Stream live football on Viaplay: App, prices, subscription packages, platforms & full list of competitions to watch

Everything you need to know about Viaplay, including how much it costs, what you can watch and more

Sports fans in the UK can now stream live La Liga and Scottish football on Viaplay, with UEFA international matches, rugby union and much more available to watch too.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

To help you get started, GOAL has everything you need to know about Viaplay, including how much it costs, broadcast rights and more.

How to watch Viaplay in the UK

The Viaplay app can be downloaded on you Smart TV, Apple products or Android devices. Alternatively, you can live stream through any internet browser at viaplay.com/gb-en.

You can also access Viaplay through your existing TV provider, including Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. If you were an existing Premier Sports subscriber, you can easily set up a Viaplay account - just go to viaplay.com/gb-en.

Viaplay subscription prices & packages - how much does it cost?

Three subscription packages are available on Viaplay: Film and Series, Total Monthly or Total Annual.

Viaplay Film & Series costs £3.99 a month and grants subscribers access to a selection of Nordic series, documentaries, and critically acclaimed films. This package includes a seven-day free trial, but it does not include live sport.

Viaplay Total Monthly comes at a price of £14.99 a month and includes a comprehensive live sports package along with the same films and TV series that are available in the basic deal.

Viaplay Total Annual offers access to live sport, films and TV at a discount monthly rate of £11.99. However, it is a 12-month subscription period, rather than month to month. After the 12 months, the subscription reverts to the Total Monthly rate, unless cancelled.

Which competitions does Viaplay have rights for?

Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup games can be watched live on Viaplay, while fans of Spanish football can watch Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga action. Also featured among Viaplay's football catalogue is international football from the UEFA Nations League and qualifiers, as well as the Coppa Italia and Liga Portugal.

A number of other sports can be watched live on Viaplay too, including rugby union, rugby league, darts and ice hockey. You can see the full list of competitions below.

Competition Sport La Liga Football Liga Portugal Football Coppa Italia Football Viaplay Cup Football Scottish Cup Football European Qualifiers Football UEFA Nations League Football PDC Darts URC Rugby Union EPCR Challenge Cup Rugby Union Top 14 Rugby Union Championship Rugby League KSW MMA NHL Ice Hockey Viaplay Elite League Ice Hockey NASCAR Auto racing

Which devices can you watch Viaplay on?

Chromecast

Apple TV

Android TV

Google TV

Amazon Fire TV

PC

Mac

iPhone

iPad

Android

Viaplay can be watched on all streaming devices, such as Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV. It can also be accessed on PC or Mac computers and mobile or tablet devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Android products.

Viaplay is compatible with LG, Sony, Hisense, Philips, and TCL televisions.