts, cricket, and golf.

The sportsbook, whose Bet £10 Get £30 Football Welcome Offer entices thousands of punters, is proud of its responsive In-Play odds.

Betano places greater emphasis on momentum swings in-game than historical data when determining In-Play odds – it’s a system that’s proved lucrative for numerous savvy bettors.

Paddy Power

Unsurprisingly, the Irish bookmaker is among the best platforms for live betting.

Live Streaming options on Paddy Power’s polished 4.7 iOS app are vast; bettors can watch HD broadcasts of selected football, tennis, horse racing and basketball events.

A knowledgeable commentary team, on par or superior to television broadcasts, is available on most live streams.

Paddy Power’s excellent Live Streaming service is bolstered by its range of In-Play markets; almost any football league imaginable – from the Swedish Women’s First Division to Czech 3 Liga – is eligible for mid-game wagers.

Numerous markets, including Player to Score, Over/Under Goals, Half-Time/Full-Time, Double Chance, and First Team to Score have strong In-Play options.

Navigating and placing bets on Paddy Power’s several live betting markets and competitions is uncomplicated; the sportsbook’s earlier-mentioned app is outstanding.

With bright colours, modern displays, and minimal loading times, Paddy Power’s iOS and Google Play app is designed for instantaneous, stress-free betting.

Best In Play Betting Sites Overview

Sportsbook Football (Yes/No) Tennis (Yes/No) Darts (Yes/No) Horse Racing (Yes/No) Cricket (Yes/No) bet365 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sky Bet Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Betfred Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes BetMGM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Unibet Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes William Hill Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes BetVictor Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes BoyleSports Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Betano Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Paddy Power Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

What Makes an In-Play Betting Site One of the Best?

Live Streaming

Live Streaming – the real-time broadcasts of sporting events on online gambling sites – can make or break the In-Play betting experience.

In the United Kingdom, only a limited number of games from major European football leagues, such as La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Eredivisie are broadcasted through traditional media.

Platforms like bet365 allow bettors to watch Live Streams of top-tier European leagues, enhancing the mid-game gambling experience.

With streams, bettors can instantaneously respond to changes in momentum, perhaps otherwise unnoticeable through a text-based feed, with ambitious live wagers.

It’s a feature that enhances both the enjoyment and probability of winning In-Play bets.

Unfortunately, football-based Live Streams are limited in the UK; no sportsbook holds rights to the Premier League or Champions League.

However, several sportsbooks, including Paddy Power, Unibet, and bet365, provide outstanding Live Streaming options for horse racing and tennis, among other popular sports.

Cash Out Availability

Cash Out offers punters the opportunity to maximise profit or minimise losses by settling a bet before its natural conclusion.

The feature is particularly advantageous for In-Play wagering because live events are unpredictable and can change rapidly.

If a bettor has backed a team mid-game to overturn a 1-0 deficit to win, and the backed team takes a 2-1 advantage, it might be tempting to settle the live bet before the scoreline changes again.

The fixture has already proved volatile and cashing out – while less lucrative – provides a safety option against future changes to the scoreline.

Additionally, Partial Cash Out, a feature which enables bettors to settle part of a bet and let the remainder play out, allows punters to experience a combination of security and unpredictability.

As a result, the depth of Cash Out options offered by sportsbooks correlates to the strength of its overall In-Play service.

bet365, Unibet, and BetMGM – each of which offers Cash Out and Partial Cash Out on In-Play wagers – are among the industry’s strongest sportsbooks for incorporating real-time decision-making into live betting experiences.

Loading Times

In contrast to Outright markets, which change gradually throughout a season, In-Play markets shift quickly.

To take advantage of rapid changes in In-Play football markets – whether it’s an unforeseen change in momentum, a cunning substitution, or a controversial red card – bettors need platforms that run smoothly with minimal delays.

After all, if a platform lags and buffers, bettors may be unable to place a live wager before the outcome occurs in actuality.

Additionally, loading times implicate several other areas of live betting experiences. A stuttering digital platform could limit opportunities to cash out at the optimal time, worsen Live Streaming experiences, and reduce overall trust and enjoyment in the app.

While several betting platforms – particularly those of bookmakers still establishing their name – can run poorly, each app on our list is well-designed, speedy, and minimises wagering risks.

In particular, Sky Bet and Paddy Power’s digital platforms are outstanding and aid live betting substantially.

In-Play Markets

When accustomed to the seemingly endless list of markets available on Pre-Game Premier League wagers – after all, the most alluring fixtures can have up to 200 markets – the offerings for In-Play wagers can feel underwhelming.

Several lesser established sportsbooks offer a limited selection of In-Play markets for football – and particularly niche sports fixtures.

However, our highest-ranked live betting sites each possessed dozens of In-Play markets for a variety of football games and competitions, including obscure leagues such as the Swedish Women’s First Division and Czech 3 Liga.

Sky Bet’s range of In-Play markets includes Match Result, Next Team to Score, Next Goalscorer, Total Goals Over/Under, Total Corners Over/Under, Total Booking Points Over/Under, Asian Handicap, Half-Time Markets, Time of Next Goal, and Player Prop Markets, among numerous additional options.

Meanwhile, Paddy Power, William Hill, bet365, and SkyBet possess numerous In-Play options for cricket, darts, tennis, and rugby, among other British favourites.

Enhanced Odds

As a result of live betting’s rapid rise in popularity among digital bettors, many sportsbooks offer enhanced odds and promotions for In-Play markets.

Typically, live betting markets – particularly on tightly contested football fixtures – are unpredictable. As a result, enhanced odds alleviate some of the risk associated with In-Play betting and enable punters to receive value for their bold decisions mid-game.

In addition to bet365’s already well-rounded live betting experience, the British platform provides industry-leading regularly boosted odds for In-Play wagers.

Enhanced prices are available on In-Play Full-Time markets for Premier League, EFL, FA Cup, Champions League, and Europa League fixtures.

Elsewhere, UniBet, a sportsbook that emphasises sports such as tennis and basketball as highly as football, consistently offers alluring price boosts on a range of events.

Quick Deposit Options

In Pre-Game or Outright betting markets, deposit delays are frustrating although rarely detrimental.

However, live betting markets, which conclude within minutes or hours, require speedy deposit options to respond to in-game opportunities.

The most effective In-Play betting platforms enable users to deposit funds instantaneously and start wagering without additional hassle.

Each of the sportsbooks listed presents minimal hurdles to depositing funds and placing bets immediately.

On arguably the industry’s strongest platform for live betting, bet365, deposits are processed instantly with Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay payment methods.

Elsewhere, deposits using E-wallets, including PayPal, can incur delays of up to 4 hours – such payment options are inconducive for In-Play betting.

How to Place an In-Play Bet

Log-in to your preferred sportsbook. Remember, picking a platform with quick deposit options, enhanced odds promotions, a strong range of In-Play markets, minimal loading times, cash out availability, and live streaming is advantageous. Navigate the In-Play section. On several sportsbooks, In-Play betting has its own designated section on the app or desktop site’s home screen. However, some sportsbooks integrate In-Play options with their football, tennis, basketball, or other sports market sections. Select your preferred sport (e.g., football) and scroll through the available In-Play fixtures (e.g., a Premier League fixture between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur that’s 30 minutes deep. If available, watch the game’s live stream to gain an understanding of momentum. If live streaming is unavailable (as it would be for Premier League fixtures), analyse data and live feeds to determine the outcome you’d like to back. Compare odds on alternative market selections (e.g., backing Tottenham to score over 2.5 goals, rather than to win the game might be more lucrative) and conclude which option makes the most sense. Deposit funds using Visa, Mastercard, or Apple Pay to avoid incurring needless deposit delays. Enter your stake amount and confirm the bet. Monitor your bet’s status through My Bet, Betting History, or Live Betting sections on your chosen bookmaker’s platform. Decide whether cashing out or partially cashing out could be advantageous before your bet closes.

Best In Play Betting Sites FAQs

Which sports have In-Play betting options?

Several sports, including football, tennis, cricket, basketball, rugby, and golf, among several others have in-depth live betting options.

The availability and range of markets vary depending on the sportsbook, but most established British platforms cater for a range of sports, events, competitions, and markets.

Can I cash out an In-Play Bet?

Most major sportsbooks offer Cash Out and Partial Cash Out options on In-Play football markets.

The availability of Cash Out varies depending on the time remaining, the occurrence of a game-defining moment, and the sportsbook.

Check the sportsbook’s offerings before assuming the availability of Cash Out on an In-Play market.

Which bookmaker has the best platform for In-Play betting?

Accessing the most effective platform for In-Play betting is multi-faceted; there isn’t only a requirement for advantageous odds, a strong range of markets, and Cash Out availability, but also digital efficiency and visual presentation.

The best platforms combine favourable odds and markets with tools, such as live feeds, statistics, and tactical analysis, that enable bettors to take advantage of well-priced offerings.

Sites, such as bet365, which hit the sweet spot of incorporating practicality and efficiency while reducing loading and depositing times are the most effective for live betting.

What football markets are available In-Play?

Typically, major British platforms offer Match Result, Next Team to Score, Next Goalscorer, Total Goals Over/Under, Total Corners Over/Under, Total Booking Points Over/Under, Asian Handicap, Half-Time Markets, Time of Next Goal, and Player Prop Markets, among various additional options.