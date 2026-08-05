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Premiership

Premiership Overview

Celtic v Dundee - William Hill Premiership 2026/27

Martin O'Neill admitted to hospital as Celtic release official statement

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill has been admitted to hospital to undergo a minor procedure, prompting the club to release an official update on his condition. The reigning Scottish Premiership champions confirmed that the 74-year-old is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in the coming days, although they have requested privacy for him and his family during this time.

M. O'NeillCeltic
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian - William Hill Premiership

Rangers contest manager's four-match suspension

Rangers manager Derek McInnes has been handed a four-match touchline ban by the Scottish Football Association following his controversial remarks regarding a penalty awarded to Celtic last season. The newly appointed boss described the stoppage-time decision as "disgusting" while still managing Hearts, prompting Rangers to strongly contest the disciplinary action.

RangersD. McInnes
Martin O'Neill Robbie Keane Celtic

Keane x O’Neill: Celtic get managerial partnership advice

Celtic should consider bringing Robbie Keane in alongside Martin O’Neill at some stage, Tony Cascarino has told GOAL, with the perfect managerial mentor in place at Parkhead for a potential head coach of the future. The Hoops are placing trust in a familiar face for now, but are aware of the need to find a long-term successor to their evergreen 74-year-old boss.

ExclusiveCeltic
Cameron Carter-Vickers USMNT

USMNT star Carter-Vickers delivers fitness update at Celtic

USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has finally returned to pre-season training with Celtic following a devastating Achilles rupture. The 28-year-old was sidelined since October, enduring a gruelling rehabilitation process that cost him a place at the World Cup, but is now ready to step up his recovery ahead of the new campaign.

C. Carter-VickersCeltic
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Ex-Liverpool star Oxlade-Chamberlain signs Celtic extension

Celtic have officially confirmed that former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract extension. The experienced Englishman, who joined the Hoops to bolster their midfield ranks, will now remain at Parkhead for at least another season as the club looks to maintain its dominance in Scottish football.

A. Oxlade-ChamberlainCeltic
Lawrence Shankland Scotland 2026

Will Shankland get 20 goals a season? Rangers striker warning

Lawrence Shankland has finally secured his dream move to Rangers, but Kenny Miller has told GOAL why the Scotland international may find it difficult to maintain his prolific strike rate at Ibrox. He is expected to be a “strong signing” for the Gers, but will face an entirely different set of career challenges when operating under the brightest of Old Firm spotlights.

ExclusiveRangers
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Premiership, fixtures & results

Saturday 1 August
St. Johnstone badge
St. Johnstone
JOH
4
Kilmarnock badge
Kilmarnock
KIL
3
FT
Hibernian badge
Hibernian
HIB
1
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
2
FT
Sunday 2 August
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
1
Dundee FC badge
Dundee FC
DUF
0
FT
Friday 7 August
Dundee FC badge
Dundee FC
DUF
Aberdeen badge
Aberdeen
ABE
St. Mirren badge
St. Mirren
MIR
St. Johnstone badge
St. Johnstone
JOH
Saturday 8 August
Kilmarnock badge
Kilmarnock
KIL
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1St. Mirren crestSt. Mirren11002023
W
2St. Johnstone crestSt. Johnstone11004313
W
3Aberdeen crestAberdeen11002113
W
4Motherwell crestMotherwell11002113
W
5Celtic crestCeltic11001013
W
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