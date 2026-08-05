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Premiership
Premiership Overview
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Premiership, fixtures & results
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Saturday 1 August
Sunday 2 August
Friday 7 August
Saturday 8 August
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|St. Mirren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|St. Johnstone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Aberdeen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Motherwell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Celtic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
Apostas em destaque
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